DOUGLAS COUNTY

68106

RBS3 LLC to Woolworth LLC, 5001 Woolworth Ave., $690,000.

68107

Chaparro, Adan Dominguez and Gutierrez, Nancy Chaparro to Pearson, Amanda and Martinez, Jesus Antonio Lopez, 3214 L St., $18,100.

68118

Great Southern Bank to West Gate Bank, 1020 S. 179th Court, $1,610,000.

68127

Great Southern Bank to West Gate Bank, 9775 Q St., $474,400.

SARPY COUNTY

68123

BC4 LLC to Grayson, Peter T., 2409 & 2411-2417 Lincoln Road, $145,000.

Great Southern Bank to West Gate Bank, 1004 Cornhusker Road, $940,000.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription