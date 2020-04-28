We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

An estimated 50 workers at the Smithfield Foods pork plant in Crete briefly walked off the job Tuesday in protest after it was announced that the plant would reverse course and stay open.

Local officials were told Monday that the plant would close to contain a growing coronavirus outbreak among workers.

"Our Crete, Nebraska, facility remains operational," a company spokesman said Tuesday. "The company will make an announcement if there are material changes to its operations."

The plant, roughly 25 miles southwest of Lincoln, employs about 2,000 people. At least 48 workers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Eric Reeder, president of United Food & Commercial Workers Local 293, which represents the Crete workers, said he drove over and saw about 50 people engaged in the walkout around noon, which he said wasn't sanctioned by the union. He said the leaders of the protest went back inside and sat down to talk with managers.

"The main thing is they're scared," he said. "Yesterday, they were told 'Smithfield was worried about you guys so we're going to shut down and do some deep cleaning.' And then when they changed it today, people kind of freaked out, thinking profits in front of people."

Reeder said plant managers seemed sympathetic to their concerns and said workers wouldn't be disciplined for protesting.

Monday, interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez, Crete Mayor Dave Bauer and Reeder said they were told the plant would temporarily shut down Wednesday.

Reeder said he's now hearing the plant will shift to a reduced production schedule — people might work in the morning but be let out before noon.

The Smithfield spokesman did not immediately respond to a question about the reported schedule change.

Reeder said the plant is sending home sick workers but has to do a better job of identifying and isolating their coworkers next to and across from them on the production line. Workers who cut and package meat work in close quarters, and it's often difficult, if not impossible, to space them 6 feet apart.

"If they're not going to find a way to distance these people, they need to do a better job of tracing and quarantining," he said.

Smithfield Foods has closed plants in Illinois, Wisconsin and Missouri because of the virus. Tuesday, Bloomberg News reported that President Donald Trump may order meatpacking plants to stay open to preserve the country's food supply.

Smithfield representatives say the company has taken a number of steps to slow the spread of the virus, including thermal scans to identify employees with elevated temperatures; increased personal protective equipment, including face shields and masks, plexiglass and other physical barriers on the production floor and in break rooms; social distancing where possible and increased cleaning and sanitation resources.

Bauer, the mayor, said he understands both sides of the argument over keeping meat processing plants open. The Smithfield plant is Crete's largest employer.

"We have to keep the citizens as safe as possible and keep it from spreading," he said. "I also see the economics of it, the food supply and the farmers. From onions to chickens to hogs, if they don't have a place to take them, what do they do with them?"