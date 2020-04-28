LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts said Tuesday that he didn't ask the Smithfield Foods plant in Crete to close because of an outbreak of coronavirus, nor did he ask it to stay open, as the plant decided Tuesday.

But Ricketts, during his daily briefing about the state's response to the virus, said one thing's for sure: He'd never ask that food processing plants shut down. They're too important for food security and to keep the nation's food chain running, he said.

The governor said he was called by company officials on Monday morning, who informed him they were shutting down due to multiple infected workers. Then, he said, they called back Monday night to say the plant will remain open, though on a reduced workload.

"We didn't tell them to close, we didn't tell them to open," he said.

During the briefing, Ricketts again defended his decision to loosen social distancing restrictions in 59 counties, including those in the Omaha metro areas, effective Monday.

While the number of COVID-19 cases continue to climb, the governor said that public health experts have told him that the most important goal is flattening the increase in cases so that the state's health care resources aren't overwhelmed. The same number of people may still get infected under the state's plan, he said, but by eliminating surges of cases, there will be plenty of hospital beds and ventilators. 

Ricketts also deflected criticism from State Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln that the relaxation of restrictions was a "political" rather than a "medical" decision. The governor said that the senator should look at data out of Douglas County, where there are plenty of excess hospital beds and equipment to handle the cases of COVID-19.

So far, he added, about 100,000 Nebraskans have signed up at testnebraska.com to provide personal health information and sign up for free COVID-19 tests.

The governor will do a Spanish-language briefing at 5 p.m. To watch the Spanish version, click here.

