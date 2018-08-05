DOUGLAS COUNTY
68106
RBS3 LLC to Woolworth LLC, 5001 Woolworth Ave., $690,000.
68107
Chaparro, Adan Dominguez and Gutierrez, Nancy Chaparro to Pearson, Amanda and Martinez, Jesus Antonio Lopez, 3214 L St., $18,100.
68118
Great Southern Bank to West Gate Bank, 1020 S. 179th Court, $1,610,000.
68127
Great Southern Bank to West Gate Bank, 9775 Q St., $474,400.
SARPY COUNTY
68123
BC4 LLC to Grayson, Peter T., 2409 & 2411-2417 Lincoln Road, $145,000.
Great Southern Bank to West Gate Bank, 1004 Cornhusker Road, $940,000.
