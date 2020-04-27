LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that the state is looking at the "right speed" to relax restrictions designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

In his first comments since announcing that several areas of the state, including metropolitan Omaha, will see restrictions relaxed on May 4, the Republican governor stood firm, using an analogy to explain his thinking.

"We could end all deaths on the interstate if we reduce speed limit to 5 miles per hour," the governor said. But, he suggested that was impractical, so he's looking for the "right speed to (reopen the state) so we don't overwhelm the state's health care system."

On May 4, dining in restaurants will be allowed to resume in selected areas of the state, as long as dining groups are at least 6 feet apart and the eatery keeps capacity at 50%. Barber shops and beauty salons will also be allowed to reopen in 10 public health regions, as long as customers and workers are all wearing masks.

Statewide, church services — including weddings and funerals — can resume, with proper social distancing of family groups. Bans on elective surgeries will also be lifted, and veterinary and dental offices can resume routine care.

While some critics have said it's too soon to begin relaxing restrictions as COVID-19 cases continue to increase, Ricketts has insisted that the state has "flattened the curve" and has enough capacity to treat those infected to allow some restrictions ordered five weeks ago to be partly lifted.

What Nebraska has done is working, he said, though he added that social distancing will be a part of life into the future.

At Monday's briefing, it was announced that a group of business leaders will be appointed to a task force called Get Nebraska Growing to compile "best practices" for businesses to reopen safely. 

"We want families to know they will safe and secure when shopping or dining in our state," said Tony Goins, the director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. "Together we are going to get Nebraska growing again."

Ricketts also announced that the first two testing sites under his TestNebraska initiative will be in Omaha and Grand Island. Those testing sites, under the contract signed with a group of Utah firms, are to be open by Thursday. 

April photos: Nebraska faces coronavirus

1 of 60

martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-473-9583,

twitter.com/stoddardOWH

Tags

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-473-9583.

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email