WASHINGTON — Iowa Army National Guard Sgt. James Dannelly has been helping with COVID-19 testing at different sites around the state for a month now.
More than 1,000 Iowa National Guard soldiers and airmen were initially brought on to help with the virus response, tackling missions that ranged from delivering personal protective equipment to helping track the spread of infection. More than 400 are still on the job.
They take all appropriate precautions but also know the risks of exposure to a potentially deadly disease. After all, medical personnel across the nation have become ill while combatting the virus, Dannelly noted.
“It weighs on you,” Dannelly said. “But part of putting on the uniform is understanding that you are willing to weigh the risks and benefits of what you are doing for the greater good.”
In recognition of those risks, the Senate Armed Services Committee recently approved a provision that would grant at least $150 per month of hazard pay for military personnel who have been conducting coronavirus-related missions.
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, pushed to include the provision when the committee advanced the annual defense policy bill. That measure still must pass the full Senate and the House before becoming law.
Ernst said it doesn’t matter whether those in uniform are working at testing sites or delivering supplies to hospitals and food banks — they are putting themselves out in the community where they could be exposed.
“When everybody else is self-isolating they’re out there continuing to operate,” Ernst said. “It’s pretty reasonable. We want to reward those that are out there being exposed to the virus when everybody else has the opportunity to hunker down.”
There are eight TestIowa sites currently staffed by Iowa National Guard soldiers and airmen, while 15 military trucks are ready to deliver protective equipment where needed.
The Nebraska National Guard, meanwhile, has 272 soldiers and airmen now on duty for virus response. A total of 644 have served to date.
Among their missions: providing mobile testing, distributing protective equipment and assisting food banks.
Ernst said they are putting not just their own health in danger but that of their families.
“They are exposing themselves to great risk just as they would in a combat zone,” Ernst said.
Dannelly serves in the Iowa Guard but lives on the Nebraska side of the river, in the Omaha area. He had just arrived Thursday at the Council Bluffs testing site where personnel were helping handle the specimens collected from those tested and managing patient information.
Dannelly said he joined the guard after years of active duty service. Part of what drew him to the guard was its role in responding to humanitarian situations at home.
“I work here, I live here, so anything I can do to make this community better, it’s benefiting me as well,” he said.
