Douglas

68007

Waterford Development LLC to Knape, John and Dewester, Gay, 7014 N. 153rd St., $32,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Selvaraj, David Nallathambi Thampi and Nallathambi, Abithasanthi David, 16471 Read, $299,730.

Baranko Inc. to Fuller, Brian and Deborah, 17227 Rachael Snowden Parkway, $399,900.

Kapustka, Anthony C. and Abbey to Bieno, Joshua R. and Katie R., 14506 Mormon St., $170,000.

Olbrich, Volker and Chandra B. to Yosten, Andrew and Jill, 12826 N. 185th St., $90,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Craven, Douglas and Michelle, 16339 Weber St., $341,080.

Spangler, Ryan and Keri to Richardson, Abby and Matt, 14779 Eagle St., $240,000.

Kirkland, Ben and Remy to Peterson, Nicole E. and Trenton L., 15509 Knudsen Circle, $238,000.

Stratford Park Development LLC to Charleston Homes LLC, 17117 Rachael Snowden Parkway, $43,450.

Milakovic, Ljubisa and Sandra to Swanson, Curtis and Ginger, Gail, 9812 Rosewater Parkway, $377,000.

Home Company LLC to Vanecek, David P. and Anne Marie Q., 7402 N. 169th St., $322,000.

Strehle, Gary and Yvonne to Luther, John and Shannon, 12155 Elmwood Drive, $347,500.

Silverstone Building Co LLC to Banks, Brian and Christie, 9828 Rosewater Parkway, $413,713.

Home Company LLC to Nightengale, Justin M. and Mikala M., 7409 N. 169th St., $345,000.

Majestic C. Team LLC to Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 8012 N. 172nd St., $248,247.

Pine Crest Homes LLC to Jackson, Christopher T. and Mary K., 9808 Rosewater Parkway, $359,557.

Eaton, David and Amber to Siciliani, Michael and Lori, 15020 Mormon St., $233,500.

Empire Homes & Remodeling Inc. to Martin, David and Colleen, 9012 N. 170th St., $374,950.

Huskins, John M. Jr. and Amanda E. to Donahoe, Daniel E. III and Nicole R., 12114 Elmwood Drive, $302,000.

68022

204 F Street to Thomas David Builders LLC, 3865 S. 207th St., $39,500.

Henney, Tom and Ashley to Richards, Jerrilyn and Duane Ross, 1816 N. 206th St., $187,000.

Krumveide, Bryan M. to Abdulhadi, Ihsan and Al-Mugotir, Mona H., 1307 S. 209th Circle, $465,000.

Danielson, Robert to Eichelberger, Nathan, 18811 Nicholas St., $557,000.

C&S Realty Company to Pierson, Dick R. and Julie B., 21708 Chancellor Road, $336,000.

Verbeck, Lisa to White, Deborah, 18893 Mayberry Place, $269,000.

Hudson, Richard H. Jr. and Tamara S. to Sodoro, Christine M., 813 S. 181st Ave., $419,680.

Pecka, Derek to Dittenber, Jon and Alicia, 5602 S. 208th St., $490,000.

Prairie Homes Inc. to Baumert, Beau and Paige, 2216 N. 188th Ave., $350,567.

McArdle, Gary Edwin and Madonna Juel to Potter, Jairin D. and Chelsea N., 3810 N. 206th St., $233,000.

West, Ronnie D. and Deonna L. to Beers, Matthew J. and Shelby J., 826 S. 190th Ave., $245,000.

Fireside Construction Co. LLC to Hassel, Doug Alan and Raye D., 3718 S. 205th St., $540,000.

South Hamptons Land Development LLC to Arp, Duane L. and Nancy S., 5725 S. 238th St., $88,000.

Gillman, Heidi R. and Bedlan, Heidi to Thelen, Bailey R. and Nicholas R., 1715 S. 211th St., $400,000.

Stavropoulos-Wurth, Katina and Wurth, David J. to Kendell C. and Keith L. Kardell Living Trust, 18820 Nicholas St., $649,000.

Crestline LLC to Malibu Properties LLC, 725 N. 210th St., $474,979.

Oelco LLC to Fielder, Yvonne, 2702 N. 202nd St., $229,950.

Fitzpatrick, John F. and Mary Michele to Rasure, Mara, 260 S. 219th St., $30,500.

McKee, Jake and Kristina N. to Weidner, J. Daniel and Brenda A., 802 S. 181st Ave., $480,000.

Vandine, Rebecca M. to Woodford, Scott and Donald, 19621 Mason St., $320,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Christianson, Ryan L. and Alicia A., 4921 N. 206th St., $293,993.

Hasanbegovic, Nedim and Andrea to Alford, Christopher and Elizabeth, 18091 Jones St., $335,000.

Rotert, Frank G. and Tiffaney N. to Omo, Sydney R., 951 S. 187th Ave., $349,000.

Haverkost, Jason and Ann to Pohlad Custom Homes Inc., 1520 S. 218th St., $153,000.

Prairie Homes Inc. to Vemula, Srikanth, 18306 Burdette St., $370,000.

Hanson, Marc and Swanson, Desiree Marie to Schwartz, Jonathan D. and Suzanne A., 4514 N. 205th Ave., $360,000.

Showcase Homes Inc. to Trout, Neil R. and Hathaway, Nathalie E., 2116 S. 211th St., $441,956.

Birchwood Homes Inc. to White, Terry L. and Gail S., 4815 S. 235th St., $827,893.

Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Clark, Garrett M. and Clark, Meghan M., 4909 N. 208th St., $309,500.

Pine Crest Homes LLC to Oneil, Ryan D. and Rachel M., 18753 Sahler St., $348,783.

Pine Crest Homes LLC to Hayes, Charles E. III and Alexzandra, 3906 N. 187th Ave., $366,060.

68069

West Dodge Investments LLC to Petersen, Cynthia Ann, 2215 Thomas Drive, $36,500.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Wiley, Claude E. and Kathy, 23435 Agee Lane, $205,901.

Properties Unlimited LLC to Gardiner, Donald L. and Ramona, 2507 River Road Drive, $230,000.

Melvin Sudbeck Homes Inc. to Moore, William W. and Lynece A., 23416 Agee Lane, $266,138.

McEvoy, Michael G. and Lori L. to Wilson, Matthew T. and Hemphill-Wilson, Misty J., 508 3rd St., $290,000.

Kenkel, Jeff and Michelle to McMenamin, Joseph P. and Kimberly J., 24512 Mason St., $300,000.

Hemphill-Wilson, Misty J. to Hunter, Blane M. and Dana D., 25820 West Maple Road, $330,000.

Stouffer, Marty and Dianne M. to Ramirez, Francisco A., 302 3rd St., $90,000.

Thompson, Mark Matthew to Thompson, Mark Matthew and John C., 23709 Elm Circle, $55,000.

George E. Babiarz Living Trust to Kroupa, Andrew L. and Mary, 28503 Platte River Place, $50,000.

68102

Blechinger, Erik T. and Paige H. to Hippen, Rebecca E., 312 S. 16th St., $145,000.

Howe, Michael D. and Jennifer to Burbach, Michelle, 300 S. 16th St., $105,000.

Moeller, James E. and Robin D. to Kathleen A. Shea Revocable Trust, 1403 Farnam St., $365,000.

James & Laurie Runyan Living Trust and Ferrari, Beth W. Trust to Pfeifer, Mark D. and Susan, 739 Riverfront Place, $389,000.

Goedert, James D. and Martha H. to Blick, Eric Richard and Jodina Kaye, 105 S. 9th St., $320,000.

Lehan, Jo Lynn to Stock, Ronald E. and Kristin K., 105 S. 9th St., $300,000.

Watson, Adam J. and Christine to TCMD LLC, 1024 Dodge St., $511,521.

Tucker, Miriam and Munford, Nathan Charles to Newman, Lisha and Sadok, Adam, 312 S. 16th St., $181,000.

Gardner, Michael Eugene and Debra Jean to Murry, Anthony and Laura, 1502 Jones St., $395,000.

68104

Rehmer, Nathanial T. and Jenna M. to Newton, Bradley, 2011 N. 50th Ave., $205,000.

Gerber, John A. and Sophie L. to Lorenzo, Miguel A. Juan and Florez, Daniela Rojas, 7080 Binney St., $100,000.

REO Asset Management Company LLC to HBI LLC, 6423 Parkview Lane, $110,500.

Markley, Aaron T. and Anastasia to Miner, Noah, 2334 N. 66th St., $142,000.

Colburn, Darcy J. to Harvey, K. David, 5603 N. 68th St., $125,000.

Push Partnership to Larkelley Holdings LLC, 6102 Binney St., $450,000.

Welliver, Diane M. to Endurable Investments LLC, 2474 N. 45th Ave., $40,000.

Jean M. Schmid Revocable Trust to Andersen, Richard D., 5314 Corby St., $80,000.

Vega, Paul A. and Steenkamp, Catharina M. to Lundgren, Emily Elaine and Hagen, Mitchell James, 3340 N. 54th St., $110,000.

Riccetti, Bonnie S. and Driscoll, Bonnie S. to Ladwig, Michelle A. and Steven L., 2016 N. 60th Ave., $126,000.

Croisant, Suzanne M. and Culhane, Terry to Rodgers, Emilie and Sanchez, Jose, 6013 Ruggles St., $135,000.

Pitts, Don and Mary E. to Knapp, Daniel Aaron, 2751 Fontenelle Blvd., $165,000.

Bush, Eric T. to Say, Eh, 4902 N. 60th Ave., $135,000.

Magdalen Land Holdings LLC to HBI LLC, 2538 N. 48th St., $85,000.

Portis, Andrew K. and Kelly M. to Malok, Klesto, 3531 N. 55th St., $136,000.

BRD Investments LLC to Gonzalez, Pedro, 4822 Taylor St., $20,000.

YK Holdings LLC to Malvin 38 LLC, 6117 Franklin St., $98,000.

Cooper Transitions LLC to Brownell, Christopher L., 5039 Miami St., $155,000.

Harral, Benjamin and Laura to Short, Jeremy Harrison, 6812 Ohio St., $156,800.

Dibben, David W. and Jann M. to Palma, James and Ramirez, Adriana, 2907 N. 50th St., $120,000.

Berney, Nancy Lou and Robert to Williams, Emma and Yarrow, Rusty, 3612 N. 69th St., $155,600.

Miller Way LLC to Wonder Tortoise LLC, 4712 Burdette St., $57,500.

Douglas Sarpy Investments LLC to Morgan, Matthew V., 2730 N. 48th Ave., $84,950.

Stavneak, Phillip J. to McDonald, Makayla, 6806 Laneurel Ave., $125,000.

Steven C. Wilson Trust to Pravecek, Ryan and Geranis, Jennifer, 6793 Pinkney St., $100,000.

Simon Operations I. LLC to Mullen, Joshua Michael and Bech, Alena Kathleen, 5110 N. 60th Ave., $141,000.

Show, Tabitha S. to Harmon, Katie M. and Nolan, 3722 N. 59th St., $70,000.

Hackworth, Judy K. to Schwartz, Collin, 7083 Wirt St., $71,500.

Prestige Realty LLC to CLF Group LLC, 6414 Boyd St., $810,000.

Elia, John P. to Perez, Edgardo and Hilda, 2331 N. 70th St., $45,000.

68105

Arant, Cory and Stacey to Coco, James V. and Brenda Chavez, 2111 S. 40th St., $160,000.

Naslund, Alyn and Rachel to Carmona, Jorge and Zambrano, Micaela, 3020 S. 43rd St., $160,000.

Watkins, Carol M. to Jhuravlova, Olga, 4432 Center St., $120,000.

Vision Properties LLC to Justin G. Properties LLC, 2762 Dupont St., $51,000.

0327 Properties LLC to Hernandez-Dominguez, Andres, 3280 Vinton St., $150,000.

Harris, John B. and Geri V. to Carlson, Tabitha A. and Danial L., 4220 Shirley St., $266,625.

Dopheide, Angela and Garcia, Edwin to Anderson, William G. and Criselda, 4308 Walnut St., $167,500.

HBI LLC to Arevalo LLC, 3615 Vinton St., $45,000.

Jasper, Donald and Linda L. to Avelar, Jose R. and Teresa Rivera, 3403 S. 42nd St., $90,000.

Snow, Melinda to Rapaich, John R. and Cynthia, 2453 S. 27th Ave., $35,000.

Snow, Melinda to Rapaich, John R. and Cynthia, 2457 S. 27th St., $25,000.

Beatty, Amy R. to 2565 Marcy Street LLC, 2565 Marcy St., $121,000.

Rice, Kathleen A. to Firefly Properties LLC, 2606 S. 33rd St., $145,000.

Feld, Kerry, trustee, to Heartland Holdings A. LLC, 3076 S. 34th St., $71,314.

Ingraham, Marc Edwin to Boardman, Kyle Rollis and Emily Jean, 2339 S. 35th Ave., $160,000.

Franco, Rebecca and Robert to Buresh, Treyton and Rebecca, 3312 S. 44th Ave., $180,500.

Master Commissioner to Mid-America Financial Investment Corp, 2543 Rees St., $32,500.

Worley, Julieann G. to Stephens, Chris, 3901 Gordon St., $108,500.

Kula, Winifred Bernice and John T. to Shannon, Jack R. and Donna M., 2114 S. 38th Ave., $124,800.

Goodrich, Tyler S. and Vogel, Marshall to Dickey, David M., 2142 S. 35th St., $145,000.

Caldwell, Michael A. and Kathleen S. to Miller Way LLC, 2612 Pierce St., $15,215.

Mid-America Financial Investment Corp to REO Asset Management Company LLC, 2543 Rees St., $32,500.

Mohr, Andrew R. and Sara to Schnabel, Trevor S. and Calyn A., 3028 S. 42nd St., $182,500.

Robinson, Tegan J. to Romano, Justin, 3639 Hascall St., $161,200.

Barnhart, Jordan to Plemel, Eric, 2709 S. 30th St., $147,500.

Douglas C. Latka Living Trust to Kelly, Sean E., 2509 S. 34th St., $105,000.

Simone, Elena G. and Dante Z. to Gasper, Morgan J., 2114 S. 38th St., $145,000.

Linares, Ismael and Elbia to Brannen, Kayla, 922 S. 25th Ave., $101,500.

Strain, Michelle and Pacorsky, Michelle to Lingren, Leon L., 4320 Walnut St., $72,450.

RNB Properties LLC to Hofmaier, Dale and Jodie, 1906 S. 29th Circle, $107,600.

Larry & Margaret Brown Living to Nary, Diana and Dion M., 1509 S. 33rd St., $257,000.

REO Asset Management Company LLC to HBI LLC, 2543 Rees St., $72,250.

Guardian Tax Partners Inc. to HBI LLC, 3615 Vinton St., $42,500.

Fredericks, Randall and Susan to Saavedra, Andrew and Julianne, 4324 Center St., $136,000.

Sulla Enterprises LLC to Bueling, John and Amy, 532 S. 26th Ave., $190,000.

Hackfort, Bryan T. and Amanda M. to Wissing, Brandon J., 4219 Pierce St., $165,523.

Cano, Ramona A. to Spagnotti, William J. and Linda L., 2423 S. 42nd St., $110,000.

Wisehart, Susan M. to Hackfort, Bryan T. and Amanda M., 1316 Turner Blvd., $200,000.

68107

Horvath, Julie A. to Sailaway Property Solutions LLC, 3917 R St., $70,000.

Novak Properties LLC to Dominquez, Samuel and Jimenez, Amber S., 6509 S. 36th St., $130,000.

Nguyen, Kim Van and Hue Thi to Atayde-Gomez, Jorge, 4624 S. 32nd St., $60,000.

Zalewski, Danuta to Zalewski, Anthony J., 4374 S. 42nd St., $14,000.

Castellanos, Lizzeth to Moran, Brenda Carolina Argueta, 5617 S. 21st St., $127,000.

Zavala, Leticia to Mendoza, Mishelle, 4905 S. 39th St., $99,000.

Stewart, Oliver Jr. and Barbara P. to Ramirez, Jesus Sergio, 5218 S. 22nd St., $55,000.

Nelson, Marcia E. and Berkey, Christine E. to Home Team Properties LLC, 5425 S. 20th St., $80,000.

Miller, Douglas D. and Deborah A. to Diaz, Jose Pablo Andrade, 3930 W St., $104,000.

Gomez, Ana I. to McCawley, Cynthia L., 4122 Polk St., $125,000.

Gonzalez, Julio to Manzo, Alejandra Ochoa, 6701 S. 31st St., $28,000.

Dee Semin Living Trust to Diaz, Marco and Palma, Armida, 6240 Campbell Ave., $90,000.

Dragon, Kathleen E. to Dominguez, Rigoberto Diaz Jr. and Castelan, Rigoberto Diaz, 4226 S. 12nd St., $85,000.

Schnecks Company LLC to Chaidez, Jubentino, 4518 S. 21st St., $28,500.

Guyott, Joyce J. and Rettele, Joyce to Guyott, Karlyn D., 3972 S. 37th St., $68,000.

Arias, Trinidad to Rauda, Maria, 6002 S. 35th St., $103,200.

CWMBS Reperforming Loan Remic Trust and Bank Of New York Mellon Trust to Ocana, Esmeralda and Alvarado, Juan Francisco, 1912 M St., $52,175.

Pokorny, Kenneth and Gina to Miller Way LLC, 6046 S. 39th St., $58,000.

Krimmel, Kathleen A. and Rodney J. to Kernes, Juliet M., 5216 S. 23rd St., $125,000.

68108

Beatty, Amy R. to RVM Properties LLC, 2021 Martha St., $686,000.

Meurrens, Jeffrey S. and Marnie L. to Mora, Jose Raul Lepez and Montano, Mirella Lepez, 509 William St., $41,000.

Herrick, Christopher J. to Purcell, William D. and Kathleen A., 703 Pacific St., $235,000.

Pane, Charles J. to Langdon, Sara and Christopher G., 1426 S. 11th St., $147,500.

Marino, Joseph Domenico to Salazar, Luis, 2769 S. 11st St., $40,000.

10Amp LLC to EVH LLC, 908 Forest Ave., $362,500.

Kane, Harold Allen and Harold A. to RTL LLC, 2501 S. 24th St., $80,000.

Dorothy Jury Living Trust to Lopez, Walter A. and Hernandez, Flor, 2436 S. 20th Ave., $55,000.

Dream City LLC to Mora, Rafael and Maria Del Rosario, 2305 S. 24th St., $100,000.

King, Brittani M. and Hintz, Brittani M. to Ledesma, Jose A. and Hortencia, 2527 S. 7th St., $120,500.

Habitat For Humanity Of Omaha Inc. to Lopez, Linda, 2515 S. 20th Ave., $134,900.

Dotson, Dorothea M. and Foster, Justin to Lee, Eugene, 2401 S. 15th St., $150,000.

Habitat For Humanity Of Omaha Inc. to Cabrera, Arely Ruiz, 2519 S. 20th Ave., $134,900.

Anderson, Nileeta J. and Huber, Nileeta J. to Zhu, Hong, 2915 S. 5th St., $144,000.

68111

New Century Home Equity Loan Trust and Deutsche Bank to Degante, Matilde and Flores, Daniel, 4724 N. 40th St., $28,500.

Riskowski, James J. and Sunnie L. to Janovich, Dan, 3920 N. 36th Ave., $16,000.

Riskowski, Sunnie L. to Janovich, Dan, 3920 N. 36th Ave., $16,000.

Riskowski, James J. and Riskowski, Sunnie L. to Janovich, Jim, 6202 N. 40th St., $27,000.

Riskowski, Sunnie L. to Janovich, Jim, 6202 N. 40th St., $27,000.

J Lees Real Estate LLC to Goeken, Jonathan, 4235 Curtis Ave., $45,000.

Gesu Housing Inc. to Tamang, Prem and Magar, Sarmila, 4202 Ohio St., $128,000.

O&H Investments B. LLC to Anderson-Cannon, Lena, 3805 Blondo St., $110,000.

Miller Way LLC to LMRW LLC, 2413 Wirt St., $33,000.

Streich, Jacqueline Rose to Code Blue Investors LLC, 5932 N. 33rd Ave., $16,500.

Abide Network Inc. to Young, Ella N. and Theardis, 3912 N. 41st St., $50,000.

Habitat For Humanity Of Omaha Inc. to Beh, Beh, 3424 Seward St., $95,000.

Cook, Libbie E. to Olsen, Derek Dean and Doan Khanh, 6207 Belvedere Blvd., $374,950.

Andersen, Richard D. to Wang, Edward D. and Helmke, Sherry, 3302 Nebraska Circle, $200,000.

Teeters, Danalee I. and Daniel J. to Triplett, Grant, 4347 Seward St., $112,000.

Hawkins Investment Properties LLC to Nunnenkamp, Alan and Ritthaler, Tammy, 3043 Arcadia Ave., $58,000.

68114

Hoody, Regina M. to Troia, Carl III and Antonia J., 9454 Jones Circle, $535,000.

Lacy, Naomi L. to Seabec Enterprises LLC, 8705 Charles St., $160,000.

Votrain, David Nathan and Sade to Boldt, Dayla, 440 S. 84th St., $225,000.

Jack, William H. and Patricia L. to Schram, Julie K., 7624 Windsor Drive, $171,500.

Oertwich, Rodney E. and Shari to Svoboda, Emily and Williams, Samuel, 924 N. 74th Ave., $185,000.

Classen, Jonathan to Simelane, Siphamandla Prayer Simengaye and Caitlin Paige, 8704 Seward St., $163,000.

Ellen G. Jackson Trust to Day, Robin Ag and Gao, Daying, 823 N. 74th Ave., $178,000.

Patricia A. Rothe Trust to Gillick, Mary Ellen and Lydia Moses, 9761 Hamilton Place, $315,000.

Holloway, Michael E. and Maggie A. to Belik, Michael S. and Regina M., 7704 Webster St., $115,500.

Balwanz, Cheryl L. and Rayne L. to Dempsey, Cory, 1714 Hillside Drive, $85,000.

Johnson, Matthew and Jessica to McAtee, Jason, 1608 N. 91st St., $193,000.

68116

Brian P. Hasley Revocable Trust to Singh, Awinder Preet, 16917 Corby St., $429,500.

Aguilar-Huerta, Jose A. and Rodriquez, Claritza D. to Cammack, Taylor and Jennifer, 5534 N. 152nd St., $299,900.

Jorgensen-Misfeldt, Sharon L. and Jorgensen-Comstock, Sharon L. to Red Ladder LLC, 5112 N. 155th St., $132,100.

Osborne, Susan M. and Prohaska, Susan M. to Jasmine Enterprises LLC, 15209 Camden Circle, $160,000.

Long, Kelsi M. to Campbell, Robert Douglas and Bonnie Jane, 4668 N. 166th St., $232,000.

JHBF LLC to Belt Construction Co Inc., 17714 Spencer St., $65,000.

JHBF LLC to Belt Construction Co Inc., 3015 N. 179th St., $65,000.

JHBF LLC to Belt Construction Co Inc., 3302 N. 178th St., $80,000.

JHBF LLC to Belt Construction Co Inc., 3211 N. 177th Ave., $65,000.

JHBF LLC to Belt Construction Co Inc., 3213 N. 179th St., $65,000.

JHBF LLC to Belt Construction Co Inc., 3205 N. 178th St., $65,000.

JHBF LLC to Belt Construction Co Inc., 3207 N. 179th St., $65,000.

JHBF LLC to Belt Construction Co Inc., 3216 N. 177th St., $80,000.

JHBF LLC to Belt Construction Co Inc., 3104 N. 177th St., $72,500.

Wohlgemuth, Michael J. and Jennifer A. to Suzanne & Donald Divett Revocable Trust, 14663 Laurel Ave., $275,000.

JHBF LLC to Castle Brook Land Development LLC, 3116 N. 177th St., $72,500.

Beachler, Ryan M. to Bock, Kyle, 4656 N. 166th St., $234,900.

Kudron, Bonnie J. to Pollard, Linda, 16304 Camden Ave., $171,500.

Castle Creek Development LLC to Kern, Thomas A. and Hynek-Kern, Janice A., 5920 N. 152nd Ave., $45,950.

Nave, Jason F. and Rachel K. to Rech, Robert and Erica, 3120 N. 169th Ave., $315,000.

Gerloff, Mark K. and Mistry-Gerloff, Noopur S. to Kraft, Kevin, 15216 Bedford Ave., $197,000.

Smith, Ted J. and Alicia N. to Stelter, Karin B., 14467 Larimore Ave., $225,000.

Daniel J. Guetterman Living Trust to Nelson, Albert, 14729 Sprague St., $220,000.

Horn, Ryan to Stickels, Molly, 14733 Laurel Place, $222,500.

Hajek, Brandon L. and Allison M. to Syed, Ajmal, 17624 George Miller Parkway, $247,000.

Silverthorn Custom Homes LLC to Conway, James J. and Mahoney, Maureen A., 16356 Lothrop Circle, $385,000.

Silverthorn Custom Homes LLC to Kricsfeld, Barry L. and Barbara A., 16360 Lothrop Circle, $396,625.

Lanik, Mychal R. and Amy J. to Drvol, Brett and Burton, Annemarie, 15119 Birch St., $220,000.

Witthaus, Daniel R. and Dorothy L. to Rooney, Cory and Erika, 16117 Pinkney St., $440,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to McBride, Megan W., 5180 N. 175th Circle, $325,356.

Willis, Demetrius L. to Williams, Adolph L., 4701 N. 160th St., $221,000.

Bilek, Richard M. and Jaycie L. to Bailey, James and Courtney, 16423 Jaynes St., $490,000.

Stickels, Molly F. to James D. Slosson IRA and Nuview Trust Company, 14505 Wirt St., $168,000.

Pine Crest Homes LLC to Blomberg, Eric and Diane G., 5822 N. 153rd Ave., $364,127.

Ramm Construction LLC to Fischer, Michael G. and Sherri K., 3214 N. 178th St., $497,000.

Ramirez, Jason Michael to Wilmeth, Brett and Karen, 2701 N. 157th St., $379,500.

Pesavento, John Anthony and Jacque A. to Melcher, Peter J. and Jessica F., 14517 Nelsons Creek Drive, $235,000.

68118

Thomasset, Daniel C. and Ann M. to Everts, Sheri, 15807 Webster St., $685,000.

Jacobsen, Emily M. to Ferrell, Derek and Lori, 505 S. 159th Circle, $225,000.

Johnston, Gabe M. to Glenn, Melissa, 1748 N. 175th Court, $165,000.

Nielsen-Leas, Tracy A. and Leas, Tracy to Lauterback, Robin, 17517 Howard St., $350,000.

Rothfuss, Jason D. and Kirstin M. to Thengvall, Mark J. and Jennifer A., 1203 N. 162nd St., $220,000.

Craven, Douglas S. and Michelle M. to Kean, Lori B. and Nicholas E., 17325 Oakbrook Circle, $275,000.

Eggley, Joshua and Eggley, Jennifer to Waite, Mitchell Lee and Waite, Jayna Marie, 16325 Seward Circle, $270,000.

Heft, James P. and Christine A. to Varbaro, Anthony and Wendy P., 15678 Marcy St., $235,000.

Holcomb, Steven John and Vicki Ann to Maniktala, Naten and Jaya, 17110 Howard Place, $545,000.

Dunham, David D. and Stacey L. to Raridon, Craig D., 1881 N. 176th Court, $155,000.

Strom, Trevor A. and Elena V. to Phillips, Patricia K., 1510 N. 157th St., $240,000.

Conroy, Brian P. and Carla S. to Leming, Johnathan and Katharine E., 612 S. 178th St., $350,000.

Thengvall, Mark J. and Jennifer A. to Kros, David B. and Stephanie L., 15714 Farnam St., $317,500.

Boone, Dave and Oksana I. to Flynn, Ryan P. and Claire E., 523 S. 158th St., $240,000.

Mohning, Adam R. and Rebecca to Winters, Kurtis J. and Britt M., 16163 Davenport St., $295,000.

Stednitz, Julie A. and Timothy to Kennedy, Andrew and Kati, 15666 Marcy St., $232,000.

James A. & Dawn M. Coury Revocable Trust to Widtfeldt, Gary S. and Robin L., 15632 Burt St., $487,500.

Strohl, Jeremiah L. and Carolyn A. to Debold, Ashley T., 1813 N. 159th St., $185,000.

Gilfus, Arthur William and Scarlett Ann to Mohning, Adam R. and Rebecca, 16246 California St., $607,500.

McCardle, Pamela J. to Huber, Bryan A. and Alexa R., 15906 Jones Circle, $225,000.

68122

Eschliman, Sonya K. to Huckeby, Lara J., 7772 Potter St., $155,000.

Romberger, Nicole R. and Donahoe, Nicole R. to Rai, Tek, 8964 Read St., $175,000.

Wojtkiewicz, Amy J. and Tackitt, Amy J. to Smolinski, Joshua A., 6515 N. 106th St., $205,000.

Franklin, Thomas J. and Leah R. to Htaw, Pwe and San, Nan M., 8867 N. 83rd St., $176,000.

L Pete Investment Property/Management Group LLC to Reh, Po and Mo, Tay, 6529 N. 78th St., $150,000.

Sawaged, Joseph G. and Maria to Haley, Alan II and Katelynn, 7352 N. 76th St., $173,000.

Holstein, Eric and Emily to Harnett, Gary and Sheryl, 8612 Potter St., $210,000.

Kean, Kristen G. and Chab, Robert J. to Kean, Kristen G., 9215 Summit St., $71,900.

Double A. Homes LLC to Verbovskiy, Igor, 8738 Read St., $170,000.

Thrasher, Jason and Eve N. to Cattlett, Katy A., 8921 Wyoming St., $196,000.

Cordes, Gregory M. and Jeannie M. to Vacek, Johanna F., 8414 Weber St., $175,000.

Beran, Jane M. to Flori, Kayleigh and Kwankin, Nicholas, 8220 Potter St., $152,000.

Donaldson, Blaine D. and Autumn J. to Wentz, Taylor M. and Mattie C., 7327 N. 82nd Ave., $151,000.

Knighton, Jaren and Deborah C. to Thang, Benjamin and Sung, Jemimah, 8841 Quest St., $171,000.

Burke, Christopher M. and Amber D. to Kami, Abindra and Meena, 8730 Quest St., $185,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Buckholtz, Dale R. and Raquel B., 8527 Sheffield St., $236,900.

Wiley, Claude E. to Reh, Dee and Reh, Tu, 8405 Read St., $169,900.

Guardian Tax Partners Inc. to HBI LLC, 7172 N. 79th Court, $14,875.

Cattlett, Katy A. to Rogers, Cole William Dean and Karissa Lorraine, 8925 Wyoming St., $190,000.

Lynch, Joseph P. and Lindley, Dawna to 3G Home Solutions LLC, 8406 Girard St., $145,000.

Allen, Mark P. to Edris, Beyanuddin, 7408 Girard St., $210,000.

Mueller, Ryan R. and Kimberly K. to Gilbert, James B., 8924 Read St., $169,000.

Nelson, Steven M. and Camille to Su, Yo and Tial, Tum, 7317 N. 77th St., $170,000.

Campbell, Daniel M. and Jennifer M. to Nelson, Eric P. and Jenny S., 8029 Girard Place, $222,000.

Kapsimallis, Ryan J. and Amy L. to Maldonado, Emanuel and Brown, Hannah, 7372 N. 77th Ave., $150,000.

Umakanthan, Jayadev Manikkam and Balachandran, Karthika to Noblecameron, Timothy J. and Trinity D., 8534 Sheffield St., $227,500.

Smith, Jeffrey J. and Lynne M. to Roque, Luz G., 7760 Potter St., $154,000.

Rooney, Cory J. and Erika A. to Wheaton, Clayton and Danielle, 7302 N. 107th Ave., $199,900.

Doghman, Mohamad I. and Mary K. to Rai, Sabir and Phul, 9021 Quest St., $184,900.

Johnson, Terry and Lori to Rivers, Roy and Crystal, 7356 N. 76th St., $175,000.

Dworak, Ty and Kristin to Garnett, Jacie and Hough, Colton, 8944 N. 78th Avenue Circle, $165,000.

68124

Wise, Rachel S. and Nelson, Loyd Gordon to Spooner, Oliver J., 3127 S. 107th Ave., $270,000.

Lawler, David A. and Kelly C. to Podoll, Angie Lane, 3033 S. 107th St., $253,000.

Kros, David B. and Stephanie to Thiele, Emily R., 3623 S. 104th St., $226,000.

Townsend, Peter and Ann to Townsend, Steven A., 7717 Pasadena Ave., $160,550.

Seaglass Investments Inc. to Baird, Deanndrea L. and Robert L., 1511 S. 83rd St., $620,000.

Krom, Kelly V. and Tammy L. to Ganskop, Kyle and Chamberlin, Pamela, 8502 C St., $149,000.

Newton, Larry R. and Andrea D. to Hewitt, Andrea H. and Kyle J., 1221 S. 92nd Circle, $420,000.

Kricsfeld, Barry L. and Barbara A. to Nagaraj, Pavan and Datta, Proleta, 2226 S. 89th Court, $414,000.

Frevert, Brett to Randazzo, Michael J. and Amia S., 3303 S. 105th Ave., $275,000.

Andrew L. Winstrom Revocable Trust to Hale, Matthew L. and Erin, 2515 S. 95th Circle, $697,000.

68127

Valking Realty LLC to Parriott, Lucas and Beth A., 7752 Maywood St., $125,000.

Prem, Donald and Eusterwiemann, Russell A. to Gruber, Franz, 5424 Bay Meadows Road, $180,000.

Pitschmann, Eric K. Trust to Schumacher, Johnathan A., 5012 S. 95th Ave., $150,000.

Holweger, Jay A. and Jennifer J. to Lee, Thomas R. and Johnson, Gail R., 10325 Madison St., $290,000.

DZ LLC to Buchanan, Steven J., 4945 S. 72nd St., $1,400,000.

1 Chron 29:11 LLC to Ferrell, Spencer R. and Tonya J. O., 10305 N St., $227,900.

John T. Slominski Family to Havekost, Michael C. and Sandra L., 4817 S. 106th Circle, $147,500.

Janet L. Slominski Family to Havekost, Michael C. and Sandra L., 4817 S. 106th Circle, $147,500.

Musselman, Scott W. to Patocka, Devynn and Adams, Colton, 6606 S. 75th Circle, $160,000.

Smith, Joan M. and McGovern, Joan M. to Alvarado, Christopher B., 5838 S. 104th Ave., $200,000.

Gonzalez, Daniel J. and Dibuono-Gonzalez, Christina M. to O’Brien, Robert M. and Lindsey C., 10523 Monroe St., $278,000.

68130

Smith, Cecelia M. and Michael T. to Fassino, Michael, 3971 S. 184th St., $334,000.

Wilson, Ryan and Jennifer to Bechtold, Eric and Jenna, 18927 D St., $240,000.

Stevens, Matthew Dale and Jennifer M. to Garlinghouse, Matthew A. and Kelly K., 16817 Pine St., $235,000.

Klein, Douglas J. to Cadlo, Aaron M. and Rockwell, Andrea, 18918 D St., $220,000.

Murphy, Brian J. and Stacey M. to Baxter, Garrick G. and Rachel R., 16216 Oak Circle, $255,000.

Salzbrenner, Timothy M. and Denise K. to Kenneth & Cynthia Trust, 16325 Grover St., $358,000.

Xu, Dongsheng and Li, Hong to Hotaling, Timohty Martin and Patricia Bitters, 19704 Pine St., $285,000.

Quernemoen, Keith and Kelly to NEI Global Relocation Company, 2010 S. 182nd Ave. Circle, $392,500.

NEI Global Relocation Company to Muhs, Mitchell A. and Melissa L., 2010 S. 182nd Ave. Circle, $392,500.

Kadavy, Timothy J. and Laurie A. to Frank, Ronald E. and Marsha E., 3217 S. 184th Terrace, $429,900.

Poulin, Michael R. and Cheryl A. to Johnson, Jennifer, 1335 S. 165th St., $206,000.

Alukonis, Chad and Stephanie to Plascencia, Leonel and Plascencia, Maria Rojas De, 3812 S. 190th St., $235,000.

Jones, Daniel T. and Jennifer E. to McClain, Noah M. and Meghan E., 18635 Hansen St., $425,000.

Cain, Kendra L. to Allgood, Judith A., 17156 Hickory Place, $233,000.

Sandra K. and Kenneth E. Martens Trust to Remm, Jordan and Sara, 19123 Pinehurst Ave., $350,000.

Clevenger Revocable Trust to Fisher, Jeanne Denee and Douglas, 2439 S. 186th Circle, $545,000.

Warren, Paul E. to Street, John Trust, 17353 Walnut St., $250,000.

Vannoordwyk, Anthony J. to Anthony J. and Wroblewski, Tiffany L., 19023 B St., $108,150.

Tritsch, Timothy and Emily C. to Mabbitt, Korey and Tomasek, Bianca, 1843 S. 160th St., $205,000.

Hoffmeyer, Preston J. and Zegers, Michaela J. to Gustwiller, Steve and Jill, 2818 S. 167th St., $315,000.

Todd, Christopher Martin Trust to Bennington, Travis and Stephanie, 17821 Shadow Ridge Drive, $380,000.

Smith, Michael D. and Lisa M. to Erichsen, Cevon and Dana, 3023 S. 163rd St., $265,000.

Turner, Paul D. to Mangenot, Gerard C. and Mary Margaret, 19107 Pinehurst Ave., $440,000.

Srinivasan, Reuben P. and Laura B. to Soneson, Kirsten R. and Herenandez, Angel III, 1324 S. 184th Circle, $645,000.

Omo, Sydney to Barth, Bryson and Kelli, 1506 S. 170th Circle, $215,000.

Grady, Patrick S. and A. Michelle to Hajek, Brandon and Allison, 16555 Hascall St., $297,000.

Wang, Rui and Xu, Liyan to Sims, Dennes M., 16431 Pasadena Circle, $298,000.

Sandoz, Colin and Johnson, Laura M. to Portis, Andrew K. and Kelly M., 1853 S. 164th Ave., $197,000.

Gunderson, Angelique M. to Lundgren, Camden S. and Cooper, Natalie B., 1904 S. 198th St., $312,000.

Ricart, Miguel and Judith B. to Pedersen, Keith E. and Susan R., 2113 S. 185th St., $510,000.

Mele, Samuel P. and Karen E. to Hession, Conal L. and Pamela J., 4025 S. 175th Ave., $550,000.

Karpan, William P. and Susanne M. to Dilling, Travis R. and Mandi R., 3419 S. 165th Ave., $300,000.

Aden, J. Roger to Witiw, Michael R. and Gretchen M., 3743 S. 165th Ave., $310,000.

Vosper, Thomas R. and Donna F. to Smith, Michael D. and Lisa M., 16011 Cedar Circle, $182,900.

68132

2 Plexes LLC to Kernen, Jonathan W. and Jeanine L., 5806 Lafayette Ave., $200,000.

Renstrom, Dorothy F. and Hansen, Patricia Lea to Fogarty, Thomas P. Jr., 1221 N. 53rd St., $140,777.

Sumegi, Janos to Robinson, Jeffrey S. and Lorraine S., 675 N. 58th St., $401,000.

Rickabaugh, Dianne K. to Klesitz Realty LLC, 6505 Charles St., $85,000.

Hackberry Properties LLC to Lubeck, Morgan Kay, 5627 Western Ave., $282,500.

Secretary Housing Urban Development to Kiley, Candace T., 4508 Izard St., $22,500.

Thies, Zach and Rachel to Hoy, Brook and Anderson, Joy, 679 N. 59th St., $334,900.

Wyatt, Jeffrey and Pagano, Dara to Gornall, Brad and Carla, 715 N. 58th St., $461,000.

Aj4B LLC to Rodriquez, Margarita Torres, 6940 Hamilton St., $70,000.

Fields, Phillip L. Jr. and Philip T. to Atanasoff, Andrew and Kathleen, 1321 N. 53rd St., $425,000.

Catalano, Theresa A. and Gian Luigi to Eliason, Sara, 1009 N. 49th St., $139,500.

Fletcher, Courtney V. and Jean S. to Helvey, Jason T. and Sarah C., 843 Fairacres Road, $1,040,000.

Soener, Joseph J. to Townley, Nicholas and Katherine, 711 N. 58th St., $530,000.

Orand, Carol K. and Steven D. to Robb, Torrey and Denise, 108 S. 53rd St., $315,000.

Feld, Kerry, trustee, to Heartland Holdings A. LLC, 7060 Charles St., $33,224.

Wef Enterprises LLC to Heer, Jeffery J. and Jacqueline, 4535 Nicholas St., $400,000.

Heartland Holdings A. LLC to HBI LLC, 7060 Charles St., $97,750.

Waldecker, Mark E. to Robins, Kelsey E. and Robb, Nicholas M., 6943 Lafayette Ave., $46,000.

Carolyn J. Harper to Wilson, Tony W., 603 N. 62nd St., $770,000.

Finney, Andrew Peter and Kathryn Ann to Bakhit, Jabriel A. and Meagan M., 315 S. 54th St., $450,000.

Fitting, Timothy Paul and Justine Lee to Vogel, Angela, 6940 Lafayette Ave., $88,000.

68135

Peterson, Nathan T. and Rebecca D. to Kueny, Andrew David and Katie, 19339 Blaine St., $336,800.

Branson, Katherine Leigh to Shakya, Dibya and Rohinee, 6716 S. 188th St., $235,000.

Lane Building Corp. to Hariharan, Mahendran and Radhakrishnan, Umamaheswari, 20055 Polk St., $323,500.

Dickerson, Steven N. and Diane to Mohatt, Sean M. and Reena L., 19752 N St., $352,500.

Schroeder, Marie to L&M Property Management LLC, 19378 X St., $192,000.

Rau, Karen M. and Donald Russell to Hawkins, Anthony R., 17143 J St., $275,000.

SJS Trust of 2014 to Thornton, John B. and Amy, 5707 S. 172nd St., $399,000.

Doering, Spenser R. and Powers, Natalie M. to Zeleski, Samuel J. and Amy Clare, 16006 Ohern St., $209,900.

Costello, Thomas J. and Marilyn C. to Stephens, Carissa A. and Travis R., 5026 S. 163rd St., $184,500.

Baumgarten, Thomas S. and Pamela K. to Sparrow, Adam and Brooke A., 6624 S. 163rd St., $238,000.

McClenahan, Julia A. Trust to Rashid, Hakeem, 18727 Hayes Circle, $220,000.

BSR-FW LLC to Lane Building Corp., 19959 Polk St., $41,700.

McCright Properties LLC to Bier, Lauren Ann, 4940 S. 190th St., $168,300.

Johnson, Jerrill B. and Debra Kay to Kahler, Holly and Colleen, 6113 S. 159th St., $297,500.

Newsom, Robert J. and Shelly to Wooten, Daren P. and Carrie A., 4427 S. 198th Ave., $245,000.

Christline, Cody L. and Ashley L. to Link, Justin and McCallan, Lisa, 17603 Jefferson St., $355,000.

Ryherd, Steven R. and Erica E. to Henning, John T. and Rebecca K., 4428 S. 162nd Ave., $428,000.

Hawk, Camille R. Trust to REO Asset Management Company LLC, 5727 S. 160th St., $187,201.

Johnson, Matthew D. and Laura L. to Sears, Roger Lewis and Lindsey A., 6202 S. 176th St., $325,000.

Lisenby, Charles to Watkins, Nicholas and Katie, 15617 N. Circle, $170,000.

Smith, Justin J. and Carrie A. to McKee, Clayton and Whitney, 6009 S. 194th Ave., $347,750.

BSR-FW LLC to Lane Building Corp., 6716 S. 200th Ave., $94,400.

Bailey, James S. and Courtney to Kapustka, Anthony Christopher, 18421 Cinnamon St., $345,000.

Duncanson, Geoffrey and Divine, Kaley to Judy Barrows Revocable Trust, 19413 Laneci St., $170,000.

Gordon Developments LLC to Ellis, Dawn M., 18175 Southdale Place, $120,000.

Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Helms, Spencer A. and Kimberly M., 6206 S. 193rd St., $295,948.

Woodland Homes Inc. to Reitmajer, Ryan L. Sr. and Jeannette M., 19622 G Circle, $355,937.

Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Hampanna, Manjunath and Rashmi Manjunath, 6708 S. 199th St., $350,628.

Pacesetter Homes Inc. to Diederich, Terry L. and Cynthia M., 19810 Tyler St., $358,000.

Thelen, Nicholas and Bailey to Maass, Julie and Paul, 4526 S. 179th St., $195,000.

Babics, Nicholas to Rewalt, Alan K. and Dana, 17305 Welch Circle, $340,000.

68137

Kueny, Andrew and Katherine to Sturgeon, Raymond G. and Ashley Nicole, 15111 T Circle, $215,000.

Forrest, Nicholas S. and Elizabeth R. to Foote, Travis and Stephanie, 5511 S. 152nd St., $225,000.

Kimberly, Calvin D. and Bonnie J. to Jensen, Steve A. and Jane A., 5016 S. 149th Court, $155,000.

Bel Fury Investments Group LLC to Thomas, Lindsey N. and Granados, Alicia M., 5069 S. 129th St., $153,000.

Wolfe, Eric Robert to Zhu, Li Kang, 13671 W St., $145,000.

Hanson, Wayne A. to Bettin, Megan K. and Joshua D., 13928 Jefferson Circle, $150,000.

Bokelman, Arletta F. and Hellbusch, Loren Dale to Gbegnon, Delanam and Ahebla, Attia, 5036 Oaks Lane, $153,000.

Bradley, Jennifer to Newton, Nathan and Jennifer, 11129 W St., $152,000.

Quandt, Thomas B. and Renee to Richards, Leah C. and Derek M., 14952 Karen St., $270,000.

Podany, Linda A. to Wike, Lynn H. and Autumn D., 4353 S. 146th St., $191,500.

Becker, Edward L. and Sharon E. to Konz Properties LLC, 4935 S. 130th St., $140,000.

Becker, Edward L. and Sharon E. to Konz Properties LLC, 4735 S. 130th St., $210,000.

Vogt, Brian A. to Yeggy, Matthew, 14607 Karen St., $190,000.

Kopp, Michael D. and Anita M. to Kopp, Anita M. and Williams, Michael L., 6724 S. 108th Terrace, $66,000.

Beimers, Debbie to Zajac, Adam D. and Novak, Alyssa C., 15124 Z St., $157,000.

68142

Radke, Malisa K. to Gibbons, Steve and Koesters, Sarah, 12420 Mormon St., $415,000.

Price, Keith and Karen G. to Tamang, Chhuma and Budha, 7415 N. 139th St., $234,000.

Reid-Saulnier, Wendy J. to Hollingsworth, Deborah A., 14249 Wood Valley Drive, $160,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Johnsen-Nilius, Kim, 14204 Whitmore St., $200,600.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Atchley, Perry D. and Karla M., 7427 N. 140th Ave., $233,267.

Pfeifer, Jeffrey D. and Jodi L. to West, Eric and Abigail, 11115 Black St., $190,000.

Beck, Dewey M. and Maryle to Jason & Kristi Harper Living Trust, 13085 Potter St., $479,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Preister, Jason S., 7514 N. 143rd Ave. Circle, $203,682.

Shamrock Builders LLC to Loschen, Deborah S., 12654 Iowa Circle, $391,800.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Halvorson, Bruce L. and Susan K., 7010 N. 143rd Circle, $224,900.

Pane, Charles J. to Worley, Zachary J. and O’Brien, Kelsey L., 11162 Hanover St., $166,500.

Koenecke, Bradley and Kathleen to Schneider, David P. and Debra K., 7354 N. 122nd Ave. Circle, $440,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Kisler, Joseph J. and Kisler, Lindsay S., 7522 N. 143rd Ave. Circle, $221,250.

Webster, Jason D. to Koenecke, Bradley J. and Kathleen M., 7513 N. 142nd St., $260,000.

68144

Wood, Ronald H. to Schneider, John, 3025 S. 116th Ave., $168,000.

Harbin, Carla S. to Red Ladder LLC, 3524 S. 130th St., $124,800.

Cohn, Daniel L. and Miller, Andrew F. to Kaplan, Gary M. and Sarah L., 11330 Pine Place, $428,000.

Ruffino, Nathan T. and Lacey to Adams, Austen, 13518 Valley St., $172,000.

Siebler, Judith D. to Jordan, Daniel R. and Lisa M., 12015 Westwood Lane, $112,000.

Berger, Willard D. and Lois Annette to Schreiner, Lindie A., 2435 S. 123rd Ave., $152,000.

Julch, Dennis R. and Gloria J. to Bohlender, Shawn and Stiffler, Reba, 12512 C St., $115,387.

Sweetbriar IV LLC to Wachter Revocable Trust and Kropp, Chelsea N. Trust, 12852 Pine Circle, $219,950.

Brau, Kyle J. and Kaitlin G. to Martinez, Jason, 2408 S. 148th Ave., $208,000.

Rothe, Eric R. and Jolene R. to Woods, Andrew and Cara, 1323 S. 133rd St., $265,000.

Wickham, Christopher A. to Johnson, Michelle, 1210 S. 120th Place, $62,000.

Az Ww Duplexes LLC to Song, Yangyang, 11824 Elm St., $145,000.

Adam, Catherine Marie to Jones, Scott Patrick and Shannon Geoli, 3008 S. 134th Ave., $170,500.

Sanders, Dennis W. and Angela to Cobbs, Andrew J., 2935 S. 122nd St., $99,900.

Kaiser, Mark E. and Kathleene P. to Baker, Andrew J. and Jacquelyn M., 15340 Shirley St., $240,000.

Dickmeyer, Robert L. and Mark R. to Hess, William M. Jr. and Stang, Jenna L., 2106 S. 113rd St., $285,000.

Ruzicka, Jamie Elizabeth to Christensen, Terry and Carla, 14465 Krug Circle, $211,000.

Ehlers, James E. Jr. and Melinda K. to Barnes, Kamyrin M. and Tracy C., 3717 S. 112nd St., $255,000.

William & Arita Crofton Revocable Trust to Mohr, Andrew and Sara, 3423 S. 117th St., $202,000.

Russell, Leslie J. to Brown, Larry and Teresa, 15203 Valley St., $180,000.

Feld, Kerry, trustee, to Heartland Holdings A. LLC, 12771 A St., $69,159.

Stiefel, Thomas Andrew to Barnes, Jacob T., 12322 Hascall St., $145,000.

Fillbach, Bart Anthony and Evelyn H. to Mcfarlin, Peggy, 12680 C St., $154,500.

Brewer, Andrea J. to Snook, Patrick and Nicole, 3023 S. 133rd St., $169,500.

Rose, James G. and Jana L. to R/S Russ LLC, 12268 Bel Drive, $155,000.

Scott, Peter and Megan to Churchich, Ryan and Christensen, Savanna, 2705 S. 118th St., $165,000.

Gilbert, Stephen W. and Christine L. to Gilbert, Elizabeth K., 3511 S. 129th St., $165,000.

Heartland Holdings A. LLC to HBI LLC, 12771 A St., $136,000.

Pleiss, Mary K. to Beasley, Joseph A. and Rachel, 13518 Atwood Ave., $169,900.

Frandeen, Jill and Richard to Schomburg, Michael and Tara, 1505 Pinewood Circle, $224,900.

Remer, David L. and Teddi to Hatcher, Melvin and Ruth, 13936 Arbor Circle, $230,000.

Ludlow, Marvin O. and Karen W. to Byron Reed Group LLC, 2033 S. 141st Circle, $215,000.

Witt, Spencer L. and Renate N. to Christenham, Anthony and Rachel, 15312 Howe St., $190,000.

68154

Stalnaker, John D. and Debra L. to Wessels, Marcia J., 12311 Seward St., $267,500.

Kurtenbach, Todd D. and Kerri J. to Newsome, Jason N. and Joanne M., 1018 N. 145th Circle, $253,250.

First National Bank Of Omaha Trust to Heartland Holdings A LLC, 14953 Lafayette Place, $104,000.

Schultz, Alyson C. and Dale A. to Sharp, Zachary M., 10910 Harney St., $130,000.

Herrera, Francisco Jose and Jacquelynn Findley to Melies, Yazmin S. and Jeffrey M., 921 N. 121st St., $228,000.

Key, Walter R. and Samantha C. to Branson, Katherine, 14812 Charles Place, $207,500.

Ferrante, Phillip J. and Shelly A. to Venteicher, Susan J. and George W., 1221 N. 141st Ave., $1,075,000.

Aguilera, Tony and Trisha to Austin, Taylor G. and Katelin N., 1106 Eldorado Drive, $210,000.

Criscuolo, Christopher M. and Claassen, Christianne E. to Defoil, Mark E. and Podrazo, David J., 1603 N. 129th St., $290,000.

Strasser, Keith A. and Lisa C. to Arant, Cory M. and Stacey M., 15528 Charles St., $226,000.

Riekes, Steven J. and Margo to Faraci, Jill A. and Swanson, Benjamin J., 12917 Heavenly Drive, $424,000.

Motmer Holdings LLC to Jones, Kevin and Brenda, 818 N. 148th Ave., $295,000.

Melcher, Peter J. and Jessica F. to Bruening, Michael L., 1879 N. 153 Place, $175,000.

Pollard, Linda J. to Huddleston, Brian, 12212 Burt St., $132,000.

Andrew K. and Margaret C. Hoh Trust to Radermacher, Brian, 14029 Seward St., $322,500.

Neuhalfen, Keri J. and Baker, Keri J. to Vogel, Timothy M. and Nicole I., 925 Fawn Parkway, $191,000.

Bird, Keith H. and Heather L. to Rajappan, Manoj and Pillai, Lakshmi R., 15444 Douglas Circle, $196,000.

Sharifi-Arani, Vesal M. and Faran to Lyons, Jeffrey M. and Mariachristina M., 15515 Jackson Circle, $236,000.

68164

Molnar Investments 401K Trust to Wassenberg, Matthew and Jennifer, 2125 N. 129th St., $181,500.

Sevrench LLC to Chen, Tao, 2823 N. 126th Avenue Circle, $138,000.

OC3 Properties LLC to Burgueno, Veronica and Jonathan, 4611 N. 129th Ave., $145,000.

Glassburner, Ryan and Lisa to Liu, Di, 13068 Ames Ave., $155,000.

Hoesing, Jerod D. and Colette to Lueking, Matthew, 10863 Martin Ave., $180,000.

Heldt, Lacey B. and Nelson, Lacey B. to Kelley, Michael J. and Bryanna M., 13029 Ellison Ave., $173,500.

Nvestco LLC to Alvarez, Alfredo Pareta and Anorve, Erendira Cisneros, 12718 Hartman Ave., $175,000.

Schindler, Duron to Alvarez, Renne Mayorga and Gabriella, 12749 Fowler Circle, $151,274.

Oran, Jacob and Leischner, Abbie N. to Little, Kent H. and Little, Trudee, 11674 Sunburst St., $185,000.

Patricia S. Potter Trust to Pederson, Debra L. and Terry A., 11116 Saratoga Place, $225,000.

McCarty, Tyler and Carrie to Herencia, Maria and Carr, Jesse A., 2523 N. 142nd St., $195,000.

Prucka, Lisa A. and Steven W. to Mwangi, Kenneth N., 14261 Sprague Circle, $260,000.

Michael Regan Revocable Trust to Willis, Jacob R. and Brittany N., 12665 Meredith Ave., $200,000.

Marsh, Zach and Dana to Colwin, Matthew and Victoria, 12934 Nebraska Ave., $167,000.

Sarpy

68005

Townsend, Eric L. and Lura to Hatton, Ashton M. and Johnson, Kaylee A., 1612 Jefferson St., $161,000.

Svehla, John K. and Lebeda Svehla, Kristen M. to Daniels, Jeffery, 1022 Denver St., $183,000.

Boyd, Inez M. to Boyd, Curtis T., 230 Bellevue Blvd. N, $260,000.

Pure Platinum LLC to Willan, Nicholas, 301 Rexroad Place, $120,000.

Clemmons, Christopher R. and Elizabeth to Sanders, Molly, 1708 Jefferson St., $149,000.

Dugas, Brigette M. and Daniel P. to Pennington, Aaron and Melissa, 413 Bellevue Blvd. N, $170,000.

Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Leones, Jose, 2002 Virginia Ave., $128,000.

Special T. Masonry Inc. to Krafka, Brian D., 703 W. 33rd Ave., $126,000.

Butler, Stephen P. and Jill to Guardiola, Ruth, 2909 Van Buren St., $120,000.

Zieno, Christina M. K. to Brown Family Trust, 507 Ridgewood Drive, $285,000.

Grob, Jeffery and Kelli to Vernon, Anthony, 1010 Bert Murphy Blvd., $185,000.

68028

Roberts, Robert A. Trust to Boehmer, Timothy J., 19810 Maple St., $325,000.

Nesladek, Timothy R. to Samuelson, Ronald J. and Clinta L., 121 Meadow Lane, $176,000.

McCoy, Justin D. and Jayle D. to Collins, Cody and Melissa, 11721 S. 209th St., $194,000.

Mortenson, Robert James to Heidbrink, Martin D. and Ann, 18908 Walnut Drive, $263,000.

Lake, Brandon Allen and Kimberly D. to Shaw, Anita J., 11714 S. 211th St., $215,000.

Gerdes, Scott D. and Melissa A. to Rasmussen, Devon L. and Tonya, 12166 S. 218th St., $260,000.

Kays, Brian and Nicole to Bialas, Bryan N. and Warren, Molly, 8110 S. 193rd St., $400,000.

Dolezal, Elizabeth P. Estate to Walde, Anthony, 17602 S. 192nd St., $150,000.

68046

Woodland Homes Inc. to Radil, Michael W. and Julie A., 9703 S. 123rd Ave., $393,000.

Boone, Kenneth and Aileen E. to Perez, Ramiro Jr. and Klauschie Perez, Beth Lea, 714 Elmhurst Drive, $265,000.

Phelps, Derek M. and Paige E. to Hord, Jessica L. and Trent M., 728 Clearwater Drive, $204,000.

Herbst, Michael D. and Sonia R. to Rickley, Joseph L. and Natasha, 12721 S. 82nd St., $335,000.

Richland Homes LLC to Nguyen, Hoa T. and Son P., 10588 S. 112th St., $286,000.

Siewert, Shirley N. to Satorie, Shaun P., 818 N. Adams St., $175,000.

Harrell, Wesley J. to Neu, Jeremy, 1120 Delmar St., $109,000.

Rogers, Charles E. and Patricia A. to Davis, Brian Patrick Jr. and Jacqueline May Littlefield, 512 Deer Run Lane, $304,000.

Miller, Trevor A. and Heather M. to Sylvan, Adam Nicholas and Jennifer Andrea, 12059 S. 79th St., $395,000.

Palmer, Patrick and Jacqueline to Jones, Katie L. and Kevin W., 700 Shannon Road, $231,000.

Rooney, Kevin P. and Christine A. to Biskup, Daniel J. and Alyssa M., 10810 S. 110th Ave., $290,000.

White, Rodney and Melanie to Hickling, Jimmy D. and Jay L., 12621 S. 81st St., $407,000.

Nuttall, Jeremy L. and Julie A. to Jacobs, David C. and Lu Ann C., 10209 S. 124th Ave., $353,000.

Nelson Builders Inc. to Butterfield, Benjamin P. and Dawn D., 11416 S. 117th St., $444,000.

Yi, Mil Am and Nan Hee to Gottner, Anna A. and Richard E., 505 N. Polk Circle, $322,000.

Schifferns, Holli A. and Brian G. to Scheinost, Kevin, 10909 S. 111th St., $303,000.

Flash, Mark B. and Teresa K. to Bishop, Bryant R. and Tricia A., 1119 Surrey Road, $220,000.

Butterfield, Benjamin P. and Dawn D. to Wingert, Brandon and Cynthia, 1021 Hickory Hill Road, $260,000.

Tibbetts, Robert Thomas and Kristen L. to Biastock, Michael K. and Madye B., 909 W. Centennial Road, $303,000.

Blodgett, Dorine F. to Blodgett, Dorine F. and Strawn John G., 908 Joseph Drive, $108,000.

68059

Bewley, James R. and Ardyce M. to Bewley, Marta L., 240 Elm St., $112,000.

68123

Tassello, Traci J. and Jeremiah B. to Guitron, Jaime Sr., 13410 S. 31st Circle, $165,000.

Jacobson, Brandon P. and Abby N. to Stehower, Adam M. and Allison F., 3115 Sheridan Road, $185,000.

Crompton, Tonya R. to Eckery, Dane M. and Chara A., 2305 Pilgrim Drive, $268,000.

Gruner, Eric J. and Katherine M. to Pachunka, Laura D. and Douglas, 14507 S. 31st St., $188,000.

White, Terry L. and Gail S. to Gabriel, Christian Michael and Kelly Ann, 2901 Sheridan Road, $288,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Ganir, Myramel, 1814 Mayflower Road, $250,000.

Ogle, Timothy A. and Gina M. to Brennan, Joseph C. and Patricia D., 13510 S. 44th St., $333,000.

Overby Survivors Trust to Gresko, Mary L. and Daniel R., 12804 S. 35th St., $211,000.

Leblanc, Raymond J. and Sheryl L. to Zipse, Bianca M., 3404 Faye Drive, $226,000.

Tyndall, Alice T. to Dauteuil, John and Danielle, 4108 Heartland Drive, $230,000.

Shirk, John L. and Linda C. Trust to Sanchez, Marcos and Hernandez, Sonia Castro, 4316 Longview St., $205,000.

Dejesus, Nancy L. to Niski, Jessica E., 3509 Looking Glass Drive, $180,000.

Webster, Kevin M. and Lilia G. to Hanson, Seth T. and Elizabeth A., 14109 S. 34th St., $215,000.

Charleston Homes LLC to Hatcher, Mario J. and Michele L., 4319 Brook Drive, $257,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Hoekstra, Gerald S. and Carol C., 14808 S. 21st St., $308,000.

Eagle, Brent C. and Brooke M. to Diley, Jake and Georgianna, 3510 W. Dutchman Circle, $175,000.

Kodad, Matthew to Miller, David and Lawrence, Sara, 11010 S. 17th St., $170,000.

Klein, Joseph Royce and Rockelle L. to Martin, Ryan K. and Amyah E., 3302 Grand Parkway, $152,000.

15006 Bordeaux Ave Land Trust to Cochrane, Christine, 15006 Bordeaux Ave., $192,000.

Kenny, Joseph and Theori to Buckman, Daryl E. and Barbara J., 3505 Sheridan Circle, $229,000.

Robidoux, Maximilian and Reid Robidoux, Ashley Elizabeth to Easterling, Ryan and Michelle, 13601 S. 33rd St., $227,000.

Metzger, Andrew D. and Michelle J. to Buchanan, Charles and Amber, 14412 S. 24th St., $230,000.

Shupe, Eric to Marr, Curtis, 10712 S. 26th St., $215,000.

Hickling, Jimmy D. and Jay L. to Danker, Carol, 2607 Arrowhead Lane, $222,000.

Thompson, Tami Sue and Harter, Ronald M. to Wyatt, Dillon and Richelle, 4415 Amos Gates Drive, $177,000.

68128

Landrie, Corey to Retman, Deborah D., 7104 Josephine St., $102,000.

Parriott, Lucas and Beth to Morgan, Matthew T., 7505 Diane Court, $124,000.

Lamontagne, Jeffrey T. and Tina D. to Cunningham, Darren M. and Banks, Lindsay G., 9941 Brentwood Court, $332,000.

Mitchell, William G. and Sonya P. to Hogan, Deven, 8813 Parkview Blvd., $170,000.

Rhodes, James A. and Hannah J. to Anderson, Jamar and Sarah, 8555 S. 101st St., $300,000.

Mitchell, William C. and Jennifer M. to Christy, Salvador M. and Wilke Christy, Heather E., 10523 Elm Hurst Drive, $322,000.

JKP Properties LLC to Berrios, Jorge E., 7306 James Ave., $129,000.

Schmidt, Eric Richard and Mary Anne to Morton, Dustin and Dohn, Lorrie, 10209 Edna St., $335,000.

Jensen, Matthew A. and Wendy to Clear Creek Holdings LLC, 8115 Valley Road, $105,000.

68133

Haigler, Daniel S. and Haley A. to Suriano, Zachary J. and Lindsey J., 503 Fleetwood Drive, $240,000.

Levine, Jason and Tara to Mead, Jesse L. and Leslie, 4606 Sheridan Road, $310,000.

Olsen Rental Group LLC to Vawter, Kim L. and Koetera, Keith J., 2406 Alexander Road, $303,000.

Garman, Kent and Justine to Fischer, Brook A. and Cordts Fischer, Cristin M., 203 Carolina Drive, $238,000.

Gauchat, Daniel Lee and Tiffany to Curry, Timothy J. and Jennifer L., 11902 S. 47th St., $288,000.

Gottner, Richard E. and Anna A. to Sam, Ralph Ah, 9803 S. 68th St., $385,000.

Dugan, Bryan and Brenna to King, Justin, 5107 Waterford Ave., $340,000.

Book, Timothy Earl and Julie Anne to Stowell, Jason C. and Cynthia D., 2113 Leigh St., $266,000.

Kuncl, Eric J. and Huggins, Kimberly A. to Garman, Kent and Justine, 2143 Ashwood Ave., $277,000.

Barenklau, Jeffrey S. and Terri L. to Kluttz, Darren and Valeria Kluttz, Khrista, 1413 Beechwood Ave., $180,000.

68136

Richardson, Holly and Daniel to Harstad, Timothy and Samantha, 8810 S. 163rd Ave., $237,000.

Nandam, Lalitha D. and Chikkam, Veera Venkata Satyaprasad to Bazis, Daniel J., 9218 S. 168th Avenue Circle, $254,000.

Herrmann, Matthew L. and Megan E. to Omaha RJ1 Rents LLC, 16119 Birch Ave., $164,000.

Hansen, Christopher and Emily to Chen, Hui Fang, 18216 Lillian St., $192,000.

Showcase Homes Inc. to Anderson, Shawn M. and Wade, Kristina L., 18510 Schofield Drive, $386,000.

Widhalm Custom Homes Inc. to McKay, Michael C. and Angela D., 10629 S. 191st St., $438,000.

Mazzuca, Sam J. Sr. Trust to Stothert, Andrew R. and Alana K., 17714 Olive St., $186,000.

Pine Crest Homes LLC to Sestak, Eric James and Tara Alyssa, 10714 S. 184th Circle, $356,000.

Engdahl, Jeffrey M. Estate to Bewley, James R. and Ardyce, 7609 S. 164th Circle, $280,000.

Oetter, Amy E. to Drake, Jason and Pamela, 8001 S. 196th St., $258,000.

Young, Vicki L. to Gerdes, Scott and Melissa, 16006 Sudrey St., $253,000.

Petrey, Jonathan and Dawn to Thompson, Anna and Scott, 8424 S. 160th St., $285,000.

Celebrity Homes Inc. to Williams, Jennifer, 18812 Birch Ave., $245,000.

Mumm, Jodi R. to Kimbrough, Brian D. and Kathleen K., 7021 S. 183rd Terrace, $188,000.

Gertz, Karen J. to Jacobsen, Scott M. and Tena, 16418 Heather St., $310,000.

Self, Gary L. and Cynthia L. to Bos, Robert and Tara, 16918 Emiline St., $340,000.

68138

Smith, Randall D. and Patricia V. to Kosch, Justin and Long, Kelsi, 10113 S. 176th St., $339,000.

Spence, Christi L. and Daniel to Cameron, Justin Michael and Shannon Marie, 15308 Greene Ave., $176,000.

Lybeck, Jason and Jacey to Glassburner, Ryan and Lisa, 14004 Olive Circle, $220,000.

West, Justin M. and Alyssa to Williams, Geoffrey E., 15111 Chalco Pointe Drive, $163,000.

Dunn, Robert James Estate to Jacob Partners Properties LLC, 14509 Willow Creek Drive, $140,000.

Howell, Sean W. and Holly A. to Foster, David P. and Kristy, 13209 Chandler Court, $178,000.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC to Wendeln, Sara A. and Billy J., 11507 Shepard St., $312,000.

Schwickerath, Eric and Salberg, Lana F. to West, Justin and Alyssa, 13210 Slayton St., $172,000.

68147

Snell, Jay K. and Nicole R. to Portillo Gonzalez, Francisco and Portillo, Eliselda, 3513 Spruce St., $133,000.

Melvin Sudbeck Homes Inc. to McNeill Garry, 9010 S. 21st St., $334,000.

68157

Erb-Woods, Derek and Potthoff, Brady to Lester, Adam S. and Haley R., 8420 S. 64th Ave., $233,000.

Carpino, Donald P. and Christine M. to Leung, Wai Kay and Huang, Sufen, 4821 Aspen Drive, $171,000.

