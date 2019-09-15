SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Joshua Berens, 21340 A St., $240,632.

Frontier Builders LLC, 21429 B St., $223,932.

Kevin T. Thompson Trust, 1733 S. 221st St., $189,692.

Frk Development LLC, 4510 N. 189th St., $173,120.

Nancy S. Chacon, 376 S. 175th St., $168,840.

Heavican Homes Inc., 3020 N. 182nd St., $162,048.

KMS-168 LLC, 7657 N. 166th Ave., $153,476.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 8102 N. 173rd St., $153,440; 8065 Kilpatrick Parkway, $117,896.

Indian Creek Reserve LLC, 4602 N. 192nd Avenue Circle, $147,544.

Horizon Land Corporation, 5002 N. 210th St., $145,916.

Charleston Homes LLC, 4910 N. 209th St., $140,392.

Lane Building Corp., 2609 N. 166th St., $118,716.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Ted Erickson, 12416 Anne St., $229,010.

Jon C. Gum, 3834 S. 163rd Circle, $166,058.

William & Mary Lou Collins Trust, 3106 S. 104th Ave., $74,335.

Richard J. Harris, 323 S. 52nd St., $73,000.

Amy E. Bellenbaum, 4960 S. 176th Circle, $70,000.

Dennis D. Weiss, 9705 Ascot Drive, $64,738.

Brooke Peters, 1518 S. 80th St., $62,079.

Elisabeth C. King, 4708 Shirley St., $62,027.

Charles R. Eisele, 4626 S. 163rd St., $60,000.

Kevin F. Long, 4968 S. 175th St., $59,436.

Midwest Miracle Hills LLC, 11909 Miracle Hills Drive, $55,809.

Omaha Municipal Land Bank, 6104 N. 31st Ave., $50,000.

Janet C. Wilczewski, 4467 A St., $47,260.

Patrick M. Havlat, 5510 S. 170th St., $45,085.

Shadow Properties LLC, 4203 Walnut St., $43,382.

Dennis M. Pitzl, 1415 S. 240th St., $43,194.

Richard C. Lutmer, 9906 Grover St., $43,008.

John S. Christiansen, 4809 S. 174th Ave., $41,218.

Robert R. Eriksen, 4786 S. 167th St., $41,158.

Scott A. James, 13414 Erskine St., $41,152.

John F. Kotouc, 8308 Hickory St., $40,000.

Diane McWilliams, 8020 Seymour St., $36,310.

Matthew McMullen, 17617 O St., $35,000.

Richard C. Anderl, 5512 Underwood Ave., $34,366.

Ali Akkeseoglu, 17132 R Circle, $33,528.

Christina Todalen, 3145 S. 128th Circle, $32,124.

John M. Miller, 319 S. 51st Ave., $32,000.

Roberta L. Rawley, 1738 Crawford Road, $31,006.

Nell M. Circo-Vokal, 903 Bancroft St., $31,000.

Stephen W. Delay, 17620 Pine St., $30,000.

John K. Borders Jr., 16571 Pasadena Circle, $30,000.

Michael Blatchford, 5020 Chicago St., $30,000.

Shawn Grant, 1659 S. 152nd St., $30,000.

Billy J. Gravedoni, 4965 S. 194th St., $29,917.

Daniel J. Hershiser, 2151 S. 109th St., $29,544.

James Berzina, 4319 S. 175th St., $28,000.

Frederick F. Gepford, 2950 Martha St., $28,000.

Teresa A. Shupe, 15505 Summerwood Drive, $27,549.

Michael L. Twait, 17123 Patterson Drive, $26,522.

Joan L. McLaughlin, 6506 Capitol Plazam $26,000.

Gregory M. Beninato, 331 S. 93rd Ave., $25,000.

Ryan Loewenstein, 17420 Washington St., $25,000.

Jon Dittenber, 5602 S. 208th St., $25,000.

Jeffrey S. Schreiner, 5017 S. 173rd Circle, $24,303.

Mohamed Morsey, 5303 S. 172nd St., $24,039.

Michael L. Warde, 5602 S. 170th St., $23,886.

Derek Castaneda, 17106 T St., $22,843.

Martin M. Mancuso, 1545 Skylark Drive, $22,555.

Joseph L. Kizer, 513 S. 88th St., $22,421.

William J. Schlueter, 452 Beverly Drive, $21,932.

Kathy M. Jones, 4664 Pine St., $21,230.

John A. Ostrowski, 3436 S. 161st Circle, $21,190.

Maria E. Mora, 5243 S. 24th St., $21,000.

Daniel J. Stanzel, 13499 Spring St., $20,740.

Richard L. Thayer, 18511 Trailridge Circle, $20,552.

Cody R. Shevlin, 11703 Frances St., $20,540.

Eric L. Riley, 5170 S. 197th Avenue Circle, $20,200.

Jianmin Feng, 5709 S. 170th St., $20,053.

Melody A. Heilig, 5032 Poppleton Ave., $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

City of Omaha, 3701 S. 10th St., $547,200.

Capitol Place LLC, 909 Capitol Ave., $500,000.

2614 Deer Park Boulevard LLC, 2516 Deer Park Blvd., $330,000.

LJI, LLC 11016 Mockingbird Drive, $212,000.

P J Morgan, 7820 Wakeley Plaza, $129,000.

Pebblewood Group LLC, 205 N. 80th St., $75,000.

Royalwood on the Green Apartments, 12618 Elm Plaza, $69,298.

Conagra Foods Inc., 808 Conagra Drive, $65,000.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3215 State St., $60,000.

Primacy Property Leasing Omaham 3905 S. 148th St., $47,000.

SNR Enterprise LLC, 8814 Maple St., $42,000.

Security National Bank Omaha, 1120 S. 101st St., $41,430.

Sacred Heart Academy, 3601 Burt St., $40,000.

Jeffrey Bledsoe, 13605 A St., $33,000.

Centennial Properties LLC, 5101 Terrace Drive, $31,261.

KN Innovation LLC, 1450 Mike Fahey St., $30,000.

Gold Street Partnership, 13930 Gold Circle, $20,850.

OTHER PERMITS

TPAF III Nebraska LLC, 10857 Arlington Plaza, $1,545,741.

Gilbert F. Sherman, 3315 N. 80th St., $61,440.

Garage At 204 LLC, 20121 Oak St., $45,000.

Nebraska Humane Society, 8801 Fort St., $23,000.

Centris Federal Credit Union, 13120 Pierce St., $20,000.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription