DOUGLAS

68104

Davden Inc. to Revamp LLC, 6129 Military Ave., $350,000.

68108

Hahne, Gary E. and Linda E. to Dempsey Enterprises LLC, 820 S. 19th St., $222,500.

Kleinsmith, Stephen L., trustee for Kleinsmith Family Living Trust to Miller Way LLC, 2235 S. 11th St., $106,980.

SARPY

68005

Cormaci Construction Inc. to BCG Enterprises LLC, 12190 S. Highway 6, $550,000.

POTTAWATTAMIE

51503

Council Bluffs Healthcare Investors LLC to Drickey, Neal S., 1600 McPherson Ave., $400,000.

