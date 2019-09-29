DOUGLAS COUNTY
68007
Baglama, Charles P. III and Declerg, Jennifer J. to Fisher, Ricky M. and Michelle R., 8802 N. 157th St., $275,500.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Reed, Tyler J. and Amanda J., 7119 N. 163rd St., $327,021.
Pitner, Scott O. and Diane to Neuhaus, Larry H. and Karen L., 8501 N. 173rd St., $315,000.
Swenson, Michelle A. to Kraynik, Ann C. and Terry J., 7502 N. 160th St., $285,500.
Bos, Alan T. and Gail L. to Hill, Jeffrey Dale and Hankins-Hill, Tessa Renee, 11785 N. 175th Circle, $780,000.
Coffman, Creig M., trustee of Creig & Anne Coffman Living Revocable Trust to Underwood, William G. and Sheryl L., 16252 Young Circle, $385,000.
Johnson, Matthew A. and Carissa J. to Bentley, Mark David and Christina Lorene, 14801 Prairie Star St., $312,500.
Gaeta, Michael A. Jr., trustee of Michael & Suzanne Gaeta Living Trust to Gorham, Angela, 17322 Clay St., $58,000.
Mercury Contractors Inc. to McConnaughhay, Johnny and Patricia, 7808 N. 156th Ave., $352,900.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Deloach, Brian L. and Baumgartner, Shara E., 16503 Read St., $299,778.
Devney, James P. and Susan A. to Arts, Patrick F. and Becky L., 7407 N. 170th St., $389,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Kathol, Megan and Kenton, 8052 N. 172nd St., $376,491.
Lpc Properties LLC to Sherwood Homes Inc., 7253 N. 155th St., $130,000.
Lane Building Corp. to Wagner, Bradley and Merissa S., 9009 Kilpatrick Parkway, $326,798.
Sherwood Homes Inc. to Breyfogle, Kevin W. and Joy E., 16104 Reynolds St., $331,398.
68022
Ballard, Kristin Renae and Justin Gray to Dejong, Barry and Mary, 2704 N. 191st St., $320,000.
Fair, Robert A. and Joyce M. to Ptacnik, Scott and Jenny, 4905 N. 196th Circle, $1,475,000.
Curzon, Christopher L. and Wendi L. to Kadur, Swaroop and Setty, Ragashree Dhamodaraiah, 1831 S. 211th St., $402,500.
O’Donnell, Ryan M. and Erin M. to Xie, Wenhua, 1604 N. 209th St., $260,000.
Moreland, James E. and Diann J. to Foley, David and Leslie, 21022 Arbor Court, $385,000.
Harris, Jason A. and Lindsay J. to Hagerty, Andrew V. and Sarah E., 621 S. 197th St., $295,000.
Johnson, Paul W. and Katherine M. to Loehr, Kristina Marie and Jared Wayne, 19516 Marcy St., $442,000.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Rudd, Erik, 20535 Howe St., $286,900.
Pohlad Custom Homes Inc. to Woitzel, Todd R. and Michelle M., 21989 Brookside Ave., $499,000.
Clements, Joseph M. and Lissa A. to Jarrett, Taylor and Rosanna, 1037 S. 216th St., $185,000.
Zingler, Erik B. and Susan M. to Harris, Jason A. and Lindsay J., 928 S. HWS Cleveland Blvd., $445,000.
Romero, Jake and Troy to Keplinger, Aaron M. and Patricia J., 20223 Cleveland Circle, $209,000.
Haven Homes Nebraska to Liss, Joseph A. and Allyssa, 20915 Drexel St., $483,049.
Weber, Eric S. and Katie O. to Popp, Brian L. and Terry S., 18810 Sahler St., $465,000.
Fraser, Bryan D. and Julie A. to Watson, Adam and Waller, Mary, 21106 Honeysuckle Drive, $300,000.
Paradise Homes Inc. to Goturi, Srinivasa Kumar and Shakti, Deepika, 2526 N. 186th St., $423,215.
Piniarski, John P. and Shane J.L. to Pope, Kambi and Groteluschen, Bryce, 1601 S. 207th Ave., $446,000.
Oelco LLC to Schmidt, Elizabeth B., 2644 N. 202nd Ave., $257,400.
Choice Homes LLC to Maddex, Lance and Melissa, 21850 Marinda St., $165,000.
Landmark Performance Corp. to Tobiason, James Donald and Gina Lynn, 3909 N. 187th Ave., $383,370.
Richard, Adrieene to Kennedy Properties LLC, 1556 N. 208th Ave., $239,000.
Langendorfer Properties Inc. to Eilers, Blake M. and Kadin John, 19102 Ohio St., $235,000.
Heavican Homes Inc. to Moore, Barry and Karla, 19405 Manderson Circle, $45,000.
Day, Julie M. and Kristopher R. to Rickert, Jeffrey R. and Jenna M., 1716 S. 211th St., $525,000.
Whisper Rock Holdings LLC to Phi LLC, 2508 N. 184th St., $52,500.
Woodward, Jason P. and Julie to Corsini, Robert A. Jr. and Spencer-Nelson, Brenda S., 5820 S. 239th St., $479,900.
Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Holtz, Jason and Brenda, 4920 N. 205th St., $301,468.
Eicke, Kody and Nikki to Hopkins, Robert, 638 S. 215th St., $195,000.
McNeil & Company Builders LLC to McNeil, Thomas J. and Tamra S., 3535 S. 228th St., $348,467.
Uchtman, Robert J. and Beverly A. to Joe, Timothy and Suzanne, 3310 Piney Creek Drive, $335,000.
Pokorny, Christopher J. and Cynthia S. to Bonczynski, Gerald L. and Jane A., 936 S. 180th Ave., $482,450.
Vollertsen, Joshua and Christine to Mathews, Mercedes H., 3338 S. 226th Circle, $2,398,000.
Baker, Eric Robert and Joanne L. to Flink, Justin S., 20225 Pearl Circle, $224,000.
Carlson, Douglas J. and Christine A. to Gear Land V. LLC, 5232 N. 193rd St., $835,000.
Stovall, Lisa and Aaron to Belt Construction Co. Inc., 23418 Nancy Circle, $59,900.
Patak Properties LLC to Heithoff, Tiffany, 3411 N. Main St., $187,000.
Kutler, Murray A. to Kuhfahl, Jered D. and Katie A., 7737 N. 207th Circle, $620,000.
Voelte, Kenneth M. to Vuagniaux, Daniel Leslie and Jovita, 21023 Arbor Court, $375,000.
Thc&D Inc. to Hartley, Natalie and Jeremy, 19206 Grande Avenue Circle, $100,000.
Newport Homes LLC to Tiedeman, Myron Dell and Sara Waring, 2721 N. 189th St., $325,620.
68064
Gutheil-Bykerk, Troy E. and Jean to Laubscher, Brandon and Diana, 25805 Bennington Road, $430,000.
Laubscher, Brandon and Diana to Hoffmann, Nichole and Matthew, 28535 State St., $335,000.
Johnson, Max L. to Kjg Properties LLC, 1004 S. E St., $95,000.
Bluewater Builders LLC to Zarybnicky, Kenneth A. and Margaret A., 6402 N. 289th Circle, $750,000.
68069
Ideal Designs Remodeling & Construction LLC to Opperman, Michael, 807 S. 243rd St., $538,881.
Blecke, Lowell D. to Anderson, Dave, 1124 S. 258th St., $252,000.
68102
City View Associates Lp to Tzadik City View LLC, 604 S. 22nd St., $11,600,000.
68104
Leaden, Deanna Marie to Gabrie, Michael J. and Samantha K., 2048 N. 67th Ave., $100,000.
Hawkins, Dusty Wells and Kendra to Linneweber, Eric and Danielle, 3515 N. 54th St., $130,000.
Baker, Jamie Ann and Hooda, Pradeep Kumar to Popken, Rose, 6321 Parker St., $105,000.
Min, Hsa G. and Nguyen, Jonathon to Pu, Thomas and Chan, Acanan, 6706 Crown Point Ave., $140,000.
Brady, James and Nancy J. to Sehr, Joanna R., 4870 Maple St., $100,000.
Maple Street Properties LLC to Lav LLC, 6109 Maple St., $540,000.
Omaha Housing Co Inc. to Hough, Maurice E. and Christina L., 3509 N. 45th St., $25,400.
Gomez, Peter and Nancy to Colbert, Miriam, 3124 N. 59th St., $141,500.
Ward, Torrey and Yolanda S. to Styl Properties Inc., 2045 N. 67th St., $134,000.
Bmo Harris to Tcej Express, 5409 N. 49th St., $96,900.
Sieff, Nicholas A. and Brooke to Babin, Erica A., 2032 N. 49th St., $130,000.
Hewitt, Clifford R. and Jessica K. to Ner, Lah, 6317 N. 63rd St., $125,000.
Charlet, Cama to Siebler, Sara, 2320 N. 60th St., $145,000.
Extreme Properties LLC to Brisco Investments LLC, 6118 Pratt St., $50,000.
Christensen, Theresa, personal representative of Christensen, Mark A. to Brisco Investments LLC, 6571 Evans St., $32,500.
Christensen, Theresa to Brisco Investments LLC, 6571 Evans St., $32,500.
Rickert, Dawn C., trustee of Tim E. Rickert Living Family Trust to Castellane, Stephen, 4902 N. Happy Hollow Blvd., $255,000.
Rankin, Erin R. and Thatcher, Ian to Dynamic Properties LLC, 6107 Camden Ave., $75,000.
Hadley, Christina N. to Craddock, Ethel L., 4727 Saratoga St., $100,000.
Wrenn, Richard and Ishanwee to Simpson, Luke, 6124 Jaynes St., $153,000.
Dynamic Properties LLC to Drewj Properties LLC, 2712 N. 62nd St., $76,500.
Davis, Jacob, personal representative of Thomsen-Davis, Barbara to Davis, Jacob, 2036 N. 65th Ave., $15,000.
Heartland Holdings A. LLC to Damm, Sara Ann, 3610 N. 61st St., $121,900.
Borg, Phyllis M. to Lainez, Ana Lilian Alvarado, 4539 Fort St., $110,300.
Pekny, Shane N. and Zeller, Krynn K. to Garrison, Mark and Olivia L. N., 4952 Maple St., $165,000.
Ziemba, Steven J. to Dougherty, Nicholas A., 6302 Seward St., $140,000.
Philmon, Walter S. and Earleen D. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 6304 N. 46th Ave., $50,000.
Philmon, Walter S. and Earleen D. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 4531 Laurel Ave., $50,000.
68105
Revive Properties LLC to 108 Center Street LLC, 1011 S. 33rd St., $191,700.
Linn, Susan Joanne to Cutchall, Cory C., 2116 S. 43rd St., $130,000.
Costello, Adeline Rose and Margaret Mary to Whipple, James T., 2301 S. 32nd Ave., $112,000.
Thompsen, Bruce A. and Sharon L. to Kz Properties LLC, 1905 Park Ave., $258,000.
Ratajski, Paula F. and Oakes, Paula F. to Young, Hannah M., 3023 S. 39th St., $149,975.
Lorenz, Stephanie D. to Safe Harour Eat- XXIII LLC, 2805 S. 36th St., $115,000.
Achelpohl, Samuel B. and Mary Hill to Bowley, Larry P. and Rabow, Gina M., 4307 Walnut St., $285,000.
Weight, Rachelle L. and Anniss, James Kevin to Armour, Jeffrey S. and Antonia L., 2131 S. 40th St., $219,000.
Six Minutes Holdings Co LLC to Perez-Agraz, Sandra Paola and Mejia-Campozano, Nelson, 2418 S. 25th St., $105,000.
Chacon, Kimberly and Martha Megan to Ferguson, Frank E. and Robin, 3055 S. 32nd St., $147,000.
Gruhn, Jeffrey R. and Heather M. to Glow, Alex, 2921 Hanscom Blvd., $160,000.
Olander, Shelly R. and Andersen, Shelly R. to Holzer, Steven J., 3528 Hascall St., $36,329.
Baratta, Richard A. to Castro Enterprises Pc, 3005 S. 34th St., $83,000.
Hofmaier, Dale and Jodie to Barritt, Abby, 1906 S. 29th Circle, $124,500.
Palmer, Kevin Dale to Klesitz Realty LLC, 1329 S. 30th Ave., $52,500.
Stalnecker, Diana and Gregory S. to Ccg Holdings Ne LLC, 3627 Frederick St., $150,000.
Flegg, Phillip to Mpg Investments LLC, 822 S. 38th Ave., $20,000.
68106
Ketter, Jarod and Erica to Mausolf, Shawn, 4811 Pine St., $206,500.
Wilwerding, Mary A. to Red Ladder LLC, 1417 S. 52nd St., $115,000.
Docken, Marvin O. and Susan L. to Docken, Brett K., 4538 Poppleton Ave., $145,000.
Morin, Mark R. and Janet to Smail, Benjamin and Megan, 5210 Rees St., $112,000.
Boysen, James L. to Neuhaus, Darwin and Kay, 4547 Shirley St., $213,000.
Smart, Johnnie V. and Joyce to Ault, Jane Teresa, 826 S. 59th St., $233,000.
Gibbons, Michael T., trustee of Michael T. Gibbons Revocable Trust to Tchegninougbo, Brice Stephane and Lali-Tchegninougbo, Esther Zansi, 511 S. 69th St., $145,000.
Ptacnik Family Properties LLC to Romero, Jake and Troy, 2105 S. 60th St., $142,500.
Westphal, Stuart to Mollak, Lannia R., 5531 Mason St., $115,100.
Dmt Properties LLC to Seventy-Ten Opportunity II LLC, 7010 Hascall St., $3,735,000.
Root, James M. and Katharine Sylvia to Gander Co. Design and Build LLC, 4543 Poppleton Ave., $167,500.
Mayhan, Thomas M. and Hoeft, Jacqueline A. to Franco, Joseph P., 3212 S. 57th Circle, $175,000.
Phinney, Lana M. to Beaton, Helen Sue, 5536 Pacific St., $179,000.
Vermaas, Derrick and Andrea to Stuart, Toni, 4827 Krug Ave., $165,000.
Jkp Properties LLC to Armbrust, Alexus M., 1204 S. 61st St., $235,000.
Carter, Jared Duane to Sheese, Isaiah and Amelia Nelson, 1101 S. 52nd St., $285,950.
Vega, Tawnya R. to Wyatt Simon Investments LLC, 6455 Pacific St., $80,200.
68107
Barrera Rentals 1 LLC to Henggeler, Terra, 1121 Arthur St., $81,500.
Reo Asset Management Company LLC to 11T Ne LLC, 6505 S. 17th St., $42,500.
Gardner, Joseph W., personal representative of Gardner, Kenneth A. to Heartland Holdings A. LLC, 3719 V St., $56,000.
Vogel, Amber to Vogel, Marcus and Jenilee, 4137 N St., $107,000.
Jankovich, James J. to Rosas, Yesenia Alvarado, 3931 X St., $117,000.
Sterba, Carrie A. to Lara, Jose M., 5637 S. 21st St., $61,100.
Lopez, Lorena and Juan to Moen, Adam and Renk, Kristin, 3817 F St., $100,000.
Tworek, Ladonna J. to Rodriguez, Miguel Espinoza, 4130 S St., $135,700.
Cheloha, Josephine Ann to Zacarias, Martin, 4516 S. 17th St., $25,000.
Kroupa, Roberta L. and Montana to Wieger, Daniel, 4405 S. 12th St., $103,000.
Neos Property Management LLC to Paniagua-Villa, Cruz Ivan, 2615 E St., $40,000.
Mock, Lilian R. to Marquez, Reynaldo and Noemi, 2922 R St., $35,000.
Morris, Roxie to Cortes, Anontio and Maria, 2515 Jefferson St., $199,900.
Jd And Sc Investments Inc. to Ray, Daniel L. and Cuevas, Yulissa, 4413 S. 34th St., $87,500.
Herrera, Maria Rodriguez and Montelongo, Maria R. to Cardenas, Livier Soltero, 4838 S. 13th St., $155,000.
Torres, Miguel Angel Ramirez and Luna, Patricia Brenda Puentes De to Puentes, Rogelio and Torres, Miguel Angel Ramirez, 4323 S. 38th St., $27,767.
Wucy LLC to Stotts, David M. and Marina B., 5246 S. 22nd St., $118,000.
Aguero, Moises and Erika to Burciaga, Daniela Salcedo, 3111 Q St., $74,000.
Woolery, Paul G. and Ashlee M. to Tietjen, Penny, 5122 S. 37th St., $109,000.
Castanon, Martina to Padilla, Juan Santamaria, 4225 S. 26th St., $99,200.
Jckt LLC to Pama, Kassandra Michelle and Ramos, Salomon Palma, 5714 S. 30th St., $75,000.
68108
Hall, Kathleen and James to Cardenas, Jose, 319 Bancroft St., $20,000.
1 Chron 29:11 LLC to Holland, Sean and Kylie, 1901 Ontario St., $135,000.
Hawk, Camille R., trustee, to Reo Asset Management Company LLC, 1803 Ontario St., $28,900.
Reo Asset Management Company LLC to Bel Fury Investments Group LLC, 1803 Ontario St., $31,412.
Trautman, Josh to Jozwiak, Bryan M., 3004 S. 15th St., $127,500.
Villagomez, Alexander and Jarina K. to Sheeks, Chad, 820 Hickory St., $185,000.
Reeh, John C. and Linda A. to Santillan, Felipe, 2902 S. 21st St., $95,500.
68110
Inter City Properties LLC to Gil, Noemi Cortes, 2001 Spencer St., $79,000.
Kcn Group LLC to Duanes, Miguel, 4712 N. 17th St., $29,000.
Omaha Municipal Land Bank to C & N. Investments LLC, 1469 Spencer St., $25,000.
Anderson, Jerry to Gonzalez, Genaro Garcia, 2322 Pinkney St., $15,500.
Ace Securities Corp Home Equity Loan Trust Series 2003-Op1 and Hsbc Bank Usa Tr to Mark Brungardt LLC, 2195 Parker Circle, $75,500.
Star Property Investments LLC to Shanahan, Terrence, 6101 Florence Blvd., $50,000.
Martin, Joseph and Angela M. to Greater St. Paul Ministries Inc., 2615 N. 22nd St., $46,000.
68111
Zas Corp. LLC to Lbd Investments LLC, 4337 N. 32nd St., $47,500.
Alalo, Abdullah and Makhoudh, Haya Al to Mauricio-Dosseh, Maria J., 3326 Sprague St., $21,000.
Geringer, George R. and Patricia A. to Mejia, Noelia and Tobar, Luis Bladimir Tobar, 3018 Fowler Ave., $45,000.
Holmon, Johnnie M. to Mcinnis, David Robert, 3629 Saratoga St., $85,500.
Mensah Investments LLC to K Dravie Interests LLC, 4144 N. 39th St., $96,400.
Davis, Joyce to Royce, Michael, 3318 Grand Ave., $28,000.
Kim, Van to Royce, Michael, 4070 Ames Ave., $115,000.
Randels, Harry J. and Karen to Level Up Home Pros Inc., 5935 N. 35th St., $25,000.
Livingston, Johnnie to Levering, Bunnie J. and Harris, Donald A., 3420 Kansas Ave., $30,000.
Level Up Home Pros Inc. to Amp Enterprises LLC, 5935 N. 35th St., $35,000.
Wight, Timothy Linn to Coronado, Jesus Eduardo and Jennifer, 3312 Camden Ave., $30,000.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Inc. to Htoo, Sunday and Rah, Yee, 2595 Pratt St., $119,900.
McDowall LLC to Valdivieso, Juan, 2915 Fort St., $16,000.
Harpster, Ernie E. III and Nalin Zeng to Baldozier, Cameron, 3107 Decatur St., $50,000.
Shine, Margaret A. to Perez, Gabriela R. Ruiz, 4343 N. 40th Ave., $17,500.
Teal, Mallory L. to Akers, Rahshad, 3338 Manderson St., $117,500.
Gray, Colleen and Christian, Carl M. to Hopkins, Patricia, 3532 N. 28th Ave., $17,933.
Tobias, Roseltta Renee and Clarence to 1017 Properties LLC, 3325 N. 41st St., $38,500.
Ventry, Sidney to Rucker, Jermaine, 2423 Maple St., $25,000.
Hei, Ta and Paw, Hser Ku to Venegas, Maricarmen, 3701 N. 42nd St., $65,000.
68112
Thomas Properties I. LLC to Talich, Alexandria, 2723 Wyoming St., $144,935.
Baer, Ashley J. and Cochran, Aaron C. to Ingraham, Kayla and Jennifer, 3026 Redick Ave., $123,000.
Vamosi, James M. and Deborah C. to Minturn, Jacob M. and Tiffany M., 3321 Tucker St., $138,000.
Sledge, Pamela E. and Steve to Ford, Jessica, 4042 Bauman Ave., $70,000.
Hartfield, Ruth A. to Dale, Chekita A., 2715 Bauman Ave., $122,000.
Moran, Amelia J. to Chambers, Richard Jr. and Ashley, 7208 Minne Lusa Blvd., $138,500.
Western Financial LLC, trustee of Om 2566 Redick Trust to Drc Properties LLC, 2566 Redick Ave., $58,000.
68114
Huber, Jeffrey J. and Jami to Knapp, Robert Jr., trustee of Knapp Family Trust, 9405 Davenport St., $294,000.
Devries, Kevin C. and Stacie to Cesh LLC, 1506 N. 76th St., $135,000.
Curtis, Dennis L. Jr. to Curtis, Andrew, 8631 Nicholas St., $125,000.
Scheitler, Doris to Curtis, Dennis L. Jr., 8631 Nicholas St., $95,000.
Rebel Properties LLC to Mancuso Properties LLC, 7337 Farnam St., $342,500.
Massih, John N., trustee of Nosrat A. Massih Revocable Living Trust to Schlafman, Weihong, 9520 Chicago St., $290,000.
Allen, Susan K., trustee of Frank & Dorothy McCormick Family Revocable Trust to Reeves, Kyle and Kara, 651 S. 85th St., $224,750.
Schatz, Monte L. and Hanigan, Mary Jo to Russell, Mona R. and John E., 1214 N. 89th St., $186,000.
Dobie Weasel Ministries to Chong, Kao Hsiung and Yap, Siok Mui, 1818 Robertson Drive, $145,000.
Schutz, Tom to Beaudette, Sherry and Schutz, Tom, 1202 N. 88th St., $63,100.
Backsen, Keith W. and Kristen L. to Lee, Samuel J. and Carroll, Megan, 9014 Jones St., $459,900.
Stevens, Ronda L., trustee of Ronda L. Stevens Revocable Trust to Lorenz, Kyle T. and Stevens, Brooke M., 8309 Seward St., $162,000.
68116
Truong, Henry and Nguyen, Mytien to Smith, Haley, 4027 N. 147th St., $245,000.
Advantage Development Inc. to Jordan Michael Signature Homes Inc., 3205 N. 177th St., $72,500.
Pajak, Victor Joseph to Koch, Shawn and Lori L., 14632 Hartman Ave., $280,000.
Schlafman, Donald J. Jr. and Donald J. to May, Chris and Kendall, 16325 Erskine St., $220,000.
Legenza, Patrick T. and Deborah L. to Koehler, Breanna L., 6436 N. 149th St., $211,900.
Almero, Tita P. and Allan A. to Styl Properties Inc., 2515 N. 165th St., $187,000.
Palandri, Shawn to Anson, Tamara S., 6036 N. 167th Court, $150,000.
Germer, Sarah A. and Miller, Sarah A. to Childers, Matthew and Mariah, 16915 Browne St., $195,000.
Thomas, Mark A. to Schab, Victoria, 5062 N. 154th St., $175,000.
Pope, Kambi L. and Groteluschen, Bryce to Gray, Brian P., 16419 Grand Ave., $220,900.
Vondra, Andrew E. and Heather K. to Kratz, Bridget L. and Kristopher C., 6517 N. 149th St., $210,000.
Stevens, Nathan R. and Donna to Wahl, Zachary and Bartsch, Alicia R., 14724 Meredith Ave., $192,500.
Vanwyngarden, Scott S. to Conner, Camilla A., 15020 Camden Ave., $145,000.
Anderson, Shelly S. to Miller, Richard L., 16713 Patrick Ave., $182,500.
Karimjee, Corey K., trustee of Corey and Jada Karimjee Revocable Trust to Himdan, Amar and Younis, Shayma, 6207 N. 155th Ave., $335,000.
Yalamanchili, Vijayakrishna and Koneru, Deepthi to Kirkland, Samuel and Musil, Taylor, 3102 N. 169th Ave., $279,900.
Wood, Harvey E. III and Cheryl A. to Lf Holdings LLC, 15969 Bauman Ave., $242,000.
Koziol, Richard A. to Licht, Belva S., 3315 N. 147th Court, $163,000.
Gamble, Jeffrey L. and Mary Kay to Gore, Robert and May, Judith, 15814 Curtis Ave., $425,000.
Wood, Jill R. to Beed, Sue E. and Glen H., 4242 N. 163rd Ave., $256,000.
Martin, Brenda A. and Labreck, Brenda A. to Tallman, Wendy A., 4722 N. 162nd Ave., $275,000.
Leggio, William J. Jr. and Katelyn to Jones, William E. and Suksuwan, Phattrawan, 15208 Newport Ave., $278,000.
Naro, Peggy Jo to Dibacco, T. Jay and Nadine L., 3228 N. 159th Ave., $378,950.
Hamilton, Matthew B. and Emily M. to Phillips, Ryan D., 16320 Meredith Ave., $220,000.
Chadha, Kunal and Sharma, Shiwani to Eurek, Dillon David, 4530 N. 167th St., $245,000.
Temme, Matthew J. and Shannon L. to Temme, Lindsay, 17184 Manderson St., $180,000.
Johnson, Thomas Joseph and Lisa Marie to Aguilera, Alejandro, 14883 Jaynes St., $290,000.
Larson, Rachel to Hultman, Shelley, 16474 Erskine St., $195,000.
Kam, Hugh K. and Sarah L. to Fry, Michael and Amanda, 2207 N. 151st Avenue Circle, $289,000.
Kuhfahl, Helen P., trustee of Kuhfahl Revocable Trust to Schultze, Nickolas and Callan, 4250 N. 164th St., $245,000.
Cochran, Larry and Diane to Mohan, Sujatha and Mohan, 4329 N. 173rd St., $185,000.
Lee, Samuel J. and Carroll, Megan Kathleen to Lee, Sootae and Yoonae, 17465 George Miller Parkway, $194,000.
Kelly Construction Inc. to Becker, John F. Jr. and Amanda D., 2623 N. 179th St., $75,000.
68117
Dynamic Properties LLC to Bell, Denise Ann, 4618 S. 61st Ave., $75,000.
Walenz, Mark and Hier, Teresa M. to Beckman, Susan A., 5614 S. 48th St., $132,000.
Burnham, Dean M. to Stillwell, Rachel, 5819 Holmes St., $115,500.
Riskowski, Joseph S. and Robin R. to Riskowski, Daniel J. and Wendy L., 5307 P St., $150,000.
Mmaj Investments LLC to Guillen, Javier Lopez, 4829 Orchard Ave., $190,000.
68118
Morrissey, Matthew E. and Brittany A. to Gallo, Michaela J. and Grant W., 17320 Oakbrook Circle, $267,000.
Shinaut, Tobias A. and Stacey to Brazda, James Aaron and Tiffany Marie, 17332 Oakbrook Circle, $294,000.
Boese, David W. and Nikole to Meyers, Joshua Eric and Angie Dawn, 1432 N. 161st St., $289,900.
Radford, Kayla to Kinzle, Tyson J. and Stacey H., 1729 N. 176th Place, $174,000.
Rutar, Frank J. and Joy J. to Helwig, Stephen and Carrie, 16228 Western Ave., $279,000.
Steinkemper, Molly Jane and Jacob to Berke, Roy, trustee of Berke Family Trust, 15708 Dewey Ave., $369,000.
Taggart, Douglas B. and Kathleen J. to Judd, Michelle R., 15927 Farnam St., $356,000.
68122
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Terrero, Bryan Roberto Figueroa and Figueroa, Rostrerchy F., 8401 Craig Ave., $192,456.
Chapman, Christyn and Niroomand-Rad, Christyn to Thomas, Zania and Hamilton, Troy, 7509 N. 106th Ave., $255,000.
Heuertz, Lawrence J. and Linda C. to Baugh, Maurtice, 6520 N. 77th St., $154,000.
Makinde, Olutosin M. and Opeyemi G. to Prudhome, Joshua C., 7523 Girard St., $216,000.
Peter, Richard J. and Amy M. to Burns, Kimberly A., 7430 N. 107th Ave., $215,000.
Jones, Chase and Hilary to Vargas, Erick Zayas and Ramirez, Mayte Ramirez, 8917 N. 78th Avenue Circle, $175,000.
Matulka, Michael J. and Sharrana S. to Hultberg, Cheryl and Fischer, Daniel, 7802 Howell St., $173,000.
Goforth, Jennifer Rae to Jones, Brock David and Dechaine, Sheri Jo, 7554 Howell St., $176,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Meister, Nicholas R., 8407 Craig Ave., $201,004.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Young, Chad, 8520 Baker St., $186,184.
Meador, Zackary B. and Emily A. to Humphrey, Maria, 7854 Mary St., $165,000.
Karas, Dustin R. and Jessica A. to Cummings, Dale L. and Pamela L., 13250 N. 74th St., $512,500.
Conagra Brands Inc. to Praedium-Clark Omaha LLC, 7300 World Communications Drive, $4,500,000.
Real Growth LLC to Konvelbo, Touwendinda Kabore and Kabore, Maxime, 7886 Redick Ave., $166,500.
Schultze, Callan L. and Nick B. to Simmons, Jacob and Cassidy, 6706 N. 78th Terrace, $175,000.
Celebrity Homes Inc. to Tilve, Ketan and Palkar, Nupura, 8413 Craig Ave., $207,508.
Shoemaker, Martina and Marino, Martina to Thaw, Htoo Kaw and Hey, Paw Sar, 7403 Wyoming St., $170,000.
68124
Burnham, David M. and Thompsen, Andrea A. to Boe, Holly L., 3504 S. 96th St., $315,000.
Junge, Adam C. and Erin to Green, Barb, 3316 Bridgeford Road, $290,000.
Hallett, Molly and Wolf, Chad to Achelpohl, Sam and Mary, 1862 S. 93rd St., $439,000.
Red Ladder LLC to Buffington, Raelynn, 3337 S. 82nd St., $175,000.
Jkp Properties LLC to Panton, Katie, 9813 Poppleton Ave., $369,900.
Brown, Juanita K. and Mendenhall, Regina Gd to Christie, Sandra A., 9101 Arbor St., $75,000.
Henkens, Lou Ann K., trustee of Lou Ann K. Henkens Revocable Trust, to Mack, Abby R., 3505 S. 95th St., $167,450.
First Nebraska Trust Company, trustee of Kenneth D. Henkens Family Trust to Mack, Abby R., 3505 S. 95th St., $167,450.
Woodworth, Kristi to Richards, Raymond N. and Kelsey J., 8616 Grover St., $179,000.
Mornan, Barry C. and Karen L. to Weight, Rachelle and Anniss, James, 2507 S. 99th Ave., $438,000.
Filips, Mark D. to Pille, Grant, 2607 S. 105th St., $209,000.
Rothanzl, Edward J. and Rothanzl, Linda L. to Martin, Alan James and Alannah, 2714 S. 106th St., $199,500.
Catron, Robin L., trustee of Robin L. Sauerbrey Revocable Trust to Sauerbrey, Gary E., 7929 Nina St., $140,000.
Kauffman, Eric R. and Brittany A. to Frith, Steven and Kassondra, 3524 Westgate Road, $192,000.
Mitenko, Graham R. and Terrye L. to Rezab, Samantha and Isom, Jacob, 1131 S. 99th Circle, $253,000.
68127
Zealand, Julene to Wendel, Paul Joseph and Danielle Elaine, 8225 Walnut Lane, $195,500.
Schrage, Bruce L. to Rose, Gregory Jason, 8317 State St., $123,500.
Gomez, Natalie and Justin to Gomez, Damian Modesto and Cathleen Marie, 8534 Orchard Ave., $177,000.
Gorham, Robert J. and Loretta J. to Corry Kristina, 5029 S. 94th Ave., $205,000.
Schmidt, Marcus S. and Melanie J. to Ratajski, John P. and Paula F., 10535 Adams Drive, $280,000.
West, Joe P. and Lisa M. to Spaulding, Diana L., 8733 Orchard Ave., $170,000.
Mathews, Jennifer A. to Nielsen, Zachary D. and Annemarie T., 5738 S. 93rd St., $184,500.
Spencer, Jeffrey Michael to Sims, Lindsey Marie, 9314 Polk St., $210,000.
McCright Properties LLC to Long, Timothy R., 49 Country Club Road, $137,000.
Pedersen, April D., trustee of April D. Pedersen Living Trust to Dall, Amanda, 7754 Highland St., $180,000.
Magiera, Marilee Ann, personal representative of Janda, Thomas Boyd to Weaver, Robert D., 5010 S. 93rd Circle, $40,000.
Froendt, Brett E. and Jackie L. to McNew, James J. and Newbold, Nina M., 6412 S. 102nd St., $314,000.
Hansen, David R. and Sandra K. to Lopez, Juan Moran and Saldana-Guzman, Olga G., 8221 Wildewood Drive, $156,000.
Blake, Jonathan P. and Marsha R. to Jacobe, Kristine L., 6306 S. 93rd Circle, $225,000.
68130
Sunil, Asha and Ravindran, Saishyam to Bloom, Stephen Jeffrey and Samantha Danielle, 18902 B St., $245,000.
Waters, Susan K. and Sally E. to Sagaert, Nicholas and Bethany, 16005 Shirley St., $207,500.
Duckworth, William M. to Nelson, Stacie and Nels, 3426 S. 162nd Circle, $250,000.
Richland Homes LLC to Cai, Lizhi and Bao, Libei, 2115 S. 192nd Ave., $337,052.
Sibbernsen, Jacob Edward and Stephanie to Pitner, Scott O. and Diane K., 19487 Walnut Circle, $625,000.
Bubac, Duane J. and Gregg-Bubac, Julie L. to Engelbert, Christopher Joseph, trustee of Engelbert Revocable Trust, 1209 S. 189th Court, $387,000.
Adams, Mark S. and Tristen I. to Billmeyer-Reeder, Rachel, 2023 S. 198th St., $297,000.
Merithew, Benjamin and Stephanie to Hirz, Matthew and Sirren, 18905 Grover St., $262,000.
Growth Financial Services LLC to Allan, Michael D. and Suzanne M., 16972 Woolworth Circle, $205,000.
Pettay, Mark J. and Belinda G. to Williams, Jeffrey M. and Amy C., 16642 Frederick Circle, $345,000.
Turner, Christopher W. and Lori R. to Borghoff, Joseph J. and Jillian M., 2023 S. 194th St., $385,000.
Capehart, Christopher S. and Kaelie to Holdt, Andrew and Jamie, 18103 Van Camp Drive, $345,000.
Vaughn, Jessica M. to Metzler, Christy E., 16010 Wright Place, $154,000.
Hogan, Daniel R. and Alicia M. to Wane, Diane and Gary, 1409 S. 174th St., $330,000.
Mohs, Aaron M. and Sarah A. to Moats, Eric and Elizabeth, 17715 Dorcas Circle, $338,000.
Danner, Phillip and Mary to Radtke, Donald C. and Jonna G., 19264 Walnut St., $554,000.
68131
Core, Marcus and Genevive to Htoo, Ngwe and Paw, Naw, 938 N. 28th Ave., $150,000.
Private Market Investments LLC and Pmi Investments LLC to Kkbw Properties LLC, 3107 Myrtle Ave., $95,500.
Pike, Lucy J. to Miller Way LLC, 1111 N. 42nd St., $29,627.
Command Properties LLC to Candor Properties Bnb LLC, 128 N. 31st St., $75,000.
McConkey, Jacob to Bender, Kaitlyn, 125 N. 36th St., $153,000.
East Campus Realty LLC to Robinson, Evan T. and Janet E., 220 S. 31st Ave., $399,900.
East Campus Realty LLC to Steadman, Janet W. and Donald K., 220 S. 31st Ave., $391,400.
White, Mark A. to Wellendorf, Keri, 416 N. 43rd St., $135,000.
Yk Holdings LLC to Havic Realty LLC, 3605 Charles St., $65,000.
Rai, Birkha and Gurung, Kanchhi to Reyes, Eric and Ana, 1325 N. 33rd St., $200,000.
68132
Leisey, Jay to Rosso, Larry, 5841 Lafayette Ave., $75,000.
Klinker, Adam J. and Jodee to Nice, Brian B., 4814 Davenport St., $185,000.
Daves Rentals LLC to O & V. Properties LLC and Neos Property Management LLC, 809 N. 48th St., $85,000.
Dundee Equity Holdings LLC to 801 N. 48th Street LLC, 801 N. 48th St., $600,000.
McCallan, Maureen D. to Solomon, Justin B., 316 S. 52nd St., $247,000.
Coffey, Thomas F. and Udstuen, Charles to Swanda, Tom and Lynn, 317 S. 70th St., $287,000.
Cyr, Mary Elizabeth and Greise, Mary Elizabeth to Giles, Anjane, 6324 Hamilton St., $137,000.
Lund, Jay P. to Lund, Jay P. and Escamilla, Corina Figeroa, 656 N. 59th St., $248,400.
68134
Czapla, Lawrence Leo to Czapla, Mark A., 9305 Meredith Ave., $150,000.
Shepard, Donald L. and Julie to Robino, Richard W., 8941 Miami St., $70,000.
Loehr, Jared W. and Kristina M. to Parker, Earl and Breeanna, 9706 Jaynes St., $197,900.
Archibald, William Kevin to Newson, Tondeleya and Lott, Tondeleya, 2702 Benson Gardens Blvd., $180,000.
Urbanovsky, Jeffrey L. and Norval, Hannah to Stutznegger, Rachel A., 8625 Evans St., $162,750.
1 Chron 29:11 LLC to Tran, Ricky, 4617 N. 83rd St., $155,000.
Dugan, Shawn M. to Styl Properties Inc., 7605 Bedford Ave., $111,200.
Neumann, Thomas M., trustee of Thomas M. Neumann Revocable Trust to Leahy, Sean David and Jessika Ann, 7535 Graceland Drive, $320,000.
Turille-Barnett, Elise M. and Barnett, Nicholas to Houser, Ryan Matthew, 2715 N. 102nd Ave., $215,000.
Cartie Apartments LLC to Ctb LLC, 8240 Blondo St., $295,392.
Thompson, Donald D., trustee of Thompson Living Trust to Ctb LLC, 8240 Blondo St., $1,645,759.
Williams, Steven L. and Christine L. to Gomez, Peter and Nancy A., 10708 Hilltop Road, $135,000.
Wahl, Eugene H., trustee, and Wahl, Sharon L., trustee, to Gentry, Amy Ruth, 9490 Spencer St., $162,000.
Cesh LLC to Anderson, Bennett L. and Fox, Makinzie S., 5623 N. 96th St., $169,500.
Vuagniaux, Daniel L. and Jovita to Rider, Aaron Allen and Melissa K.B, 2224 N. 100th St., $300,000.
Fountain, Sheila M. to Chu, Eh and Kwee, Ta, 8038 Wirt Circle, $175,000.
Carlson, Anna L. to Maples, Harmon T. Jr. and Kido-Maples, Motoko, 4304 Crestline Drive, $189,900.
Henderson, Ardeth L., trustee of Heskett Living Trust to Simmons, Ian M. and Hilary J., 10253 Ohio St., $170,000.
Lj Growers LLC to Rawley, Thomas, 7736 Richmond Drive, $155,500.
Wachter, Paul C., trustee of Paul C. Wachter Revocable Trust to Wachter, Meredith Anne, 10051 Corby St., $230,000.
Wahl, Janet C. to Rodriguez, Manuel, 7712 Vernon Ave., $123,000.
DOUGLAS COUNTY (CONT.)
68135
Snyder, Todd W. and Karen K. to Ahart, Gregory and Kaitlin, 18334 Tyler St., $360,000.
Johnson, Denise M. to Peters, Kyle and Amanda, 5010 S. 174th St., $276,750.
Highwood, Matthew E. and Kadarah to Jones, Chase and Hilary, 18817 P St., $249,000.
Field, Sharon A. to Corral, Saul and Jesenia, 18162 Southdale Place, $132,000.
Hamilton, Virginia G. to Pham, Thanh Truc Thi, 6746 S. 191st Ave., $172,000.
Hamano, Tamaki to McClenahan, Julia, 5350 S. 194th Ave., $190,000.
Ahart, Gregory P. and Kaitlin C. to Rozeboom, Matthew D. and Emily J., 16352 Riggs St., $224,000.
Wee, Alvin Kim Leng Gerard and Lisa Amy to Brenneman, Ross A. and Emily C., 17018 Cinnamon Circle, $375,000.
Allen, Matthew C. and Heather M. to Gulizia, Timothy and Timothy Alan, 4551 S. 176th Ave., $225,000.
Swanson, Steffi A. Trust to Nvestco LLC, 6015 S. 189th St., $161,100.
Mertz, Joni L. to McCroy, Derek R., 19359 X St., $197,500.
Tiedje, Ehren L. and Sara P. to Hamilton, Craig A. and Christi N., 6321 S. 196th St., $330,000.
King, Corey T. and Kelly A. to Couch, Zachary and Felicia, 19509 W St., $181,000.
Klug, Tammy L. to Mercier, Brad M. and Jennifer R., 6719 S. 188th Ave., $240,000.
Millard, Brad S. and Sheri L. to Zahurones, Molly, 17811 Englewood Circle, $425,000.
Marks, Andrew G. and Lorrie to McKenzie, Sandra I., 4736 S. 187th Ave., $240,000.
Rudd, Eric to Anderson, Dave, 19475 U St., $166,500.
Price, Gerald M. and Mary T. to Wiley, Michael Ross and Jessica Delia, 4982 S. 177th Circle, $530,000.
Carlson, Carl N. and Alice E. to Clifford, Kenneth E. and Lutz, Andrea L., 6110 S. 158th St., $283,000.
Authier, Sandra J. to Sullivan, Kim, 4817 S. 190th St., $180,000.
Vincent, Richard D. and Sandra D. to Walker, Hal and Carol, 4874 S. 186th Ave., $260,000.
Bossert, Nancy L. Trust to Authier, Sandra J., 18938 Anne St., $218,000.
Aschenbrenner, Jason R. and Erin to Daily, Bryan P. and Taylor K., 6013 S. 186th Ave., $204,900.
Ellis, Robert E. and Patricia E. to Lesac, Brian M. and Jennifer R., 6011 S. 159th Circle, $300,000.
Glover, Jered Kenneth to Martinez, Nicolas A. and Lynn K., 4810 S. 190th Circle, $180,000.
Freshman, Patricia A. and Koesters, Keith to Vacek-Williamson, Mary and Williamson, Marty, 6029 S. 193rd Ave., $292,500.
Rahmanzai, Mansoor and Nargis to Hansen, Christopher Jerome and Angela Leigh, 19618 R St., $197,500.
German, John W. and Laurie to Miles, Calvin A., trustee of Miles-Hesling Trust, 4974 S. 167th Ave., $210,000.
Marten, Dawn M. to Marten, Jeremy Dale, 19756 N St., $352,000.
Mehl, Brian J. and Susan to Austin, Scott W. and Lee, Jane F., 6115 S. 176th St., $288,000.
68137
Bolin, Benjamin and Season to McKeown, Nathan and Johnson, Katarina, 12168 Allan Drive, $177,000.
Mansberger, Brittani to Robinson, Deon, 5141 S. 121st St., $70,050.
Georges, Tori and Goodwater, Tori M. to Hanson, Rachelle Marie, 5605 S. 153rd St., $192,500.
Klintoe, Anders and Jaclyn Lucille to Diaz, Kathryn, 14521 Karen St., $211,500.
Aerts, Russell W. to Wilkinson, Kenneth Lee, trustee of Kenneth & Michelle Wilkinson Family Trust, 6432 S. 108th Ave., $220,000.
Holdt, Andrew J. and Jamie L. to Christensen, Cole J., 5906 S. 140th Ave., $173,500.
Curry, Warren A. and Claire M. to Laferla, John, 5748 S. 137th St., $175,000.
Johnson, Zachary to Wlr Properties LLC, 5618 S. 113rd St., $152,000.
Branson, Leroy W. to Mosher, Alex and Greta, 12242 Sandra Circle, $153,000.
Ament, Michael K. and Tabitha to Bejmuk, Alexander P. II, 5912 S. 151st Avenue Circle, $188,000.
Jones, Shaun J. and Kaitlin to Sutherland, Lauren and Reeves, Tyson, 5940 S. 137th Circle, $185,000.
Deacon, Debra L. to Nelson, Ben, 12484 Woodcrest Drive, $200,000.
Stanley, James Michael and Pomajzl, Ryan Jeffrey to Doll, Benjamin and James W., 15204 Summerwood Drive, $266,000.
Docken, Susan L. and Marvin O. to Docken, Chad P., 14923 Polk St., $120,000.
Lesac, Brian and Jennifer to Venhaus, Camilla L., 5826 S. 135th Circle, $198,000.
Bader Construction LLC to Galgerud, Thomas W., 6526 S. 129th St., $329,600.
Vida Enterprises LLC to Lempka, Adeline and Jennie, 4526 S. 150th St., $270,000.
Luellman, Kevin M. and Dana M. to Gosch, Matthew M. and Tracy M., 15176 T St., $213,000.
Agnl Marianna LLC to Broadstone Mnb Nebraska LLC, 11222 I St., $18,723,418.
Hutchison, James W. to Eary Properties LLC and Jones, Ben, 4904 S. 131st St., $115,000.
Smok, Tracey L. and Peter J. to Chfat, Raad, 15323 Polk Circle, $145,000.
Welch, Everett C. and Dale, Kaila to Williams, Christopher D., 12630 O St., $160,100.
68142
Ramm Construction Inc. to Haack, Colleen M., 13004 Reynolds St., $389,124.
Sadowski, Brian M., trustee of Sadowski Revocable Trust to Demoss, Todd and Jane, 7229 N. 124th Circle, $570,000.
Reo Asset Management Company LLC to Hbi LLC, 11013 Black St., $153,000.
Clearwater Homes LLC to Knowles, Robert M. Jr., 7920 N. 131st Circle, $377,000.
Stoll, Jeffery R. and Jamie to Ross, Denzell Michael and Salmon, Natalita, 7314 N. 108th St., $177,000.
Hewett, Michael J. and Jill S. to Davis, Robert Joseph and Grace Brodie, 12307 Grebe St., $410,000.
68144
Dosseh-Adjanon, Kouvei D. L. and Fiamor, Ayawavi to Tawdros, Samuel and Ibrahim, Amany, 3124 S. 145th Ave., $195,000.
Gomez, Benjamin to Lwz 888 LLC, 12917 Westwood Lane, $163,000.
Nachtigall, Yvonne L., personal representative of Jones, Gloria M. to Ramierz, Francisco, 13404 Grover St., $165,000.
Jenner, Milton R. and Audrey E. to Modlin, Jeffrey K., 3363 S. 114th St., $180,000.
Williams, Jeffrey and Amy to Voss, Emily R., 13766 Pierce St., $202,000.
Cornelius, Carl J. Jr. and Melinda M. to Whitbeck, James P., 12811 Westwood Lane, $151,000.
Bothwell, Roger L. to Namn LLC, 14032 Pierce St., $143,000.
Semptimphelter, Robert R. Jr. and Lindsey to Vonknorring, Nicholas Ray and Shana Lea, 10945 Prairie Hills Drive, $147,500.
Wheeler, Steven M. and Linda M. to Smith, Shawn, 15023 Arbor St., $242,000.
Peterson, Anita A., trustee of Anita A. Peterson Trust to Peterson, Niccolo A., 1529 S. 121st St., $185,000.
Osborn, Clark J. and Janet L. to Matulka, Michael J. and Sharrana, 2217 S. 153rd St., $271,000.
Bisig, Clifford A., trustee of Clifford A. & Judith L. Bisig Trust to Paulsen, Tate and Elbracht, Anna, 12617 Martha St., $270,000.
Haney, Julie Ann and Richard Patrick to Haney, Tiffany and Huerter, Maxwell, 3710 S. 116th St., $280,000.
Jones, Vernon L., trustee of Vernon & Marjorie Jones Revocable Living Trust to Hamidi, Kawa, 2329 S. 125th Ave., $130,000.
Hakel, Ralph E. to Soukpe, Kossi Kangni and Hegbor, Akossiwa, 3114 S. 120th St., $160,000.
Hayworth, Sandra L. to Hayworth, Sandra L. and Dancer, Marlo D., 3319 S. 133rd St., $23,633.
Officer, Leigh and Brown, David E. to Deeb, Van C., 15226 Valley St., $150,000.
Hrncirik, Michael A. and Jaclyn S. to Bourne, Jack, 12862 Valley St., $183,000.
Davenport, Jennifer and Snell, Patrick W. to Kunneman, Luke, 13610 Spring St., $130,000.
Davies, David R., trustee of David R. & Elizabeth H. Davies Revocable Trust to Diego, Juan Mateo and Juan, Mateo De Mateo, 2129 S. 114th St., $249,000.
Rider, Aaron Allen and Melissa Kelly Brown to Robertson, Kyle and Lindsey, 1506 S. 141st Circle, $235,000.
68152
Hays, Richard H., trustee of Richard H. Hays Revocable Trust to Davis, Keelyn, 5445 Weber Place, $36,000.
Scates, Patricia to Dynamic Properties LLC, 6423 Newport Ave., $75,000.
Solomon, Justin B. to Benavidez, Gerson and Yanderi, 5209 Ida St., $175,000.
Lee, Augustine and Mo, Ku to Mrc Groups LLC, 6810 N. 65th St., $130,000.
Buss, Grant A. to Thar, Ta and Yoe, Mu, 6024 Whitmore St., $152,000.
Kellar, Justine to Glover, Lloyd P. and Nolazco, Elsadelia, 6802 N. 60th St., $145,000.
Dinin, Penelope Carter, trustee of Penelope Carter Dinin Revocable Trust to Bryte, James Reldon, 6036 Bridle Path, $305,000.
68154
Ehly, Philip and Traci to Jareske, David M., 1723 N. 110th Ave., $185,000.
Hallberg, Rebecca A. and David E. to Klein, Thomas K. Jr., 13275 Seward St., $500,000.
Schafer, Eileen E. to Larson, Alyssa, 635 N. 152nd Circle, $252,000.
United Equity LLC to Biz Enterprises LLC, 11604 Pacific St., $260,000.
Schaefer, Chelsey Lynn and Garey, Cole Ryan to Malmberg, Michael, 772 Leawood Drive, $255,000.
Baumann, David and Jennifer to Rinn, William M. and Natalie, 636 N. 147th Ave., $319,000.
Borghoff, Joseph J. and Jillian M. to Jimenez-Venegas, Adrian and Gonzalez, Jose, 15320 Davenport Circle, $215,000.
Powers, Jeanne to Schmidtke, Jozef and Collette, 15412 Harney St., $180,000.
Caniglia, Lorna M., trustee of Sebastian & Lorna Caniglia Trust to Harvat, La Rena, trustee of La Rena Harvat Revocable Trust, 14803 California St., $231,000.
Miles, Suzanne L., trustee of Pflasterer Living Trust to Silcox, Andrew, 12636 Burt St., $310,000.
Medlin, Lori K. and Dana J. to Furl, David and Reanae, 315 Heavenly Drive, $375,000.
Geiger, James and Domenge-Geiger, Gabrielle to Germer, Michael J. and Debra A., 842 S. 114th St., $358,000.
68164
Buckley, Benjamin D. and Kelsie L. to Greteman, Shawn Patrick, 2550 N. 130th St., $192,000.
Jelinek, Jasi J. to Mejstrik, Jared, 11029 Crown Point Ave., $162,000.
100 Year Homes Inc. to Heiman, Molly E., 6326 N. 115th Avenue Circle, $186,000.
Kocsis, Michael S. and Sara J. to Gwinn, Kylee Jean, 12947 Corby St., $205,000.
Buser, James D. and Patricia S. to Pick, Benjamin J. and Matlock, Brianne M., 13962 Hartman Ave., $350,000.
Hansen, Jeffery Jon to Hansen, Jeffery Jon and Wilwerding, Laura E., 3320 N. 125th St., $113,950.
Cordero, Tina Louise and Merrill, Martin Thomas to Tischer, Jennifer K. and Johnathan M., 13428 Sahler St., $257,500.
Finn, Michael P. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 11706 Raleigh Drive, $143,000.
Gulizia, Judd T. and Alisha N. to Shobanjo, Bode and Lashree, 11853 Mary St., $198,600.
Sheridan, Richard and Rebecca to Eades, Peggy, 11036 Sahler St., $222,500.
Jenkins, Michael G. to Coyle, Carolyn Anne, 13405 Ellison Circle, $267,650.
Smith, Nicole M. and Wickman, Jason L. to Smith, Nicole M., 6529 N. 142nd Circle, $81,000.
Baker, Austin J. and Amanda M. to Core, Marcus L. and Genevive M., 5011 N. 139th St., $303,500.
Lucas, Mark C. and Lauren to Wagner, Deann C., 13018 Cady Ave., $182,000.
Needelman, Joshua L. and Laura L. to Carson, Savanna M., 6810 N. 119th Ave., $160,000.
Rudebusch, Laura and Derek to Vang, Ong, 4905 N. 117th Circle, $203,000.
Mayer, Drew M. to Frisvold, Joe, 13035 Browne Circle, $155,000.
McDermott, Larry D. and Candice Kai to Angelopoulos, Eric and Ann, 2514 N. 132nd Ave., $300,000.
Moats, Elizabeth A. to Swensen, Teble, 12213 Bedford Ave., $226,000.
Williams, Cory T. and Tomasina S. to Catron, Robin, 14222 Huntington Ave., $173,500.
Weller, Kathryn J. and Logeman, Christina to Weller, Kathryn J., 14208 Newport Ave., $181,500.
Weller, Kathryn J. to Eurek, Dale A. and Tonya D., 14208 Newport Ave., $181,500.
Anderson, Ryan T. and Holly L. to Nei Global Relocation Company, 13434 Sahler St., $269,500.
Nei Global Relocation Company to Jones, Ronald and Melanie, 13434 Sahler St., $269,500.
SARPY COUNTY
68005
McPherson, Brianna to Macalipis, Allanna Shamaine D., 2008 Van Buren St., $158,000.
Mattison, Susan K. and Randy to Gomez, Alejandro, 312 W. 21st Ave., $114,000.
Warner, Christina, personal representative of Alfred T. Hunter Jr. Estate to Savickas, Grayton and Danelle, 2901 Nebraska Circle, $175,000.
Bangert, Jack M. and Vicki L. to Johnson, Adam and Beitenman, Rebecca, 513 Martin Drive North, $333,000.
Smith Munroe, Porter and Demetria to Galvan, Isaiah, 302 Rexroad Place, $211,000.
Zaloudek, Eugene J., co-trustee, and Farris, Kristin A., co-trustee, of Evelyn L. Zaloudek Trust to Honan, Joseph A., 904 Ivy Ct, $315,000.
Morris, Thad H., trustee of Thad H. Morris Revocable Trust to Dynamic Properties LLC, 210 Arenz Drive, $106,000.
Nice Casas LLC to Behrens, Timothy G. and Gail L., 711 Pluma Drive, $176,000.
Gate 4 Inc. to Corley, Christopher M. and Elizabeth N., 1402 Thomas Drive, $213,000.
Gomez, Mary D. to Wall To Wall Enterprises LLC, 711 Lila Ave., $120,000.
Isham, Franklin J. and Connie J. to Thiry, Phillip Walton Ryan and Nekia Robinson, 308 Sherry Drive, $200,000.
Behrens, Timothy G. and Gail L. to Worrall, Tyler, 1108 Kingston Ave., $180,000.
Upscale Enterprises LLC to Doner, Daniel P. and Bunten, Brooke A., 105 Lorraine Drive, $205,000.
Galloway, Arthur D. and Linda S. to Kreikemeier Properties Inc., 109 Kevin Circle, $153,000.
Givens, Roger L., trustee, and Givens, Joan E., trustee, of Givens Family Trust to Liddick, Richard W. and Anne M., 2607 Wayne St., $169,000.
Kotte, Lloyd J. and Laurel E. to Mossor, Alexander Richard, 1201 Childs Road West, $218,000.
Schroeder, Ronald J. and Carmella A. to Wirges, Wyatt W. and Bethany, 1715 Bellevue Blvd. North, $235,000.
Shaw, William E. and Tommora A. to Barker, Leland and Aurora, 905 Moore Drive, $285,000.
McAlpin, Michael and Rackley, Tina to Harvey, Michala and Tabari, 203 E. 19th Ave., $140,000.
Deane, Wanda K. to Heaston, Celeste, 1001 Parkway Drive, $150,000.
Fisher, Benjamin T. and Daniella A. to Gengel, Daniel P., 906 Benton Ave., $208,000.
Begg, Mary J. and Ronald B. to Spradlin, Brian and Kiffany, 603 Dowding Court, $250,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.