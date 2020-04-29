LINCOLN — A report from the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln said Wednesday that a prominent priest, now deceased, did "on occasion," make sexual advances toward college students and seminarians while serving at a University of Nebraska-Lincoln chapel. 

The report also said that the leadership of the Diocese was aware of a "culture of socializing, and alcohol and cigarette use" by Monsignor Leonard Kalin at UNL's Newman Center. However, there was a lack of evidence to support allegations that church leaders knew of sexual impropriety by the priest, the report said.

Kalin, who died in 2008, was the diocesan vocation director and chaplain of UNL's Newman Center from 1970-1998. In that role, he was often given credit for helping the Lincoln Diocese achieve one of the highest rates nationally for recruiting new priests.

As a result of allegations made in 2018 of his misconduct, the Diocese hired a private investigator to probe the claims.

In a letter posted on the Diocese's website, the acting Bishop of Lincoln, Archbishop George Lucas of Omaha, said that 35 people were interviewed.   

"The investigation did not find there was a culture of homosexuality at the Newman Center," Lucas' letter said. "The investigation did reveal that Msgr. Kalin did on occasion make sexual advances toward some seminarians and college students." 

"The exercise of power and authority that leads the faithful to act in a sinful way never should be tolerated," Lucas said. "For the harm that has been done, I offer a sincere apology on behalf of the diocese."

The letter asks that anyone needing assistance as a result of abuse should contact Jeff Hohlen, the Victim Assistance Coordinator for the Diocese of Lincoln at 402-613-2488 or victimassistance@lincolndiocese.org.  

