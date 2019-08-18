Douglas County
68007
Reshetar, Jennifer N. to Marietta, Matt and Lara, 14513 Leeman St., $188,000.
Boyer Young Equities XV-Heritage LLC to Huntington Homes LLC, 10417 Rosewater Parkway, $39,950.
Leslie A. Guzinski Living Trust to Kurtz, Erin J. and Jacob D., 16368 Young Circle, $395,000.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Wood, Renee M. and Leahy, Callie L., 8503 Kilpatrick Parkway, $417,136.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Carranza, Christopher C. and Jessica C., 7170 N. 164th St., $362,736.
Meyer, Luke J. to Chislov, Igor, 14859 Eagle St., $227,000.
Elliott, Brian and Caelan to McCluskey, Coby R. and Melanie S., 14876 Young St., $250,000.
Hanson, Tylee A. to Kohtz, Kaelyn B. and Kelly A., 8921 N. 161st St., $312,000.
CRL Enterprises LLC to Highland Builders LLC, 7420 N. 169th St., $62,000.
Samson, Clete P. and Theresa Marie to Banaszak, Kevin and Jill M., 16373 Mormon St., $330,000.
Toelle, Mark A. and R. Brooke to Scherer, Brent J. and Lara R., 16258 Craig Ave., $388,000.
Martens, Aaron J. and Sarah E. to Williams, Mark A. and Jennifer J., 17808 Island Circle, $590,000.
68022
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to McCarthy, Devin and Katelyn, 4213 N. 210th St., $335,000.
Kleckner, Andrew D. and Megan to Maxwell, Elizabeth Lorraine, 1808 N. 206th St., $188,000.
Scott, Michael D. and Tricia to Scheer, Martin and Judy, 18726 Nicholas St., $545,000.
Ramm Construction Inc. to Moody, Eric E. and Morgan D., 2420 N. 188th St., $444,636.
Mattox, Mark W. and Jill C. to Sun, Yaming, 19913 Leavenworth St., $390,000.
Lippold, Kathryn A. to Sproat, Geoff, 20216 Amelia Ave., $185,000.
Easy Space USA LLC to J. Henry Homes LLC, 18408 Willis Ave., $125,000.
Davis, Shawn C. to Stauffer, Seth and Katherine, 19540 Farnam St., $325,000.
Wilson, Nancy J. to Porta, Derek and Emily, 20480 Poplar St., $173,000.
Byrnes, Jeff Scott and Carlyn Patricia to Weaklend, Thomas J. and Crystal R., 19851 Chicago St., $335,000.
Milan, Charles J. and Rosalyn A. to Patricia J. Kuehl Revocable Trust, 1403 N. 194th Circle, $410,000.
Celis, Maggie and Christopher R. to Myron, Christopher P. and Snow-Myron, Stephanie M., 3332 N. 210th St., $250,000.
Peterson, Kurt L. and Christine A. to Bryant, Diana, 3007 N. 193rd St., $586,180.
McArdle, Kevin G. and Janine J. to Revers Property II LLC, 20466 Ohio St., $167,000.
Weishapl, Amy J. to Kriha, Barry Joseph, 1019 Skyline Drive, $234,500.
Ziemkiewicz, Craig R. and Kellie to Brinker Revocable Trust and Brinker, Corbett W., trustee, 1907 S. 220th Ave., $560,000.
68064
Hays, Eric R. and Corissa A. to Jones, Matthew R. and Courtney M., 229 E. Condron St., $255,000.
Tradewinds Development Group LLC to RRM Holdings LLC, 5902 N. 246th St., $25,693.
Bluewater Builders LLC to Prusa-Flores, Jessica E. and Flores, Nelson C., 29207 Mary St., $867,898.
Tierney, Jean M. and John E. to Pachman, Louis J. and Latenser, Allison A., 3827 N. 269th Ave., $725,000.
Lerdahl, Donald Lee and Susan Ann to Stanton, Jennifer L., 214 W. Alexander St., $148,500.
Voss, Joshua J. and Hanna to Boucher, James, 130 W. Vass St., $205,000.
Exstrom, Debra L., personal representative of Exstrom, Ralph estate, to Bianchi, Colleen M., 115 W. Alexander St., $146,500.
Borner, Brady and Carrie to Getsfred, Christopher C. and Colleen M., 26910 Ruggles St., $400,000.
68102
Williams, Dana R. and Tasha to Ashimwe, Jean Claude, 1409 N. 21st St., $140,000.
Smith, Nathan R. and Amanda to Dillingham, Bryan, 1024 Dodge St., $244,000.
Rygh, Tom Vidar and Arnhild F. to King, Jeffrey K. and Jennifer L., 1403 Farnam St., $343,800.
68104
Mescher, Ashley R. and David to Espinoza, Christopher R. and Debra K., 3710 N. 70th Ave., $140,000.
VanStralen, Steven D. and Samani, Julie A. to Ober, Alisha Ann, 2535 N. 48th Ave., $113,000.
Ladd, Linda and Robert to Leaden, Joseph W., 2321 N. 67th Ave., $56,000.
Molnar Investments 401K Trust and Molnar, Steve, trustee, to Toro, Jennifer Ortiz, 3933 N. 66th St., $140,000.
Boffa, Dolores E. to High, Sean Andre, 5131 Pratt St., $166,000.
Groszkrueger, Amber and Cole to Chereck, Ryan Raymond, 6010 Spaulding St., $123,000.
Daquila, Cynthia L., conservator of the estate of Daquila, Robert, to Stonecipher, Colleen, 2202 N. 48th St., $110,500.
Syndicate Properties LLC to Winchester, Raegan Leigh, 6411 N. 49th St., $174,900.
Hornbaker, Ernest to Thrive Partners LLC, 6620 Pratt St., $260,000.
Dennis, Matthew C. to Siebler, Hollie, 2312 N. 63rd St., $145,000.
Peterson, Dennis E. and Susan to Peterson, Leon Bernard, 3105 N. 47th Ave., $29,700.
Kraft, Jack H. to Leffler, Rhonda A., 4904 Manderson St., $70,000.
Elite Properties LLC to Nelson, Cory A. and Bogart, Danielle, 3345 N. 53rd St., $105,000.
Tri LLC to S&T Rentals LLC, 6318 Spaulding St., $95,000.
Sikorski, Jonathon and Meredith to Coccia, Peter F. and Warkentin, Phyllis I., 1908 N. 58th St., $236,000.
Bader Construction LLC to Nguyen, Jonathan, 2030 N. 53rd St., $340,000.
Edward J. Davis Living Trust to 1815 N. 53rd LLC, 1815 N. 53rd St., $310,000.
Seu, Jung S. and Chun R. to Fischer, Gary L., 6022 Maple St., $399,000.
Hahn, Victor J. to Shonnard, Michael Joseph and Muscari, Caroline Tracy, 5322 Corby St., $82,500.
Kingston, Michael K. and Cavagnaro, Lucas to Grogan, Julene K. and Jared, 2028 N. 55th St., $348,000.
Tekrony, Sean and Stewart, Sharissa to Korensky, Taylor A. and Toby A., 6765 Bedford Ave., $164,000.
Yost, Keaya to Hinrichs, Matthew L. and Christina R., 3509 N. 54th St., $120,000.
Brown, Dwayne R. and Amy S. to Henze, Timothy D. and Kimberly N., 2722 N. 65th Ave., $135,000.
George, Janice K., personal representative of George, Richard I. estate, to Murphy, Amber and Richard, 6118 Park Lane Drive, $128,000.
Brodersen, Randy and Tara to Satorie, Spencer and Shaun, 3507 N. 54th St., $45,500.
Morgan, Macey to J.J. Smith Trust and Smith, Jason W., trustee, 2316 N. 63rd St., $173,000.
68105
Siebrandt Investments LLC to Allwyn Homes LLC, 1916 S. 35th Ave., $122,000.
Charles E. Cobb Living Trust to Halpin, David J., 1311 Turner Blvd., $303,000.
Miller, Michelle to 1531 Charlotte LLC, 2509 Leavenworth St., $345,000.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Givens-Amien, Laura, 1526 S. 26th St., $137,900.
Napier, Adam M. and Damaria to Liberty, Ryan, 2134 S. 35th St., $132,000.
Dahir, Jenifer L. to Betts, Kelly L., 2138 S. 38th Ave., $146,950.
Hergert, Zachary J. and Kalee A. to Ahntholz, Lars and Lawson, Briana, 4215 Hickory St., $279,900.
68106
Nelson, Jennifer R. to Thompson, Maranda K., 6019 Pine St., $130,000.
Loschen, Avery L. and Perkins, William C. to Cruz, Juan Carlos, 2721 S. 49th St., $155,000.
Bartels, Brett K. and Molani, Mariam to Palu, Kevin J., 920 S. 58th St., $214,000.
Jacobsen, Alexander John and Lindsey Ann to Chung, Philip and Thompson, David M., 5631 William St., $245,000.
Perrigan, Richard and Oatman, Virgie to Heafey, Thomas and Perrigan, Jessica, 6040 Walnut St., $146,000.
Mackin, Jill to McMahon, Kay, 650 S. 69th St., $158,000.
Weigel, Stephanie Jean to Elliott, Chad J., 5523 Mason St., $180,000.
Peterson, Russell V. Jr. to Schwab, Michael and Kim, 1401 S. 64th Ave., $199,000.
Brandle, Tyler J. to Kraft, Landon and Hopkins, Leah, 1940 S. 47th St., $126,500.
Grace, Jon E. and Maureen S. to Rivera, Lorenzo Antonio and Magdaleno, 2105 S. 46th St., $170,000.
68107
Smejkal, Robert R. Jr., personal representative of Smejkal, Robert R. Sr. estate, to Hernandez, Primitivo Valdez, 1337 Polk St., $130,000.
Crowner, Chad C. and Shannon to Plash, Robert B. and Church, Lisa Lynn, 4497 H St., $130,000.
Miller Way 2 LLC to Guevera, Felix and Ana Virginia, 5714 S. 33rd Ave., $44,000.
Hooper, Tyler D. to Smith, Chad R., 4382 Patterson St., $123,500.
Stillmock, Mark and Teresa M. to Qualified Property Solutions LLC, 6311 S. 18th St., $51,000.
Lopez Nuno, Jose A. and Lopez, Maria A. to Avila, Maricela Benitez, 4102 Drexel St., $130,000.
Semin, Joseph G. and Shelly to Bernal, Aurora Mejia, 6202 S. 32nd St., $110,000.
Raven, Joseph F. and Lillian M. to Hamre, Thomas G. and Brenda K., 3630 Polk St., $55,000.
Wrobleski, John J. III and Joan to Wulfekuhl, Kayla R., 4383 S. 42nd St., $70,000.
Hernandez, Armando to Hernandez, Armando and Aviles, Maria V., 4106 Polk St., $50,000.
68108
Pazout, Jaroslav and Radek to Pazout, David, 2530 S. 9th St., $73,100.
Perez, Uriel and Corinna to Jacinto, Maria Lopez, 2310 S. 23rd St., $155,000.
Hawkins, Dale L. and Jerrian to Williams, Trenton, 2018 Castelar St., $37,000.
First National Bank of Omaha, trustee, to Heartland Holdings A LLC, 1412 Dorcas St., $43,067.
Hawkins, Dale L. and Jerrian to Williams, Trenton, 2020 Castelar St., $57,000.
Peters, Reid T. and Shelly D. to Dominguez, Diego A. Galvan, 1517 Olin Ave., $119,900.
Hawkins, Dale L. and Jerrian to Williams, Trenton, 2022 Castelar St., $92,000.
68110
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Po, Tar Bleh and Wah, Christmer, 1624 Corby St., $125,000.
McEwin, Janet Kae to Lincoln, Mark A., 5114 N. 15th St., $17,000.
Martinez, Mariana and Magallanes, Juan Carlos Martinez to Hernandez, Jose Luis Jaimes, 2414 N. 18th St., $18,300.
68111
Valadez, Ezequiel and Mariaelena to Caballero, Rolando Rodriguez, 4346 Grand Ave., $22,900.
Luth, Jerry L. to Armstrong, Taylor C., 3324 Camden Ave., $67,000.
Nolan Holdings LLC to Decker, Michael, 3106 Seward St., $87,500.
Minor, Huey L. to Huey L. and Richart, Mary R., 5218 N. 33rd St., $20,400.
Omaha Dreamvesting LLC to Broick, Richard D. Jr. and Dorinda M., 3213 N. 24th Avenue Circle, $94,500.
68112
Sinnett, John and Laura to Lee, Alan R., 7704 N. 28th St., $110,000.
James T. Smith Sr. Trust to Wells, Gary, 8822 N. 30th St., $108,000.
Stafford, Rebecca to Atol LLC, 2522 Iowa St., $52,000.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Herndon, Natasha, 2718 Mary St., $119,900.
68114
Freyer, Lloyd C. to RKCK LLC, 9215 Meadow Drive, $90,000.
Favor, James D. and Karen M. to Haggar Family Trust and Haggar, Susan R., trustee, 1038 N. 75th St., $146,000.
Doray, Mohamed and Speece, Lyndsay D. to Hall, Kelly, 1626 N. 102nd Ave., $325,000.
Orr, Linda S., personal representative of Watson, Barbara L. estate, to Svagera, Jared L. and Michaela A., 8306 Nicholas St., $220,000.
Pang, Chiang and Norman to Donelan, Patrick J., 9427 Meadow Drive, $168,000.
Bartling, Patrick J. to Bachle, Randal, 7625 Charles St., $165,000.
68116
Ray, Richard E. and Nickeson-Ray, Diane K. to Buckingham, Michael A. and Jennifer S., 5702 N. 158th St., $265,000.
Foltz, David P. and Rauser-Foltz, Kristina K. to Gunturu, Datta Rajesh and Chitti, Bala Yamini, 16529 Fowler Ave., $236,000.
Uphoff, Chad E. and Tamee M. to Harris, Charles M. and Lisa J., 2712 N. 175th Ave., $490,000.
Kelly K. Nystrom Living Trust to Dowden, Darrell and Linda, 15110 Emmet St., $240,000.
Rozgay, Jennifer and Joseph to Lucas, Mark C. and Lauren A., 14916 Ogden St., $295,000.
Sharpe, Jeffrey A. to Touray, Kemo, 14715 Stone Ave., $299,900.
Hirz, Sirren and Matthew to Johnson, Harriet Bianca, 16508 Yates St., $185,115.
Prairie Homes Inc. to Gronenthal, Brian J. and Inness Gronenthal, Shelli, 3207 N. 179th St., $530,000.
Thomsen, Marc S. and Neely Kay to Nemecek, Jeffrey and Christensen, Christina, 17329 Redman Circle, $395,000.
Langdon, Thomas K. and Suzanne J. to Wang, Young and He, Simei, 3106 N. 169th St., $343,000.
Munoz, Donna and Angel to Sheikh, Mohd Atik and Shameemullah, Ambreen, 4702 N. 167th Ave., $283,500.
Mourgis, June M. to Kaufman, Jasper and Rozier-Epting, Andrea, 4420 N. 156th Avenue Circle, $287,000.
Briggs, Clydene E. to Renner, Glen A. and Melinda S., 14819 Spaulding St., $215,000.
Gregerson, Keith E. and Kristin A. to Jensen, Kenneth P. and Erin R., 14805 Erskine St., $350,000.
Overbaugh, Rhonda R. to Bitter, Lindsey B. and Tompkins, Eric L., 6119 N. 147th Ave., $200,000.
Tatreau, Michael Shane and Meyer, Tiffany Leigh to Nguyen, Nhat and Dang, Nhi Thi Phuong, 4626 N. 155th Ave., $230,000.
Huang, Chun-Kai and Lee, Szu-Chieh to Thornton, Michael C. and Jewelean, 17505 Tibbles St., $310,000.
Hruska, Robert T. and Illa to Staehr, Gail, 4268 N. 176th Ave., $290,000.
Davis, Jeffrey S. to Schnaible, Cameron, 5156 N. 155th Ave., $173,500.
Cambridge Homes LLC to Parsons, Randall D. and Julie M., 5610 N. 152nd St., $380,000.
Stanley, Samuel J. and Stephanie A. to Keith, Ricky D. and Susan K., 17619 Sahler St., $220,500.
KLM Enterprises PC to Zehnacker, Ryan A. and Paige A., 3003 N. 179th St., $74,000.
Andersen, Nicholas J. and Kimber Nicole to Shramek, Madison Ashley and Bruck, Jack Lloyd, 15085 Meredith Ave., $235,000.
Are, Chandrakanth and Madhuri to Karas, Dustin R. and Jessica A., 15742 Grant Circle, $400,000.
68117
Valadez, Rodrigo R. Jr. to Gashi, Albert, 5014 S. 48th St., $130,000.
Steffensmeier, Duane C. and Gloria J. to Crowner, Chad and Shannon, 5023 S. 60th St., $165,000.
Lupercio-Davalos, Maria and Lozano-Ordonez, Jorge Gonzalo to Santiago, Gil Ortiz and Rangel, Brenda, 4456 S. 62nd St., $110,700.
Duhacek, Daniel G. to Guzman, Maria, 4872 S. 51st St., $145,500.
Schlotfeld, Joshua G. to Sanchez, Leonides, 4713 S. 51st St., $154,000.
Proksel, Shane and Bethany to Rangel, Miguel A. Vazquez, 4203 S. 61st Ave., $155,000.
Yost, William J. Jr. and Ann M. to Lassek, Richelle, 5118 Jefferson Circle, $155,000.
Diggins, Francis James and Amy to Flores, Andres Flores and Reina Ontiveros, 5220 S. 50th Ave., $180,000.
68118
Weinzapfel, Matthew T. and Kristi to Koch, Justin L. and Kinsey L., 530 S. 160th St., $289,900.
Miller, Christopher J. and Elizabeth M. to Shuck, Ryan and Justice, Melanie, 15822 Decatur St., $225,000.
Connolly, Terence J. and Maria A. to Miller, Elizabeth M. and Christopher J., 16165 Wakeley St., $305,000.
Richard & Jayme Anderson Living Trust to Hudson, Maha Amoura, 15706 Franklin St., $218,000.
Argotsinger, Betty A. to Schaffer, Geraldine J., 1827 N. 175th Court, $157,500.
Epic Construction LLC to Davis, Shawn and Jennifer, 17703 Leavenworth St., $565,000.
David & Carol Alloy Trust to Werner, Matthew and Leora, 16172 Douglas St., $359,900.
68122
Patten, Alfred S. III and Holly M. to Hagan, Josh and Sarah, 7708 N. 107th St., $220,000.
Shultz, Jeffrey D. and Andrea N. to August, David A. and Rebecca A., 10658 Potter St., $220,000.
Sankaraneni, Rammohan R. and Pinninti, Mamatha to Pham, Thuan Q., 7318 N. 76th St., $170,000.
Pletan, Warren R. and Jacqueline to Lenoir, Freddie James and Denise Rene, 8909 N. 82nd St., $152,500.
Stewart, James C. and Konishi, Mari to Mohamed, Abdullahi and Wood-Abdullahi, Charise, 7006 N. 90th St., $187,000.
Wilt, Scott D. and Janet K. to Buser, James D. and Patricia S., 13240 N. 74th St., $572,500.
Schaffer, Geraldine J. to Van Winkle, Cole S., 7824 Bondesson St., $179,000.
Gilfillan, Dameon L. to Bernal, Monique and Jimenez, Omar Jr., 7312 N. 90th St., $192,500.
Baltz, Darren C. and Erica P. to Wortmann, Wesdon, 9143 Hanover St., $189,000.
Curtis, William S. III and Brianna M. to Garcia, David S. and Raina, 7368 N. 76th St., $175,000.
Watson, Paul D. to Jacobsma, Paul, 8117 Girard Place, $175,000.
Hambrick, Kelly Marie to Petty, Travis, 7529 Wyoming St., $170,000.
Schroeder, Jacqueline to Pedersen, Brandon and Cesia, 8550 King St., $183,000.
Shobanjo, Bolaji and Nicole to Soraya, Azita and Martin, Tim, 7162 N. 80th St., $160,000.
Michel, Joni J. to Tanner, Caitlyn and Givens, Tal, 8924 Quest St., $191,500.
68124
Custom Projects LLC to Jasa, Nicholas and Caryn, 8009 Hascall St., $170,000.
Blaney, Kyle P. to Red Ladder LLC, 3337 S. 82nd St., $155,000.
Hughes, Craig Gordon and Bethany Joy to Clow, Chris and Kahm, Emily, 3067 S. 73rd St., $185,000.
Ferrer, Fernando and Selina to Deren, Nichole J. and James B., 9615 Oak Circle, $799,000.
Hansen, Daniel P. and Janet A. to Buckman, Terry, 2032 S. 87th Ave., $535,000.
68127
Pearce, William C. to Ellison, Ryan and Lindsey, 4741 S. 81st St., $165,000.
Ray, Anthony R. to Wheeler, Alec, 4711 S. 92nd Ave., $159,000.
Lewis, Nathan to Doerr, Connor, 4966 S. 87th St., $165,000.
Terzic, Selim and Jasminka to North, Jerry A. and Janelle Katherine, 9405 N St., $182,000.
Germain, Jake B. and Raechel to Chandler, Kimberly L., 4732 S. 80th St., $145,000.
Lambrecht, Andrew G. and Tera to Finley, Jeffrey, 10522 R St., $151,200.
Pemble, Steven and Lorrie to Brown, Barbara K., 6756 S. 87th St., $200,000.
Weatherly, Judith B. to KR Properties LLC, 4966 S. 90th St., $87,500.
Freyre, Martin T. to DKDunne Properties LLC, 7926 Oakwood St., $162,000.
68130
Lambertus, Joshua and Linda to Connors, Kelly R., 20175 B St., $365,000.
McGrain, Casey R. and Jenna to Cox, Ryan D. and Amber N., 15904 Arbor Circle, $185,000.
Elkhorn Investments LLC to Debord, Cameron and Audrey, 1910 S. 198th St., $295,000.
Freeman, Ronald R. to Corbett, Timothy and Barbara, 2309 S. 179th St., $270,000.
Hoeft, Ann Marie and Don to Kasem, Burhan and Habash, Martha, 15939 Spring St., $174,000.
Costanzo, Brian J. and Carie M. to Dunagan, Erin E. and Grosselfinger, Laurie, 18923 B St., $228,000.
Edwards, Mark and Jacqueline S. to Swanson, Seth and Sara, 1514 S. 192nd Avenue Circle, $457,000.
LeBlanc, David M. and Maria G. to Kontor, Ernest J. and Colleen M., 3115 S. 173rd St., $800,000.
Mantz, Mary Janelle and Donald to Hale, James M. and Ruthann, 2108 S. 194th St., $425,000.
Fischer, Gary L. to Mulick, Laci K., 1230 S. 164th Ave., $133,000.
Hogan, Liesel and Barrett to Peck, Matthew and Sheehan, Meghan, 1117 S. 185th Circle, $675,000.
Timothy & Constance Willits Revocable Trust to Bell, Shane and Jessica, 1311 S. 166th St., $230,000.
Sharon B. Holyoke Trust to Thomas & Joyce Ruffino Revocable Trust, 18902 Pierce Place, $365,000.
68131
McCormack, Colleen to Suncone Holdings LLC, 114 N. 38th St., $80,000.
Johnson, Andrew J. to Mounce, Cassandra, 4128 Izard St., $129,475.
Abraham, James M. and Barbara J. to Wilkie, Dennis I. and Kari A., 3606 Lincoln Blvd., $220,000.
Zenon, Terry Winthrop II and Smith, Simone Raquel to Kim, Solomon E. and Reisinger, Jaclyn R., 609 N. 41st St., $178,000.
Larson, Luther and Debra K. to McClure, Jeffrey Blake and Esgar-McClure, Janet, 424 N. 41st St., $298,500.
68132
Annarino, Sarah E. to Annarino, Sarah E. and Taylor, Bryan S., 5017 Burt St., $109,650.
Eastman, Scott B. and Kara H. to Brady, Megan A., 4808 Davenport St., $372,000.
Heiser, Nicholas and Rachel to Perry, James T. and Tana F., 5107 Cuming St., $375,000.
Bueling, Amy R. and John J. to Ding, Hongfen, 809 N. 47th St., $105,000.
Gutierrez, Jessica N. Jimenez and Martinez, Ivan to Morton, Jeremy K. and Sidney L., 7037 Hamilton St., $155,000.
Linda F. Lammers Revocable Trust to Baker, Kali Lynn, 844 Parkwood Lane, $325,000.
Pedersen, Grant to Gander Co. Design & Build LLC, 5120 Cuming St., $150,000.
Petersen, Mark D. and Kathleen M. to Brownrigg, John C. and Rosemary F., 815 Parkwood Lane, $295,000.
68134
Hill, Michael J., personal representative of Hill, Maxine F. estate, to Grey, Nathan C. and Hill, Lea C., 4625 N. 80th St., $165,000.
Gilliam, Jeffrey A., personal representative of Gilliam, Hazel I. estate, to Van Deest, William and Wisner, Carol, 4240 Aurora Drive, $132,500.
Slechta, Robert B., personal representative of Ray, Todd R. estate, to Osborne, Robert and Kathleen, 8941 Miami St., $76,000.
David R. and Sue E. Barnes Revocable Trust to Hong, Rundi and Zhao, Weiping, 9808 Saratoga St., $207,500.
Lafarr, Jason Remington and Stephanie to Wacker, Kyle A. and Sheenna L., 9928 Bedford Ave., $161,000.
O’Connor, Maureen, personal representative of Murray, Marianne R. estate, to Henin, Eliya and Asaad, Micheal A., 9524 Emmet St., $131,000.
Williams, Chadd S. to Williams, Steven L., 10708 Hilltop Road, $146,000.
Ziesemer, Allan and Karla J. to Long, Robert Shane and Linda Marie, 9368 Ohio St., $159,500.
Williams, Kenneth Marshall and Courtney Madelaine to Langendorfer Properties Management LLC, 4002 N. 78th St., $138,000.
Rhodes, William J. to Violett, Karn M., 2322 Benson Gardens Blvd., $130,000.
AR Homes LLC to Cordon, Edgar Garcia, 9722 Grand Ave., $141,000.
Carpenter, Noah W. and Payton to Meyer, Garett and Amanda, 8217 Meredith Ave., $170,000.
Baumgart, Christopher and Melissa Jane to Morine, Joseph F. and Becky L., 8403 Pinkney St., $290,000.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, continued
68135
Fischer, Gregory C. and Michelle M. to Pogranicy, Jonathan P. and Katy J., 5060 S. 176th Circle, $430,000.
Smith, Hurchel C. and Kristen M. to Henne, Jake G., 4726 S. 194th Ave., $238,500.
Stone, Jacqueline Marie and Hilt, Kevin Sr. to Hunsaker, Von and Dana, 17609 O St., $445,000.
Price, George C. and Rosemarie to Cartus Financial Corporation, 6109 S. 180th Avenue Circle, $368,000.
Cartus Financial Corporation to Shinwari, Yarmohammad, 6109 S. 180th Avenue Circle, $368,000.
FRPO Investments LLC to Grover, Piyush, 4970 S. 177th Circle, $435,000.
Anderson, Christopher W. and Mandy M. to Cole, Neville, 6118 S. 191st Terrace, $200,000.
O’Shea, Daniel J. and Tara L. to Kounkel, Johnathan Michael and Miranda Jo, 18803 N St., $229,000.
Grothe, Joseph M. and Amanda H. to Gardner, Jessica M., 19612 X St., $190,000.
Basler, Rodney S.W. and Deborah to Berdi, Sharif, 18181 Hayes Court, $128,000.
Sparks, James and Eugenia to Van Dyke, Jacob and Jennifer, 4506 S. 193rd St., $302,500.
Shin, Keith Young to Boffa, Dolores E., 18174 Polk Place, $132,000.
Pfannenstiel, Carol A. and Ernest M. to Pfannenstiel, Terrance M., 4607 S. 167th Ave., $303,000.
Buchholz, Nancy M. and Robert E. to Anderson, Christopher W. and Mandy M., 17005 K St., $270,000.
Shipman, Jamie L. and James L. to Weatherly, Matt and Cara, 16417 W St., $325,000.
Koch, Kinsey L. and Justin to Knutson, Andrew and Angela, 4338 S. 179th St., $182,000.
Hunsaker, Dana and Von Lee to Buurman, Christopher J., 15921 T St., $265,000.
Henry, Thomas D. and Sharayah to Kelale LLC, 19517 W St., $187,000.
Lamb, Matthew S. and Jamie L. to Mahajan, Sajan and Tina Dewan, 4617 S. 176th Ave., $250,000.
68137
Nelson, Eric and Angela to Cook, Dianne K. and Corey M., 6724 S. 139th Avenue Circle, $158,000.
Kahlandt, Charles H. and Ashley to Bogenreif, Stephanie and Daniel, 13935 Monroe St., $185,000.
Jourdan, Anthony M. and Paige A. to Brandle, Tyler and Steele, Tara Blount, 6109 S. 151st Ave., $178,000.
68142
Schimming, Becci to Becker, Andrea B., 7925 N. 116th St., $285,000.
68144
Jensen, Lisa M. to Greening, Wade and Kelley, 15226 Brookside Circle, $234,000.
Burns, Ryan T., personal representative of Gellatly, Ann estate, to McCall, Megan and Eric, 2907 S. 112th St., $175,000.
Seaman, Daniel L. and Mary Montgomery to Glaze, Jed E., 14921 Cedar Circle, $240,000.
Qualters, Daniel Scott to Kent, Charles L. and Cindy L., 1624 Mayfair Drive, $219,000.
Kathol, Kenton D. and Megan to Johnson, Joanne Louise and Gross, Joseph, 3335 S. 126th Ave., $198,000.
Duey, Sarah D. to Roth, Carla M., 2931 S. 114th St., $200,000.
Craig, David W. and Barbara G. to Yost, William J. and Ann M., 11317 Gold St., $230,000.
Rose, James G. and Jana L. to Engen, Jordan S., 3038 S. 109th St., $165,000.
Gardener, Diana M. to Mueller, Mark, 11402 Hickory Road, $236,000.
McNeill, Michael L. and Kathy to Luke, Dillon James, 3115 S. 134th St., $171,000.
Matsumura, Kathie F. and David to Johnson, James R. and Mary Beth B., 2329 S. 154th Circle, $254,000.
68152
Jones, Richard D. to Crosby, Zachary C., 4849 Lockwood Circle, $260,000.
68154
Ridel LLC to Morgan, Tony, 15367 Mason Place, $157,000.
Daly, Joseph B. and Maria to Kretzschmar, John and McColley, Deborah, 952 Fawn Parkway, $227,000.
Deanice F. Beck Revocable Trust and Marcia K. Beck Revocable Trust to Leonard, Nate and Madison, 13805 Hamilton St., $1,150,000.
Kempkes, John and Jodi to Dalton, Bryan, 1305 N. 148th Place, $215,000.
Debord, Cameron and Audrey to Paley, Cynthia, 14543 Franklin St., $221,000.
Jensen, Kenneth P. and Erin to Anderson, Noel W. and Tina E., 14817 Paul Place, $200,000.
Laferla, Daniel J. and Holly A. to Forker, Michael W. and Amanda M., 1701 N. 140th St., $375,000.
Abubakar, Habiru and Nicolle to Kohout, Cole, 1824 N. 110th Avenue Circle, $175,000.
Carol Northcutt Lecrone Trust to Hazelwood, Cheri and Gary, 11327 Harney Plaza Circle, $245,000.
Halverson, Jacob Michael and Amanda Michelle to Hegge, Tyler P. and Elizabeth A., 12249 Izard St., $320,000.
68164
Weber, Hugh to Maxfield, Debra K., 2119 N. 120th Ave., $142,500.
Sotolongo, Jorge F. and Lindsey to Agarwal, Vijay Kumar and Anubba, 13404 Bedford Ave., $1,150,000.
Kretchmer, Ronald G. and Connie K. to Soraya, Azita and Martin, Timothy A., 2606 N. 143rd Ave., $170,000.
Johnson, Tyler and Ciara to Koch, Kelsey and Gatewood, Ryan, 4630 N. 126th St., $188,000.
Douglas S. Oldaker Revocable Trust to Miles, Kyle R. and Oldaker, Emily J., 14212 Huntington Ave., $143,000.
Patino, Jose J. to Hummel, Jakob V., 11423 Kansas Circle, $160,000.
Wellner, Gary R. and Myra M. to Tedford, Debra L., 14201 Huntington Ave., $220,000.
Raiti, Salvatore G. and Danielle C. to Anson, Patricia M., 13020 Curtis Ave., $175,000.
Anthony J. Schrager Trust to Souchek, Jesse and Kelsey, 12815 Binney St., $473,000.
Sarpy County
68005
Dawson, Jamie and Douglas to Bytyci, Naser, 803 Terrace Ave., $140,000.
Melendez, Maycol and Sydnie to Johnson, Christopher S. and Steven A., 905 Hopkins Drive, $130,000.
Nich, Frances to Nowack, Colleen, 1312 Freeman Drive, $159,000.
Greer, James and Carolanne to Quam, Christa, 1806 Avery Road, $180,000.
Hiltbrunner, Gregory and Melissa to Gies, Anthony Thomas, 103 Gregg Place, $225,000.
68028
Richland Homes LLC to Martin, Lisa R. and Clerc, Sean R., 10569 S. 110th Ave., $336,000.
Farrell, Donald J. to Kerns, Jeffrey S. and Rochelle, 16806 Middle Lane, $365,000.
Christofferson, Seth and Ellen to Nordmeyer, Eric and Tiffany, 11849 S. 217th St., $250,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Randall, Braden J. and Casey M., 17118 Samantha Road, $318,000.
Behounek, Wesley M. and Kristin to Fichter, Austin and Jourdan, 21810 Westridge Drive, $226,000.
Marc David Custom Built Homes to Reinert, Brady and Amanda, 8006 S. 196th St., $363,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Needham, Joseph C. and Brienna J., 17186 Jackson Ave., $315,000.
Castle, Patrick R. and Cheryle S. to Maguire, Marcus and Deborah, 12729 S. 82nd St., $390,000.
68046
Neiffer, John P. and Diaz, Angie to Maloy, Shawn and Stacey, 817 Clearwater Drive, $165,000.
Hennings Living Trust to Chavez, Nathan N. and Bonny K., 16104 Schmid Drive, $235,000.
Lipovsky, Brent L. and Angela to Muller, Nathan and Spohr, Lindsey, 908 Mineral Drive, $235,000.
Berg, Thomas L. and Deborah L. to Masek, Ryan L. and Woods, Robyn A., 2260 Placid Lake Drive, $343,000.
Hughes, Eric J. and Nicole M. to Hicks, Jason S. and Cassandra L., 2008 Lakewood Drive, $255,000.
Hicks, Jason S. and Cassandra L. to Roll, Emily and Schmit, Brandon, 312 Frontier Drive, $199,000.
Palmer, Kyle P. and Kristyn M. to Carpenter, Noah and Payton, 2110 S. River Rock Drive, $270,000.
Khare, Vivek and Poonam to Lerma, Juan M. and Maria C., 12348 S. 79th Circle, $360,000.
Kenney, Peter T. and Michelle E. to Hill, Kevin D., 901 Elm Hurst Drive, $283,000.
Phipps, Jason A. and Candice M. to Mitchem, Alana D., 2107 S. Mineral Drive, $279,000.
Antonucci, Glenn to Cole, Scott and Andrea, 2001 S. River Rock Drive, $280,000.
Jones, Shannon L. and Nickolas C. to Keep, Patrick T. and Madison B., 2311 Lakewood Drive, $242,000.
Dye, Stephanie Leigh and Williams, Brendan Robert to Cumming, Cody M., 2310 King Drive, $195,000.
68123
Wedge, Joseph R. and Sheila A. to Bishop, Matthew F. IV and Emily R., 3207 Joann Ave., $185,000.
King, Michael L. to Westcoast Properties LLC, 3019 Crystal Drive, $209,000.
Sauser, Heather J. to Benson, Jennifer Lynn, 3416 Comstock Ave., $157,000.
Monnin, Jamie L. and Kirby L. to Guevara, Jose Fernando Venegas and Barrantes, Lucia T., 14709 S. 23rd St., $299,000.
Kittelson, Korhan T. to Buus, Collin J., 10605 S. 27th St., $200,000.
Smook, Jason D. and Kristi A. to Rossi, Jason F. and Angelina F., 13703 S. 18th St., $325,000.
Pheasant Ridge Partners LP to Pheasant Ridge Owner LLC, 11829 Amerado Blvd., $14,359,000.
Rumple, Andrea D. and Brian A. to Lambrecht, Shawn R. and Kimberly, 15112 S. 17th St., $305,000.
Swistak, Jeremy J. and Tiffani R. to Whalen, Tyler and Amber, 14415 S. 24th St., $295,000.
Rodriguez, Roberto and Carmen Maria to Flakus, Michael L. and Jacqueline R., 3525 Comstock Ave., $166,000.
Weber, Cynthia A. to Carranza, Cara A., 9707 S. 24th St., $170,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Jura, Frankie D. and Margaret J., 1812 Mesa St., $293,000.
Ponce, Juan and Monica to Ulfers, Richard D. and Cheryl Ann, 2405 Hogantown Drive, $183,000.
Kozar, Thomas J. and Irina to Palone, Norman Heath, 13703 S. 14th St., $228,000.
68128
Swenson, Steven R. and Denise C. to Swenson, Rebecca, 7705 Lillian Ave., $125,000.
Stuart, Bryan P. and Lina to Diaz Zuniga, Carlos A., 7518 Susan Ave., $170,000.
Harris, Brad Gerome and Jennifer Diane to Prentice, Erik and Krisha, 7433 S. 102nd St., $378,000.
Nelsen, Christina B. and Brian to Henry, Patricia S., 7513 Terry Drive, $135,000.
Thompson, James W. and Nancy P. to Martinson, Sabrena, 9406 Bayberry Court, $332,000.
Ivener, Bradley J. and Lindsay A. to Williams, Brendan and Dye, Stephanie, 10031 Brentwood Drive, $297,000.
Arena, Linda R. to Rodriguez, Roberto and Carmen, 10057 Quail Ridge Drive, $268,000.
Czaplewski, Bradley J. and Susan to Kniech, Christopher, 7323 Frederick Ave., $158,000.
Schroer, Jessica R. to Walsh, Christopher James and Audrey A., 7711 Greenleaf Drive, $195,000.
Peters, Monika to Mangold, Jason James Jr., 7429 Joseph Ave., $148,000.
Dziurawiec, Daniel and Keri R. and Kurtzuba, Johnny Jr. and Lindsay M. to Strunc Properties LLC, 9017 Parkview Blvd., $179,000.
68133
Williams, Ryan D. and Lacey to Schwartz, Daniel S. and Tolentino, Maricel M., 203 Sea Pines Drive, $195,000.
Wood, Wendall Eric and Audrey A. to Gass, John F. and Sally A., 2004 Aberdeen Drive, $333,000.
Hoshor, Patrick to Balm, Taylor Jordan, 2206 Alexandra Road, $277,000.
Kim, Sung Pal and Mi Jung to Bryant, Matthew W. and Sienna B., 11923 S. 52nd St., $328,000.
Smith, Robert R. III and Theresa R. to Cox, Christopher R. and Melissa, 12106 S. 48th St., $320,000.
Nelson, Kelli J. and Jeffrey A. to Kelly, Spencer Laine and Stegall, Sjohn-Curtis DeAndre, 5106 Timberridge Drive, $256,000.
Bravo, Kurtis A. and Rebecca C. to O’Neill, Mark Russell, 217 Allison Ave., $349,000.
Stover, James W. and Kathleen A., trustees of the Kathleen A. Stover Trust, to Dvorak, Brian and Albright, Megan, 1910 Longview St., $345,000.
Goss, John B. II and Susan M. to McCarthy, Michael K. and Carillo McCarthy, Griselda S., 11909 S. 47th St., $415,000.
Turok, Jordan and Whitney to Moore, Jacob A., 4502 Waterford Ave., $220,000.
68136
Richland Homes LLC to Alexander, Tyler M. and Russ, Stacy D., 8360 S. 169th St., $320,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Jensen, Steven C. and Jennifer A., 7170 N. 164th St., $330,000.
Kerns, Jeffrey and Rochelle to Daganaar, Travis Cole and Megan K., 18812 Rosewood St., $280,000.
Nelson, Kenneth C. and Jacquiline M. to Kinsella, James, 18310 Hampton Drive, $355,000.
Brian D. and Billie K. Haynes Living Trust to Bishop, Lauren and Christie, Josh, 16611 Loop St., $242,000.
Kontor, Ernest J. and Colleen M. to Glenn, Ryan Jeffrey, 17611 Ventana Circle, $405,000.
Berdi, Sharif and Rahima to Prebble, Roy C. and Krista, 9508 S. 172nd St., $360,000.
Powell, Michael J. and Denise to Arneson, Kyle and Krystal, 17013 Centennial Road, $300,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Monjarez, Karen and Steven, 7905 S. 184th St., $273,000.
Varadarajan, Vasanth Kumar and Vasanthkumar, Divya to Goossen, Daniel M. and Melinda M., 7310 S. 184th St., $300,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Nieman, Kelly L., 7806 S. 184th Terrace, $340,000.
Bogatz, Frank Adam and Kimberly Ann to Kronaizl Investments LLC, 16707 Longbow Loop, $113,000.
Bien, Jason J. and Emily J. to Noonan, Daniel P. and Amanda, 17022 Willow St., $305,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Milnes, Aaron S. and Sara J., 9404 S. 176th St., $345,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Grothe, Joseph and Amanda, 7710 S. 187th St., $289,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Gould, Matthew W. and Lindsay D., 18806 Greenleaf St., $245,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Hennings, Joel II and Erin L., 8157 S. 188th St., $257,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Thompson, Cody J. and Kelsey M., 7916 S. 187th St., $286,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Huddle, Jarad, 9412 S. 179th St., $300,000.
Gamerl, Jeremy and Kim to Molnar, Steven, trustee of Molnar Investments 401K Trust, 12911 Lillian St., $101,000.
Buesing, Susan to Wiese, Brent and Stacie, 18631 Josephine St., $330,000.
68138
Messick, Dan and Kerri to Molck, Paul A. and Barbara A., 13565 Chandler St., $202,000.
Pequinnock Properties LLC to Adjei, Prince O., 13219 Glenn St., $125,000.
Wilke, Steven E. and Jeanne S. to Custard, Kyle and Michaela, 13005 Chandler St., $210,000.
Hannan, Marilyn J. to Haschenburger, Robert G. and Papastavros, Efthimia, 9037 Gary Circle, $145,000.
Zimmerman, Patricia M. to Sorensen, John and Teresa, 14122 Olive Circle, $151,000.
Borchert, Timothy M. and Mary R. to Chalupa, Andrew P., 15311 Rock Circle Drive, $174,000.
Kelly, Melissa J. to Red Ladder LLC, 13438 Edna St., $104,000.
Michel, Jessica L. and Jeffrey to Gliwa, Thomas L., 7509 S. 135th St., $175,000.
Gray, Lloyd W. and Barbara E. to Schlotfeld, Joshua G., 13403 Grissom St., $207,000.
Greening, Wade A. and Kelley J. to Edwards, Michael S. and Heather L., 7604 S. 150th St., $180,000.
Biggs, Lauren and Mathiesen, Vagas to Djraka, Kuma and Afandite, Ablavi D., 13520 Redwood St., $167,000.
Cicha, Christopher A. and Kristin R. to Zourdos, Carolos, 14507 Borman St., $175,000.
Wyatt Simon Investments LLC to Lynn, Nathan and Amanda, 13420 Emiline St., $175,000.
68147
Swanson, Gordon Lee and Tina M. to Swanson, Nicholas G., 7224 Blue Ridge Drive, $180,000.
Husak, Jason and Jennifer to Lomeli, Osvaldo Leonel and Quezada, Anahi, 2312 Josephine St., $143,000.
Reding Homes Inc. to Schweiss, Shad and Wendy, 1606 Georgia Ave., $300,000.
Picchietti, Stephano C. and Melissa M. to Shoning, Kenneth B. and Stephanie A., 2209 Barbara Ave., $325,000.
Hubbert, Carl and Pamela to Petrihos, Vasilios, 9511 S. 27th St., $265,000.
Thiemann, Jesse L. and Jennifer M. to Plisek, Melanie R., 9608 S. 10th St., $150,000.
McIntosh, Darlene to McIntosh, Darlene and Benjamin, Mary and Knott, Kenneth Jr., 7672 S. 39th Ave., $38,000.
Paniagua-Villa, Cruz Ivan and Heredia-Mata, Cristina Adelaide to Becerra, Bernardo, 7226 S. 41st St., $150,000.
McClain, Ethan J. and Mariah to Donahue, Brittni K., 2517 Olive St., $118,000.
68157
McCormick, Netta E. to Spratlen, James and Susan, 4934 Greene Ave., $160,000.
Fort, Jordan and Maci to Guy, Justin and Sarah, 4902 Glasgow Ave., $194,000.
Davidson, Matthew L. and Laura Beth to McDowell, Zachary and Lyndsay, 8122 S. 50th Ave., $180,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.