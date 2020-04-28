We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

A Smithfield Foods pork processing plant in Crete will stay open, after local officials were told Monday that the plant would close to contain a growing coronavirus outbreak among workers.

"Our Crete, Nebraska, facility remains operational," a company spokesman said. "The company will make an announcement if there are material changes to its operations."

The plant, roughly 25 miles southwest of Lincoln, employs about 2,000 people. At least 48 workers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Monday, interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez, Crete Mayor Dave Bauer and the head of the union that represents meatpacking workers there said they were told it would close this week.

Eric Reeder, president of United Food & Commercial Workers Local 293, said he's now hearing the plant will shift to a reduced production schedule — people might work in the morning but be let out before noon.

The Smithfield spokesman did not immediately respond to a question about the reported schedule change.

Reeder said the plant is sending home sick workers but has to do a better job of identifying and isolating their coworkers next to and across from them on the production line. Workers who cut and package meat work in close quarters, and it's often difficult, if not impossible, to space them 6 feet apart.

"If they're not going to find a way to distance these people, they need to do a better job of tracing and quarantining," he said.

Smithfield Foods has closed plants in Illinois, Wisconsin and Missouri because of the virus.

The company has taken a number of steps to slow the spread of the virus, including thermal scans to identify employees with elevated temperatures; increased personal protective equipment, including face shields and masks, plexiglass and other physical barriers on the production floor and in break rooms; social distancing where possible and increased cleaning and sanitation resources.