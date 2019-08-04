DOUGLAS COUNTY
68102
Union Pacific Railroad Co. and Southern Pacific Transportation Co. to Lena Properties LLC, 611 S. 14th St., $75,500.
68105
Robert D. & Suzette M. Toelle Living Trust to Voltage Holdings LLC, 3215 Leavenworth St., $350,000.
68107
Emmanuel Realty LLC to Mma 2021 LLC, 2021 Q St., $130,000.
Emmanuel Realty LLC to Mma 5214 LLC, 5214 S. 21st St., $250,000.
68114
PMB Properties LLC to TJC Enterprises Inc., 7758 Cass St., $975,000.
68116
Rosewood Five LLC to 5 Children LLC, 5225 N. 158th Ave., $1,780,000.
68122
Young Kims Sinclair LLC to Gerico Nebraska LLC, 9615 Redick Ave., $460,000.
68124
Wear Construction Co. to Eph 21 LLC, 1368 S. 76th St., $5,650,000.
68127
Ponderosa Partnership LLC to Eph 23 LLC, 6320 S. 72nd St., $3,100,000.
Prairie Life Fitness LLC to Store Master Funding XIII LLC, 8525 Q St., $5,732,039.
68134
Grand 72 LLC to 13-1 LLC, 4835 N. 72nd St., $1,725,000.
Thorne Company LLC to Violet Quarters LLC, 8316 Blondo St., $85,000.
68137
Smith, Todd J. and Carmen R. to MBC Q. Plaza LLC, 14131 Q St., $1,300,000.
SARPY COUNTY
68128
Kage Properties LLC to Tck La Vista LLC, 12005 Centennial Road, $2,950,000.
