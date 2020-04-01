Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday night made it official: Most students will not return to classes this spring.

In a directed health measure issued late Wednesday, Ricketts directed schools statewide to operate without students in their buildings through May 31. For most districts, including in Omaha and Lincoln, the academic year ends in May.

Students have been learning from home via remote classes.

Extracurricular activities are also canceled statewide.

The restriction does not apply to school staff, who are allowed to report to work in buildings.

