DOUGLAS

68007

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Bird, Keith H. and Heather L., 7149 N. 163rd St., $297,405.

Sierra Homes and Kronaizl Investments LLC to Ivey, Brandon N. and Rebecca L., 7372 N. 169th St., $438,500.

Smith, Shannon R. and Andrew H. to Hennings, Deborah M., 14755 Eagle St., $219,000.

Landmark Performance Corp to Schwab, Jason C. and Anna, 7301 N. 148th St., $530,551.

Hennings, Deborah M. to Robley, Travis Roy and Kayla Marie, 14538 Mormon St., $179,900.

Waterford Development LLC to Landmark Performance Corp, 15224 Vane St., $26,000.

Wright, Charles W. and Michelle L. to Cobler, Paul W. and Thomas G. Sr, 8215 N. 153rd Terrace, $165,000.

Woods, Ben and Aimee to Johnson, Eric M., 15315 Willit St., $165,000.

Connor, Bruce D. and Beth Ann to Bock, Shane Charles and Kellie, 15657 N. Fourth St., $255,000.

Miller, Steven P. and Jeanne M. to Olbrich, Volker and Chandra, 18725 Northern Hills Drive, $652,000.

Williamson, Tobi L. and Matthew to Ahlers, Douglas O. and Brenda S., 15312 Davidson St., $190,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Wright, Charles W. and Michelle L., 7159 N. 165th St., $288,468.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to McCrillis, Chad M. and Alexis C., 8519 N. 173rd St., $373,841.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Roan, Julie and John T., 12154 Elmwood Drive, $289,369.

Cordes, Andrew and Katherine S. to Nicely, Melanie R. and Joseph W., 8121 N. 147th St., $209,000.

State Street Investments LLC to Sherwood Homes Inc., 15959 Young St., $43,950.

State Street Investments LLC to Barr Homes Inc., 16361 Grebe St., $43,950.

Home Company LLC to Petersen, Mark D. and Jillian L., 12809 N. 182nd St., $426,423.

Ossenkop Investments LLC to Smith, Reagan and Breitwieser, Jason, 7202 N. 154th St., $335,000.

Norton, Terri to Kriegler, Christy and Matthew, 14906 Grebe St., $233,000.

Brink, Edward E. Trust to 5109 Real Estate LLC, 7802 N. 152nd St., $205,500.

Ackermann, Jason Daniel and Nicole L. to Powell, Jessica L. and Travis Lee, 14850 Eagle St., $225,000.

State Street Investments LLC to Proline Custom Homes Inc., 8101 N. 159th Ave., $43,950.

68022

Er-North Development LLC to Best Team LLC, 1002 Elk Ridge Drive, $100,000.

Kjar, Brett and Jessica to Lett, Shane and Bethannie, 18105 Honeysuckle Drive, $380,000.

Ernstmeyer, Nathan B. and Regan A. to Hernandez, Stephen and Tanya, 20809 Parker St., $234,000.

Shields, Mark A. and Tara R. to Lura, Jason D. and Amanda L., 713 S. 197th St., $475,000.

Koenig, Michael A. and Sarah to Smith, Dakotah and Odonohue, Mary, 18113 Leavenworth St., $459,000.

Prairie Homes Inc. to Lidie, Stephen O., 18416 Grant St., $375,300.

Home Company LLC to Clark, Brenda A., 1439 N. 194th Circle, $299,000.

Belt Construction Co Inc. to Pierce, Mark A. and Sybille L., 19008 Boyd St., $440,000.

Caniglia, John and Cindy L. to Atwater, Frank and Janet A., 3007 N. 192nd Ave., $391,366.

Thomas David Builders LLC to White, Rodney C. and Melanie M., 3712 S. 205th St., $649,900.

Rife, Corey L. to Jensen, Samuel Horace and Taylor, 19606 Dewey Ave., $405,000.

Hildy Construction Inc. to Kaufman, Brian D. and Chelsea A., 18758 Sahler St., $460,000.

Atchley, Patricia S. to Blodgett, Deborah Ann, 501 Skyline Drive, $159,000.

Lacroix, Pauline Ruth Trust to Frazell, Gregory and Katherine, 740 S. 206th Ave., $410,000.

Kavan Homes Inc. to Dyrdal, Eric and Gerilyn, 3453 Piney Creek Drive, $329,950.

Covolik, Susan D. to Argo, Eric D. and Kim M., 508 S. 201st Ave., $370,000.

Advantage Development Inc. to Conger, Chad M. and Jennifer L., 21110 Cedar St., $621,789.

Kaufman, Chelsea Ann and Brian D. to Stanek, Frank and Peggy, 1408 N. 180th Ave., $355,000.

Huckaby, Curtis B. Jr. and Jennifer L. to Hike, Varner McDonald Jr. and Ann, 1801 N. 196th St., $490,100.

Muhs, Mitchell A. and Melissa L. to Keister, Kimberley Nicole and Joshua Jason, 804 S. 191st Ave., $360,000.

Paradise Homes Inc. to Ford, Keenan I. and Sunquist-Ford, Melissa J., 2404 S. 219th St., $488,799.

Jenney, Robert J. and Skipton, Susan M. to Mcquillan, James M. Trust, 613 S. 199th St., $379,500.

Gniadek, Alissa M. and Brian to Dudzinski, Austin Dean and Jill Nicole, 552 S. 181st St., $347,000.

68064

Lambert, Russell E. and Linda C. to Ulrich, Joseph and Adriana, 610 N. Spruce St., $165,000.

Dana Enterprises Inc. to Henson, Cecil V. and Kocher, Sherry G., 9336 N. 252nd St., $125,000.

Herring, Denise R. to Brewster, Britanie, 212 E. Gardiner St., $100,000.

Muldoon, Loretta J. and Ackerman, Elizabeth M. to Dabney, John R. and Maurer, Joann M., 133 E. Alexander St., $37,500.

Arkfeld Real Estate LLC to Getsfred, Christopher C. and Colleen, 118 W. Reichmuth Road, $185,000.

Cambridge Homes LLC to Salerno, Richard A., 2609 N. 186th St., $411,355.

Holland, Sarah to Living the Dream LLC, 207 W. Alexander St., $85,750.

Hurley Revocable Living Trust to Ficenec, Mary Kay, 37 Ginger Cove Road, $545,000.

Mayer, Jeremy D. and Elizabeth J. to Preister, Matthew V., 8111 N. 281st Ave., $515,000.

Hogan, Michael Luke to Christenson, Dale E. Trust, 62 Shaker Place, $410,000.

Ginger, Gail K. to Olson, Vickie L., 202 Sunset St., $140,000.

Kukoly, Alex and Courtney to Majestic Homes LLC, 6316 N. 289th Circle, $131,250.

68069

Karpisek, Robert A. to Gottsch, Terese and Murphy, Dan, 101 Washington St., $115,000.

First State Bank to HBC Homes Inc., 23419 Agee Lane, $33,200.

68102

Elmar & Santina Bolowich Living Trust to Dostal, Glenn, 1308 Jackson St., $470,000.

68104

Hoy, Brook A. and Anderson, Joy to Beitel, Lauren Elizabeth, 5519 Parker St., $201,000.

Adney, Maria P. to 200 Properties LLC, 6119 Camden Ave., $60,000.

Doce Select Vistas LLC to Etekpo, Asserewou, 4733 Erskine St., $110,000.

Willis, Brittany N. and Jacob R. to Briggs, Matthew David and Kimberly Ann, 2328 N. 60th Ave., $167,750.

Hempel, Angela M. and Michael to Schneider, James L. and Arianne M., 1802 N. 49th St., $160,000.

Scoles, Clinton Lee and Lesley Ann to Yein, Paw and Thein, Soe, 5308 Boyd St., $130,000.

Brown, Loyal and Loyal Jr. to Otte, Matthew, 6017 Birch St., $124,000.

Damone, Angela S. to Redlinger, Jonathan P., 6762 Spencer St., $139,350.

Om 4939 Ruggles Trust and Western Financial LLC Trust to KFM Properties LLC, 4939 Ruggles St., $75,000.

Okane, Michaela A. to Murphy, Jesse A., 2024 N. 54th St., $223,000.

Ludrick, Sally A. Trust to Fentress, Janelle E., 6120 Evans St., $90,000.

KR Properties LLC to Perrigo, Marion L. and Deloris, 5412 Boyd St., $135,000.

THC & D Inc. to Foster, Keygan and Megan, 2749 N. 49th St., $130,000.

Forethought Life Insurance Company to Rodriguez, Noemi, 5418 N. 45th Ave., $45,000.

Senkbile, J. D. and Michele to Hitt, Nathaniel J. and Vanessa M., 2507 N. 56th St., $282,000.

Guenther, Grant and Megan to Paley, Brian and Alexa, 5316 Seward St., $245,000.

Hinze, Eric and Engdahl, Kristyna to Henry-Moreland, Benjamin and Clanton, Katherine, 1815 N. 49th St., $220,000.

Zhao, Gege to Allen, Matthew A. and Ogden, Cheyenne R., 5619 Ruggles St., $98,000.

Renshaw, Jacqueline F. to Renshaw, Rebecca A., 5713 Spaulding St., $88,500.

68105

Bailey, Kevin P. and Rebecca E. to Morris, Heather L., 3075 S. 33rd St., $170,000.

Pinwheel Inc. to Grandview Properties LLC, 4421 Pierce St., $88,500.

Selix, Bryan C. and Tina to McCall, Sean and Kristen, 2434 S. 43rd St., $166,500.

Vidales, Jose S. to Cabrera, Librada and Jose N., 2563 Pierce St., $41,150.

Luther, Joseph and Brandi to Wittrock, John and Tamela, 2509 S. 38th Ave., $91,000.

Brink, Edward E. Trust to Doce Select Vistas, 519 S. 34th St., $36,000.

Fagan, Thomas P. Trust to G & R. Investment Group LLC, 1018 S. 38th Ave., $130,000.

Fewless, Michael and Alma Jane to Wang, Yu Xian, 3101 S. 39th St., $123,000.

Aphelia Investment Group LLC to Mejia-Ozuna, Yesenia and Bernal-Moline, Francisco, 1129 S. 28th St., $40,000.

Moreno, Eduveges to Bautista, Leonel H. and Jamilette M., 1522 S. 25th Ave., $77,130.

Wollberg, Jason M. and Kirsten to Espinoza, Christian, 4424 Shady Lane Circle, $168,500.

68106

Mousel, Randall J. and Smith, Stephen Raymond to Dopheide, Angela and Garcia, Edwin, 6180 Hickory St., $225,000.

Belek, Brian J. and Lamkins, Jesica E. to Vaughan, Carl A. II and Alison Christine, 2414 S. 48th St., $154,900.

Cesh LLC to Geiger, James Michael Jr. and Barney, Megan Jean, 6170 Elm St., $178,500.

Bowen, Kristi Marie to Shen, Jiangang, 3606 S. 55th St., $155,000.

Porter, Noah and Henkin, Katherine to Siekman, Grant and Grace, 4551 Walnut St., $233,000.

Knox, Justin and Kelli to Goodell, Joshua and Perry, Emily, 5815 Briggs St., $190,000.

W. Eugene Wilkie Living Trust and Cox, Kelli A., trustee, to Heim, Bryson J., 4690 Marcy St., $53,000.

Arndt, Brian T. and Colleen Marie to Armstrong, Peter M. and Yvonne K., 5215 Mason St., $65,000.

Smith, Christopher D. to Linstadt Properties LLC, 4914 Mayberry St., $67,000.

Lawrence, E. Annette and Ortmann, Annette L. to Greufe, Michael, 2226 S. 46th St., $145,000.

Schafer, Matthew and Nichole to Grace, Leslie Daren and Mary Margaret, 1010 S. 54th St., $185,500.

Moeller, James D. and Mary Pat to McGregor, Karla and Wilson, Jonathan, 5156 Jackson St., $335,000.

Suiter, William T. and Diana J. to Ojinvestments LLC, 4910 Mayberry St., $90,000.

Loring, Anne C. and Peters, Dolan Elizabeth to Parizek, George P. and Connor, Kathleen K., 5923 Jones St., $204,000.

Zurlo, Enzo and Dana to Munford, Nathan C. and Tucker, Miriam E., 1504 S. 52nd St., $205,000.

Lieben, Peter B. and Joan to Lieben, Benjamin T., 1402 S. 49th St., $50,000.

Bonnema, Rachel to Bagnell, Timothy and Kelly, 4693 Pine St., $261,000.

68107

Eden, Frances J. and Sharon K. to Amp Enterprises LLC, 4116 S. 23rd St., $79,000.

Perea, Rafael and Diana to Streit, William, 3625 Monroe St., $142,000.

Leon E. Wirth Revocable Trust and Brown, Barbara Maurine Trust to Zavala, Leticia, 4450 H St., $170,000.

Dasovic, James P. and McKeever, Christine to Blue Jay Investments LLC, 3644 W St., $115,000.

Elsasser, Donald E. to Schmidt, Michael, 4251 J St., $173,000.

Nadrchal, James Jr. and Amanda to Jimenez, Ruben and Palma, Exmir, 1903 Missouri Ave., $40,000.

Clauson, Michael L. and Shirley A. to Ciaccio, Debra, 1515 Monroe St., $48,000.

Snider, Stephen B. and Gutekunst, Charlie L. to Smith, Brandon, 4955 S. 41st St., $65,000.

Lara, Felix J. and Maria J. to Rodriguez, Victor Manuel Martinez and Moreno, Flor Noyret, 5420 S. 19th St., $35,000.

Mitilier, Michael to Eldorado Enterprises LLC, 1039 Atlas St., $133,000.

68108

Johnson, Virginia L. and Joann R. to Baker, Mark W. and Tara J., 3021 S. 19th St., $84,000.

Stein, Bradley A. and Carolyn to Douglas C. Latka Living Trust, 1117 S. 10th St., $275,000.

Flores, Catherine to Hernandez, Dolores, 2217 S. 18th St., $25,000.

Betty A. and John J. Jr. Cap Revocable Trust to Tordoff, Jason G. and Rachael A., 2431 S. 14th St., $137,800.

68110

Julius Davis Investments LLC to Mendoza, Brenda De La Cruz, 4119 Florence Blvd., $91,000.

Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt and U.S. Bank National Association Trust to Reyes, Ariel and Kimberly, 1810 Spencer St., $29,900.

Patlung, L. Joel to Habitat For Humanity Of Omaha Inc., 1624 Corby St., $12,867.

Adams, Wilda D. to Sherrod, Antony, 3716 N. 19th St., $11,700.

Gordon, Joyce M. to Mendoza, Wendy, 5217 N. 11st St., $75,000.

68111

Vanhook, Anita D. to Ngo, Dai Alexander, 3481 Pratt St., $60,000.

Miller Way LLC to Suggs, Anastacia, 3241 N. 41st St., $27,000.

Houghton Properties LLC to Atol LLC, 5539 N. 33rd Ave., $48,000.

Apple Grove Investments Inc. to Cgt Realty Investments LLC, 2732 Camden Ave., $22,000.

Bear Homes PC to Fleetwood Investments LLC, 5357 N. 33rd Ave., $45,000.

Fleetwood Investments LLC to Peach, Matthew, 5306 N. 25th St., $50,000.

Holloway, Aaron N. Jr. and Payton, Ericka R. to Swain, Larry V. and Deangela E., 3732 Hartman Ave., $82,110.

Parker, Frank Thomas Jr. to Reed, Jason D., 1824 N. 32nd St., $120,000.

Brewer, Clarence to Muhammad, Justin, 2527 Bristol St., $15,000.

Larry J. Russell Investments LLC to Hernandez, Francisco Gabriel Mendez, 4728 N. 40th St., $23,000.

Quality Choice LLC to Aguilar, Hipolita Marin, 3404 Parker St., $11,500.

Caruthers, Henry Jr. to Power House Church Inc., 2559 Browne St., $25,000.

Veasley, Alfred Jr. to Inter City Properties LLC, 3716 Lake St., $55,000.

68112

Romano, Marie to Bolan, Lisa M., 2730 Read St., $126,500.

Smith, Kristy M. to HVKT LLC, 6860 N. 28th Ave., $65,000.

Rudsinski, Ronald H. and Melanie C. to Roach, Allegra M., 3403 Sheffield St., $125,000.

Winfrey, John and Willie N. to Iverson, Ashley R., 2732 Mary St., $126,000.

Raml, Keith M. to Geraldine W. Zerse Trust, 3121 Grebe St., $30,000.

Siemer, Douglas J. and Randall, Anne M. to Brungardt, Randy T. Jr. and Erin N., 7724 N. 28th Ave., $25,000.

Lorang, Melissa A. and Timothy S. to Richart, Carol E. and Frederick G., 7112 Minne Lusa Blvd., $120,000.

Hodges, Clifton L. and Sandra J. to Johns, Melissa and Daron, 4020 Mary St., $95,000.

68114

Reale, Casey L. and Andrea S. to Moss, Kristan, 758 Cole Creek Circle, $130,000.

Lavelle, Mary Ellan and Michael Joseph to Pacheco, Candido and Brianna, 923 N. 74th Ave., $172,000.

Campbell, Bruce W. and Karen L. to Belford, Mark, 8214 Franklin St., $157,000.

Becic, Marlys A. and Wendt, Pamela B. to Kirby, Erika L., 7429 Schuyler Drive, $159,000.

S & M. Realty LLC to Johns, Phillip, 7610 Cass St., $115,000.

Hiffernan, John M. III and Cristen to Brown, Richard, 912 S. 84th St., $506,000.

Cahill, Kevin R. and M. Margaret to Eschliman, Jerry and Lovie, 701 N. 75th St., $150,000.

68116

Gottsch, Terese K. and Murphy, Daniel P. to Bell, Brenda K., 17220 Spaulding St., $182,000.

Carlson, Amber J. and Probst, Joseph to Syrek, Abbie M. and Beitz, Matthew, 3911 N. 161st St., $282,000.

No Equity Homes LLC to Porter, Terry L. and Sharon K., 15006 Spaulding St., $226,660.

Lappe, Jeffrey A. and Sandra L. to Schafer, Dale D. and Deborah S., 16315 Sahler St., $217,000.

Rafiq, Naureen and Omar to Jankiewicz, Alan and Leah, 2521 N. 157th St., $294,000.

Rude, Matthew S. and Katherine M. to Amouzou, Kwamivi K. and Stacey Lynne, 16514 Yort Ave., $234,900.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Sennert, John N. and Erin E., 17481 Tibbles St., $295,900.

Nelson, Maija and Larce to Dolejs, Jeffrey and Laura, 4620 N. 164th St., $224,000.

Sturgeon, Ashley N. and Raymond G. to Witt, Jack, 14673 Fowler Ave., $120,000.

Trieb, William P. and Anne M. to Schnathorst, Grant, 16620 Grand Ave., $197,000.

Bents, Eric R. and Marna Kay to Warnock, Nathaniel J. and Andrea L., 16218 Burdette Circle, $285,000.

Clausen, Trenton and Clausen, Mae to Sand, Stacy, 14661 Meredith Ave., $200,000.

Lane Building Corp to Wilkinson, Peggy and Rich, 16710 Miami St., $334,371.

Charleston Homes LLC to Gish, Larry and Erica, 5704 N. 153rd Ave., $342,893.

Ferney, Joycelyn K. to Schafer, Richard Benedict and Diane Teresa, 5507 N. 166th Ave., $380,000.

McCrillis, Chad M. and Alexis C. to Tanya R. Riggan Trust, 4737 N. 167th St., $259,900.

Moran, Robert F. Jr. to Forrest, Betty J. Trust, 14905 Spencer St., $161,500.

Hefta, Daniel G. and Carissa M. to Donovan, Delaney, 16405 Patrick Ave., $237,000.

Franks, John H. and Violet K. to Karpan, William and Susanne, 4814 N. 160th St., $169,000.

Mittelstedt, Bradley to Charles R. Hein II Trust, 15960 Taylor St., $272,000.

Garrison, Jered C. and Shana A. to Gerloff, Mark Kenneth and Mistry-Gerloff, Noopur Suzie, 15315 Ohio Circle, $243,000.

Killion, John D. and Hill, Paula M. to Odonnell, Mick, 5926 N. 167 Place, $140,000.

Weidner, J. Daniel and Brenda A. to Gayden, Anthony Patrick and Steward, Princess Danielle, 2310 Nelsons Creek Drive, $265,000.

Lindquist, Eric H. Trust to 5109 Real Estate LLC, 4304 N. 147th St., $185,000.

Kaasch, Ted and Jessica to Van Zee, Tyler and Erin, 3537 N. 151st Circle, $225,000.

Martinez, Marcus Manuel and Amy M. to Hathorn, Kyle L., 4620 N. 144th Ave., $182,000.

Cummins, Maurine E. to Worner, Ruth Ellen, 4902 N. 155th Ave., $168,000.

JHBF LLC to Castle Brook Land Development LLC, 3016 N. 179th St., $95,000.

JHBF LLC to Castle Brook Land Development LLC, 3001 N. 177th St., $95,000.

Robin N. Lauterback Trust to Reinke, Matt, 15203 Ohio St., $234,900.

JHBF LLC to Ramm Construction Inc., 3203 N. 177th St., $85,000.

JHBF LLC to Advantage Development Inc., 3011 N. 178th St., $210,000.

Williams, Silas and Ronelle to Busby, Ruth A., 17238 Manderson St., $193,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Admire, Justin L. and Chelsey L., 17469 Tibbles St., $309,312.

68117

Pace & Lee LLC to Hostetter, Alexander and Butchko, Mikayla, 4517 S. 62nd St., $118,000.

Eash, Kristy M. and Coleman, Kristy M. to Ziegler, Ian, 4502 S. 62nd St., $52,000.

Andersen, Daniel and David to Arellano, Heriberto Ramirez, 4606 Q St., $25,000.

Andersen, Daniel and David to Arellano, Heriberto Ramirez, 5163 S. 46th Ave., $25,000.

Snyder, Albert H. and Charlene to Alcantara, Mauricio, 6817 S. 51st St., $175,000.

Lesley, Neal R. and Donna F. to Rinn, Kevin, 4613 S. 63rd St., $73,428.

Johnson, Edward R. to McMahon, Christopher J., 6101 S. 48th St., $75,000.

Lewis, Jack W. and Betty L. to Hess, Adam and Jennifer, 6213 J St., $94,000.

68118

Sarangdevot, Dilip and Jhala, Rajendra K. to Plucker, Terry L. and Amy, 15908 Farnam St., $305,000.

Witt, Jackie D. to Kim, Christine E., 1710 N. 175th Place, $165,000.

Ptacnik, Emily Ann and Bartlett, Emily Ann to Brant, Kyle and Amy, 16190 Wakeley St., $300,000.

68122

Bell, Regina I. to Vieyra, Edgar A., 8422 Girard St., $159,000.

Worner, Ruth E. to Thang, Thawng and Khun, Hniang, 7010 N. 87th Ave., $162,000.

Dutemple, Christopher and Dulce A. to Hounsougbin, Oscar, 7722 N. 80th St., $161,500.

Quigley, Charles M. Jr. and Emily R. to Younglove, Steven R. and Amber L., 7506 Howell St., $175,000.

68124

Orear, Thomas Edward and Katherine Elizabeth to Hiser, Benjamin Burton, 8711 Grover St., $165,000.

Kresl, Virginia M. and Lanum, Virginia M. to Breitinger, Kathleen, 7618 Grover St., $151,000.

Kipper, Debora L. and King, Robert L. Jr. to Prestito, Justina M., 7479 Rogers Road, $135,000.

Bradley, Rebeccah and Jerome to Quigley, Emily and Charles M. Jr., 9341 Krug Ave., $250,000.

Arani, Faran Sharifi to Kwiatkowski, Ronald H. and Cindy J., 1510 S. 93rd St., $360,000.

Ruch, Joseph Brian to Kaipust, Patrick, 7413 Hascall St., $183,000.

Amoura, Mahmound M. and Jo Anne Cons to Hempel, Michael and Angela M., 8706 Arbor St., $325,000.

Odd Properties LLC to Quincy, David and Veronica, 2205 S. 90th St., $320,000.

Powered Up Electric Inc. to Olmstead, Mindee, 7302 Grover St., $165,000.

Wickersham, Danielle to Manning, Meghan J. H. and, David, 8229 Castelar St., $194,900.

68127

Tolan Veteran Legacy Trust to Monroe, Mark R. and Nina M., 7711 Sunset Drive, $163,000.

Minnis, Paul E. Jr. and Polly B. to Davis, Norman Scott and Chap, Nitharee N., 9905 Orchard Circle, $195,000.

Zadina, Gerald J. and Marcella R. to Hiffernan, John III and Cristen, 5131 S. 84th St., $115,000.

Fraser, Randolph S. and Susan D. to Magana, Juan and Cindy, 6322 S. 100th St., $291,900.

Peterson, Kendall M. and Haas, William F. to Merkel Properties LLC, 6632 S. 86th St., $130,500.

Lambert, Thomas and Michelle L. to Weisbrod, Richard S., 6331 S. 104th St., $262,182.

Jobeun, Helen M. and James to Neuzil, Christopher K. and Andrea Y., 4938 S. 98th St., $226,500.

68130

Quest Construction Co to Kellner, Kirk L. and Teresa M., 1403 S. 200th Circle, $444,000.

Arun, Mathagondapally and Anuradha to Rife, Corey and Tara, 1513 S. 192nd Ave. Circle, $427,000.

Ashley, Aaron D. and Sarah to Self, Brad and Natalie, 16626 Frances St., $242,500.

Dickey, Gordon R. and Susan L. to Runge, Henry J., 15617 Hickory St., $359,000.

Singh, Sanjay P. and Vandana to Stutheit, Rachel, 2265 S. 186th St., $390,000.

Becker, Andrea L. and Matthew to Deaton, Jeremy and Rachel, 19268 D St., $370,000.

Holzapfel, John P. and Paula K. to Anderson, Tyler and Abby, 16318 Spring Circle, $290,000.

Joyce B. Schuldt Living Trust to Boyd, Matthew B. and Sara A., 16917 Pasadena Court, $560,000.

Smith, Paul R. and Danielle R. to Frerichs, Todd and Courtney, 3604 S. 197th St., $343,000.

68131

Omeara, Dennis and Kerry to Witti Investments LLC, 366 N. 40th St., $100,000.

Rall, Kevin and Hammes, Rachel to Liccione, Alex and Kate, 4161 Cass St., $169,900.

East Campus Realty LLC to Gillespie, Stanley B. and Rene R., 120 S. 31st Ave., $199,900.

East Campus Realty LLC to James, Michael S. and Teresa R., 120 S. 31st Ave., $209,900.

Kendall, Ronald to Miyashiro, Gary Y. and Sydney-Ann L., 1028 N. 33rd St., $132,000.

Larson, Luther and Debra to Grode, Robert M. and Amber N., 4166 Cass St., $235,000.

Poe, Ronald and Ronald L. to Endurable Investments LLC, 3027 Myrtle Ave., $80,000.

Mcmillans Inc. to GS Homes LLC, 627 N. 41st St., $250,000.

Nockai, Delores to Royce, Michael, 3101 Lafayette Ave., $28,000.

Carlson, Greg W. and Sarah K. to Waits, Errol R., 3000 Farnam St., $305,000.

Buchheit, Richard and Carol to Rehbein, Shane, 4332 Charles St., $166,500.

Wall, Gary W. and Dorothy L. to Schoenrock, Laura A., 3000 Farnam St., $81,295.

Cesh LLC to Zenon, Terry Winthrop II and Smith, Simone Raquel, 609 N. 41st St., $159,900.

Murnan, James R. and Sandra M. to DRBC LLC, 3302 Lincoln Blvd., $133,000.

East Campus Realty LLC to Rosenthal, Randy R. and Hazel P., 120 S. 31st Ave., $174,900.

Bear Homes PC to Munoz, Ivonne E., 915 N. 41st St., $133,500.

Hasty, Darrell W. and Deborah J. to Ives, Rodney D. and Norsted, Leslie C., 200 S. 31st Ave., $375,000.

68132

Teo, Alan E. and Engtong to Aubry, Ashley Trust, 6609 Lafayette Ave., $103,000.

Archer, Thomas J. Jr. to Summitt, Adam J. and Haag, Courtney F., 5007 Lafayette Ave., $199,000.

Payne, Brent D. and Ann M. to Roberts, Stephen, 225 S. 68th Ave., $225,000.

Sarah C. Helvey Revocable Trust to Gaddie, Todd and Taylor, Whitney, 5510 Harney St., $706,000.

Whealy, Andrew J. and Darby A. to Paintin, Christopher J. and Meghan M., 5012 Chicago St., $425,000.

Hadley, Marilyn M. and Bidroski, Kimberly Robin to Watson Rei LLC, 304 S. 49th Ave., $165,000.

68134

Doig-Gray, Leanna S. and Gray, Charles to Moody, Michael A. and Pamela, 9837 Hartman Ave., $190,000.

Kotliar, Chizu to Tsogbevi, Kokuvi Sena and Massaba, Tamehene, 7920 Vernon Ave., $125,000.

Scanlan, Mitchell to Alvarez, Martin and Amelia, 9181 Boyd St., $169,500.

Goode, Daniel R. and Alberta A. to Rosas, Otilio Castro, 9610 Corby St., $150,000.

Kenneth H. Bolas Trust to Spain, Sheryl, 2507 N. 84th St., $48,000.

Gubbels, Joseph to Wright, Nelson and Brittany, 9147 Sprague St., $147,000.

O & H Properties Inc. to Mendoza-Isidoro, Ignacia and Rodriguez-Ramos, Jaime, 9129 Sprague St., $160,000.

Becerra Quintero, Joe and Becerra, Maria De La Luz to Tlatenchi, Saturnino and Becerra, Yolanda, 4919 N. 84th St., $163,000.

Litherland, Timothy M. and Jordan R. to Seaton, Donnel L. and Sharon L., 9807 Maple St., $185,000.

Brink, Edward E. Trust to Moo, Hei Nay, 9131 Tomahawk Blvd., $118,561.

Galvan, Amy I. to Vickers, John, 4817 N. 83rd St., $57,500.

Hills, Arlene E. to Kirsch, Sheila, 2302 Benson Gardens Blvd., $123,000.

Bell, Brent O. and Tara A. to Wilkinson, Larry L. and Corinne R., 4005 N. 95th St., $177,000.

Boomgaarn, Monica L. to Hanner, Matthew, 8115 Grand Ave., $145,000.

Jensen, Veronica to Johnson, Justin C., 9478 Spencer St., $153,600.

Meyers, Thomas L. Jr. and Sara to Lukasiewicz, Adam and Wildeman, Vera, 2662 N. 96th Drive, $165,000.

Moore, Matthew R. and Dana to Smith, Kristy M., 7854 Fort St., $172,500.

Jeff Orr Inc. to Bledsoe, Kary Jr. and Teresa, 4542 N. 95th St., $168,000.

Murphy, Timothy D. and Elizabeth A. to Meyer, Todd A., 7614 Blondo Drive, $105,000.

Grimes, Terri M. to Dynamic Properties LLC, 7932 Curtis Ave., $115,000.

Barth, Bryson L. and Kelli J. to Oehm, Lauren, 9247 Fowler Circle, $145,500.

Gardner, Erich and Jessica M. to Say, Dee, 9630 Ames Ave., $160,000.

Morris, Charlene L. Trust to Phillips, Matthew and Ellen, 3315 N. 101st St., $149,000.

Stayer, Elizabeth Anne to Katz, Jeremy A., 9227 Meredith Ave., $130,600.

Cin-Oma Properties LLC to Warren, Brent, 8941 Miami St., $71,850.

68135

Broders, Nathan and Carrie to Merrill, Richard and Kimberly, 18919 U St., $177,000.

Glenn, Scott E. and Briana V. to Belbachir, Nabil and Sara S., 6102 S. 190th Terrace, $220,000.

Jeannette, D. Ryan and Stephanie A. to Piasecki, Matthew C. and Marcy, 19762 N St., $325,000.

Marsh, James A. and Amanda L. to Cook, Nicole D. and Michael S., 16120 Adams St., $272,000.

Popa, Catalin Andrew and Shannon to Rossum, Kira Van and Bencker, Gabrial, 4730 S. 167th St., $324,900.

REO Asset Management Company LLC to Heartland Holdings A. LLC, 5727 S. 160th St., $187,201.

Ficenec, Edward A. Jr. and Muir, Tara L. to Brown, William, 4402 S. 168th Ave., $205,400.

Arimilli, Rao and Sailaja to Harris, Caitlin E., 6406 S. 191st St., $168,000.

Ford, Justin W. and Gaddey, Heidi L. to Rochelle, Paul A. and Sara S., 16968 Polk St., $275,000.

Straw, Bradley to Kirby, Rian N. and Robinson, Andrew J., 17722 K St., $195,000.

Brant, Kyle and Amy to McNeil, Henry and Hokett, Megan, 5105 S. 162nd St., $235,000.

Schroeder, Cary and Jennifer to Allen, Ryan Alexander and Amy M., 16040 Orchard Circle, $220,000.

Dannehl, Kevin F. and Abby L. to Hill, Johnny and Lori, 19418 R St., $181,000.

Fairchild, Christopher C. and Reinarz-Fairchild, Seana L. to Thomas, Justin Michael, 16107 Monroe St., $360,000.

Nealon, Daniel J. and Martha J. to Ellenberger, Adam P. and Kristin R., 5218 S. 166th Ave. Circle, $325,000.

Harskamp, Thomas J. and Dana L. to Anzures, Daniel and Erin, 17611 S St., $265,800.

Menicucci, Robert Mitchell and Traci Lorraine to Gark Homes Shv 3 LLC, 5315 S. 191st Ave., $168,000.

Sutter, Joseph E. and Dawn M. to Rosenthal, Daniel, 16010 Adams St., $325,000.

Hike, Varner M. Jr. and Ann M. to Mussack, Jason and Rebecca, 17524 T St., $335,000.

Marks, Timothy A. to Gark Homes Shv 3 LLC, 18906 R St., $168,000.

Magrans, Michael G. to Havelka, Brooke L., 5346 S. 189th St., $175,000.

Allen, Nancy and Genaidy, Nancy to Stephens, Ian K. and Meyer, Anna M., 17661 K St., $194,000.

Shoiab, Sadia and Mohammad to Aguilar, Chloe, 6207 S. 180th Ave. Circle, $310,000.

68137

Charles R. Hein II Trust to Gubbels, Joseph G., 14522 M St., $162,000.

Grace, Judy to Seadore, Nathan and Laura B., 12159 Sandra Lane, $183,500.

Moore, Steven W. and Ryan R. to Andersen, Steven G. and Kathryn L., 6430 S. 149th Ave., $145,000.

Fitzsimmons, Jonathan M. and Danielle to Erb-Woods, Derek and Potthoff, Brady, 6625 Winthrop Circle, $235,000.

Osmera, James G. and James G. Sr to McCoy, Sarah, 6729 S. 145th St., $127,000.

Fitch, David N. and April L. to Kulper, Aaron, 15225 Madison St., $180,000.

Stinauer, Diane M. to Horwart, Mitchell and Portsche, Gregory, 12734 Deauville Drive, $75,000.

Palensky, Susan C. and Mount, Rebecca Cons to Link, Zachariah T. and Alicia N., 5112 Magnolia St., $138,000.

Debold, Ashley T. to Mann, Nathan A. and Amanda K., 15223 Adams St., $155,000.

Groth, Linda L. and Rons, Travis J. to Rogers, Sara H., 5139 S. 126th Place, $154,900.

Red Ladder LLC to Meinke, Colette Lea, 14953 L St., $151,000.

Burns, Brian J. to Wagner, Gabriel M. and Melinda K., 6428 S. 149th St., $225,000.

68142

Newport Homes LLC to Meier, John and Michelle, 12963 Eagle St., $345,600.

Pappas, Sarah L. to Hammer, Scott and Leisha, 7006 N. 115th St., $350,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Crouch, Chadwick M. and Angela L., 7526 N. 143rd Ave. Circle, $195,200.

68144

Asset Backed Securities Corporation Home Equity Loan Trust 2003-He3 and Wells Fargo Bank Trust to Lin, Jianzhao, 12503 Pierce St., $224,000.

Mcginty, Jane A. to Johnson, McClain A., 15324 Garfield St., $175,000.

Freed, Nathan E. and Katie M. to Hinze, Eric and Engdahl, Kristyna, 11831 Shirley St., $310,000.

Donald Jay & Sandra L. Peer Revocable Trust to Cortes, Felix and Norma N., 10957 Prairie Hills Drive, $170,000.

Sevrenci LLC to Smith, David M. and Susan, 13226 Westwood Lane, $252,000.

McDermott, Carol L. to Mertz, Jared, 15224 Arbor St., $154,500.

Finch Family Living Trust to Williams, Daniel T. and Linda J., 2109 S. 121st St., $176,000.

Clark, Brenda A. to Fry, Joshua N. and Sara M., 13329 Woolworth Ave., $265,000.

Murdoch, David to Hoffman, Christopher J. and Christine E., 14624 Shirley St., $210,000.

John F. Jr. & Joyce E. Gibbs Revocable Trust to Sobczyk, Thomas J. and Janet M., 12916 Shirley St., $269,900.

Atwater, Franklin W. and Janet Ann to Fraser, John J. and Laura M., 14730 Castelar Circle, $223,000.

John W. Cooney Revocable Living Trust to Armendariz, Daniel, 1211 S. 121st Place, $82,900.

68152

Fredrickson, Norman Lee and Richard A. to Strehle, Gary and Yvonne, 8806 Raven Oaks Drive, $180,000.

Royce, Michael to Thornton, Amanda M. and Bryan, 6416 Country Club Road, $206,000.

O&H Properties Inc. to Coontz, Wayne, 6908 N. 56th St., $129,900.

68154

Jankiewicz, Alan R. and Leah to Haskell, Randall R. and Susan A., 625 S. 120th Ave., $221,000.

Schmidt, Elizabeth B. to Marsh, Zachary and Dana, 592 N. 153rd St., $242,500.

West, Alan J. and Sara E. to Al-Salim, Sarah and Bashar, 817 N. 149th St., $295,000.

Dorothy L. Fuchs Revocable Trust and Great Western Bank Trust to Piotrowski, Martin and Lavonne, 119 N. 130th St., $350,000.

Clayton, McCathorn Jr. and Kelli P. to Mainelli, James and Karina, 207 N. 118th St., $240,000.

Oddo, Paul to Wiseman, Jordan Patrick, 15012 Hawthorne Circle, $225,000.

Griffin, Jenna L. and Barclay, Jenna L. to Zimmerman, Jonathan and Mary, 15115 Douglas Circle, $195,000.

Connely, Erin M. to Gibson, Kevin B. and Christine L. M., 1876 N. 153rd Ave., $270,000.

68164

Haug, Kevin J. and Kelli K. to Voycheske, Jennifer, 12527 Patrick Circle, $175,000.

Atkins, Stephen and Pilon to Kraay, Brent A. and Rebecca J., 12943 Cady Ave., $205,000.

Jws Property Management LLC to Trant, Sarah C. and Lee, 4221 N. 129th Ave. Circle, $128,500.

Strehle, Adam and Sarah to Pofahl, Tyler and Molly, 11243 Taylor St., $195,000.

Guthrie Living Trust to Kriegshauser, William A. and Marilyn Q., 5103 N. 134th St., $210,000.

James H. Ruby Family Trust to Hirsh, Aaron and Lydia, 11436 Spaulding St., $220,000.

Satorie, Shaun P. and Keri E. to Gass, Ryne, 11205 Corby St., $164,000.

Penland, Kyle T. and Lauren A. to Clark, Donte L. and Jennings, Paulina, 11353 Raleigh Drive, $190,000.

Vaughan, John H. to Hunt, Ernest E. and Ann M., 13436 Erskine St., $255,000.

Marilyn H. Roe Revocable Trust and Andersen, Leslie R., trustee, to Niemann, Nancy E., 13310 Miami St., $275,000.

Claudia M. Loker Revocable Trust to Le, Thanh M. and Hannah H., 11579 Rambleridge Road, $165,000.

Gomez, Shawn and Malia to Devlin, Patrick T. and Parker, Colleen M., 11459 Queens Drive, $185,000.

SARPY

68005

Schoenradt, Rickard Dean II and Kindra L. to Patino, Vanessa, 2105 Virginia Ave., $135,000.

Meston, Christopher P. and Laura L. to Adams William T., 1606 Farrell Drive, $175,000.

Timmons, Stephen C. to Cruz, Timothy and Andrea, 2610 Jefferson St., $94,000.

Kluver, Derwood L. and Barbara J. Trust to Meston, Christopher P. and Laura L., 1708 Avery Road, $315,000.

Bank of New York Mellon to McGrath, Kristi A., 1309 Pelton Ave., $120,000.

Kaiser, Heather J. and Jesse L. to Overland, Bricker A. M. and Keri L., 1705 Madison St., $166,000.

Brenden, Sara A. and Luke A. to Vandervort, Steven K. and Denise R., 1304 Lincoln Road, $127,000.

Hawk, Camille R. Trust to REO Asset Management Co. LLC, 903 Jewell Road, $100,000.

68028

FRK Development II LLC to Hinman, Andrew and Shannon, 22810 Ponderosa Road, $90,000.

Marc David Custom Built Homes to Scheer, Doris M., 7812 S. 196th St., $390,000.

Seaglass Real Estate LLC to Mackling, Chad, 10275 S. 204th St., $981,000.

Barr Homes Inc. to Thorne, Dustin and Jennifer, 18718 Schofield Drive, $369,000.

Rosentreader, Krista M. and Stefan, Michael J. to Staley, Allison A., 21439 Hampton Drive, $220,000.

Fools Inc. to Fernley, Dennis R., 19479 Willow Circle, $349,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Pecha, Brandon M., 17211 Morgan Ave., $250,000.

Hatcliff, Marilyn Ann to Przybysz, Joshua Michael and Sabrina Kaye, 12306 S. 218th Ave., $220,000.

68046

Cummings, Robert A. and Janice C. to Bowen, Kristi, 306 Remington Road, $308,000.

Nissen, Matthew G. and Tracy L. to Omeara, David and Laura, 2240 Crystal Creek Drive, $355,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Riley, Matthew A. and Elisabeth E., 10591 S. 112th St., $293,000.

Ulfers, Rodney B. and Regina M. Trust to Brooks, Wayne and Rhonda, 913 Crest Road, $210,000.

Gazdagh, William E. and Daphne M. to Thorpe, Randall and Kakuta Thorpe, Mai, 1101 Clearwater Drive, $315,000.

Morfeld, Shauna to Anderson, Adam Scott and Tennille, 1809 Ridgeview Drive, $260,000.

Keefer, Susan M, personal representative, and Okeson, Marcene J. Estate to Oliver, Stacey and Glathar, Brad, 427 N. Grandview Ave., $160,000.

Koperski, Mary G. and Chris to Crittenden, Eli T. and Sharona L., 403 Chisholm Trail, $197,000.

Driggins, Karen M. and Michael J. to Ingram, Lindsey M., 300 Overland Trail, $175,000.

Gustin, Lisa Ann to Nosal, Zachary and Kaitlyn, 810 S. Grandview Ave., $172,000.

Woodland Homes Inc. to Dreismeier, Rhonda J., 8133 Ponderosa Drive, $425,000.

Pine Crest Homes LLC to Ambler, Robert J. and Lori L., 12553 Cove Hollow Drive, $328,000.

Pine Crest Homes LLC to Langley, Patrick and Lauren, 10215 S. 124th St., $350,000.

Barnes, Scott A. and Kayla J. to Mumma, Spencer and Whitney, 819 Lake Vista Drive, $195,000.

Prokop, Kevin J. to Veys, Ann E., 806 Mineral Drive, $250,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Liebentritt, Martin T. and Shayla M., 10588 S. 111th Ave., $282,000.

Geist, Benjamin R. and Katherine A. to Bodine, Brett and Laura, 2407 Marilyn Drive, $196,000.

Zederkof, Carrie A. and Morten to Klein, Kevin and Ana, 1910 Lakewood Drive, $293,000.

Valgora, Anne M. and Olson, Steven D. to Geist, Benjamin R. and Katherine A., 709 S. Taylor Circle, $265,000.

Sherwood Homes Inc. to Kalkwarf, Justin J. and Michaela N., 10104 S. 106th St., $388,000.

68059

Nolte, Chad C. and Sherry L. to Williams, Dan and Jennifer, 19260 Riha Road, $180,000.

Latimer, Dewitt Talmadge IV and Jennifer Rebecca to Klusaw, Jessie and Krista, 190 N. 7th St., $190,000.

68123

Onstot, Mark A. to Shapland, Gregory Thomas and Patricia Jean, 2504 Platte River Drive, $221,000.

Geis, Timothy G. and Staci R. to Siedlik, Jeffrey A. and Carri J., 17133 Bojanski Drive, $320,000.

Embrey, Amanda J. and Ortega, Brandon to Pooley, Tyler M. and Olivia K., 3217 Chad Ave., $175,000.

Reese, Edward and Jessica L. to Williams, Kevin, 13603 S. 33rd St., $225,000.

Riggins, Tricia K. to Irvin, Joshua and Kelsey, 13605 S. 27th St., $225,000.

Gantz, David W. and Michelle E. to Antonini, Nicholas J. and Clarion J., 3203 Chad St., $219,000.

Roberts, Jason T. and Krista R. to Stronck, Scott and Ashley, 15006 S. 21st St., $275,000.

Stronck, Scott and Ashley to Whitfield, Steven and Carlea, 3302 Wilhelminia Drive, $173,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Markve, Robert T. and Ponec, Jordan D., 1911 Mesa St., $204,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Olsen, Donald E. and Linda M., 14608 S. 23rd St., $293,000.

Farley, Fabiola C. Trust to Leggio, Marc Barrett, 4305 Longview St., $185,000.

Miller, Stuart D. and Madison L. to Torres, Mariah and Chris, 14904 S. 23rd St., $269,000.

Hyde, Mitchel R. and Erin A. to Williams, Darryl L., 13722 S. 43rd Ave., $215,000.

Donaldson, John W. and Julie M. to Lockhart, Sheldon, 14329 S. 35th St., $185,000.

Money, Daniel J. and Rachel B. to Lamm, Danielle M. and Matthew J., 10811 S. 18th St., $185,000.

H & S. Partnership LLP to Springer, Daniel A. and Morgan N., 9705 Oak Ridge Drive, $180,000.

Blake, Christopher and Rachelle to Goodwin, Nicholas C. and Goodwin, Bruce C. and Johnson, Sydney, 3207 Spring Blvd., $196,000.

Jenkins, Shealan and Gomez Jenkins, Evangelina D. to Dimitroff, Henry John III and Catherine, 3105 Joann Ave., $169,000.

Morrison, Richard H. and Marissa A. to Mixan, Holly, 13608 S. 43rd St., $351,000.

Reinsch, William R., personal representative, Lasure, Connie J. Estate to Markel, Edward L., 14008 B. Tregaron Ridge Ave., $151,000.

Borschel, Corey J. and Katherine S. to Titan Blue Enterprises LLC, 9712 S. 9th Ave., $175,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Martin, David E. and Sonia K., 14505 S. 17th St., $292,000.

Schneider, Chaelly and Jason to Borschel, Corey J. and Katherine S., 3902 Heartland Drive, $215,000.

Coquerille, Luke J. and Bethany J. to Walsh, Braydon J. and Dawn M., 4411 Waterford Ave., $260,000.

Johnson, Jay L. and Nanci D. to Bise, Abby and Kenneth C., 3215 Chad St., $235,000.

68128

Cavey, Arinn to Collins, Cody D. and Laurie A., 10201 Emiline St., $350,000.

Jones, Joel A. and Cahdi S. to Cheeryble Brothers LLC, 7732 S. 71st Ave., $165,000.

Roche, William F. and Teresa M. to Gosevac, Kornelije and Germaine R., 7426 Joseph Ave., $135,000.

Berger, Todd and Lisa to Holbus, Benjamin Peter and Stephanie Terese, 9713 Florence St., $305,000.

Lopez, Kimberly S. to Prorock, Jeffrey and Lauralee, 8539 S. 101st St., $300,000.

Skripsky, Adam J. and Sarah M. to Weiss, Russell E. and Karolyn, 7817 S. 70th St., $232,000.

Oldham, Thomas E. to Om 7017 Valley Trust, 7017 Valley Road, $162,000.

68133

Capazo, John D. and Diane M. to Goodman, Michael and Pamela, 4509 Waterford Ave., $262,000.

Horizon Realty Inc. to Tassello, Jeremiah B. and Traci J., 1304 Troy St., $313,000.

Heinz, Ronald and Joan M. to Black, Brien and White, Cynthia, 701 Castle Pine Drive, $259,000.

Home Company LLC to Mandolfo, Natalie C. and Joseph S., 5015 Clearwater Drive, $368,000.

Cunningham, Joseph A. III and Stacey M. to Freeman, Katie L. and Karrie D., 11828 S. 52nd St., $345,000.

Childs, Herbert L. Jr. and Pamala J. to Ouedraogo, Dieudonne, 214 Fleetwood Drive, $260,000.

McCullough, Steven W. and Tina L. to Johnson, Derrik and Shannan, 201 Allison Ave., $349,000.

68136

JMF LLC to McCune, Paul and Suzy, 22810 Ponderosa Road, $37,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Osborn, Zach and Alexis, 8162 S. 186th St., $230,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Halsey, Lieska K., 18807 Rosewood St., $263,000.

Mcnaney, Jonna C. to Dexter, Debra A. and Randy W., 7510 S. 178th Circle, $173,000.

Vescio, Bob and Jen to Lane, Andrea D. and Curtus J., 17603 Ventana Circle, $340,000.

Bailey, Steven A., personal representative, Bailey, Craig K. Estate to Gark Homes SHV 3 LLC, 16129 Cottonwood St., $167,000.

Jaquith, William J. and Gwen to Fleming, Dennis L. and Elizabeth J., 16222 Redwood St., $265,000.

Woodland Homes Inc. to Melsheimer, Jason L. and Stephanie L., 10628 S. 190th St., $390,000.

Ortez, Leonard R. Jr. and Michelle L. to Hora, Maninder S. and Joshi, Tanushree, 7709 S. 162nd Ave., $292,000.

Nielson, Jonathan C. and Alaina L. to Snook, Dennis J. and Sun Hui, 7717 S. 162nd Ave., $292,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Dvorak, Justin L. and Emily A., 7109 S. 184th St., $247,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Larison, Samantha N. and Adam R., 7409 S. 184th St., $278,000.

Bos, Robert L. and Tara to McDonough, Paulette, 15602 Redwood St., $205,000.

Creighton, Larry S. and Kimberly S. to Stefka, Paulette S. Trust, 17729 Edna St., $150,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Scoular, Ryan D. and Holley R., 8202 S. 186th St., $236,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Long, Lynda W. Trust, 8154 S. 190th St., $266,000.

Rush, Timothy Michael and Cox, Rebecca Anne to Jessen, David J., 16607 Edna St., $270,000.

Barr Homes Inc. to Leavitt, Alan Troy and Dawn, 18816 Merion Drive, $363,000.

Stohlmann, Nathanial J. and Tracy L. to Krambeck, Leon H. and Briana R., 17118 Oakmont Drive, $438,000.

Hamilton, Benjamin R. and Christine L. to Mcmillen, Megan and Kiger, Nicholas, 9220 S. 171st St., $280,000.

68138

Lange, Robert K. and Kortni A. to Randall, Cory J. and Stephanie, 13519 Edna St., $182,000.

Cadwell, Justin D. and Holly B. to Dana, Joshua D., 14622 Margo St., $179,000.

Anzures, Danny and Erin to Dyer, Matthew and Amber, 6909 S. 154 St., $174,000.

Sheehy, Anthony to Gark Homes SHV 3 LLC, 7734 S. 159th St., $160,000.

Keeling, Jared J. and Tesa M. to Hill, Kelley M. and Alyssa K., 14707 Gertrude St., $155,000.

Schmidt, Dolores A., personal representative, Farrell, Helen L. Estate to James, Karla M., 7816 S. 155th Ave., $150,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to McKim, Megan and Jacob, 11274 S. 114th Ave., $287,000.

Rosenberger, Nicholas J. and Kiamas Rosenberger, Jeannette G. to Terry, Heather M. and Paul M., 7101 S. 151st St., $266,000.

Fisher, Raymond A. and Sherry D. to Huber, Kenneth Jr. and Kristen, 13908 Gertrude Circle, $216,000.

Koontz, James E. III and Amy L. to Sasse, Brett and Warren, Nicole, 7503 S. 137th Ave., $225,000.

68147

Katalenich, Linda L. to Pinkham, Jared K. and Sakakini, Maureen K., 9605 S. 9th St., $200,000.

Morse, Mike and Sandy to Rogers, Robert, 7234 S. 24th Ave., $145,000.

Kuehmichel, Benjamin H. and Amanda K. to Ferris, Mike and Janece, 2710 Tulip Lane, $278,000.

Erickson, Adam C. and Gregg, Shawna A to Hernandez-Silva, Baltazar, 8005 S. 37th St., $121,000.

68157

Parker, Trevor Dillon and Charolete and Jordan Scott to Hale, Keith D., 4713 Schroeder Drive, $135,000.

James, Rachelle M. to Callier, Stephanie M., 8704 S. 45th Ave., $145,000.

Lebranch, Jamel E. and Tamisha L. to Buwalda, Kelcie Lee and Lane Thomas, 7209 S. 53rd St., $173,000.

Heidbrink, Martin D. and Ann M. to Schmidt, Kelly, 5201 Galloway St., $167,000.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription