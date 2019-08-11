Douglas County
68007
Wildermuth, Ryan T. and Dawn M. to Christensen, Douglas D. and Kellie J., 11728 N. 173rd Circle, $90,000.
Wajda, Dale E. and Brenda S. to Rapp, Jeffrey R. Jr. and Kathleen M., 14802 Summit Circle, $460,000.
Sandvik, Michael T. and Kirsten M. S. to Donnelly, Patrick S. and Kristine J., 7652 N. 154th St., $359,900.
Hertz, Kary and Jamey to Mixan, Daniel Ray and Melissa Marie, 8904 N. HWS Cleveland Blvd., $255,000.
Remmick, Michael and Kimberly to McQueen, Dalton and Martha, 15520 Knudsen Circle, $222,700.
Campbell, Ian T. and Taylor C. to Uehling, Jim J. and Gina L., 8812 N. 161st Ave., $260,000.
Petersen, Molly A. and Timothy J. to Richard N. & Jayme M. Anderson Living Trust, 12077 Elmwood Drive, $310,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Wilberding, Brent and Kelly, Nakia, 8047 N. 173rd St., $336,074.
Kurtz, Erin to Putney, Katie and Derek, 11631 N. 156th St., $205,000.
Wallingford, Jacob S. and Ashley A. to Mizar, Padam Bahadur and Ranu Gurung, 8204 N. 147th St., $199,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Ross, Thomas M. II and Stacey L., 16314 Girard St., $308,594.
Wilberding, Brent and Kelly, Nakia to Mitchell, Adam and Larae D., 8116 N. 147th St., $231,500.
Annis, Mika and Larry to Smith, Jo A., 8809 N. 157th St., $300,000.
Assman, Daniel M. and Leslie W. to Byrkit, Scott, 14616 Craig St., $198,000.
68022
Paradise Homes Inc. to Steinauer, Nick and Amy, 2316 N. 188th St., $454,950.
Langendorfer Properties Inc. to Fleischmann, Amanda and John Ryan, 19014 Nicholas Circle, $600,000.
LPC Properties LLC to Savant, Ameet and Sheetal, 2378 S. 220th Ave., $90,000.
Prairie Homes Inc. to Grant, Novel, 2432 N. 187th St., $412,287.
Bluestone Custom Builders Inc. to Glass, Garrett and Angie, 20935 Drexel St., $390,846.
Vencil Construction Inc. to Greek, Chase and Jordan, 4323 N. 191st St., $430,000.
Belt Construction Co. Inc. to Silverstone Building Co. LLC, 3913 S. 207th St., $66,000.
Nemecek, Jeffrey M. and Michael J. to Suurvarik, Peter, 948 S. 183rd St., $315,000.
Advantage Development Inc. to Flodine, Brett and Jairren, 2520 N. 187th Ave., $375,687.
Owen, Garrett to Owen, Garrett and Krohn, Traci D., 18708 California St., $228,750.
Gitt Homes Inc. to Keomysay, Kirby, 20902 Monroe Circle, $380,000.
Grabbe, Timothy L. and Amy M. to Wilt, Jay W. and Michelle J., 3809 N. 210th St., $295,000.
Showcase Homes Inc. to Schuman, Eric J. and Joanna L., 18408 Sherwood Ave., $448,106.
Woodland Homes Inc. to Walters, Bradley A. and Jessica R., 828 S. 185th St., $434,950.
Hayes, Taylor K. to Carlson, Erik C., 1402 N. 180th Ave., $116,500.
Whisper Rock Holdings LLC to Cambridges Homes LLC, 1609 N. 185th St., $62,000.
Todd Menard Construction LLC to Chandler, Scott T. and Rebecca G., 2220 N. 188th Terrace, $375,000.
Pine Crest Homes LLC to Bennett, Russell W. and Sara L., 20418 Saratoga Circle, $327,650.
Wamsley, Matthew and Cheris to Marsh, Shawn, 2711 N. 191st Ave., $255,000.
Hildy Construction Inc. to Kientzel, Scott and Jaymee, 20702 Ames Ave., $397,000.
Harms, Richard L. and Buchanan, Lynne M. to Taylor, Robert J. Jr. and Nancy C., 19007 Cuming Circle, $420,000.
McWilliams, Christopher M. to Gosmire, Terry L., 19936 Chicago St., $395,000.
Robert & Eleanor Holcombe Trust to Markmann, Paula A., 4515 N. 205th Ave., $315,000.
Dostal, Mary Pauline to Ishmael, Matthew and Laura, 232 S. 197th St., $319,000.
Anderson, Caleb P. and Jessica to Dorius, Timothy H. and Maria C., 21102 Shiloh Circle, $360,000.
Blondo 186 LLC to Ideal Designs Remodeling Construction, 2524 N. 187th St., $45,000.
Jackson, Daniel and Wanda A. to Maeser, Anthony L. and Kelly A., 1310 N. 181st Ave., $389,000.
Worley, Michael and Anna to Johnson, James W. and Sylvia J., 23807 P St., $28,400.
68069
Stephen M. Shive Revocable Trust to Ostlund Joint Revocable Trust and Ostlund, Michael, trustee, 24359 Douglas Circle, $1,000,000.
68102
Dansam II LLC to Gawronska, Robin and Tomasz, 555 Riverfront Place, $518,500.
Earleywine, Michael and Deborah to McKenny, Thomas and Carmen, 105 S. 9th St., $333,000.
68104
Chairez, Gonzalo and Salazar, Silvia to Dominguez, Yesenia Dominguez, 4528 Larimore Ave., $37,100.
Blackburn, Jackie L. to Podan, Francis, 5004 N. 48th St., $83,000.
Gatzke, Ronald Warren to Van Trump Family Trust and Van Trump, William E., trustee, 2519 Country Club Ave., $330,000.
McGill, Timothy P. and Ann M. to Musavyimana, Jacques, 6635 Kansas Ave., $130,000.
Wildrick, Adam J. and Marisa K. to Hatch-Bates, Audrey and Bates, Jesse, 2474 N. 45th Ave., $165,000.
McAvin, Charles and Robin K. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 2712 N. 62nd St., $60,000.
Johnson, Christopher J. and Kathryn M. to Osborn Freudenburg, Christine Lee and Freudenburg, Kevin Michael, 2011 N. 53rd St., $342,500.
Dorcey, Adam and Laura to Warrington, Mark A., 5842 Grant St., $175,000.
Baumeister, Kevin D. and Rebecca A. to Htee, Eh and May, 6329 Ellison Ave., $152,500.
68105
Mahlberg, Kimberly J. to Fast Property Solutions LLC, 1111 S. 31st St., $67,500.
Simring, Erica to Fast Property Solutions LLC, 1111 S. 31st St., $67,500.
Miller, Marian A., personal representative of Kinsella, Ann M. estate, to Belinsky, Andrew M., 2521 Hanscom Blvd., $107,500.
Heyen, Kyle K. and Comstock, Traci to Siert, Colin S. and Rebecca A., 4415 Mayberry St., $156,300.
Yepez, Gabriel A. and Martinez, Evelia to Yepez Martinez, Jessica L., 4015 Vinton St., $46,300.
ZV Management LLC to KCKB Properties LLC, 4005 Spring Circle, $92,500.
Isaacson, Luke J. and Rebecca A. to Papesh, Stephen M. IV, 3009 Poppleton Ave., $148,000.
68106
Kaminski, Molly M. and Kenneth M. to Delacastro, Patty, 4553 Pierce St., $192,000.
McElravy, Emily Z. and Larry Jr. to Heacock, Julie, 5724 Mason St., $265,000.
Patrick C. Krell Revocable Trust and Krell, Timothy G., trustee, to Toy, Sarah, 602 S. 57th St., $255,000.
Utterback, Randall James and Kristin Marie to Old Towne Enterprises LLC, 4519 Marcy St., $155,000.
Bullock, Joshua D. to Tieken, Kelsey and Petersen, Spencer, 2134 S. 47th St., $177,500.
Rose, Kevin and Trew, Andrea to Lococo, Frank S., 5660 Marcy St., $425,000.
Watkins, Patrick to Garlock, Cory, 634 S. 51st St., $293,500.
68107
Kubli, Franklin D. to Valenzuela, Oscar and Edith, 2613 J St., $42,500.
Gilbert, Dennis J., personal representative of Jones, Lawrence E. estate, to Versch, Mark X., 4824 S. 13rd St., $160,000.
Garcia, Joseph and Sophia to Blue Jay Investments LLC, 4310 G St., $115,000.
Benavides-Vaca, Gilbert J. and Guzman, Beneranda Gonzalez to Lopez, Noe and Jura, Candy, 1306 Jefferson St., $140,500.
68108
Housing Authority of Omaha to Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc., 3457 S. 16th St., $76,000.
Garretson, Jacquelinn to Stuart, Charles M., 1811 Ontario St., $14,580.
68110
Kuhn, Toni and Edward to Gurrola, Fernando Longoria, 5144 N. 17th St., $120,000.
68111
Webster, Shandirhia to Mendez Hernandez, Francisco Gabriel, 2417 Hartman Ave., $31,050.
Johnson, Yvonne R. to Poe, Hset, 3734 Himebaugh Ave., $125,000.
McDaniel, Scott to Brown, Nathaniel and Robert D., 3802 Ames Ave., $67,000.
L and O Enterprises LLC to Relford, Theodore III, 3325 Larimore Ave., $43,500.
Ngo, Thien D. and Nguyen, Nga T. M. to Rash, Andre J., 4003 N. 30th St., $40,000.
Clarence T. Tooles Revocable Trust to Top King Real Estate LLC, 3931 N. 37th St., $36,500.
Main, Jeri L. to Escobar-Soto, Maynor A. and Gonzalez-Barraza, Dalia I., 4245 Lake St., $20,000.
68112
Erdei, Joseph R. to Dosen, Brittany E., 2719 Vane St., $120,000.
Harris, Keith Lorin and Latricia D. to Joseph, Leslie, 6548 N. 33rd St., $75,000.
Acker, Judith L., personal representative of Acker, Jeffrey M. estate, to Clement, Jacob A., 3132 Clay St., $25,000.
68114
Rowland, Brevan and Barbara to Jurek, Allyson, 7710 Charles St., $191,000.
RLT LLC to Mendoza Gonzalez, Wilfred O. and Mendoza, Vilma E., 7719 Hamilton St., $182,000.
Hardin, Richard A. and Klein, Deana D., conservator, to Harvest Capital LLC, 7583 Charles St., $90,000.
Rittenhouse, Sarah A. to Monson, William, 8418 Hamilton St., $150,000.
68116
Elting, Nicholas B. and Lindsay Lea to Bonar, Bradley D. III and Rachel M., 17134 Sprague St., $195,000.
Carranza, Christopher C. and Jessica C. to Simons, Gavin L. and Amy L.J., 4705 N. 163rd St., $223,000.
Marasco, Ralph D. to Heldridge, Steven Thomas and Sheila F., 3214 N. 162nd Avenue Circle, $550,000.
Stopak, Cody Jon and Memory Terilee to Mintken, Melissa K. and Reno, Philip, 2223 N. 155th St., $272,500.
Jensen, Robert L. and Linda M. to Pusek, Allen and Heather, 17167 Ruggles St., $197,500.
Jenkins, Jacob Robin and Angela to Fontaine, Michael David Jr. and Dana Marie, 14660 Meredith Ave., $212,000.
Branden T. & Amber A. Weyhrich Living Trust to Murray, Richard E. Jr. and Barry, Lynn M., 16327 Sherwood Ave., $240,000.
Klanderud, Barry D. and Kelli L. to Stahlecker, Jay and Danielle, 5743 N. 166th St., $415,000.
Holle, Jeffrey S. to Barker, Syndee J., 15105 Meredith Ave., $203,500.
Feltz, Todd and Amy to McIntosh, Leonard E. Jr. and Zabawa, Rachel S., 2106 N. 166th St., $158,000.
McWilliams, Melissa H. to Jasmine Enterprises LLC, 15217 Camden Circle, $168,000.
Coburn, William to Thomas, Richard H. and Patricia G., 15417 Curtis Ave., $20,000.
Weinand, Tyler J. and Kristin R. to Maddux, William V., 16877 Browne St., $195,000.
Sisson, Nicholas P. to Teten, Stephanie, 16931 Browne St., $199,500.
Politovich, Sharon and Carey, Laura to Mayar, Mujtaba and Lida, 14707 Ruggles St., $216,000.
Shafer, Joanna to DeLange, David, 2203 N. 151st St., $200,000.
Moody, Eric E. and Morgan to Albin, Eric P. and Kristen J., 16058 Redman Ave., $225,000.
68117
Machacek, Erinn Lynn to Casimiro, Rene Interiano and Guardado, Maria Martha, 4866 S. 48th St., $170,000.
Campagna, Deborah L. to Redlinger, Steve and Andrea, 4741 S. 52nd St., $120,000.
Urlaub, Mark to Reavis, Devlin S., 6175 Karen St., $107,000.
Exley, Edwin III to Smith, Matthew, 4602 S. 61st Ave., $75,000.
Johnson, Joyce A. and Gus C. to Guzman, Martin A. and Munoz, Fatima Del Carmen, 4517 Q St., $100,000.
Phipps, David L. to Moss, Raymond W. Jr. and Brenda M., 5175 Q St., $106,000.
68118
Kill, Robert L. and Tracy to Morrison, Anthony, 17009 Clark St., $305,500.
Gross-Rhode, Myron W. and Ellen S. to Fehr, Rob and Abby, 1406 N. 160th Ave., $280,000.
Ro-Dan LLC to Spence, Dan, 17570 Parker Place, $158,000.
68122
Roh, Vincent P. and Mary A. to Sizemore, Stephen P. and Kathryn J., 10276 Huntington Ave., $270,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Trotty, Elroy, 8414 Baker St., $203,226.
Rabideau, Eren Marie to Heng, Dylan A., 9219 Summit St., $189,000.
Morine, Joseph F. and Becky L. to Cutchall Property Management LLC, 7712 N. 78th St., $200,000.
Mertz, Dustin and Molly to Mescher, David and Ashley, 7218 N. 90th St., $200,000.
68124
Blodgett, Shirley J. to Kavan Homes Incorporated, 2601 S. 99th Ave., $310,000.
Southby Common Homeowners Association Inc. to SJJ Holdings LLC, 9710 Southby Place, $50,000.
Hague, Debra K., personal representative of Piccolo, Louis N. estate, to Lucey, Scott D. and Robin L., 7271 Grover St., $165,000.
Breyfogle, Kevin W. and Joy to Judson, William and Svehla, Anne, 2714 S. 107th St., $235,000.
68127
Cherrington, David J. and Traci G. to Brannen, James P. and Lynette M., 9312 Adams St., $212,000.
Anderson, Aaron R. and Megan N. to Fanning, Larry and Diane, 8511 Polk St., $180,000.
Brink, Edward E., trustee, to True North Properties LLC, 5017 S. 81st St., $147,600.
Duvall, Benjamin and Cox, Nicole to Simon, David and Margaret, 10006 P St., $201,500.
Taylor, James F. and Mary C. to Hoffmann, Brian J., 10418 M St., $235,000.
Miller, Michael C. and Ellen T. to Schlautman, Trent J. and Amanda R., 10292 Z St., $279,000.
68130
Kotil, Ashley and Darin to Cerny, Andrew J. and Amy M., 3304 S. 186th St., $685,000.
Sestak Trust and Sestak, Jerry D., trustee, to Gardner, Paul J. Jr., 1309 S. 181st Place, $415,000.
Pfannenstiel, Terry M. and Crystal to Magosh, James A. and Martine G., 2030 S. 164th Ave., $186,632.
Gurnon, Deborah A. and Thomas J. to Decker, Nicholas and Cara, 20197 Nina St., $392,500.
Inness, Larry D. and Lilli V. to Larry & Irene Johnson Revocable Trust, 1707 S. 189th St., $549,500.
68131
Gregory, Zane, personal representative of Gregory, Evelyn M. estate, to Sullivan, Peggy Kathleen, 105 N. 31st Ave., $54,000.
Gregory, Zane and Menarim, Sandra to Sullivan, Peggy Kathleen, 105 N. 31st Ave., $54,000.
Chicoine, Daniel J. to Burnett Tarasiewicz, Megan and Tarasiewicz, Ben, 4304 California St., $127,500.
P&G Investors Inc. to E520 LLC, 821 N. 42nd St., $90,000.
Connor, Mary K. to O’Brien, Jerome and Oelke, Cynthia, 220 S. 31st Ave., $249,000.
Tsatsos, Charles and Ann Marie to Cardinal Real Estate Group LLC, 438 N. 38th Ave., $180,000.
Qualified Property Solutions LLC to B and M Nelson Real Estate Investments LLC, 3302 Lincoln Blvd., $165,000.
Poma, Michael A. to Dale Wall Revocable Trust, 3000 Farnam St., $137,500.
HSH Properties Management Inc. to Afong, Adriana and Isabel Gayle, 3321 Charles St., $129,900.
Black, Lynette and Kelley, Curtisa to Chica, Daisy, 3415 Hamilton St., $115,000.
68132
Raymond Evans Real Estate PC to Chingren, Cody J., 6542 Western Ave., $137,000.
Sullivan, Michael L. and Fiona to Brandsen, Benjamin and Christa, 663 J.E. George Blvd., $397,500.
Boucher, Craig M. and Amanda L. M. to Schaefer-Dunne Living Trust and Schaefer, Susan C., trustee, 5816 Webster St., $395,000.
Jespersen, Pamela R. to Swartz, Stephen M. and Karen A., 840 N. 68th St., $227,000.
Bauer, Leann R. to Houlton Investments LLC, 6775 Charles St., $85,000.
L&B Lamay Properties LLC to Cahil, Edmund J., 4824 Capitol Ave., $260,000.
L&B Lamay Properties LLC to Cahill, Edmund J., 4822 Capitol Ave., $135,000.
Arrell, David and Shoemake, Jennifer to Elixson, Patricia and Joel, 4921 Cass St., $310,000.
Alansco Ltd. to MJC Properties LLC, 4917 Davenport St., $200,000.
Zan Properties LLC to Light Bulb Realty & Investment LLC, 609 N. 50th St., $210,000.
Meysenburg, Jason L. and Joanna K. to Rault, Patrick X., 5105 Cuming St., $285,000.
Red Spruce Properties LLC to Rodriguez, Chris, 1415 N. 58th St., $242,000.
Sloan, Rita R. to Casey, Joe and Nancy K., 684 J.E. George Blvd., $270,000.
4924Four LLC to Logan Properties Inc., 4924 Capitol Ave., $200,000.
HBI LLC to Jackson, Kevin and Tracie, 7060 Charles St., $85,000.
Hibner, Barbara to CT & Son LLC, 308 S. 50th Ave., $140,000.
Flanagan, Bradley and Jamie to White, Kenneth, 811 N. 50th St., $187,500.
Rehmert, Seth and Nicole to Slachetka, Jarrod and Lynsie, 6331 Hamilton St., $134,000.
Clarke, Laura A. to MCB Properties LLC, 5013 Lafayette Ave., $176,000.
HEMJ LLC to Blatchford, Michael and Anna, 5020 Chicago St., $245,000.
Mixan, Jacob D. and Leedom, Nicholle A. to Nambo, Victor and Eva, 6106 Hamilton St., $164,000.
68134
McCollum, Charles Edward Jr. and Loretta L. to Skillett, Wesley and Wright, Kathryn, 4122 Terrace Drive, $173,500.
Blanchard, Claudia to Wyant, David Matthew and Kelli, 5618 N. 93rd Ave., $167,500.
Day, Susan D. to Day, Charles and Katherine, 8766 Fowler Ave., $120,000.
Stillmock, Michael A. and Patricia H. to Biben, Anthony and Sarah, 2006 N. 100th St., $248,200.
Blair, Maria-Teresa and Melissa to Ludi, Lashae, 9816 Camden Ave., $178,000.
Bailey, Phillip L. and Jennifer L. to Costello, Michael B. and Kirsten, 9623 Burdette Circle, $175,000.
Helen S. Payne Marital Trust to Dimmitt, Jake D., 7325 Lawndale Drive, $139,900.
Stuelke, Dustin B. to Thang, Biak C., 9138 Boyd St., $160,000.
Mitchell, William C. and Nora Jeaneth to Wilson, Brent D., 2305 N. 81st St., $116,500.
Smith, Ethan and Freeman, Heather to Thang, Van and Hlei, Rem, 9146 Ames Ave., $170,000.
Lindahl, Alyssa and Palacios, Carlos E. Ramirez to Anderson, Nathan and Abby, 3810 N. 75th St., $210,000.
Brashear, Kermit A. III to Bauer, Grant A., 7517 Graceland Drive, $155,000.
Schueth, Roland C. and Joyce R. to Hofsommer, Brian A. and Jennifer J., 2317 N. 102nd St., $255,000.
Lehman, Julie A. to Primrose, William David and Gayle Ellen, 9323 Miami St., $167,000.
Piper, Chase B. and Schoepf, Justin C. to Swan, Jeffrey A. and Julie A., 3524 Parkview Drive, $208,000.
Vazquez, Pedro to Bach, Matthew Leroy, 4921 Eastridge Drive, $229,900.
Mink Resources LLC to Bischof, Ryder and Hansen, Hailey, 4806 N. 82nd St., $165,000.
Youngblood, Candis D. to Riley, Thellena J., 4304 Sunny Slope Ave., $212,000.
68135
Terrance & Grace Stanz Revocable Trust to Moore, Richard Arlan and Judith A., 19107 K St., $235,000.
Ghanshyambhai, R. Patel and Patel, Lilaben G. to Tahiri, Zalmai and Speer, Rebecca, 5821 S. 193rd Ave., $182,000.
Beardall, Evangelos and Taylor to Remmes, Ryan and Tisha, 19872 L St., $322,500.
Snellman-Alexander, Lisabet S. to White, Kellie M. and Brian M., 17514 Renfro St., $330,000.
White, Brian and Kellie to Schaulis, Rachel, 5812 S. 158th St., $259,500.
Tripp, Samuel T. and Kali N. to Versaw, Ryan Curtis and Jessica R., 15638 Polk Circle, $337,500.
Dauner, Mark and Kari to Bodnar, Davyd, 18178 Southdale Place, $124,000.
Estee, Kenny and Sandy to Stuart, Susan and Andrew John, 6103 S. 180th Avenue Circle, $366,000.
McLemore, Cassandra to Gark Homes Shv 3 LLC, 5405 S. 190th Terrace, $175,000.
Cordell, Michael Lee and Jacqueline Dawn to Mattus, Joshua and Molly, 16820 L Circle, $249,500.
Grassmeyer, Christine Ann to Grassmeyer, Christine Ann and Athen, Shannon L., 15909 O Circle, $83,200.
Nelson, Georgia E. to Cook, Catherine S., 6518 S. 167th Ave., $175,000.
Kramar, Melissa to Scott, Alan and Rebecca, 5003 S. 165th St., $225,000.
Brummer, Michael R. and Anna M. to Sorenson, Whitney N. and Tracy, Aaron R., 17820 Jacobs Circle, $238,000.
Butler, Ann M. and Randolph W. to Masilko, Hannah J. and Colin M., 6406 S. 167th Ave., $199,000.
Speer, Troy M. and Heidi L. to Lyle, Andrew, 16223 N Circle, $215,000.
Babe, James Travis and Victoria Lyn to Tjards, Courtney, 19512 Laci St., $197,500.
Kiphart, Steven R. and Charlene M. to Poulicek, Lauren, 16319 Jefferson St., $215,000.
68137
Crnic, C. Anthony, trustee, to REO Asset Management Company LLC, 6727 S. 117th St., $40,078.
E. Michael & Linda C. McGuire Living Trust to Smith, Kristen, 12142 N St., $175,000.
Mixan, Daniel R. and Melissa M. to Stamey, Austin M., 14141 Orchard Ave., $154,000.
Soar, Steven E. to Orent, Teresa M., 12659 O St., $179,510.
Larson, Curt L. and Kathie N. to Reeder, Miranda L., 15286 U St., $200,000.
Kent, Charles L. and Cindy L. to Sinnett, John E. and Laura A., 5137 S. 121st St., $156,000.
White, Jean M. to Marr, Warren C., 15423 Y St., $190,000.
Cunningham, Paul R. and Colleen R. to Schooling, Ronald D. III and Carolina J., 11124 Madison St., $194,000.
Cunningham, Gwendolynn, personal representative of Cunningham, Bennie J. estate, to E. Michael & Linda McGuire Living Trust, 13805 Y Circle, $110,000.
Herring, Scott K. and Joanne L. to Campagna, Sara R., 4980 Magnolia St., $146,000.
Goeden, Joseph and Melissa to Holmes, Nathan G., 15229 Washington St., $200,000.
68142
Splittgerber, Aaron B. and Tiffany to Rader, Zachary and Kendra, 7415 N. 108th Ave., $170,000.
Baki, Mina to Friha, Mustapha, 12417 Read St., $197,500.
68144
Fehr, Robert D. and Abigail L. to Oden, Derek, 15233 Nina St., $211,000.
Merrell, David James and Janet Leann to Stearns, Derek J. and Kline-Stearns, Alexis L., 13612 Montclair Drive, $240,000.
Grubesic, Christine H. and Thomas W. to Kudma, Alec David and Katrina Marie Burchett, 2531 S. 152nd Avenue Circle, $208,000.
Custard, Kyle and Michaela M. to Petrick, Matthew and Kristin, 12768 Grover St., $180,500.
Lynch, Thomas L. and Mary Lynn to Haney, Julie Ann and Richard Patrick, 3710 S. 116th St., $280,000.
Inman, Jeffrey C. to Inman, Hannah, 3521 S. 154th St., $200,000.
Beideck, Joleen A. and John R. to Henke, Alex and Kristine, 2824 S. 136th St., $180,000.
68152
Meyer, Sarah J. and Brice D. to Hansen, Melissa L. and Jason X., 6921 Mormon Bridge Road, $170,000.
68154
Cook, Catherine S. to Lemons, Susan L., 12143 Franklin Circle, $165,000.
Bruning, Philip D. and Mary V. to Bauer, Levi and Ann, 12723 Capitol Place, $460,000.
Ortman, Kevin C. and Naomi to Kaminski, Kenneth and Molly, 1405 N. 150th St., $255,000.
Faber, Jon C. and Erin M. to Scholer, Frank D. and How, Elizabeth A., 1701 N. 127th St., $405,000.
Lessman, Jeffrey R. and Karla G. to Lessman, Joshua and Heather, 807 N. 148th St., $211,000.
Gloria R. Jorgensen Trust and Burger, Michelle R., trustee, to Aumann, Robert J. and O’Connor, Brenna M., 14812 Izard St., $290,000.
Nygren, Gayard E. and D. Coreen to Anderson, Steven E. and Tammy L., 12727 West Dodge Road, $136,000.
Strandberg, Bradley G. and Lori L. to Schulz, Marc A. and Joy E., 421 S. 154th St., $230,000.
Phillips, Michael L. and Wanda L. to Nocita, John G., 11105 Seward St., $161,000.
Davitt, Jacqueline and Bret, Mary Kay to Bendlin, Emily and Parker, Alexander, 12135 Farnam St., $350,000.
David A. Sterns Trust to Boehler, Janice K., 934 N. 131st Court, $329,000.
Thiemann, Bobbie Sue and Joseph R. to Perlberg, Connor and Schoenig, Emily, 320 N. 154th St., $184,000.
Harris, Charles M. and Lisa J. to Ausman, Jason and O’Brien-Ausman, Kathleen, 13650 Hamilton St., $1,200,000.
68164
Sizemore, Kathryn J. and Stephen P. to Wheat, Zachery K. and Mottl, Larae, 12573 Yates St., $180,000.
Finke, Debra A. and David W. to Azizian, Sasan and Rastegari, Elham, 3321 N. 128th Circle, $373,000.
Etier, David A. to Ives, Andrew, 11273 Martin Ave., $170,000.
August, David A. and Rebecca to Malik, James J. III and Jerrilyne K., 12901 Curtis Ave., $166,500.
Buurman, Christopher to Jacobsen, Zachary L. and Bakey, Rachael E., 2513 N. 112nd St., $175,000.
Sharp, Jason P. and Leslie to Dubbeld, Judith, 5608 N. 131st St., $187,500.
Schlautman, Trent J. and Amanda R. to Lesch-Adangnihoude, Amanda L., 2733 N. 129th Circle, $180,000.
Salmon, Brian Neil and Judith S. to Needelman, Joshua L. and Laura L., 4911 N. 139th Ave., $295,000.
Leonard, Nathan and Madison T. to Hernandez, Anthony Michael III, 13330 Lake St., $305,000.
Glenn, John C. and Sonya L. to Spors, Shannon L., 11605 Taylor St., $190,000.
Evans, Ernest James Jr. and Stacy Leann to Pierce, Chad W. and Andrea R., 14268 Sprague Circle, $285,000.
Sarpy County
68005
Heartland Holdings B LLC to Scheffel, Mikael Scott and Garcia, Ruby, 2036 Calhoun St., $136,000.
Pane, Charles J. to Myers, Jonas and Elyse, 1210 Hillcrest Drive, $189,000.
Reed, Brian C. and Shannon M. to Tatum, Justin Deane and Shelley Ann, 909 Kohl Circle, $225,000.
Capapia Delgado, Rebecca A. and Delgado, Clemente to Guardado, Nicolas, 2301 Victoria Ave., $179,000.
Busboom, Dain R. and Callie to Stuart, Timothy J. and Denise M., 2714 Calhoun St., $135,000.
Cahoe, Elizabeth A. and James W. to Trost, Daniel D. and Tasha S. and David L., 2105 Randall Drive, $107,000.
Skillman, Rodney L. and Brenda Kay to Pedersen, April L., 705 W. 31st St., $150,000.
Hanafan, Lisa L. to Wright, Clinton and Michelle, 126 Cedar Circle, $167,000.
Franklin, Robert E. and Stephanie to Langham, Mary, 2101 Dagmar Ave., $178,000.
Frieze, Michael D. and Sarah J. to Gaston, Melissa Dawn, 2801 Nebraska Drive, $166,000.
Byous, Christine and Mark and Burns, Rhonda to Lloyd, Hearld J. Jr., 1414 Fairfax Road, $171,000.
68028
Jones, Kevin M. and Christie L. to Reynolds, Merle R. III and Shelly S., 19827 E. West Plains Road, $243,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Moquin, Jeffery A. and Stephanie D., 16904 Samantha Road, $349,000.
Hopkins, Lane H. and Megan J. to Crisman, Joshua J. and Ladonna M., 21402 Lincoln Blvd., $295,000.
Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Mahenderkar, Anoop and Bagade, Sonia, 8112 S. 192nd Ave., $339,000.
Noonan, Daniel P. and Amanda to Parsons, Justin and Jennifer, 21414 Parkview Drive, $228,000.
68046
Silbernick, Kenneth J. to Burch, Mitchell Hunter, 806 S. Osage St., $180,000.
Wilkerson, Wallace and Maria L. to Zeigler, Justin and Chris, 2307 Lakewood Drive, $239,000.
Vacanti, Christopher J. to Luyando, Jessica M. and Alejandro III, 1005 Norton Drive, $325,000.
Milz, Bradley J. and Sally K. to Polifka, Tiffany, 302 Pierce St., $150,000.
Dynasty Homes LLC to LPC Properties LLC, Various, $159,000.
Watts, Ja Lana to Browning, Billy and Kayla, 2208 Marilyn Drive, $211,000.
Hussey, Brian and Stacey to Becker, Michael and Kaitlin, 1302 Cedarwoods Drive, $212,000.
Meyer, Michael J. and Courtney M. to Brown, David C. and Jeanna C., 10601 S. 112th St., $300,000.
Groff, Timothy L. and Rebecca to Froning, Brent and Saladee, Shea, 2402 Lakewood Drive, $268,000.
Chizek, Franklin J. Jr., personal representative of Chizek, Marilyn E. estate, to Chizek, Jeffrey D., trustee of Steven M. Chizek Special Needs Trust, 502 Hogan Drive, $125,000.
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church to Franco, Limon Leticia I. and Marvin, Luis A. Ramirez, 508 S. Polk St., $180,000.
Hewitt, Candace V. to Miller, Donald R. II and Kerri A., 813 Juniper Circle, $201,000.
Pine Crest Homes LLC to Wilkerson, Wallace and Maria L., 9964 S. 105th Ave., $382,000.
Nvestco LLC to Lupercio, Maria, 14505 S. 28th St., $183,000.
Sundell, Jared T. and Anne K. to Clemenger, Timothy and Corina, 906 Leprechaun Lane, $250,000.
Carty, Christopher S. and Mallori W. to Ewerth, Johnhenri A. and Sheila C., 2205 S. Mineral Drive, $250,000.
Schumacher, Brent A. and Megan A. to Kenney, Peter and Michelle, 8109 Reed Circle, $350,000.
Maroney, Christopher M. and Dusti to Chambers, Demetria and Miller, Bobby, 1505 Ridgeview Drive, $232,000.
Wheeler, Robert G. and Lynette K. to Acklie, Allen D. and Acklie Lee, Andra K., 427 E. 4th St., $113,000.
Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Hughes, Eric J. and Nicole M., 11611 S. 109th St., $370,000.
68059
Nancy J. Stokes Living Trust to Kudlacek, Tyler James, 105 N. 8th St., $160,000.
Urban Spark Construction LLC to Brown, Susan P., 820 N. 10th Ave., $373,000.
68123
Louviere, Daniel A. and Kimberly F. to Nelson, Eric, 3904 Heartland Drive, $243,000.
Robb, Steven P. and Cass E. to Madrid, Cristian and Marilyn Joann, 16119 S. 29th Plaza Circle, $154,000.
Giles, Sean M. and Angelina M. to Brady, Marjorie, 13610 S. 39th Circle, $239,000.
Klungseth, Corliss J. to Gorka, Kyle and Bridget, 2210 Derby Drive, $170,000.
Phillips, Benjamin Jay to Lyons, Luke and Schmidt, Jordan, 3421 Wilhelminia Drive, $192,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Tesch, Chad A., 1925 Plymouth Rock Road, $217,000.
Dingman, Reggie J. and Chandra D. to Martensen, Jenna and Deanna, 1610 Leona Circle, $275,000.
Thomas, Allen and Paula R. to Bushon, Rick G. and Julie R., 13006 S. 29th Ave., $235,000.
Marley, Daniel J. and Angela C. to Sule, Haruna Isola and Bolatito Bamidele, 13208 S. 26th Ave., $240,000.
Silva, Filiberto Hernandez and Perez, Yanelly Ugarte to Rodningen, Jon and Laura, 3306 Granada Parkway, $167,000.
Graydobbs, Bryan to Wacha, Brandon and Hicks, Alexis, 14905 Chateau St., $166,000.
Patino, Mario Antonio and Maria C. to Engbretson, Zachary and Meghan, 11008 S. 25th Ave., $206,000.
Shoning, Kenneth B. and Stephanie A. to Marsh, Mary Clare and Melvin A., 2811 Arrowhead Lane, $210,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Sabutis, Timothy J. and Janet T., 14306 S. 17th St., $260,000.
Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Gilbert, Edward F. and Ellen K., 12415 Quail Drive, $341,000.
Choate, Mary Jo Ann to Mendoza, Melvin Vasquez and Bolanos, Karina L., 1209 Terry Drive, $192,000.
Garcia, Danny and Leslie Naomi to Skarzynski, Jordan and Georgina, 3221 Chad Ave., $183,000.
68128
Wagner, Gregory James and Natalie Gail to Lewis, William C. and Hanaa M., 7903 Heather Ave., $210,000.
Jensen, Charlotte E. to Walter & Yvonne Fisher Revocable Trust, 10213 Cimarron Woods Drive, $352,000.
Longe, Brian A. and Simonds Longe, Angela L. to Luczynski, Andy, 7706 Lillian Ave., $145,000.
K&B Associates to Quinata, Dylan and Joanie, 7540 Lillian Ave., $100,000.
Woodland Homes Inc. to Miller, Michael C. and Ellen T., 9909 Emiline St., $412,000.
Allen, Dennis and Joni to Larson, Mitchell E. and Amy L., 8236 S. 105 St., $306,000.
68133
Reid, Dennis J. and Patricia A. to Searls, Nathaniel James and Bridgett, 11821 S. 53rd St., $313,000.
Babcock, Lisle H. and Jessica C. to Redler, William and Jennifer, 12014 S. 49th Ave., $370,000.
Preston, Jeffrey A. and Michelle L. to Subedi, Kul Prasad and Subedi, Bhagawati Sapkota, 8814 S. 68th St., $239,000.
Horizon Realty Inc. to Snelling, Anthony and Emily, 1802 Apollo Lane, $291,000.
Schnurr, Shaaron R. to Stephen, Pamela J. and Welch, Brian T., 701 Ruby Road, $269,000.
Harriman, Richard H. to Cornwell, Kathryn Marie, 1504 Durham Drive, $195,000.
Tucker, Ryan K. and Meghann E. to Duhacek, Daniel G., 6642 Elmhurst Drive, $251,000.
Guyott, James D. and Brenda L. to Meyer, Lisa M. and Kohler, Billie R., 312 Longwood Drive, $295,000.
Hill, Kevin D. and Natascha Y. to Mai, Khoi and Nguyen, Kayla, 6707 Greyson Drive, $384,000.
Huebert, Randy D. and Joni L. to Paseka, Jenna M. and Wuebker, Eric J., 8702 S. 68th St., $259,000.
68136
Richland Homes LLC to Brummer, Michael and Anna, 16866 Rose Lane Road, $315,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Cleveland, Kyle and Jessica C., 18802 Greenleaf St., $239,000.
Boyd, Alexander D. and Michelle M. to Johnson, Alex R. and Kaitlyn M., 9204 S. 171st St., $285,000.
Noecker, Donavon L. and Carla M. to Ourada, Karen J. and Smithers, John W., 17475 Riviera Drive Condo, $285,000.
Daganaar, Megan K. and Travis to Wilson, Susan S., 16105 Blackwalnut St., $185,000.
Mahenderkar, Anoop and Bagade, Sonia to Giebler, Stacy M., 7518 S. 191st St., $275,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Lueras, Cassandra T. and Bjerk, Tyler R., 7813 S. 191st St., $290,000.
Lewis, Steven L. and Angela A. to Young, Steven A. and Deborah L., 10311 S. 177th St., $443,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Beaumont, Cynthia D., 8009 S. 184th St., $324,000.
Johnson, Alex Robert and Kaitlyn Marie to Geppert, Andrew, 18057 Lillian St., $230,000.
68138
Stratton, Andrew and Matisha to Klesitz Realty LLC, 13719 Margo St., $162,000.
Darnall, Brett T. and Angie N. to Kruger, Aaron and Tabitha, 15517 Newell St., $188,000.
Thieman, Theodore A. and Kelly B. and Young, Daniel F. and Marianne F. to Novak, Clarence John, 15120 Green Ave., $138,000.
CML Properties LLC to Hevelone, Nikole A., 14729 Emiline St., $175,000.
Showcase Homes Inc. to Snyder, Scott D., 18513 Summit Drive, $383,000.
Delcid, Carlos H. and Elsie to Karimi, Majid, 14908 Josephine St., $117,000.
Peters, Jeffrey M. and Von Dollen Peters, Kathleen to Steven Molnar Trust and Molnar Investments 401K Trust, 12908 Emiline St., $115,000.
Houston, Eileen G. to Hangman, Robert Arden and Mari Marie, 15315 Gertrude St., $234,000.
Thomas, Travis and Alyssa to Jadue, George M., 9608 S. 173rd St., $300,000.
Urlaub, Mark to Mowrey, Timothy, 9031 Gary Circle, $114,000.
68147
Redler, Jennifer and William to Mullins, Daniel L. and Cayla F., 7642 S. 41st Ave., $135,000.
Wills, Melvin J. II to Cazares, Samahara Olmedo, 2620 Geri Drive, $143,000.
Bulduc, Paul M. Jr. and Sandra K. to Zoucha, Elizabeth A. and Gregory S., 8015 Sarpy Ave., $147,000.
Halliday, Jake A. to Sherman, Jasmine, 1005 Virginia St., $170,000.
Skarzynski, Jordan S. and Georgina M. to Warren, Erin R., 7705 S. 39th Ave., $139,000.
68157
Zoucha, Gregory S. and Elizabeth A. to Wade, Blake and Chaya, 4811 Glasgow Ave., $220,000.
Cernik, Denise M. to Meneses, Maria, 8416 S. 49th Terrace, $135,000.
Crow, Patrick and Coleen and Samuel and Kaitlin to Sweet, Paul M. and Julie R., 4909 Lillian St., $115,000.
Gurung, Ganesh and Mon and Grung, Rekh and Rai, Suk to Frieze, Michael and Sarah, 4910 Red Rock Ave., $186,000.
