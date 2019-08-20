A temporary fix to Plattsmouth's flood-damaged water treatment plant is in the works, but residents must continue to limit their water usage, city officials said Tuesday.

Water use has spiked in the last few days, "exceeding supply by a significant amount," city administrator Erv Portis said in a release on the City of Plattsmouth's website. "The amount available in above ground storage has decreased dramatically in the last several days."

If that level of usage continues, Portis warned that water pressure could drop and the city could run out of water to fight fires. 

The release reminded residents that the city's water treatment plant is still not up and running and a water conservation order remains in effect.

The city's water plant has been offline for nearly six months, after being wrecked by 11 feet of water during record-breaking flooding in March. A wastewater treatment facility got hit, too. Repairs for both could exceed $10 million. 

Months later, the water plant remains surrounded by water and repair crews are working nights and weekends to get it running again. 

"It's the most challenging thing I've ever seen, trying to repair a plant that's been shut down for six months," Portis said. "The valves don't work, the valves don't open, the valves need to be rebuilt, the compressor doesn't work." 

Cautiously optimistic, city officials initially said the plant might be repaired by Sept. 1. But Portis said that's not set in stone, and that the Department of Health and Human Services will have to ensure that drinking water treated at the plant is safe. 

He speculated that residents, tired of months of water restrictions, may have jumped the gun and indulged in a few too many long, hot showers or lawn-watering sessions, resulting in the recent jump in the amount of water used. 

Plattsmouth has hooked up with Cass County Rural Water District No. 1 to get most of its drinking water, and the city has two water towers that can hold a combined 1.5 million gallons. 

"We're drawing down on those towers fast," Portis said. 

Under the water emergency order issued March 20 and still in place, the city is asking residents to voluntarily ration their water usage by 30%. Restaurants are asked to serve water only upon request, and to use single-serving plates and glasses to restrict dish-washing. 

Watering lawns, filling swimming pools and washing cars remains prohibited. Businesses stepped up earlier this summer to fill the pool at Twin Rivers Water Park. 

Reporter - Education

Erin is an enterprise reporter for the World-Herald. Previously, Erin covered education.

