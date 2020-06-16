Scooters (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Scooters were seen around Omaha in 2019. 

 Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD

Electric scooters won't be returning to Omaha — at least for now.

The City Council on Tuesday voted 4-3 against operating agreements with Spin and Bird, the two companies that opted to participate in a second pilot program in Omaha this year.

Approval of those agreements likely would have allowed the companies to distribute scooters as early as June 24. The agreements called for the pilot to end in mid-November.

Now, the future of scooters in Omaha is less certain. It wasn't immediately clear whether the companies could deploy fleets of scooters without explicit city approval.

Scooter advocates like Keegan Korf, who coordinates a local program that uses technology to address transportation issues, said Tuesday that scooters offer an alternative mode of transportation for people without cars.

But opponents, including Council President Chris Jerram, outlined a number of concerns, including whether it's sanitary for people to share scooters during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jerram joined Councilmen Vinny Palermo, Rich Pahls and Ben Gray in voting no. Council members Aimee Melton, Brinker Harding and Pete Festersen voted yes.

Check back with Omaha.com for updates on this developing story.

 

reece.ristau@owh.com

