DOUGLAS COUNTY
68007
Nguyen, Thang and Tran, Nam Phuong to Nyamedi, Cherita, 8104 N. 153rd St., $204,000.
Kelly, Eric M. to Schrum, David John, 14466 Knudsen St., $197,000.
Amundsen, William G. and Margaret A. to Welchert, Brody R. and Alyssa N., 14608 Sunrise St., $205,000.
Reimers, Kyle K. and Hanson, Lexi L. to Carlson, Mary T., 15807 Jardine Circle, $259,900.
Gallagher, Shane M. and Amy G. to Peeler, Corbin and Abigail, 7804 N. 152nd Ave., $275,000.
Hadan, Roger C. to Johnson, Evan C. and Carissa E., 12307 N. 161st St., $290,000.
Totten, Stacy and to Davis, Devin Joseph and Knerr, Sabrina Marie, 8006 N. 146th St., $185,000.
Peters, Craig and O’Brien, Caitlin to Quakenbush, Chris and Nikki, 16164 Sunflower St., $260,000.
68022
Hilscher, Andrew W. and Jayme L. to Benash, Stacey R., 3803 N. 212th St., $168,000.
Korenchen, Steven J., trustee of Korenchen Living Trust to Graham, Gary P. and Denise M., 9424 N. 225th St., $190,000.
Haddad, Joseph K. and Elsa A. to Haddad, Joseph K. and Haddad, Charles J., 2713 N. 189th St., $174,000.
Lonetree Holdings LLC to Oelco LLC, 2827 N. 202nd St., $41,000.
Heavican Homes Inc. to Howard, Nicholas and Emily, 2523 N. 187th Ave., $520,000.
Rodriguez-Hild, Celia S. to Newman, Justin and Courtney, 19808 Rees St., $392,500.
Cambridge Homes LLC to Bensley, David and Bartholomew, Marsha, 18414 Corby St., $440,000.
Sanitary Improvement District 517 to Pooley, Michael and Candace, 5121 S. 235th St., $50,000.
Hildy Homes and Hildy Construction Inc. to Allen, Carla J., 4215 N. 187th St., $459,900.
Vencil Construction Inc. to Jarosik, Kevin W. and Deborah J., 18765 Spaulding St., $424,000.
Gaver Construction Inc. to Srinivasan, Suresh and Hema, 1409 N. 196th St., $601,933.
Advance Design & Construction Inc. to Weideman, Gregory A. and Debora M., 1302 S. 211th St., $115,000.
Malibu Holdings LLC to Tierney, John E. and Jean M., 3910 S. 208th St., $95,000.
Shaw, Adam and Tricia to Jeter, Marlene K., 1414 N. 180th Ave., $329,000.
Valker, William S. and Arter, Kim R. to Carraher, Eric J., 19838 Chicago St., $465,000.
Reichwein, Robin M. to Beachler, Henry, 218 S. 201st St., $270,000.
Pacific Windgate II LLC to Erb, Jeffrey D. and Nancy C., 2011 S. 208th St., $75,000.
Walters, Sharon R., trustee of Sharon R. Walters Living Trust to Haffner, Kevin S. and Lisa M., 18315 Harney St., $318,937.
Ruffalo, Barry, trustee of Barry A. Ruffalo Trust to Coda, Christopher and Erin, 18425 Farnam St., $440,000.
Eden, Jon A. and Courtney F. to Kuehl, Joseph and Lucy, 805 S. 197th St., $415,000.
Newport Homes LLC to Weis, Jamie S. and Tracy Michele, 5012 N. 208th St., $315,397.
Oelco LLC to Carlson, Douglas J. and Christine A., 2657 N. 202nd Ave., $281,850.
68064
Bluewater Development Corp. to Vermaas, Derrick and Andrea, 6201 N. 293rd Circle, $300,000.
Vering, Robert J., personal representative of Thierolf, Thomas R. to Engelmeyer, Kenneth V. and Helen A., 140 Ginger Cove Road, $499,000.
Sullivan, David J. and Luanne K. to Limley, Bryan M. and Darcy J., 28420 State St., $385,000.
68069
Reider, Clay to Smock Properties LLC, 505 S. Front St., $95,000.
Christensen, Wesley A. and Michele D. to Husmann, Justin D. and Baily J., 825 S. 262nd St., $380,000.
Engstrom, Lois M., trustee of Lois M. Engstrom Trust to Parsons, William A. and Diane, 439 Waterloo Drive, $275,000.
68102
Sadok, Adam and Newman, Lisha to Pellecchia, Michael and Hughes, Anthony, 312 S. 16th St., $189,500.
68104
Gosselin, Jill A. to Forsythe, Danielle Marie, 5132 Evans St., $185,000.
Green, Tomie L. and Janalea D. to Montalvo, Marcus, 6059 Sprague St., $145,000.
Bradt, John and Whitaker, Melinda to Ramey, Robyn and Joel, 2204 N. 48th St., $181,000.
Schwartz, Travis and Margaret to Cruz, Jose Luis Hernandez De La and Panfilo, Raquel Avila, 4156 N. 60th Ave., $75,000.
Wheeler, Barbara S. to McKeever, Matthew D. and McKeever-Baker, Laurel, 1817 N. 59th St., $185,000.
Montgomery-Ray, Johnie to Davis, Brooklyn, 4128 N. 60th St., $82,000.
Gunn, Brandon Michael to McWilliams, Tawny M., 5708 Browne St., $132,000.
Juilfs, Matthew A. and Rochelle R. to Red Ladder LLC, 3343 N. 53rd St., $60,000.
Dynamic Properties LLC to Best Price Homebuyers LLC, 5132 Grant St., $151,000.
Nielsen, Phillip C. to Lu, Pah and Moo, Pi, 5312 Boyd St., $125,000.
Aung, Aung and Naing, Ei E. to Rai, Chandra and Suraj, 4533 Burdette St., $155,900.
Hbi LLC to Stauffer, Matthew Peyton, 2414 N. 60th St., $145,000.
Merrigan, Kevin L. to Royce, Mike, 6134 Spencer St., $50,500.
Johnson, Eric L. to Bah, Kyaw and Htoo, Doh, 5127 N. 54th St., $136,000.
68105
Tracy, Brian Christopher and Daniel B. to Schwartz, Travis E. and Margaret E., 1309 S. 32nd St., $175,000.
Rains, Sandra K. to Klesitz Realty LLC, 2154 S. 35th St., $128,500.
A & L. Remodeling LLC to Olvera, Irma Jessica Trejo, 3929 Arbor St., $170,000.
Hawks, Kenneth G. and Amy L. to Wilmers, John P. II, 3802 Castelar St., $129,900.
Coleman, Janet to Bellamini Properties LLC, 2917 Mason St., $70,500.
68106
Gutshall, Penny L. to Rinaldi, Vanessa, 4678 William St., $155,000.
Duggin, Thomas J. to Husker Drywall Inc., 1095 S. 51st St., $160,000.
Hultquist, Thomas J., trustee of Thomas & Caryl Hultquist Revocable Trust to Infinity Excel LLC, 4922 Bancroft St., $215,000.
Vanmoorleghem, Mary E.m trustee of Elizabeth C. Clavin Revocable Trust to O’Brien, Benjamin W. and Bonny S., 4523 Grover St., $170,000.
Miljavac, Steven and Rebecca to Scupien, Jordan, 4699 Pacific St., $150,000.
Sagert, Eric to Heaton, Sue M., 4507 Pacific St., $175,000.
Nguyen, Jonathan L. and Emily F. to Young, Richard E., 4851 Robin Hill Drive, $160,500.
Prchal, Sandra L. and James D. to Luu, Michael Huu, 1901 S. 61st St., $225,000.
Henkel, Amber to Sallenbach, Ben and Sarah, 1932 S. 50th Ave., $175,500.
Brooks, Alison to Wood, Phillip M., 5828 Cedar St., $173,000.
Miles, Christopher S. to Kaase, Tyson and Malik, Samantha, 1822 S. 58th St., $172,000.
68107
Perez, Daniel Lopez and Sanchez, Nicolasa I. Francia to Tfi LLC, 4410 S. 19th St., $107,500.
Slauter, William A. and Renee S. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 4124 S. 36th St., $60,000.
Lit Real Estate Investments LLC to Cabreras LLC, 2111 W St., $58,650.
Marang, William and Donna to Banul, Edward, 6119 S. 33rd Ave., $77,300.
Hernandez, Catalina R. to Bujarski, Anthony and Maria Del Rocio, 3326 Monroe St., $91,000.
Centris Federal Credit Union Trust to Reo Asset Management Company LLC, 5034 S. 18th St., $66,134.
68108
Ciochon, Mark A. and Trina to Howard, Benjamin J., 1947 S. 11th St., $119,900.
Palacios, Juan Carlos to McCurdy, Kile, 411 Hickory St., $95,000.
Regalado, Arturo Lopez to Calzada, Irma Regalado, 2417 S. 12th St., $70,000.
Cupak, Grace to Powers, Michael A., 2722 S. 16th St., $141,300.
Barrera, Carmela and Garrido, Humberto A. Dominguez to Candor Properties Bnb LLC, 1920 S. 12th
St., $75,000.
Powers, Michael A. to Mounga, Shnaiah, 2722 S. 16th St., $210,000.
Bocanegra-Lozano, Carmelo and Salas-Bocanegra, Maria L. to Gomez-Ameca, Yamila I., 1530 S. 24th St., $100,000.
68110
Gillespie, George and Elizabeth to Kcn Group LLC, 4720 N. 17th St., $15,000.
Coffey, Barbara J. to Martin, Joseph and Marisett, Frederick, 2615 N. 22nd St., $45,000.
Furgison, Peggy S. to Royce, Mike, 1344 Fort St., $19,000.
Flowers, Sheila M. to Cha Properties LLC, 2110 Evans St., $35,000.
68111
Stier, Phillip Michael and Pamela Roye to Nebraskas Number One Choice for Roofing and Siding LLC, 5909 N. 35th St., $14,000.
Trudell, Elizabeth to Varela, Sandra Karina Franco, 3631 Crown Point Ave., $24,000.
Lira-Ortiz, Eusebio and Karri to Vazquez, Ricardo Menchaca, 3822 N. 40th Ave., $117,000.
3702 North 44 Street LLC to Reyes, Gabriela Cruz, 3702 N. 44th Ave., $134,000.
Cortez, Ruben to Martinez, Isabel Daymi Martinez, 3611 N. 42nd St., $94,000.
Pruitt, Alma M. and Kevin S. to Yang, Joseph F. and Huang, Lucy H., 3169 Ames Ave., $72,500.
Dn Enterprises Inc. to Yellow Door LLC, 4260 Wirt St., $55,000.
Witcher, Cornelius S. Jr. to Kuhn, Sara, 4211 Ohio St., $75,000.
Lit Real Estate Investments LLC to Gonzalez, Evangelina Gonzalez, 3488 Ruggles St., $52,500.
Hays, Richard H., trustee of Richard H. Hays Revocable Trust to New Vision Trust, custodian of Scott Bergmann Ira, 4308 Parker St., $36,500.
Wight, Timothy L., trustee of Timothy L. Wight Living Trust to Brown, Benjamin L., 3335 Camden Ave., $65,500.
Johnson, Troy D. and Kim Y. to Amp Enterprises LLC, 2026 N. 40th St., $21,000.
68112
Keen, Laura M. to White, Jania L., 2748 Iowa St., $79,500.
Marvin, Sonja R. to Dierks, Daysen, 3660 Summit St., $130,000.
Feld, Kerry Trust to Reo Asset Management Company LLC, 3048 Ida St., $51,100.
68114
Deren, James Brody and Nichole J. to Carpenter, Jason and Molly, 417 S. 96th St., $495,500.
Brown, Nicholas Paul and Kelly K. to Kaasch, Michael and Phoebe, 1718 N. 105th St., $185,000.
Perez, James M. and Darri Ann to Carnazzo, Matthew D., 1410 Maenner Drive, $145,000.
Sindelar, Carrie and Beatus, Carrie A. to Flores, Michelle, 1618 N. 107th St., $178,000.
Smith, James, trustee of James & Mary Kay Smith Family Trust to Gallardo, Aaron J. Jr. and Katelyn K., 10714 Decatur St., $200,000.
Flowers, Stafford A., trustee of Stafford & Jo Ann Flowers Joint Revocable Trust to Filipi, David H., trustee of Filipi Revocable Family Trust, 1223 N. 98th Court, $299,000.
Addy, Jane C. Okeefe, trustee of Jane C. Okeefe Addy Revocable Trust to Donner, Heidi, 221 N. 97th Court, $628,000.
Hammel, Lana R. to Wolski, Michael T. and Anne M., 8421 Brentwood Road, $50,000.
68116
Wortman, Laura M. and Poppe, Laura M. to Herbig, Kelsey D., 4615 N. 176th St., $239,000.
Conner, Kelsey to Tejral, Jessica Ashley, 6313 N. 148th St., $193,000.
Hardin, Shawn E. and Amy M. to Cox, Christina and Caleb, 14751 Boyd St., $210,000.
Yeh, Mei Ru to Heck-Jenders, Russell J. and Brett W., 16611 Dora Hamann Parkway, $282,000.
Ebbesmier, Nicole D. to Ostransky, Kara, 16393 Butler Ave., $220,000.
Leesley, Devon M. and Christy L. to Shald, Brett Daniel and Cailyn Larie, 3112 N. 169th St., $270,000.
Wulf, Donald J. and Nicole to Hanson, Jay and Susan, 14723 Ruggles St., $257,365.
Sunwar, Sarita and Adhikari, Rajendra to Edwards, Mark R. and Shayla S., 16525 Yort Ave., $268,500.
Ishmael, Matthew S. and Laura K. to Wulf, Donnie and Nicole, 17804 Corby St., $485,000.
Dao, Chi K. and Le, Dat M. to Nguyen, Vinh and Le, Trinh, 6086 N. 146th St., $185,000.
Barnhard, Amy M. to Vu, Van and Tran, Thi, 14733 Sprague St., $229,950.
Gosmire, Terry L., trustee of Terry L. Gosmire Revocable Trust to Robison, Titus P. and Angela R., 4210 N. 163rd Ave., $222,000.
Hennings, Daniel and Amy to Hansen, Carol A., 6435 N. 149th St., $213,000.
Lewis, Zachary and Kaylee to Jizba, Peter D. and Becky, 4721 N. 173rd Circle, $304,900.
Knight, Emily R. and Jordan to Fickel, Joel A. and Talia B., 15353 Locust St., $221,500.
Ettleman, James W. and Teri L. to Saadat, Saied E. and Stacey R., 14871 Himebaugh Circle, $296,000.
68117
Sempek, Thomas and Jessica to Szczepaniak, Annie Therese, 5813 Holmes St., $164,000.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, trustee of Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc. Quest Trust 2005-X1 Asset Backed Certificates Series 2005-X1 to Falk, Travis, 6170 Buckingham Ave., $71,996.
Louka, Ekram and Moussa, Narges S. to Moscato, Jessie, 4421 S. 48th St., $125,000.
Edwards, David D. and Burke, Betty L. to Sullivan, Cody John, 5034 S. 53rd St., $115,000.
68118
Hunter, Timothy and Blair, Rebecca to Smith, Adam T. and Rene M., 1935 N. 174th St., $300,500.
Krasco, Cristin S., personal representative of Ryan, Ronald M. to Borchers, Elizabeth Stuht, 17515 Farnam St., $300,000.
Hansen, Audrey S. to Engelmann, Beverly Jean, 1828 N. 175th Place, $150,000.
68122
Maduenyi, Cynthia to Westbrook, Lloyd, 8822 N. 81st St., $182,560.
Parr, Kenneth II and McKenzie to Ramirez, Leonardo and Gonzalez, Nidia N., 9115 Hanover St., $183,000.
Miller, Sarah J. to Grant, Colleen D. and Elwood T. III, 7368 N. 89th Ave., $219,900.
Terry, Susan to Davis, Larry C., 8609 N. 83rd Ave., $175,000.
Huffman, Timothy P. and Lori A. to Patman, Stephanie and Cori, 6623 N. 78th Ave., $165,000.
Thang, Ar H. and Hnem, Can to Lyons, Jason D. and Kiara L., 8051 Bauman Ave., $170,000.
68124
Oneill, Michael J. and Frances M. to Czerwinski, Mark L. and Ulrich, Benjamin Dewain, 10315 Hansen Ave., $100,000.
Stanley, Kyle I. and Mollner, Anne E. to Johnson, Corey and Marisa, 8003 Grover St., $185,000.
Efliq Design & Restoration LLC to Walla, James and Olson, Sara, 8102 Dorcas St., $399,000.
Graham, Austin L. and Taylor to Perez, James and Darri Ann, 7533 Valley St., $217,000.
Duey, David and Ann to Duey, Sarah D., 1514 S. 95th St., $407,500.
Frisbie, Sarah and James V. to Sizemore, Jason, 3426 S. 78th St., $174,000.
Heaps, Martha D., personal representative of Heaps, Marvin D. to Tripp Flip LLC, 3418 S. 102nd St., $245,000.
Binhammer, Robert T. to Efliq Design & Restoration LLC, 3608 S. 101st St., $250,000.
Lane, Ralph A. to Lane, Ralph A. and Tuccitto, Richard V., 9825 Ontario St., $162,000.
68127
Noble, Robert J. and Denise G. to Schoon, Alicia A., 10306 Weir St., $175,000.
Coffey, Timothy James and Leah Maureen to Davis, Nolan W. and Monica L., 5033 S. 95th Circle, $200,000.
123 N. 37 Street LLC to Rtla Property Management LLC, 8452 Monroe St., $525,000.
68130
Adams, Timothy and Debra J. to Guzman, Santiago and McKnight, Claudia Lucia, 2374 S. 183rd Circle, $455,000.
Hoffman, Adam R. and Alehia J. to Arekew, Miniyahil, 19027 Grover St., $235,000.
Andersen, Jody M. and Jerald to McDonald, Robert Lee and Ann Gredys, 16951 Pierce St., $237,500.
Kadavy, Roger A. and Jeffrey, Christine M. to Powell, Eric A. and Diana M.L., 1607 S. 179th St., $321,000.
Haver, Jeffrey L. and Michelle to Otten, Julie A. and Severa, James Dennis, 2009 S. 165th Ave., $272,000.
Simon, Frederick II and Steigelman-Simon, Jana to Wolfe, Thomas D. Jr., trustee of Thomas D. Wolfe Jr. Revocable Trust, 17160 Walnut Place, $219,000.
Syers, Harry A., trustee of Harry A. and Carol L. Syers Trust of 2011 to Abbott, James D. and Katherine C., 16312 Valley St., $337,500.
Soe, Tara to Soe, Brandon and Troy N., 2028 S. 197th St., $250,000.
68131
Lit Real Estate Investments LLC to Rojas, Javier, 3209 Lafayette Ave., $90,000.
Feld, Kerry, trustee to Bel Fury Investments Group LLC, 3721 Hamilton St., $35,101.
68132
Brescia, Thomas A. and Heather N. to Wichita, John, 7014 Western Ave., $138,000.
Skyridge Properties Ltd to Watson Properties LLC, 4621 Wakeley St., $1,135,000.
Sullivan, Katie and Michael to Summers, Britni and Brett, 6933 Cuming St., $281,500.
Anderson, D. Robert to Kadrow Investments LLC, 6615 Hamilton St., $47,000.
Spiess, David J. to Wilberger, Trey A. and Morgan B., 5704 Harney St., $280,000.
Mrp Acquisitions LLC to Gurung Brothers Real Estate LLC, 4535 Hamilton St., $451,000.
Aksamit, Todd A. to Sst Enterprises LLC, 6619 Hamilton St., $70,000.
Moore, Annette Jo to Hanish, Michael John and Alyson Elizabeth, 748 N. 57th Ave., $460,000.
68134
Gre LLC to A Place To Live LLC, 9330 Miami St., $126,200.
Tipton, Gabriel T. and Tamara L. to Amento, D. Scott, 8635 Keystone Drive, $146,500.
McAtee, Bryan M. and Colene Bushon to Blue Steel Investments LLC, 4123 N. 100th St., $155,000.
Palos, Martin Hernandez and Silva, Agueda to Sidener, Christian and Hannah, 7617 Sherman Drive, $145,000.
Petersen, Cory R. and Dearing, Amy to Ostdiek, Wade Thomas and Katherine Eileen, 6422 N. 105th St., $275,000.
Roberson, Larry and Leticia to Reh, Pha and Meh, Lee, 5824 N. Oaks Blvd., $169,500.
Powell, Jane A. to Meyer, Jennifer, 8068 Grand Ave., $129,700.
Escamilla, Arthur Dean and Linda to Vanderworth, Jason T. and Sonia R., 2027 N. 81st St., $252,000.
68135
Konopik Real Estate Investment to Heartland Holdings B. LLC, 17673 H St., $152,000.
Albert, David E. and Susan J. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 5085 S. 159 Circle, $145,000.
Rauf, Abdul and Halima to Khalil, Anees Ahmad, 18563 Polk St., $140,400.
Price, Sherell D. and Stephen P. Jr. to Keitel, Charles Herbert and Kimberly Ruth, 5112 S. 194th Ave., $253,000.
Wilson, Timothy Del and Joanna Kay to Kountze, Carrie and Michael, 16418 Y St., $325,000.
Smith, Samuel C., trustee of Patricia A. Smith Living Trust to McNeil, Terrence G. and Samantha J., 17463 Y St., $334,500.
Tighe, Michael A. and Mitchell-Tighe, Deborah to Broers, Janyce R., 4952 S. 170th St., $292,500.
Foster, Anne L. to Alic, Sulfeta, 19631 Laci St., $170,000.
Cole, Katja Koehler to Anderson, Jeffrey J. and Ashton, 4557 S. 176th Ave., $225,000.
68137
Martinez, Leontina Senida to Front Range Real Properties LLC, 11726 Polk Circle, $200,000.
Feldmann, Jay and Lindsey to Kenkel, Andy, 6813 S. 142nd St., $205,000.
McDaniel, Matthew and Marlene to Price, Patrick W. and Katherine A., 11035 Z St., $210,000.
Annin, Caleb and Heather to Frans-Griess, Megan, 5818 S. 140th Ave., $181,500.
Briese, Elizabeth to McKeown, Heidi and Barnes, Helen, 6019 S. 116th St., $205,000.
Rundquist, Shirley A. to Ryan, Robert W. Jr., 14711 Z Circle, $190,000.
68142
Blue Ridge Builders LLC to Ellis, Matthew, 12926 Reynolds St., $382,235.
Adf Properties Inc. to Jasa, Matthew D., 12660 Read St., $385,000.
Carlson, Mary T. to Morey, John T. and Nancy, 11538 Scott St., $390,000.
Pagel, Robert and Pattie to Christensen, Cody P. and Paige M., 14202 Wyoming St., $208,320.
Brink, Edward E. Trust to Skg Properties LLC, 14203 Wyoming St., $177,000.
68144
Peeler, Corbin P. and Peeler, Abigail to Hurlbutt, Stephanie, 3273 S. 130 Circle, $185,000.
Green, Amanda to Sperry, Holly K., 14711 Elm St., $203,500.
Vokoun, Brian J. and Ashley E. to Garcia, Stephanie, 12112 Pedersen Drive, $165,000.
Hinze, Eric and Engdahl, Kristyna to Sledge, Rebeca and Joseph Theodore, 11831 Shirley St., $315,000.
Adams, John Dean, trustee of Robert Dean Adams Trust to Rollag, Blake M. and Wilson, Tiffany M., 2105 S. 130th St., $232,500.
Eller, Amy to Heng, Kaleigh R., 13967 Arbor Circle, $195,000.
Steamfitters L. U. 464 Building Corporation and Steamfitters Local Union #464 Bldg Corp to Midwest Laboratories Inc., 13505 B St., $3,000,000.
68152
Gramps, Dennis, personal representative of Gramps, Jeanette L. to Dukes, John Patrick and Christina Gramps, 7929 Raven Oaks Drive, $145,000.
Huyck, Molly J. and Janousek, Charles F. Jr. to Swanson, Jamie John and Hemmingsen, Trent Lee, 6020 Country Club Oaks Pl, $600,000.
Oak Point Properties Inc. to Sean Negus Construction LLC, 6415 Girard St., $35,000.
Oak Point Properties Inc. to Sean Negus Construction LLC, 6333 Girard St., $35,000.
68154
Hattan, Aaron M. and Megan H. to Hilscher, Andrew and Jayme, 778 N. 155th Ave., $236,000.
Cecil, Loren D. and Beth L. to Lust, Mark and Orstad, Amy, 11306 Westover Road, $161,316.
Yelinek, James L. to Caven, Jo Ann, 912 S. 153rd Court, $195,000.
Gasnick, Joseph M. and Grewe-Gasnick, Jody to Enenbach, Jacob and Catherine, 1012 N. 129th Circle, $420,000.
Galpin, Gina L., trustee of Daniel & Barbara Henkelman Irr Trust to Price, Stephen P. Jr. and Sherell D., 12347 Izard St., $340,000.
Hbi LLC to Folda, David V. and Maureen A., 12727 West Dodge Road, $120,000.
Mahogany Custom Homes LLC to Pratt, Janet Nell, 15224 Charles St., $285,000.
Brooks, Elinor E., trustee of Elinor E. Brooks Revocable Trust to Salak, Daniel G., 11622 Farnam St., $178,000.
Duncan, William C. and Robin to Strathman, James and Ledawna, 1227 N. 150th St., $240,000.
Lathrop, Sidney R. and Linda K. to Ervin, Brian L. and Stefanie C., 616 N. 151st Circle, $249,000.
DOUGLAS COUNTY CONT.
68164
Rundlett, Lawrence C., trustee of Betty & Lawrence Rundlett Joint Revocable Trust to Carlson, Justin William Reed and Regan Renee, 11418 Queens Drive, $180,000.
Limley, Bryan M. and Darcy J. to Nelson, Steven, 12822 Laurel Ave., $200,000.
Anderson, Noel W. and Tina E. to Taylor, Mallory, 11058 Martin Ave., $170,000.
Holman Properties LLC to Roberson, Larry and Leticia O., 11577 Rambleridge Road, $187,000.
Cihunka, Peter J. and Stacy to Rivera, Jessica L. and Mendez, Cesar Rivera, 11436 Queens Drive, $170,000.
Henningsen, Brian to Craun, Peter J., 5716 N. 117th Circle, $169,000.
SARPY COUNTY
68005
Syndicate Properties LLC to Antunez, Francisco David, 718 Willow Ave., $135,000.
Cottonwood Investments LLC to Mascarello, Steven and Allyson, 1406 Wilshire Drive, $152,000.
Stachler, Drake and Jones, Desiree to Z. & L. 88 LLC, 611 Garden Ave., $140,000.
Pipkins, Christopher E. and Melanie S. to Lehmann, Stacy L., 2405 Jackson St., $140,000.
Liebenthal, Erik and Jennifer to Foster, Keith and Phyllis, 406 Foster Drive, $167,000.
Plisek, Rodney R. and Michelle A. to Placek, Amanda, 2402 Jackson St., $160,000.
Burkhart, Patricia A. and Michael E. to Selby, William and Jennifer, 1305 Kay Lynn Drive, $166,000.
Lorence, Richard P. to Schmokel, Daniel W. and Lisa J., 1407 Gregg Road, $240,000.
Held, Richard, trustee of Fred John and Frances Joan Held Living Trust to Nakai, Richard B. and Briana L., 2206 Victoria Ave., $175,000.
McMillion, James E. and Leslie A. to Liebenthal, Jennifer M. and Erik P., 1015 Bellevue Blvd. North, $315,000.
Wagner, Stephen T. II and Erika P. to Bieker Investments LLC, 1411 Imperial Drive, $145,000.
Richardson, Abbe L. to Gonzalez, Reyes Jose M. and Morales, Noemi Gonzalez, 101 Caldor Drive, $145,000.
Capello, Manuel Jr. and Margaret M. to Strese, Joseph and Jessica, 905 W. 31st Ave., $99,000.
Reicks, Jeffrey R., co-trustee, and Reicks, Monte B., co-trustee of M. L. Voss Family Trust to Krajicek, Michael A. and Christine L., 1012 Normandy Drive, $120,000.
Cameron, Stella M. to Cutchall, Cory C., 3211 Reed Drive, $106,000.
Carter, Johnnie M. to Hunthrop, Christopher L., 1112 Offutt Blvd, $150,000.
Level Up Home Pros Inc. to McIntosh, Travis T., 2910 Columbus Ave., $119,000.
68028
Smith, Dakotah and Whitney Caroline to Gosselin, Nathaniel and Jill, 21422 Hampton Drive, $305,000.
Froistad, Daniel and Andrea to Carsley, Craig and Mackenzie, 20925 Oak St., $235,000.
Jeseritz, Bart A. and Anna E. to Lange, Barbara L., 11802 S. 211th St., $240,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Roth, Bryan D., 11356 S. 169th St., $289,000.
Johnson, Karisa D., personal representative of Leise, Michael F. estate to Hege, Ndorodzinashe N. and Kathrin A., 21318 Buchanan Parkway, $255,000.
Vida Enterprises LLC to Hoelting. Riley and Jennifer M., 12424 S. 217th St., $210,000.
Nelson, Craig and Amy J. to Orso, Virgil R. Jr., 7606 S. 195th St., $375,000.
Charleston Homes LLC to Tackett, Gary Scott, 16868 Samantha Road, $282,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Harper, Benjamin C., 21013 Castlerock Lane, $333,000.
Dyas, Charles R. and Brandi M. to Robinson, Raymond III and Louise, 213 E. Glenmore Drive, $175,000.
Hoyer, Leroy J. and Carolyn to Williams, Tammy Annette, 12431 S. 217th St., $205,000.
Minarick, Michael J. and Sarah J., Minarick, John F., Minarick, Debra S. to Koenig, Jacob W., na, $320,000.
Hildebrand, Kyle and Shannon to Steenblock, Robert and Kimberly, 10611 S. 232nd St., $144,000.
Rolfs, Michael Vernon to Treat, James C. III, 613 Chestnut Drive, $156,000.
Dahlheim, Roxanne M. to Schmid, Hanna M., 11819 S. 211th St., $195,000.
Kudlacek, Chad and Kristin to Buck, Corey, 7414 S. 198th Circle, $415,000.
68046
Ligon, Derek L. and Ginamarie to Stroup, Brittney L. and Robert S., 7615 Overview St., $390,000.
Peachtree Properties LLC to Melvin Sudbeck Homes Inc., 915 Crest Drive, $20,000.
Talmon, Matthew A. and Amanda K. to Gardner, David M. and Lisa A., 10719 Cimarron St., $320,000.
Cary, Ryan and Felicia and Cary, Tyler and Koth-Cary, Aimee to Bradley, Spencer and Courtney, 318 N. Osage St., $165,000.
Hansen, Joshua J. to Pic Capital LLC, 1919 Southview Drive, $235,000.
Nelson Builders Inc. to McKain, Matthew R. and Raymond, Vickie L., 10011 S. 105th Ave., $428,000.
Ihry, Timothy C. and Diane R. to Michel, Jeff and Jessica, 8312 Molokai Drive, $367,000.
Tufano, Leo P. and Virginia E. to Boosalis, Nicholas J. and Carrie M., 814 Valentine Lane, $260,000.
Austin, Matthew and Lindsay to Nelsen, Brian J. and Cristina B., 804 Oak Ridge Road, $241,000.
Adams, Max G. and Lisa M. to Hollman, Rebecca L., 608 N. Beadle St., $177,000.
Wand, David W. and Donna R. to Zotoglo, Kossi M. and Jill M., 1306 Phoenix Circle, $315,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Talmon, Matthew A. and Amanda K., 10552 S. 111th St., $311,000.
Wagner, Tiffany M. and Jerue, Michael L. to Leaders, Matthew and Kristina, 11719 S. 109th St., $382,000.
Zaner, Gina M. to Tafoya, Michelle, 310 Frontier Drive, $197,000.
Nelson Builders Inc. to Bell, Mark and Sheryl, 11462 Cooper St., $429,000.
Mandolfo, Yvonne A., substitute trustee of Harry J. and Connie G. Cadotte Living Trust to Vadovski, Paul, 1013 Bryn Mawr Drive, $249,000.
Rendel, Kenneth D. Jr. and Jasmine M. to Fritz, Brian P., 1115 Parc Drive, $210,000.
Little, Jonathan M. and Velma L. to O’Connor, Timothy Jerome and Tara Katherine, 7716 Reed St., $415,000.
Peachtree Properties LLC to Melvin Sudbeck Homes Inc., 912 Crest Drive, $20,000.
Bird, Carolyn D. and Greg A. to Cordts, Ryan A. and Katrina M., 7521 Overview St., $389,000.
Goss, Randall J. and Jennifer D. to Morland, Kasey C. and Cara M., 1711 Lakewood Drive, $290,000.
Chappelear, James W. III and Michele A. to Macias, Sonia G., 1002 Valleyview Drive, $260,000.
Montgomery, Brian G. and Colleen M. to Seery, Shureen D., 12507 S. 78th St., $350,000.
Hruska, Kristine K. and Ryan S. Sr to Garton, Bryan P. and Young S., 902 Summit Ridge Drive, $260,000.
Voorhees, Keli E. to Dooling, Kristina M., 2312 S. River Rock Drive, $192,000.
Nelson Builders Inc. to Butterfield, Marc C. and Jennifer L., 12615 S. 74th St., $444,000.
Peterson, Russell D. and Susan C. to Struble, Brian and Karina, 1004 Sterling Drive, $270,000.
Clark, Carol R. to Graziano, Andrew, 808 Crest Drive, $150,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Sanders, Michael and Susannah, 11021 Cove Hollow Drive, $332,000.
Butterfield, Marc C. and Jennifer L. to Slater, Reginald D. Jr., 2104 S. River Rock Drive, $260,000.
Dynasty Homes LLC to Belt Construction Co Inc., 11756 S. 107th St., $90,000.
Waechter, Kristopher and Susanne to Long, Cody J. and Mann, Emlyn E., 1910 Ridgeview Drive, $241,000.
Vesper, Julie A., trustee, and Vesper, Dennis G., trustee of Julie A. Vesper Living Trust to Thompson, Wilbur and Simone, 805 Valentine Lane, $290,000.
Epperson, Daniel L. and Emma D. to Davis, Eric S. and Jill A., 16009 Audrey St., $304,000.
68059
Kildow Construction Inc. to Cicha, Christopher A. and Kristin R., 230 Locust St., $265,000.
Proline Custom Homes Inc. to Cornish, Justin and Ann, 645 N. 10th Ave., $320,000.
Hawkins, Terry and Cheryl to Taylor, Christopher M. and Marissa, 1125 N. 2nd St., $179,000.
Datz, Jeffrey A. and Cheryl L. to Mahoney, Lori A., 485 Chestnut St., $190,000.
68123
Yamashiro, Jared Y. and April A. to Szymanski, Tyler and Maria, 13710 Rahn Blvd., $235,000.
Selby, William A. and Jennifer Lynn to Heartland Holdings A. LLC, 2308 Circletown Place, $108,000.
Drapela, Rachel and Jason to Volker, Chase Russell and Deanna Marie, 11705 Amos Gates Circle, $190,000.
Beaulieu, Christopher A. and Rani L. to Benjamin, Steven and Jaymee, 13608 S. 14th St., $265,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Claycamp, Sheryl A., 14416 S. 20th St., $245,000.
Hare, France L. and Jenifer to Pepin, Mark Peter and Resilyn, 3312 Schuemann Drive, $190,000.
Welbes, Earl John and Kathleen M. to Unick, Joseph Lee, 13009 S. 31st St., $208,000.
Flaschner, Donna C. to Dangilan, William B. and Brady Diane, 11710 Amos Gates Circle, $284,000.
Elbert, Adam J. and Samantha M. to Kohl, Stephen and Deanna, 4706 Sheridan Road, $304,000.
Truong, Truong P. to Allen, Kurt M., 14311 S. 21st St., $284,000.
Wilburn, Troy W. and Patricia A. to Joiner, John W. and Teresa L., 9210 S. 17th St., $302,000.
McCartney, Elizabeth D. and Bigham, Christopher to Steed, Jason and Lawson, Olivia, 9701 S. 26th Ave., $275,000.
Schuldt, Dana Elizabeth to Yancey, Robert D. and Suzanne B., 3305 Lynnwood Drive, $215,000.
Staab, John W. and Susanne Brixler to Moses, Garrett and Chelsea, 9710 S. 23rd St., $219,000.
Boelman, Jestin and Arana, Sharon to Locke, Gary D. and Carla, 13406 S. 42nd Ave., $305,000.
Horizon Realty Inc. to Stover, James W. and Stover, Kathleen A., co-trustees of Kathleen A. Stover Trust, 12509 Quail Drive, $350,000.
Villasenor, John E. and Diaz, Yuliana Bravo to Meinholz, Meredith and Luke, 12749 Forestdale Drive, $225,000.
Toppi, Joseph J. Jr. and Balkovec, Kimberly R. to Double A. Homes LLC, 10002 S. 10th St., $120,000.
Weeks, Lori A. to Timm, Donald J. and Beverly D., 3504 Lynnwood Drive, $147,000.
Clauson, David J. and Susan K. to Jeffries, Matthew and Ellen, 13604 S. 18th St., $301,000.
Palatas, Douglas and Joann to Pipkins, Christopher E. and Melanie S., 11811 S. 27th St., $200,000.
Smith, David L. and Kali L. to Westmark, Jason and Drummond, Danielle, 2502 Georgia Ave., $180,000.
Thompson, David D. to Bowen, Skylar and Gue, Charli, 2611 Coffey Ave., $223,000.
True North Properties LLC to Deroy, Anthony and Lauren, 2906 Bar Harbor Drive, $220,000.
Clark, Troy N. and Maria E. to Brown, Kala and Jared, 3304 Jason Drive, $186,000.
Shewchuk, Christopher M. and Jennifer L. to Gish, Matthew, 2808 Century Road, $217,000.
Becklund, Mark S., personal representative of Anderson, Carole R. estate to Viles, Ronald David Jr. and Angel Vesta, 2006 Pleasantview Lane, $173,000.
Kloch, Janice L. to Wendl Properties LLC, 111 Missouri River Road, $100,000.
Davidson, Darrell A. and Jessica C. to Walden, John and Pamala, 2713 Rahn Blvd., $243,000.
Howard, Mark C. and Brittany L. to Brun, Michael and Belkey, Shawn, 3405 Redwing Drive, $182,000.
Delaney, Steven M. and Gerri to Rotramel, Todd A. and Teresa M., 14902 S. 20th St., $350,000.
Robb, Steven P. and Cass E. to Kessinger, Alvin C. and Christina D., 16111 S. 29th Plaza Circle, $152,000.
Smith, Charles R. and Barbara G., Smith, Crystal R. to Douma, Brent J., 10307 S. 26th St., $172,000.
Calhoun, Tyler Alec Gene Miller and Amaro, Monica B. to Beland, Kevin M., 10709 S. 25th Ave., $205,000.
Jones, Grinnell III, trustee, and Jones, Dianna Maxine, trustee of Grinnell & Dianna Jones Living Trust to Curry, Damian Q. and Cathy, 13007 S. 30th St., $190,000.
Kantor, Dimitry and Julia to Stella Realty LLC, 13522 S. 31st St., $130,000.
Hofreiter, Philip J. and Holly to Shepard, Gary L. and Patricia K., 10504 S. 25th Ave., $225,000.
Kophamer, Eric W. and Ashley to Murray, Kristin Marie and Greenwood, James Michael, 3102 Lone Tree Road, $210,000.
Boyd, Kevin R. and Keri L. to McPherson, Matthew and Katherine, 11708 S. 28th St., $250,000.
Shaffer, Stefan and Tiffany M. to Maldonado, Morgan and Moises G., 2408 Hogantown Drive, $208,000.
Hubbell Homes Of Omaha LLC to Hill, Brant C. and Aimee R., 13405 Spencer Circle, $330,000.
Krahulec, Mary Ann to Dynamic Properties LLC, 3716 Lookingglass Drive, $133,000.
68128
Moore, Shannon E. and Jennifer to Hovorka, Nicholas J. and Richardson, Stephanie M., 9803 Melissa St., $265,000.
Kraemer, Steven and Joni to Hruska, Kevin G. and Hruska, Teresa L., trustees of Kevin G. Hruska Revocable Trust and Teresa L. Hruska Revocable Trust, 7175 Ivy Lane Drive, $277,000.
Horstman, Eric L. and Sara to Davis, William W. and Davis, Maureen K., trustees of Davis Family Trust, 8123 S. 107th St., $240,000.
McCool, Lisa M. and Thomas R. to Demyan, David L. and Michelle M., 8129 S. 104th St., $355,000.
Thorpe, Richard A. and Lynda K. to Ballmer, Michael Dale, trustee of Roger D. & Tracie R. Ballmer Family Irrev Trust, 9407 Bayberry Court, $315,000.
Lloyd, Ellen L., trustee of Ellen L. Living Trust Agreement to Knoblauch, Devin R. and Mitera, Kelsey M., 7550 Joseph Ave., $155,000.
Jones, Jeremy D. and Melissa E. to Hoy, Richard and Rebecca, 10101 Gary Circle, $255,000.
Baughman, Danielle J. Ward and Karry S. to Wermuth, Brett and Lucas, Lauren, 7728 La Vista Drive, $244,000.
Danahy, Cynthia L. and Thomas to Bruckner, Steven D., 7726 Cottonwood Ave., $185,000.
68133
Ristow, Richard Roland and Dianne M. to Barta, John M. and Theresa M., 11923 Timberridge Drive, $302,000.
Tangeman, Travis R. and Jade E. to Garrett, Charles L. and Anna L., 8709 S. 67th St., $272,000.
Schrack, Kimberly J., trustee of Kimberly J. Schrack Trust to Harris, Leslie Jr. and Danelle A., 5204 Woodlane Drive, $377,000.
McCarthy, Michael Kelly and Carillo-McCarthy, Griselda Soledad to Huston, Stacey L., 12111 S. 49th Ave., $305,000.
Cooper, Timothy and Patricia to Kimble, Paul and Cherie, 313 Fall Circle Road, $225,000.
Bettin, William J. to Watson, Nathan D. and Devon L., 2806 Leigh Lane, $256,000.
Lewis, Troy W. and Lewis, Mary Lynn M., trustees of Troy W. & Mary Lynn M. Lewis Trust to Craig, David and Barb, 6808 Ridgewood Drive, $359,000.
Oles, Adam B. and Kelly N. to Leal, Guillermo and Ketema, Jodie, 4508 Waterford Ave., $244,000.
Jentzen, Michael S. and Sarah J. to Castro, Tamika Marie and Michael L., 4606 Waterford Ave., $240,000.
Popken, Derek E. and Stephanie O. to Lucas, Matt P. and Karen, 2217 Kara Circle, $273,000.
Mamula, Peter and Bonnie to Moore, Ryan and Mimi, 6634 Michael Circle, $255,000.
Wendell, Joshua S. and Bentz, Jessalyn M. to Kjar, Devin J., 1409 Beechwood Ave., $210,000.
68136
Adams, Robert M. and Jolene K. to Metoyer, Anthony T., 10323 S. 177th St., $425,000.
Pine Crest Homes LLC to Lanz, Peggy M., 10904 S. 187th St., $302,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Schneider, James R., 18625 Willow St., $313,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Black, John F. and Alena K., 7706 S. 187th St., $285,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Wood, Dean M., 7916 S. 184th Terrace, $243,000.
Campbell, Jason and Christyn to Nielsen, Jordon W. and Mariah D., 17709 Lillian St., $185,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to McDaniel, Matt and Marlene, 8002 S. 184th Ave., $258,000.
Sapp, Lee A., personal representative of Sapp, Lee H. estate to Ehlers, Donald L. and Kay B., 10029 S. 177th St., $368,000.
Home Building Consultants Inc. to Tims, Mark and Kathleen, 18758 Cypress Drive, $425,000.
Jahnke, Alison K. and Matthew P., Frick. Sally M. to Callaway, Steven and Sarah, 18060 Lillian St., $193,000.
Selvaraj, Arunkumar and Sattanathan, Mythili to Kuhl, Daniel J. Sr and Nancy A., 8516 S. 159th St., $295,000.
Cheleen, David E. and Brooke L. to Durland, Robert C. and Michelle L., 9205 S. 170th St., $250,000.
Gaines, Jennifer M. and Blackburn, Jeffrey J. to Ronspies, Arens Linda, 9208 S. 171st St., $280,000.
Schmid, Patrick A. and Albertha C. to Cheleen, David and Brooke, 16110 Cornhusker Road, $310,000.
Hildy Construction Inc. to Bowlin, Gary W. and Connie S., 8017 S. 184th Terrace, $396,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Castillo, Ricardo Jr. and Adriana, 8404 S. 169th St., $320,000.
Speichert, Timothy L. and Sarah M. to Annin, Caleb and Heather, 7680 S. 161st Terrace, $210,000.
Fagg, Patience E. Paulson and James Robert to Minton, Sean, 16432 Cary St., $235,000.
Kanellis, Robert E. and Kimberly L. to Greenfield, Jeremy James, 16136 Redwood St., $215,000.
Bridwell, Sheryl to Shannon, Terry and Suzanne, 10024 S. 170th St., $277,000.
68138
Parker, Allison and Noyes, Anthony W. to Clifton, William G. and Patricia A., 8614 S. 164th St., $220,000.
Neesen, Lois to Traue, Scott M. and Chelsea J., 15427 Karloff Circle, $214,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Bengtson, Jeremiah and Traci, 11459 Glenn St., $283,000.
Kafonek, Tina and Thomas to Mcgee, Tyler and Amanda, 7022 Audrey St., $184,000.
Brodersen, Sandra S. and Goodman, Barry L. and Cheryl A. to Dowding, John and Besse, Wendy, 13952 Margo St., $216,000.
Bowers, Adam J. M. and Brittany E. to Carlberg, Taylor K., 15117 Robin Circle, $160,000.
Hbi LLC to Shelton, Divine William, 13807 Meadow Ridge Road, $132,000.
Larson, Amy and Mitch to Plouzek, Paul M., 7111 Audrey St., $210,000.
Liss, Joseph A. and Allyssa C. to Davison, Laynee Ann, 12835 Josephine St., $175,000.
Holt, David E. and Lynne M. to Real Vest 123 LLC, 14605 Gertrude St., $140,000.
Skrdla Properties LLC to Miller, Patricia A., 9018 David Circle, $123,000.
Brannen, James and Lynette to Kasel, Robert Joseph, 13403 Emiline St., $172,000.
Beaudette, Sheila D. to Waible, Judith D. and Roger, 13915 Josephine St., $202,000.
Stevens, Shawn and Bailey to Forest Top Holdings LLC, 13518 Grissom St., $152,000.
Brandenburg, Joshua D. and Skye A. to Bailey, Akonya and Kristen, 12944 Chandler St., $175,000.
Howard, Lisa C. to Etheredge, Kristin and Hayes, Christopher, 14517 Willow Circle Drive, $180,000.
Kowalke, Tyler and Brooke to Sullivan, Michael Joseph IV and Katie Ann, 10635 S. 189th St., $395,000.
Rothe, Dustin L. and Amanda to Valadez, Alberto and Aldaco, Celia R., 13451 Margo St., $185,000.
Gandha, Jyoti to Moore, Julia M., 13528 Edna St., $187,000.
Schmidt, Dolores A., personal representative of Susan L. Johnston Estate to Labens, Lawrence E. and Julie A., 7828 S. 155th Ave., $160,000.
Reifert, Michael J. to Taft, Wesley and Miranda, Mikaela, 7324 S. 155th Ave., $207,000.
Best Year Yet International LLC to Florom, Chase Michael and Kayla, 8015 S. 154th St., $179,000.
Klingemann, Tyler Martin and Emily to Harrison, Karla Kay, 7107 S. 146th St., $169,000.
Dockter, Stacey Lee and Daryl David to Lloyd, Ellen, 9027 Gary Circle, $126,000.
Coleman, McClure Theresa A. and Tom to Rogers, Katie, 14801 Olive St., $180,000.
Rosenquist, Benjamin C. and Julie M., Rosenquist, Terry L. to Dennis, Brett and Sam, 15026 Chalco Pointe Circle, $165,000.
Woodard, Gerald E. and Olson Woodard, Victoria M. to Whipple, Kennedy and Wagaman, Emily, 13801 Meadow Ridge Road, $140,000.
Pflughaupt, Dana and Kari to Sleight, Alan Michael, 15511 Edna St., $196,000.
Brink Edward E. Trust to Nvestco LLC, 14603 Edna St., $137,000.
McCall, Eric and Megan to Dowling, Elizabeth, 14619 Willow Circle Drive, $161,000.
Koci, Cory James and Samantha Elizabeth to Hendrickson, Scott Eugene, 15347 Papio St., $170,000.
68147
Slocum, Angelina K., personal representative of John R. Buzzello estate to Weber, Cynthia A., 7810 S. 22nd Ave., $188,000.
Eisenreich, Linda and Joe C. and McCracken, Jessica L. and McCracken, Michael and Sharon R. to Brueckner, Dustin, 901 Childs Road West, $115,000.
Finley, Christopher M. and Becky S. to Hansen, Michael J., 9003 Lee Circle, $166,000.
Lee, Patricia, personal representative of Morales, Mauricio A. estate to Lee, Patricia, 7410 S. 33rd St., $123,000.
McQuillen, Jodi L. to Smith, David L. and Kali L., 9404 S. 27th Ave., $285,000.
Kozicki, Joan to Makousky, Leonard, 3114 Evelyn St., $40,000.
Wyke, Ramel C. and Apryl E. to Sempek, Thomas, 2616 Tulip Lane, $213,000.
Trocha, Zachary M. and Jordan to Walters, Jerold W. D. and Nancy C., 2517 Gindy Drive, $189,000.
Henry J. Sudbeck Builder Inc. to Schneider, Samuel and Sandra, 2023 Geri Circle, $297,000.
Hurlbutt, Michael A. and Kayla M. to Cruz, Rodriguez Ana Rosalba and Mendoza, Gustavo Adolfo, 2118 Lillian St., $125,000.
Foutch, Richard H. Sr. and Cynthia A. to Hoover, Allyson Nicole and Martinez, Argenis Arauz, 9602 S. 10th St., $189,000.
Rickel, Lila to J&B Resources LLC, 2511 Mose Ave., $91,000.
Simpson, Jimmy M. and Carla J. to Mendoza, Oracio Pineda, 6901 S. 32nd Ave., $160,000.
68157
Wright, Thomas T. Jr. and Terral N. to Schrier, Patricia L., trustee, and Schrier, James J., trustee of Patricia L. Schrier Trust and James J. Schrier Trust, 8311 S. 49th Ave., $139,000.
Bernhagen, Elizabeth and Randall to Travis, Marjorie A., trustee of Marjorie A. Travis Revocable Trust, 5029 White Cloud Drive, $170,000.
Dulik, Michael J. and Virginia M. to Gonzalez, Macario and Burkett, Heather, 7504 S. 47th St., $208,000.
Abistado, Allan L. and Dawn R. to Barnett, Ashlee M. and Albers, Cody D., 8609 S. 68th St., $245,000.
Buwalda, Kelcie Lee and Lane Thomas to Pohlmeier, Alexandra L., 7209 S. 53rd St., $188,000.
Eckel, Gregory D. and Pamela J. to Gonzalez, Bruno De La Cruz, 7113 S. 52nd, $155,000.
Shadley, Timothy C. and Hall, Joy to Scott, Kaysee J., 4902 Copper Circle Road, $157,000.
