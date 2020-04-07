We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

A second resident of the Douglas County Health Center has died of COVID-19, the county said Tuesday. She was a woman in her 90s and had been hospitalized for about a week, the county said

Two more residents and five staff members at the county health center have tested positive for coronavirus, said Erin Nelson, administrator of the county long-term care facility in Omaha.

The new cases bring the number of residents who have been confirmed to be infected to 15, along with 10 staff members. The newly diagnosed staff members are stable and self-quarantining at home, Nelson said.

On Saturday, officials announced that another resident, a man in his 80s with several underlying conditions, also had died of complications of COVID-19.

She said the two newly-diagnosed people are stable and are being isolated, each in a private room, with seven other COVID-19 patients in a unit with negative airflow and other measures to contain the virus. Another four residents are hospitalized.

She said nurses and all other staff working in the unit are wearing N95 masks and other personal protective equipment.

“We are hopeful we have the virus contained in those two areas of the Health Center,” Nelson said. “We basically turned those two areas into our own quarantine with guidance from Nebraska Medicine’s Biocontainment Unit experts.”

The majority of the staff members who have been tested positive are in isolation at home, and a few have fully recovered and have returned to their normal activities, Nelson said.

“We are so grateful to hear that our employees who tested positive are recovering,” she said. “This has been extremely difficult for all of us, but we are so appreciative of our frontline workers who are going above and beyond to care for our residents.”