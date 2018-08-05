Douglas

68007

Hildy Construction Inc. to Bodnar, Steven and Debra, 8827 N. 171st St., $383,000.

Liebe, Troy D. and Jackie L. to Howder, Dru and Jennifer, 8624 N. 169th St., $395,000.

Mumma, Trent and Phillips, Christina to Irwin, Rodney L., 8907 N. 155th St., $180,000.

Barr Home Inc. to Campbell, Damon A. and Lori R., 8115 N. 159th Ave., $392,556.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Flair, Andrew, 8810 N. 161st St., $258,703.

Wichman, Kayla and Matthew B. to Meisinger, Philip, 8911 N. 155th St., $165,000.

King, Daniel S. and Amy M. to Kronaizl Investments LLC, 9026 N. 170th St., $43,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Nielsen, Trisha R., 8809 N. 161st Ave., $231,589.

Chambers, Randall and Cheryll to Pignatore, John A. and Jeanne M., 14805 Hanover St., $430,000.

Richmond, Brett C. and Kimberly S. to Piercy, Gary L. and Tina A., 8118 N. 164th St., $330,000.

Pyper, Grant B. and Williams, Tabitha A. to Goudie, Michael W. and Marlys A., 14519 Craig St., $188,500.

Sweetbriar Syndicate LLC to Zimmerman, Steven C. and Sherri J., 11761 N. 175th Circle, $100,000.

McGaha, Kristina K. to Baxter, Megan and Ian, 16326 Potter St., $315,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Fortune Builders LLC, 16099 Weber St., $233,406.

Kimberly A. Reimers Living Trust to Hugunin, Amy, 11904 N. 160th St., $287,500.

Locke, Anthony W. to Mayo, Eric T. and Audrey K., 15458 Mormon Circle, $175,000.

Landmark Performance Corp. to Hansen, David R. and Paula J., 14722 Black St., $322,107.

Stratford Park Development LLC to Faller Construction and Faller, Daniel B., 8914 N. 171st St., $46,500.

Anchor Pointe Development LLC to Home Company LLC, 7429 N. 170th St., $59,950.

Landmark Performance Corp. to Smith, Amanda and Petersen, Kiley, 17100 Clay St., $426,231.

Matthew T. Geiseman Living Trust to Hale, Allan and Julia, 12304 N. 161st St., $295,000.

Murphy, David T. and Ruch, Catherine I. to Scott, Michael and Kristina, 15004 Cherry St., $291,000.

68022

Thomas E. Harvey Revocable Trust to Babics, Nicholas, 22805 Rifle Ridge Trail, $420,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Nurton, Matthew S. and Stephanie S., 20801 Camden Ave., $372,821.

Christiansen, Seth and Sarah to Anderson, Eric J. and Ashley E., 18420 Sherwood Ave., $461,603.

Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Bannister, Matthew A. and Waller-Bannister, Suzanne M., 18923 Boyd St., $391,632.

Weeder, John M. and Carol S. to Burge, Jerod and Ann, 3111 S. 217th St., $485,000.

Dalton, Justin E. and Brenda J. to Gitt Homes Inc., 20902 Monroe Circle, $58,000.

Bannister, Matthew A. and Waller-Bannister, Suzanne M. to Zhang, Hui and Tu, Huiyin, 20060 Cleveland St., $232,000.

Jerome M. McKenna Living Trust to Yarlagadda, Rajkumar and Chigurupati, Vasanta, 3501 S. 228th Terrace, $311,000.

Ramm Holdings LLC to Concept Homes & Design Inc., 18322 Willis Ave., $45,000.

Concept Homes & Design Inc. to Ramm Holdings LLC, 2609 N. 188th St., $70,000.

Cambridge Homes LLC to Shrago, David, 2714 N. 186th St., $395,187.

Peterson, Kelly J. and Cynthia L. to Dolbee, Erin and John, 21706 Edgevale Place, $240,000.

Nathan Homes LLC to Kavan, Joseph Jay and Johnson, Alexa Kristine, 3861 S. 208th St., $62,700.

McCormick, Jon R. to Pugsley, Dan, 21026 X St., $85,000.

Noelle C. Buscher Living Trust to Crook, Scott and Rhiannon, 21416 Cedarwood Road, $325,000.

Silverstone Building Co. LLC to Torczon, Derek and Carrie, 2547 N. 187th Circle, $390,479.

Pohlad Custom Homes Inc. to Hatch, Jonathan and Amber, 1313 S. 210th St., $525,000.

Korth, Jodi Leann and Nicholas Daird Stephen to Hagen, Eric M., 3011 N. 200th Ave., $218,000.

Frank, Bruce W. to Rynaski, Theresa M., 18826 Nicholas St., $710,000.

Cambridge Homes LLC to Hefta, Daniel G. and Carissa, 2428 N. 188th Terrace, $421,434.

Cypress Group Inc. to Choice Homes LLC, 2268 S. 218th Ave., $162,000.

Martineau, Susan K. to Revers Homes Inc., 3521 N. Main Circle, $120,000.

Rynaski, Theresa Marie to Gartrell, Jeffrey L. and Hart, Leah R., 18902 Nicholas St., $585,000.

Ramm Construction Inc. to Fowler, Paul and Patricia, 1303 S. 209th Circle, $455,000.

Paradise Homes Inc. to Mudhelli, Nagaraju and Dhanalaxmi, 2543 N. 187th St., $489,682.

Jensen-Pablonis, Trudy B. and Pablonis, James R., personal representative, to Allen, Dave and Allen, Christine, 2615 N. 191st Ave., $205,000.

Woodland Homes Inc. to Kelly, Kimberle S., 18507 Mason St., $387,077.

Stephanie S. Harlan Living Trust to Isolt Blue LLC, 820 N. 186th Ave., $735,000.

Olson, Courtland and Andrea to Belitz, Jacob R. and Marisa, 20055 Cleveland St., $214,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Olson, Courtland and Andrea, 5101 N. 208th Ave., $278,351.

Home Company LLC to Schenzel, Tyler D. and Jaclyn M., 23421 Berry St., $383,080.

Shcherbiy, Roman to Shullaw, Jeff and Bunnell, Laura, 22112 Quail Circle, $725,000.

68104

Beers, Thomas P. and Lauren R. to Riggins, Colin Dean and Sabrina V., 5119 Grant St., $225,000.

Ritter, Samantha M. to Alvis, Dominic, 2708 Country Club Ave., $281,000.

Basye Real Estate Concepts Inc. to Grandview Properties LLC, 3808 N. 56th St., $85,000.

Johnson, Deborah V. to Johnson, Latasha M., 5012 Kansas Ave., $100,000.

H & S Partnership LLP to Reh, Koe and Meh, Phray, 4531 N. 64th St., $150,000.

Fleetwood Investments LLC to Jackson, Brian R. II, 2350 N. 67th Ave., $135,000.

Brink, Lisa Marie and Bierman, Martin to Sempek, Robert, 2401 N. 51st St., $283,000.

Bidrowski, Kaitlyn N. to Omaha Dreamvesting LLC, 4915 Ruggles St., $80,000.

Shirley C. Allen Revocable Trust to Re Imagined Residential LLC, 4954 Miami St., $112,960.

Damman, Gregory and Susan to Garvin, Tiffany C., 5706 Manderson St., $110,000.

Maxine L. Perrotto Revocable Trust to Andersen, James C. and Hagen, Alexis J., 6012 Seward St., $179,000.

Griffin, Christy N. to Kruse, Kyle L., 4940 Franklin St., $188,000.

Hedman, Lloyd A. to 1966 LLC, 2337 N. 66th St., $131,000.

Qualified Property Solutions LLC to Bass, Robert Allen, 3514 N. 55th St., $154,000.

Dexter Properties LLC to DG Homes LLC, 3112 Fontenelle Blvd., $52,500.

Caldwell, Troy E. and Raquel L. to Vining, Dan and Yuhas, Dallas, 1629 Country Club Ave., $336,000.

Gilbert, William and Kara to CT & Son LLC, 3906 N. 67th St., $140,000.

Mackey, Anthoney D. to Elliston, Gary Lee, 6303 N. 46th Ave., $12,525.

Hawk, Camille R. Trust to Heartland Holdings A LLC, 6147 Bedford Ave., $70,201.

Meyer, Jennifer C. to Kyra LLC, 6122 Manderson St., $85,000.

Maven Avenue LLC to Vanzee, Alex A., 5005 Bedford Ave., $200,000.

Grimes, James and Lindsay to Schuster, Jacob Lawrence, 4942 Pratt St., $152,000.

Baumgart, Bryan Alan and Summer to Roth, Joshua Allen and Katherine Marie, 6627 Bedford Ave., $173,000.

HBI LLC to Coronado, Jesus E. and Jennifer, 2538 N. 48th St., $36,000.

Lee, Pah and Ki, Law to Lwin, Kyaw and Ma, Pya, 6641 Curtis Ave., $140,000.

Jungjohann-Hazel, Lucie and Hazel, George A. Jr. to Qualified Property Solutions LLC, 4516 Blondo St., $19,000.

Krueger, Rosemary and Sutton, Roger J., personal representative, to Kilday, John M., 5147 Evans St., $65,000.

Alford, Christopher and Elizabeth to Garcia, Monica and Samuel, 1607 N. 52nd St., $225,000.

Vandiver, Clayton and Mildred to Myint, Khin and Ta, Mu Place, 3119 N. 50th St., $133,000.

68105

Miller Way LLC to Juarez, Abraham F., 2612 Pierce St., $20,000.

Ro-Dan LLC to Mitilier, Michael and Friedman, James, 4340 Shirley St., $245,000.

Hanseling, Joseph to Byrd, Brian L. and Gillespie, Katherine S., 3111 Ed Creighton Ave., $175,000.

Hall, Kathleen Ann to Dejoy, Vincent P., 4216 Mason St., $156,500.

Anderson, Craig D. and Carol M. to Ludlow Properties LLC, 608 S. 38th St., $425,000.

Tardy, James G. to Nasir, Laeth S. and Arwa K., 500 S. 37th St., $156,000.

Pearson, Jon D. to Voorhees, Kurt and Hawbaker, Camille, 3214 S. 44th St., $180,000.

Dejoy, Vincent P. to McDonald, Kelly Jo, 2321 S. 35th Ave., $175,000.

Peitzmeier Pierce LLC to Yang, Chheang, 527 S. 26th Ave., $335,000.

Leonard J. Tylski Revocable Trust to Tardy, James G., 3011 Spring St., $157,000.

Gould, John J. to Rental Properties LLC, 3558 Jones St., $120,500.

Gustafson, Isaac William and Shelbi Lin to Barnason, Nicole and Timothy, 4326 Hickory St., $290,000.

Dickson, William J. and Larri A. to Wesely, Andrew J., 925 S. 41st St., $180,000.

68106

Brozek, Ethan and Langel, Molly to Stein, Bradley Alan and Carolyn Jane, 1120 S. 61st St., $250,000.

Crawford, Maxwell to Koch, Paul and Emily, 1334 S. 55th St., $139,900.

Zeising, Troy and Becky to Taub, Garrett M. and Sue J., 730 S. 69th St., $135,000.

Hanson Development and Hanson, Kyle L. to Naumann, Robert and Maureen, 2318 S. 49th Ave., $149,000.

Mayotte, James J. and Jennifer L. to Jaye A. McCoy Living Trust, 5147 Pine St., $185,000.

Brink, Edward E. Trust to Nie-Ro LLC, 1944 S. 48th Ave., $98,000.

Richart, Frederick G. and Carol E. to Smith, Matthew L. and Stephanie K., 518 S. 52nd St., $350,000.

Jansen, Larry D. to Smith, Alexander M. and Nicole M., 4817 Pacific St., $80,000.

Brungardt, Karen to Huynh, Hong T., 4511 Krug Ave., $132,000.

68107

Hernandez, Maria M. to Torres, Cecilio Gomez and Mares Soto, Perla, 5018 S. 37th St., $51,500.

McDonald, Michael to Fernandez, Manuel D. Quinteros, 4222 S. 26th St., $112,000.

Morales, Ana Laura Ortiz to Hernandez, Maria M., 3512 U St., $75,000.

Farrow, Raymond C. and Allen, Melissa L., personal representative, to Bothwell, Byron, 3620 W St., $81,600.

Roos, Matthew E. and Dawn M. to Kaiser Investment Properties LLC, 4413 S. 21st St., $58,000.

Hernandez, Miguel Angel Chacon and Aguilar, Maria Adriana Valdez to Espinoza, Maria Adriana Rodriguez and Gonzalez, Juan Carlos Gonzalez, 5822 S. 20th St., $95,000.

Capello, Ronald A., personal representative, Cappello, Joan estate to Griffith, Phyllis D., 4117 Drexel St., $122,000.

Kanger, Jayne to Aviles, Vianey Ramirez, 4134 Y St., $107,000.

Villagomez, Eliseo and Josefina to Hicks, Donald, 1332 Madison St., $74,000.

Dee Semin Living Trust to Solis, Blanca Dilma Carpio, 6214 Wilson Circle, $110,000.

Garcia, Antonia Jr. to Neri, Jose Jacinto and Guadalupe, 6503 S. 17th St., $70,000.

68108

Flot, Alasandro Pierre to Valencia, Facundo Abelino, 1935 S. 12th St., $44,000.

Determan, John G. and Paula M. to McNutt, Raymond, 1932 S. 14th St., $121,000.

Mott, Teresa A. and Thad W. to Leisure, Ross and Rentschler, Rachel, 1706 S. 11th St., $175,000.

Belek, Joseph E. to Gonzalez, Laura, 3450 S. 13th St., $91,000.

Stoddard, Stephen S. and Yosten, Cathy, personal representative, to Junior, David and Wieduwilt, Kerri, 3321 S. 2nd St., $15,500.

Blumkin, Ryan and Amanda to Chaidez, Brian, 1513 Dorcas St., $32,000.

Floyd, Christopher M. and Mi Ae to Rathert-Knowles, Leila, 1416 William St., $78,000.

Wucy LLC to Lopez, Nereida Rojas, 3454 S. 14th St., $111,500.

Tirado, Sarah and Stull, Sarah to Sloniecki, Colton Folger and Melody Lynn, 2402 S. 11th St., $150,000.

68114

Jandric, David Robert and Jaclyn Marie to Love, Jason and Terri, 9623 Harney Parkway, $768,000.

Anderson, Michelle M. to Norris, Fred, 1033 N. 78th St., $132,000.

Ella Properties LLC to Heath, Janet, 8222 Seward St., $131,190.

Hamann, Jennifer T. to Hill, Ila Elaine, 10202 Fieldcrest Drive, $385,000.

Scamperino, Valeria and Scamperino-Rule, Pamela, personal representative, to Miller, Michelle L., 7521 Izard St., $175,000.

Kujawa, Paul F. to Kolobara, Lora and Noel, Derek, 1481 N. 96th Ave., $255,000.

Gallagher, Richard Shukert to Gallagher, Aaron G., 1748 Hillside Drive, $190,000.

68116

Gowen, Linn and Debra to Pokorny, Loren P. and Teri S., 5177 N. 144th Court, $155,000.

Phillips, Brian and Kristen to Sturdivant, Marques and Ashley, 2221 N. 151st St., $260,000.

Clark, Carena to Stephanie S. Harlan Living Trust, 17021 Grant St., $339,000.

Arends, Lee V. and Kathleen A. to Brue, Kurt Dale and Linda Lee, 5738 N. 166th St., $430,000.

Rokade, Anuja D. and Kumthekar, Yogesh A. to Gum, Griffin W. and Kassidy M., 17224 Spaulding St., $186,000.

Buddhdev, Bhuvin and Kajalben to Kisby, Keith and Katie, 4857 N. 162nd St., $249,000.

Ellenberger, Kristin R. and Adam P. to Sondag, Elizabeth A., 15065 Redman Ave., $197,500.

Edwards, Jordan M. and Jenifer E. to Bishop, Martin and Paskar, Molly, 15128 Butler Ave., $219,000.

Enriquez, Ronald D. Jr. and Erin M. to Dao, Loan and Nguyen, Huong, 15407 Meredith Ave., $242,000.

Dyrdal, Eric and Gerilyn J. to Dallan, Ryan and Ott, Margaret, 4218 N. 164th St., $249,500.

Steele, Matthew J. to Estaniqui, Jana, 17183 Ruggles St., $175,000.

Dallan, Ryan M. to Kathryn T. Binder Revocable Trust, 14456 Tibbles St., $165,000.

Baxter, Ian M. and Megan M. to Zuckweiler, Daniel and Janessa, 4509 N. 175th Ave., $233,000.

Marks, Amanda M. to Schmidt, Kristy J. and Koris, Nate, 4608 N. 174th Ave., $287,000.

Werth, Katherine J. and Jeffrey A. to Ramold, Jeffrey C. and Dru A., 2908 N. 161st Ave., $540,000.

Braun, Cassandra A. to Pascale, Cynthia Ann, 14661 Sprague Place, $121,000.

McNeal, Jeremy and Heather L. to Lamoureux, Edward S. and Cleo A., 2320 N. 175th St., $330,000.

Tadikonda, Raghubabu and Suneeta to Misiolek, Jeff and Rachel, 2638 N. 165th St., $248,500.

Lange, Nicole L. to Albuquerque, Sandra, 14648 Laurel Ave., $240,000.

Dostal, Glenn H. to Parker, Margaret E. and Maldonado, Brenna F., 2637 N. 160th Ave., $465,000.

Witt, Phillip W. and Angela K. to Hamik, Nicholas and Rachel, 5543 N. 150th St., $284,950.

CRCF Properties LLC to Morrison, Grant, 14943 Butler Ave., $200,000.

Howder, Dru O. and Jennifer L. to Saucier, Tim and Sarah, 15081 Birch St., $235,000.

Thompson, Charles L. and Mary Ellen to Gargett, Grant W. and Kelley, Ashley D., 2414 N. 151st St., $247,000.

68131

Josta Investments LLC to Stapleton, James, 3126 Cass St., $85,000.

Josta Investements LLC to Stapleton, James, 132 N. 35th Ave., $120,000.

Brink, Edward E. Trust to Brungardt, Mark A., 2915 Charles St., $15,000.

Henderson, Walter L. and Gale to Brice, Tyrone and Timina, 2931 Nicholas St., $60,000.

Taylor, David I. to Swanton, Robert Wesley and Kerns, Ellen Kathryn, 112 S. 37th St., $166,000.

Newsome, John H. and Cynthia to Tipton, Jeremy L., 1412 N. 38th St., $83,000.

68132

Hodges, Eric D. and Lisa R. to Smith, Michael P. and Sarah E., 848 Fairacres Road, $772,500.

Jasmine Enterprises LLC to Riley, Jessica L., 5016 California St., $172,000.

Heldt, Ricky to Konz Properties LLC, 6618 Lafayette Ave., $116,000.

Jansen, Kenneth J. to Henninger, Fred A. III, 6020 Charles St., $33,700.

Henninger, Fred A. III to Penco Investments LLC, 6016 Charles St., $35,100.

Nelson, Steven M. and Betty J. to Looschen, Trey S., 6608 Hamilton St., $88,250.

Ray, Richard E. and Nickeson Ray, Diane to Studenberg, Alex M., 101 N. 69th St., $110,000.

Mcguire, Deane J. to Barnicle, Thomas E. and Leinicke, Jennifer A., 678 N. 59th St., $429,750.

Fields, Ian William and Kelly-Fields, Tracy S. to Smith, Kyle D. and Theresa M., 5319 Western Ave., $280,000.

68134

Carstens Tiffany Jo to Zi, Boi Sung, 7932 Vernon Ave., $140,250.

Chin Living Trust to Svoboda, Eric and Jennifer J., 9616 Binney St., $167,500.

Edwards, Chloris A. to Mink Resources LLC, 4806 N. 82nd St., $60,000.

BPJ Real Estate LLC to Boden, Steffen L., 4622 N. 81st St., $150,000.

Fili, Caleb R. and Erika to Albrecht, Daniel, 7607 Lawndale Drive, $127,000.

Skarnulis, Dawn M. and David L. to Saw, Maung Win and Mu, Dah, 7620 Bedford Ave., $139,900.

Romero, Breina E. to Dover, Bridget, 9557 Taylor St., $155,000.

CMS Mowing Service Inc. to Ring, Martin, 9411 Ohio St., $153,800.

Peters, Kathleen M. and Ross, William W. Jr., personal representative, to Johnson, Troy D. and Kim Y., 7861 Himebaugh Ave., $121,000.

Bear Homes PC to Locke, Anthony, 7421 Blondo St., $105,000.

Rose, Marvin K. to Kusler, Bradley, 3009 Cottonwood Lane, $153,000.

Dynamic Properties LLC to 5109 Real Estate LLC, 7932 Curtis Ave., $125,000.

Dynamic Properties LLC to Solomon, Tristan, 2517 N. 83rd St., $135,000.

Lindquist, Eric H., trustee, to Safe Harbour Eat XXIV LLC, 4623 N. 94th St., $99,061.

68135

Bunnell, Laura L. to Chadran, Vijay Prem, 17717 I St., $196,000.

Solano, John L. II and Ashley A. to Hellbusch, Heather, 19616 Adams St., $318,000.

Pine Crest Homes LLC to Solano, John L. II and Ashley A., 6709 S. 199th Ave., $360,885.

Woodland Homes Inc. to Denton, Anthony C. and Jessica L., 19737 J St., $412,700.

Jeannine R. Zeeb Living Trust to Mundt, Edward A. III and Molly A., 6217 S. 157th St., $250,000.

Duckert, Randall T. and Jamie L. to Collis, Matthew James and Jennifer Marie, 4628 S. 187th St., $580,000.

Charlton, Heather to Hutchinson, Garry R. and Pamela K., 6802 S. 182nd Court, $128,500.

Eastman, Paige A. to Griffith, Daniel, 18907 Cinnamon St., $199,500.

Youell, Gregory and Tracie to Hooker, Clinton and Katherine J., 17017 K St., $278,000.

Bittinger, Patty to Pete, Lawrence D. and Lori A., 6811 S. 181st Court, $114,600.

Olsen Rental Group LLC to Johnston, Scott Charles and Ashley Nicole, 4926 S. 188th Ave., $283,000.

Wiltse, Trevor and Sarah to Scott, Derek and Sarah, 6028 S. 182nd Ave., $390,500.

Rose, Carmen E. to Buser, Jeanne E. and Ned A., 6111 S. 193rd St., $290,000.

Laura A. Reavis Revocable Trust to Martin, Eric D. and Sara L., 4608 S. 162nd Ave., $650,000.

Prue, Andrew Graham and Kristen Jean to Richardson, Jesse A. and Jamie L., 16149 V Circle, $341,000.

Most, Bernard D. to Most, Bernard D. and Hoffman, Joan M., 4560 S. 191st Ave., $78,750.

Asmus, Scott D. and Jessica L. to Jacobs, John and Wendel, Lacy, 18835 Birchwood Ave., $255,000.

Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Husa, Anthony L. and Mindy Joy, 19951 Drexel Circle, $414,910.

Grimes, Joe M. and Ewing-Grimes, Patricia A. to Deitering, James and Ceisha, 16827 L Circle, $263,000.

68137

Bell, Mark H. and Karen M. to Hansen, Casey, 12212 Orchard Ave., $165,000.

Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Doiel, Michael D. and Jan M., 15424 Lakeside Place, $500,637.

Barth, Stan and Erika to Cornett, Shelby, 13535 Z St., $165,000.

McCloskey, Megan to Rogers, Colleen M. and Rogers, Matt, 14735 Drexel St., $189,900.

Long, Martin D. and Lynn L. to Moran, Sherry A., 15264 V St., $212,000.

McEwin, Barry D. II to Schneider, Jessica, 12629 Ohern St., $152,000.

Kruger, Sandra A. and James H. to Pohlman, Carly and Stuberg, Nick, 5808 S. 118th Place, $515,000.

Molle, Jenna L. and Amy K. to O’Brien, Douglas D., 6624 S. 117th St., $205,000.

Frans, Kyle M. and Melissa A. to Sturgeon Properties LLC, 12164 Sandra Lane, $127,000.

Smith, Justin S. and Pam to Hayden, Sarah S., 6224 S. 141st St., $174,000.

Allwine, Janis E. to Nine LLC, 14206 N St., $85,000.

Seyler, Steven C. and Kristen D. to Esparza, Frank A. and Cortez, Monica E., 6625 S. 140th St., $170,000.

Covington, Jeffrey W. and Jane S. to Mott, Thad and Teresa, 12624 Schroeder Circle, $230,000.

Balaban, Melvin E. to White, Michael J., 15422 V St., $150,000.

Zhu, Li Kang and Ma, Yan Ling to W & S Associates Co. LLC, 13671 W St., $145,000.

Krist, Kimberley A. to Yancey, Brett Howard, 10906 X St., $176,000.

Cyronek, Helen A. to Landaw, Carmella and Miles, 6235 S. 150th St., $130,000.

Maret, Reita J. to Aerts, Daniel J. and Margaret J., 5562 S. 155th St., $140,000.

68154

Mehal, Richard A. and Mary Sue to Cohen, Beth Elaine, 729 S. 127th St., $300,000.

Bauer, Verdella M. to Thomas, Michael L. and Lois F., 11322 Harney Plaza Circle, $227,000.

Charles S. Hiddleston Trust to Youell, Gregory and Tracie, 11716 Howard Road, $265,000.

Favara, Ronald J. and Mary A. to Amstutz, Geoffrey D. and Alyssa F., 917 S. 130th St., $275,000.

Nybakken, Blake P. and Mary M. to Fry, Travis and Julie, 1222 N. 131st St., $330,000.

Spooner, Oliver J. to Morrow, Benjamin A. and Victoria R., 816 S. 129th Ave., $240,090.

Grothen, David C. and Nelson, Brittany M. to Liekhus, Eric and Jessica, 211 N. 153rd Circle, $205,000.

Bodnar, Steven M. and Debra A. to Kelly, Steven A., 557 N. 152nd Avenue Circle, $253,500.

Madsen, Barry G. to Acuna, Chris and Amy, 15304 Parker Place, $170,000.

Kolobara, Lora and Noel, Derek J. to Coburn, Zachary, 15454 Hamilton St., $240,000.

Frandeen, Richard A. and Rosemary P. to Frandeen, Richard A. II and Jill M., 1744 N. 127th St., $355,000.

Shonka, Dana and Thurmon, Cynthia Louise to Burton, Timothy and Mary, 15211 Burt St., $210,000.

Brink, Edward E. Trust to 100 Year Homes Inc., 15123 Bemis St., $160,000.

Metz, Jason and Jessie to Owen, Michael and Leah, 15271 Pepperwood Drive, $235,000.

G. Woodson Howe Trust to Jean Creighton Bell Revocable Trust, 1427 N. 133rd St., $635,000.

68164

Nebraska Properties LLC to Boesch, Brandon A. and Schenkelbert, Michaela A., 12913 Ames Ave., $144,000.

Mclochlin, James T. Jr. and Todd to Nelson, Jonathan T., 2217 N. 120th Ave., $147,900.

Morrow, Benjamin A. and Victoria R. to Zgoda, Zackery W. and Stephanie A., 12921 Ohio Circle, $165,000.

Stoakes, Evan J. and Makenna J. to Burke, Brian S. and Nancy V., 11626 Ruggles St., $225,000.

Paintin, Christopher J. and Meghan M. to Boomgaarn, Monica and Crossley, Jonathan, 5102 N. 135th Ave., $294,000.

Trauthen, Ronald L. to Breen, Joshua Paul, 4918 N. 114th St., $175,000.

Van Zee, Tyler J. and Drager, Erin N. to Odhiambo, Jimmy Y., 5030 N. 128th St., $165,000.

Nieland, Patrick and Colleen to Crawford, Casey M. and Amber N., 13509 Boyd St., $263,000.

Gerber, Cody L. and Natalie Rae to Iturbide-Magana, Jose H., 5203 N. 126th St., $183,000.

Hall, Bradley Dean and Hall, Sherill, personal representative, to Ajayi, Joel and Onoberevenue, 5736 N. 130th St., $166,000.

Kriegler, Matthew D. and Christine M. to Goodrich, Timothy J., 12736 Hartman Ave., $173,000.

Bross, Brian to Becher, Jason A. and Kristel L., 11116 Hilltop Ave., $215,000.

Sarpy

68005

REO Asset Management Co. LLC to HBI LLC, 903 Jewell Road, $153,000.

Albers, Craig A. to Haskins, Rodney B., 108 Caldor Drive, $175,000.

Anderson, Janae and Kay E. to Secrist, Weston A. and Cara A., 307 W. 19th Ave., $105,000.

Kerber, Alyssa and Andrew to Hall, Julie A. and Severs, Shannon J., 1612 Franklin St., $165,000.

Eggers, Amy Christine to Schulz, Jacob S., 1901 Thurston Ave., $93,000.

McMillan, Gary S. and Linda and Steffes, Laura to Ludwig, Phyllis and Terri, 601 Jinings Drive, $192,000.

Hofer, Michael R. to Guntrum, Mitchell, 1808 Anna St., $188,000.

68028

Palmer, Daryl and Stacie to Macke, Jeremiah and Bailey, 21211 McClellan Drive, $242,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Stock, Mark and Amy, 16967 Doreen St., $293,000.

Carson Custom Homes Inc. to Hansen, Daniel E. and Alice A., 11463 S. 198th St., $359,000.

68046

Griffin Homes Inc. to Rollins, Michael A. and Morfeld, Shauna J., 12105 Pintail Drive, $440,000.

Sutej, Steven John and Valerie Ann to McIntosh, Laura, 1306 Cedarwoods Drive, $215,000.

Gulick, Stephen K. and Crizelda L. to Hellrigel, Stephen A. and Heather L., 7633 Legacy St., $375,000.

Sherwood Homes Inc. to Stahr, Carsten P. and Charmayne J., 11607 S. 110th Ave., $329,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Wilson Eric L. and McMinn Kelly L., 10580 S. 112th St., $316,000.

Empey, Steven M. and Cheryl B. to Christiansen, Robert D. Jr. and Lacey L., 2330 Big Sky Drive, $310,000.

Anderson, Gary S. and Wendelin A. to Hayes, Elric J. and Caitlin C., 206 E. 7th St., $110,000.

Nguyen, Dan M. and Yen P. to Grayson, Courtney, 904 W. Centennial Road, $290,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Money, Dan and Rachel, 10596 S. 112th St., $273,000.

Nelson Builders Inc. to Howe, Theodore G. and McGinn, Susan G., 10413 S. 106th St., $380,000.

Krzycki, Kenneth L. & Barbara J. Revocable Trust to Huff, Julie A. Trust, 1106 Locust Ave., $375,000.

Tuck, Kerrie and Spence, Patience to Smith, Matthew and Jessica, 821 Lake Vista Drive, $190,000.

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church to Immanuel Retirement Communities, 520 & 522 W. Lincoln St., $2,400,000.

Elshire, Allen E. and Stacy K. to Elliot-Meisel, Andrew G. and Kleymann, Elizabeth J., 1401 Reeve Drive, $379,000.

Allen, David L. and Christine K. to Duhs, Anne Desiree-Parise and William Allen, 703 Matthies Drive, $211,000.

Woodland Homes Inc. to Bockman Edward H. and Tammy Lee, 12509 Cove Hollow Drive, $424,000.

Dobesh, Misty D. and Ronald J. to Doerr, Nicholas W. and Kayla, 718 N. Aberdeen Drive, $215,000.

Harris, Jered L. and Kendall M. to Smith, Jacob M. and Kaleigh N., 1907 Ridgeview Drive, $249,000.

Mankin, Michael W. and Jacqueline L. to Rowe, Michael J. and Deborah D., 812 Michael Drive, $316,000.

Christensen, Colleen to Johnson, Jeff and Stephanie, 17002 S. 99th St., $32,000.

Crivellaro, Jeffrey C. and Sarah L. to Sigmon, Russell P. and Rebecca S., 10457 S. 125th Ave., $425,000.

68059

Weideman, Jerry L. and Heather L. to Sands, Michael T. and Shannon C., 512 S. 7th St., $285,000.

68123

Christopherson, Robert J. to Koziar, Thomas L. and Michelle C., 2910 Birchwood Drive, $228,000.

Lyons, Larry and Jill to Loucks, Richard Casey and Fortune, Barbara L., 12001 Daniell Road, $265,000.

Thompson, Jason M. and Silvia P. to Tambornino, David G. and Kacie E., 2611 Kelly Drive, $230,000.

Rego, Amber Rene and Ethan Zachary to Allen, Mark C. and Alexandra R., 3112 Jason Circle, $200,000.

Klemm, Matthew R. and Samantha S. to Kirkpatrick, Jason and Kirsten, 2507 Hummingbird Circle, $233,000.

Chavis, Joe N. II and Shawnta T. to Kelly, Jerry and Andrews, Linda, 3711 Schuemann Drive, $205,000.

Sock, Tyler C. and Lauren F. to Stearns, Max E. and Ashmore, Cheyenne N., 2915 Daniell Circle, $200,000.

Delta Capital Inc. to Schutt, Donald J. and Lind, Nicole, 13611 S. 26th Circle, $213,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Bennett, Brandon M. and Kaitlyn R., 1915 Mesa St., $249,000.

Fischer, Brook A. and Cordts-Fischer, Cristin M. to Cusson, Riley, 3105 Schuemann Drive, $167,000.

68128

Ringer, Erica and Kenneth E. Jr. to Stalder, Zachary Todd and Tiffany Lee, 10070 Centennial Road, $295,000.

Karnik, James J. and Suzanne N. to Fletcher, Terrence C. and Norma J., 8111 S. 93rd St., $309,000.

Dynamic Properties LLC to Schuman, Chase P., 1113 Laport Drive, $170,000.

Smith, Jacob M. and Kaleigh to Coutu, Tyler and Lindy, 7418 Park View Blvd, $150,000.

Cavlovic, Patricia and Patrick to Mickeliunas, Mathew A., 8819 S. Glenview Drive, $175,000.

Deering, Matthew H. and Ai to Lorsung, Anthony Caleb and Danielle Rae, 7832 La Vista Drive, $200,000.

68133

Luther, Walter C. III and Guenette-Luther, Krista to Zoucha, Mary H., 4918 Fountain Drive, $265,000.

Bockman, Edward H. IV and Tammy Lee to Kort, Ryan W. and Helen L., 4608 Hilltop St., $252,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to May, Lauren and Lucas, 2504 Alexandra Road, $228,000.

Schatz, Douglas J. and Cheiree to Wittrock, John and Tamela S., 713 Rosewood Ave., $185,000.

McMurtry, Kerry W. to Keane, Sean, 706 Tupelo Lane, $198,000.

Sorensen, Julie A., personal representative of Anderson, Carolyn J. estate, to Brennauer, Mary Lynn, 11719 Lakeview Drive, $220,000.

Farmer, Helen L. to Hobbs, Virginia L. and Nile J., 907 S. Fillmore St., $296,000.

Don Evans Construction Inc. to Demers, Dean E. and Connie J., 2159 Skyhawk Ave., $333,000.

Home Company LLC to Pedro, Auriol M. and Alexandria R., 4609 Sheridan Road, $324,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Sedlacek, Shelby and Cody, 2404 Alexandra Road, $240,000.

Stankiewicz, Anthony F. and Elba to Stribling, Zachary and Kelli, 4608 Sheridan Road, $245,000.

68136

Shullaw, Jeffrey to Millemon, Laura R., 7524 S. 169th St., $348,000.

Ferando, Annette M. to Harting, Gordon and Janie, 17318 Josephine St., $250,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Valencia, Myles and Amanda, 7105 S. 184th St., $278,000.

Herman, Gary & Kathleen Revocable Trust to Heinen, Jennifer M., 6908 S. 164th Ave., $303,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Salgado, Eulogio Jr. and Marilyn W. and Saldago-Cummings, Mia-Mae A., 18607 Robin Drive, $255,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Peck, Kenneth D. and Hile, Katie S., 8111 S. 188th St., $275,000.

Patrick, Nicholas J. and Regina M. to Harms, Joseph R. and Michelle L., 7513 S. 135th St., $177,000.

Nichols, Bradley Joe and Rachel Mary to Turner, Jason N. and Leslie A., 8814 S. 164th St., $260,000.

Hollingsworth, Michael J. and Kristen S. to Ault, Richard A. and Kristy A., 8626 S. 164th St., $227,000.

Bradshaw, William McDay and Kimberly Dawn to Aguilar, Maryann and Milton, 7332 S. 182nd St., $235,000.

Stika, Zachary V. and Joanna R. to Yadlosky, Sabrina, 17856 Josephine St., $170,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Dix, Clark R. and Susan E., 8206 S. 186th St., $221,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Calabro, Christopher S., 8166 S. 186th St., $210,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Hill, Daniel R. Jr. and Michelle L., 7810 S. 184th Terrace, $252,000.

Delaet, Theodore J. and Ingrid M. to Delaet, Ian, 16145 Willow St., $155,000.

Hayes, Chad M. to Monares, Miguel, 18052 Lillian St., $185,000.

68138

Donica, Stephen B. and Bethany M. to Na, Qi, 8803 S. 143rd St., $145,000.

Revers Property II LLC to Svacina, Aaron M., 13906 Greenfield Road, $160,000.

Miller, Joanne and Kevin to Vondrak, Elizabeth Anne, 9016 David Circle, $129,000.

Red, Whitley Lin and Kristopher to McDonald, Michael S. and Ruiz, Elizabeth D., 7108 S. 139th Circle, $185,000.

Kempf, Terence A. Jr. Trust to Shepherd, Matthew and Rachel, 12932 Chandler St., $160,000.

Feld Kerry, trustee, to Safe Harbour Eat XXIV LLC, 13417 Shepard St., $124,000.

E Class Properties LLC to Davis, Jacob Thomas, 13504 Edna St., $162,000.

Red Ladder LLC to Ross, Zachary T., 7112 S. 139th Circle, $143,000.

Petersen, Dustin Christopher to Loos Properties LLC, 14711 Borman St., $169,000.

Strom, Steven R. and Barbara D. to Lusienski, Zachary D., 13604 Slayton St., $154,000.

68147

Stribling, Zachary Lee and Kelli Marie to Robertson Holdings LLC, 3958 McMahon Ave., $149,000.

Macapinlac, Manuel M. to Aquino, Rolando and Josefa M., 8603 S. 38th Ave., $138,000.

Weatherly, Milton E. and Phyllis J. to Brungardt, Karen, 7806 S. 24th St., $168,000.

Svendsen, Ronald and Connie A. to Castro, Rene and Castaneda De Castro, Ana F., 7002 S. 41st St., $135,000.

Henry J. Sudbeck Builder Inc. to Petti, Jason G., 2042 Gindy Circle, $273,000.

68157

Bull, David P. Jr. and Korri to Hurlburt, David A. and Megan C., 6466 Virginia St., $250,000.

Weiss, Russell E. and Karolyn to Perez, Jesus and Rosa H., 4966 Glenmorrie Circle, $189,000.

