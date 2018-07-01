DOUGLAS
68104
Davden Inc. to Revamp LLC, 6129 Military Ave., $350,000.
68108
Hahne, Gary E. and Linda E. to Dempsey Enterprises LLC, 820 S. 19th St., $222,500.
Kleinsmith, Stephen L., trustee for Kleinsmith Family Living Trust to Miller Way LLC, 2235 S. 11th St., $106,980.
SARPY
68005
Cormaci Construction Inc. to BCG Enterprises LLC, 12190 S. Highway 6, $550,000.
POTTAWATTAMIE
51503
Council Bluffs Healthcare Investors LLC to Drickey, Neal S., 1600 McPherson Ave., $400,000.
