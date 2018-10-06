DOUGLAS
68154
Vance, Robert W. to Emunah LLC, 11605 West Dodge Road, $250,000.
SARPY
68005
Pelton Properties LLP to Nat No 3 LLC, 207 Galvin Road N., $188,000.
68028
ECSM LLC to Bear Holdings LLP, 14601 Highway 6, $2,600,000.
68136
First National Bank of Omaha to M.I.I. Tiburon LLC, 11155 S. 168th St., $1,100,000.
