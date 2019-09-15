SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Joshua Berens, 21340 A St., $240,632.
Frontier Builders LLC, 21429 B St., $223,932.
Kevin T. Thompson Trust, 1733 S. 221st St., $189,692.
Frk Development LLC, 4510 N. 189th St., $173,120.
Nancy S. Chacon, 376 S. 175th St., $168,840.
Heavican Homes Inc., 3020 N. 182nd St., $162,048.
KMS-168 LLC, 7657 N. 166th Ave., $153,476.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 8102 N. 173rd St., $153,440; 8065 Kilpatrick Parkway, $117,896.
Indian Creek Reserve LLC, 4602 N. 192nd Avenue Circle, $147,544.
Horizon Land Corporation, 5002 N. 210th St., $145,916.
Charleston Homes LLC, 4910 N. 209th St., $140,392.
Lane Building Corp., 2609 N. 166th St., $118,716.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Ted Erickson, 12416 Anne St., $229,010.
Jon C. Gum, 3834 S. 163rd Circle, $166,058.
William & Mary Lou Collins Trust, 3106 S. 104th Ave., $74,335.
Richard J. Harris, 323 S. 52nd St., $73,000.
Amy E. Bellenbaum, 4960 S. 176th Circle, $70,000.
Dennis D. Weiss, 9705 Ascot Drive, $64,738.
Brooke Peters, 1518 S. 80th St., $62,079.
Elisabeth C. King, 4708 Shirley St., $62,027.
Charles R. Eisele, 4626 S. 163rd St., $60,000.
Kevin F. Long, 4968 S. 175th St., $59,436.
Midwest Miracle Hills LLC, 11909 Miracle Hills Drive, $55,809.
Omaha Municipal Land Bank, 6104 N. 31st Ave., $50,000.
Janet C. Wilczewski, 4467 A St., $47,260.
Patrick M. Havlat, 5510 S. 170th St., $45,085.
Shadow Properties LLC, 4203 Walnut St., $43,382.
Dennis M. Pitzl, 1415 S. 240th St., $43,194.
Richard C. Lutmer, 9906 Grover St., $43,008.
John S. Christiansen, 4809 S. 174th Ave., $41,218.
Robert R. Eriksen, 4786 S. 167th St., $41,158.
Scott A. James, 13414 Erskine St., $41,152.
John F. Kotouc, 8308 Hickory St., $40,000.
Diane McWilliams, 8020 Seymour St., $36,310.
Matthew McMullen, 17617 O St., $35,000.
Richard C. Anderl, 5512 Underwood Ave., $34,366.
Ali Akkeseoglu, 17132 R Circle, $33,528.
Christina Todalen, 3145 S. 128th Circle, $32,124.
John M. Miller, 319 S. 51st Ave., $32,000.
Roberta L. Rawley, 1738 Crawford Road, $31,006.
Nell M. Circo-Vokal, 903 Bancroft St., $31,000.
Stephen W. Delay, 17620 Pine St., $30,000.
John K. Borders Jr., 16571 Pasadena Circle, $30,000.
Michael Blatchford, 5020 Chicago St., $30,000.
Shawn Grant, 1659 S. 152nd St., $30,000.
Billy J. Gravedoni, 4965 S. 194th St., $29,917.
Daniel J. Hershiser, 2151 S. 109th St., $29,544.
James Berzina, 4319 S. 175th St., $28,000.
Frederick F. Gepford, 2950 Martha St., $28,000.
Teresa A. Shupe, 15505 Summerwood Drive, $27,549.
Michael L. Twait, 17123 Patterson Drive, $26,522.
Joan L. McLaughlin, 6506 Capitol Plazam $26,000.
Gregory M. Beninato, 331 S. 93rd Ave., $25,000.
Ryan Loewenstein, 17420 Washington St., $25,000.
Jon Dittenber, 5602 S. 208th St., $25,000.
Jeffrey S. Schreiner, 5017 S. 173rd Circle, $24,303.
Mohamed Morsey, 5303 S. 172nd St., $24,039.
Michael L. Warde, 5602 S. 170th St., $23,886.
Derek Castaneda, 17106 T St., $22,843.
Martin M. Mancuso, 1545 Skylark Drive, $22,555.
Joseph L. Kizer, 513 S. 88th St., $22,421.
William J. Schlueter, 452 Beverly Drive, $21,932.
Kathy M. Jones, 4664 Pine St., $21,230.
John A. Ostrowski, 3436 S. 161st Circle, $21,190.
Maria E. Mora, 5243 S. 24th St., $21,000.
Daniel J. Stanzel, 13499 Spring St., $20,740.
Richard L. Thayer, 18511 Trailridge Circle, $20,552.
Cody R. Shevlin, 11703 Frances St., $20,540.
Eric L. Riley, 5170 S. 197th Avenue Circle, $20,200.
Jianmin Feng, 5709 S. 170th St., $20,053.
Melody A. Heilig, 5032 Poppleton Ave., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
City of Omaha, 3701 S. 10th St., $547,200.
Capitol Place LLC, 909 Capitol Ave., $500,000.
2614 Deer Park Boulevard LLC, 2516 Deer Park Blvd., $330,000.
LJI, LLC 11016 Mockingbird Drive, $212,000.
P J Morgan, 7820 Wakeley Plaza, $129,000.
Pebblewood Group LLC, 205 N. 80th St., $75,000.
Royalwood on the Green Apartments, 12618 Elm Plaza, $69,298.
Conagra Foods Inc., 808 Conagra Drive, $65,000.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3215 State St., $60,000.
Primacy Property Leasing Omaham 3905 S. 148th St., $47,000.
SNR Enterprise LLC, 8814 Maple St., $42,000.
Security National Bank Omaha, 1120 S. 101st St., $41,430.
Sacred Heart Academy, 3601 Burt St., $40,000.
Jeffrey Bledsoe, 13605 A St., $33,000.
Centennial Properties LLC, 5101 Terrace Drive, $31,261.
KN Innovation LLC, 1450 Mike Fahey St., $30,000.
Gold Street Partnership, 13930 Gold Circle, $20,850.
OTHER PERMITS
TPAF III Nebraska LLC, 10857 Arlington Plaza, $1,545,741.
Gilbert F. Sherman, 3315 N. 80th St., $61,440.
Garage At 204 LLC, 20121 Oak St., $45,000.
Nebraska Humane Society, 8801 Fort St., $23,000.
Centris Federal Credit Union, 13120 Pierce St., $20,000.
