During the COVID-19 pandemic, Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis wants people who should be at home to stay at home.

An errand to pick up groceries and medicine shouldn’t get in the way of staying safe.

The Sheriff’s Office and Sarpy County Human Services are trying to help make that happen by picking up and delivering food, medication and other necessities to seniors, caretakers and those who are sick at home.

The pickup and delivery service is free and available only to Sarpy County residents.

Residents can call the Sheriff’s Office help line at 402-593-1593. Sheriff’s deputies, in uniform and in a marked cruiser, will pick up and deliver from the following stores and pharmacies:

  • All five Sarpy County Walgreens locations.
  • Papillion’s Walmart near 72nd and Centennial Road.
  • Target near 84th and Centennial Road.
  • Baker’s near 36th and Twin Creek Drive.
  • Springfield Drug near 144th and Main Streets.

So far, the first week’s orders have included a stuffed bear to help a Papillion resident dealing with anxiety from the quarantine, a medication and three grocery store orders, Deputy Sheriff Kris Yount said.

Yount said more Sarpy County residents are expected to use the service as word gets out.

“I think it’s a great thing what we are doing because it helps people who should be quarantined or those who choose to be quarantined,” Yount said.

Those who use the service must provide their name, address and phone number. Deputies will then pick up items that are paid for and called in ahead of time. They will not shop for residents or pay for the items. The help line is available for requests Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Unless it is an emergency, requests received after 4 p.m. will be addressed the following business day.

To reduce contact, deputies will use drive-thrus when available. They will leave residents’ items at the door and wait to leave until they are retrieved.

One goal of the service is to combat scammers who offer to pick up supplies for homebound residents but then take the money, without delivering the requested items, Yount said.

Sarpy County Board Chairman Don Kelly applauded the service for keeping the public safe and taking care of those who are vulnerable.

“When circumstances are at their worst, government should be at its best — serving the needs of the people,” Kelly said in a press release.

