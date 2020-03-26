Restaurants and bars will be allowed to sell individual mixed drinks, beer and other alcoholic beverages to-go under an order signed Thursday by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts.

The order allows the establishments to sell “pre-made cocktails and other alcoholic beverages” as long as the containers are sealed with a lid and not partially consumed.

The order waives the part of state law that requires the sale of alcoholic liquor only in its original package.

Ricketts cited the economic harm sustained by restaurants and bars in issuing the order.

