DOUGLAS COUNTY

68104

St. James Manor LP to St. James Apartment Partners LLC, 3106 N. 60th St., $2,650,000.

68108

Grace University to Ninth Street Grace Development LLC, 1311 S. Ninth St., $1,250,000.

Jvt LLC to Old School Apartments LLC, 2716 S. 24th St., $1,900,000.

68112

8504 Operations Building LLC to Mainelli Mechanical Contractors Inc., 8504 N. 29th St., $735,000.

68132

Grandview Properties LLC to Paulsen Smith Properties LLC, 4822 Chicago St., $1,600,000.

Josta Investments LLC to Fairview Dundee LLC, 706 N. 50th St., $469,600.

68144

Jk Properties LLC to Cf Wright Street LLC, 14703 Wright St., $3,200,000.

SARPY COUNTY

68123

Holeyfield, Roy Sr. and Freddie M. Trust to Tulip Daycare II LLC, 10135 S. 25th, $437,000.

68128

Seechol Properties to MNPL LLC, 10748 Virginia Plaza, $345,000.

68138

Eagle Industries LLC to Hawkeye Trucking Co, 15263 Cooper St., $1,073,000.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription