DOUGLAS

68154

Vance, Robert W. to Emunah LLC, 11605 West Dodge Road, $250,000.

SARPY

68005

Pelton Properties LLP to Nat No 3 LLC, 207 Galvin Road N., $188,000.

68028

ECSM LLC to Bear Holdings LLP, 14601 Highway 6, $2,600,000.

68136

First National Bank of Omaha to M.I.I. Tiburon LLC, 11155 S. 168th St., $1,100,000.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription