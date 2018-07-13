WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department announced charges Friday against 12 Russian intelligence officers for hacking offenses during the 2016 presidential election.
The indictments were announced Friday by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as part of the ongoing special counsel probe into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.
The Russians are accused of hacking into the computer networks of the Democratic National Committee, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton, and then releasing stolen emails on the Internet in the months before the election.
"The Internet allows foreign adversaries to attack Americans in new and unexpected ways," Rosenstein said. "Free and fair elections are hard-fought and contentious and there will always be adversaries who work to exacerbate domestic differences and try to confuse, divide and conquer us."
The indictments came three days before President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet for a summit in Helsinki, Finland. Trump says he plans to raise the issue of Russia's meddling in the 2016 election. Russia repeated Friday that it did not try to sway the election.
U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said in response to the indictments that Americans should ''stand united against Putin's past and planned future attacks against us."
"All patriotic Americans should understand that Putin is not America's friend, and he is not the President's buddy,'' said the statement from Sasse, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
Before Friday, 20 people and three companies had been charged in the Mueller investigation. That includes four former Trump campaign and White House aides and 13 Russians accused of participating in a hidden but powerful social media campaign to sway American public opinion in the 2016 election.
Rosenstein, who said he had briefed Trump on the indictment, said there was no allegation that the hacking altered any vote count or that any Americans were knowingly in communication with any of the 12 Russian officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.