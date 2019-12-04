20181205_new_room (copy)

The Board of Regents on Thursday approved increases in room and board costs in the University of Nebraska system over each of the next three years.

 KILEY CRUISE/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — The cost to live on campus and eat in dormitory dining halls in the University of Nebraska system will rise over each of the next three years.

The NU system includes institutions in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney and Curtis.

The NU Board of Regents on Thursday approved the price hikes, which for the most part cover the school years of 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23. The increases are expected to help cover employee raises and debt service, and increasing costs for utilities, food, supplies and other costs.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Without citing every meal and room option (in some cases there are many), following are some examples:

  • At the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, rates for traditional double occupancy residence halls and the most robust meal plan will rise from $11,830 this year to $12,185, an increase of 3%. The rate will rise 3% again in 2021-22 and in 2022-23. UNL offers a discount for students who return to residence halls the next year.
  • At the University of Nebraska at Kearney, a double room with the most robust meal plan will rise to $10,192, up 2.5% from the current $9,942. It will rise 3% the next year and 3% the following year.
  • The regents documents from the University of Nebraska at Omaha show four residence halls that don’t have meal plans, so they aren't comparable to the others. But lodging at Scott Court over nine months will cost $6,900 next year, up 4.5% from the current $6,600. That will go up 3% the next year and 3% the next year.
  • At the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, a double-occupancy room at Aggie West Hall and the most robust meal plan will go up to $7,794, up from $7,566, an increase of 3%. The next two years it will rise 3% each year.

Undergraduate tuition at the NU institutions generally will increase 2.5-3.0%, a jump approved by the regents earlier this year. Institutions typically also charge separate student fees. Those fees can add up to $2,000 a year or more. They can cover things such as admission, registration, library services and technology.

In other action, the board:

  • Approved a construction contract for the replacement of UNL's Mabel Lee Hall at a cost of $46 million. Private money and state funds will be used.
  • Gave the nod to $7.5 million to build and lease an indoor tennis complex with the City of Kearney.
  • Signed off on an early plan to expand and renovate Barkley Memorial Center at UNL. The cost is estimated at $10 million and the source of money is the Barkley Trust Fund.

Check out nearly 100 stunning photos of Nebraska

Check out some of the most beautiful images of Nebraska. 

1 of 90

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

rick.ruggles@owh.com, 402-444-1123