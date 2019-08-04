DOUGLAS COUNTY

68102

Union Pacific Railroad Co. and Southern Pacific Transportation Co. to Lena Properties LLC, 611 S. 14th St., $75,500.

68105

Robert D. & Suzette M. Toelle Living Trust to Voltage Holdings LLC, 3215 Leavenworth St., $350,000.

68107

Emmanuel Realty LLC to Mma 2021 LLC, 2021 Q St., $130,000.

Emmanuel Realty LLC to Mma 5214 LLC, 5214 S. 21st St., $250,000.

68114

PMB Properties LLC to TJC Enterprises Inc., 7758 Cass St., $975,000.

68116

Rosewood Five LLC to 5 Children LLC, 5225 N. 158th Ave., $1,780,000.

68122

Young Kims Sinclair LLC to Gerico Nebraska LLC, 9615 Redick Ave., $460,000.

68124

Wear Construction Co. to Eph 21 LLC, 1368 S. 76th St., $5,650,000.

68127

Ponderosa Partnership LLC to Eph 23 LLC, 6320 S. 72nd St., $3,100,000.

Prairie Life Fitness LLC to Store Master Funding XIII LLC, 8525 Q St., $5,732,039.

68134

Grand 72 LLC to 13-1 LLC, 4835 N. 72nd St., $1,725,000.

Thorne Company LLC to Violet Quarters LLC, 8316 Blondo St., $85,000.

68137

Smith, Todd J. and Carmen R. to MBC Q. Plaza LLC, 14131 Q St., $1,300,000.

SARPY COUNTY

68128

Kage Properties LLC to Tck La Vista LLC, 12005 Centennial Road, $2,950,000.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription