An 87-year-old Seward, Nebraska man died Monday at the scene of a two-vehicle crash just west of Lincoln.
Attempts to resuscitate Richard Gardner were unsuccessful and he was pronounced deceased at 3:10 p.m., according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 34 and Northwest 48th Street.
Investigators determined that Gardner, who was wearing a seat belt, was driving a 2005 BMW 745Li northbound on Northwest 48th Street when the vehicle failed to stop for a red light. The BMW was struck by a 2018 International Harvester straight truck that was eastbound on Highway 34.
The driver of the truck Dale Nobbman, 69, of Pleasant Dale, Nebraska, and a passenger, Dayton Stejskal, 50, of Lincoln, were wearing seat belts and were not injured. Gardner's son, Bruce Gardner, 59, of Windsor, Colorado was following his father in a separate vehicle.
The BMW came to rest in the northeast ditch of the intersection. The truck ended up in the westbound lanes of Highway 34 and drove to the north shoulder of the roadway.
The Lincoln Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
