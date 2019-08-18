DOUGLAS COUNTY

68105

LLC and Graeve, Brent T. to Promerleau Group LLC, 617 S. 35th St., $1,297,440.

68108

McGill, Ryan P. to McGregor Interests Old Market Opportunity Zone Fund 1 LLC, 501 Pacific St., $550,000.

P&A McGill Living Trust and McGill, Paul F., trustee, to McGregor Interests Old Market Opportunity Zone Fund 1 LLC, 501 Pacific St., $550,000.

68114

RS Holdings LLC to 72Dodge LLC, 119 N. 72nd St., $2,100,000.

68116

First Outing LLC to Arkfeld Real Estate LLC, 3606 N. 163rd Place, $1,350,000.

68124

TJC Enterprises Inc. to Assistance League of Omaha Nebraska Inc., 8502 West Center Road, $1,250,000.

68132

JBI-51 Capitol LLC to TKC Capitol Ave LLC, 5106 Capitol Ave., $1,580,000.

68134

Patricia K. Henrichs Living Trust to Felbar Properties LLC, 6101 Irvington Road, $700,000.

SARPY COUNTY

68128

GNT Properties LLC to 10705 S. 147th St. LLC, 12330 Cary Circle, $4,390,000.

