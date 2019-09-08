SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Shane A. Schutt, 6220 State St., $267,188.
Westbury Farm LLC, 22002 Karen St., $251,968.
Ideal Designs Remodeling Construction, 2524 N. 187th Ave., $195,660.
Deer Creek Reserve LLC, 8001 N. 129th St., $189,192.
State Street Investment LLC, 7704 N. 157th St., $169,008.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 4714 N. 180th Ave., $165,904; 5026 N. 180th Ave., $123,668.
Castle Creek LLC, 5808 N. 154th St., $164,408.
Allan D. Guthrie, 12767 Mormon St., $161,620.
Todd Menard Construction, 1703 S. 207th St., $156,920.
Lewis-Starostka Inc., 6951 N. 118th Circle, $150,696.
Richland Homes LLC, 21370 Blaine St., $150,328.
Blondo 186 LLC, 2508 N. 184th St., $132,400.
Bsr-Fw LLC, 6014 S. 193rd St., $129,604.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 8225 Kilpatrick Parkway, $122,512.
Majestic C Team LLC, 17380 Reynolds St., $122,512; 7702 N. 173rd St., $113,948.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 20509 Howe St., $120,744.
C R Investments Inc., 16534 Hanover St., $125,632; 16522 Hanover St., $118,192; 16516 Hanover St., $114,764;
16528 Hanover St., $114,764.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Alan L. Kohll, 1312 S. 78th St., $80,384.
Mary P. Nipp, 101 S. 93rd Ave., $70,000.
Joseph R. Wolpert, 9950 Essex Drive, $65,500.
Marianne G. Hawkins, 701 S. 96th St., $65,000.
Gary L. Wagner, 4974 S. 176th Ave., $64,672.
Sullivan Homes LLC, 1525 S. 106th St., $62,514.
Ariel D. Roblin, 7802 Pine Circle, $60,000.
CW Ventures Property Management, 5225 S. 170th St., $54,598.
Thomas H. Sires, 1515 S. 80th St., $54,028.
D B Harding, 2122 S. 109th St., $45,000.
Jeffrey L. Walls, 17135 O Circle, $43,582.
Duane L. Kind Jr., 8225 Jackson St., $43,490.
Elaine M. Cefrey, 18109 Sunset Lane, $42,018.
Gerald C. Gray, 1529 S. 109th St., $37,390.
Thomas K. Wong, 9817 Harney Parkway South, $36,000.
James E. Specht, 16273 L St., $35,881.
Jason M. Gohr, 804 S. 197th St., $34,112.
Julee M. Katzman, 12018 Vane Circle, $33,000.
Shane M. Connor, 10105 Bennie Day Road, $32,256.
Douglas W. Jolkowski, 4318 S. 153rd St., $32,000.
David E. Plozay, 4140 S. 174th St., $31,341.
John G. Whalley, 1103 Ridgewood Ave., $28,144.
Sarah Anne Reeves, 5608 S. 176th St., $27,714.
Robert J. Dunn, 1517 N. 162nd St., $27,250.
David E. Keller, 2442 S. 191st Circle, $27,000.
Douglas E. Simon, 6111 S. 196th St., $26,971.
John A. Skrabal, 17654 Orchard Ave., $26,162.
Edward R. Trout, 5727 S. 119th Plaza, $26,000.
Rodney D. Karr, 10527 Forrest Drive, $26,000.
Nick S. Nowatney, 4830 S. 177th St., $25,000.
Frank H. Prucka Jr., 10045 Fieldcrest Drive, $25,000.
Cagney Shattuck, 17320 Jefferson St., $25,000.
Patrick J. Knight, 12651 Read St., $24,000.
Thomas F. Hinrichs, 17521 Riggs St., $24,000.
Theodore A. Dahlberg, 2231 S. 115th St., $23,529.
Julie A. Wynn, 206 N. 90th St., $22,132.
Leroy A. Lazure, 2321 Country Club Ave., $22,000.
Steven F. Kros, 4967 S. 176th Circle, $21,840.
Chester F. Black, 7804 Hickory Circle, $21,687.
Steven Scott, 7801 Poppleton Ave., $21,607.
Christopher Welsh, 9705 Fieldcrest Drive, $21,500.
Christine Saxon, 5124 S. 170th Ave., $21,500.
Mary L. Farnham, 435 S. 88th St., $21,000.
Bruce A. Lonneman, 19621 X St., $21,000.
James L. Quinlan, 8010 Poppleton Ave., $20,454.
Kevin Beltz, 1316 S. 79th St., $20,420.
James S. Kurtz III, 2518 S. 126th St., $20,402.
Travis R. Brodersen, 6309 S. 196th St., $20,363.
Kent A. Lambert, 10604 Castelar St., $20,100.
Timothy E. Quinn, 10805 Frances St., $20,080.
Roger K. Bridenbaugh, 12669 Krug Circle, $20,000.
Stefan Genet, 5512 Pine St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Nebraska Methodist Hospital, 8303 Dodge St., $5,000,000.
Steamfitters Lu 464 Building, 3375 Oak View Drive, $850,000.
Maple Joint Venture, 13250 West Maple Road, $541,288.
Br Rcp One Pacific Place, 10341 Pacific St., $498,692.
Waitt Aksarben 8 LLC, 1926 S. 67th St., $453,600.
Sacred Heart Church Of Omaha, 2222 Binney St., $450,000.
Marc Wehrmann, 5857 N. 60th St., $312,249.
McShane Landlord LLC, 1113 Howard St., $300,000.
Miller Electric, 2501 St. Marys Ave., $150,000.
Regency Court LLC, 120 Regency Parkway, $150,000.
Millard School District, 14905 Q St., $150,000.
Woodmen Of The World Life Insurance, 1710 Farnam St., $115,000.
Sr Pacific Retail LLC, 1130 Sterling Ridge Drive, $83,960.
Colbert LLC, 3870 Harney St., $75,000.
BRF II Baker Square LLC, 13415 West Center Road, $72,000.
Peter J. Fink, 13225 Q St., $70,000.
Quality Living Inc., 6404 N. 70th Plaza, $62,000.
Sammys LLC, 2835 S. 170th Plaza, $50,000.
Vicki Fairbanks, 13426 C St., $44,140.
Richard A. Barnes, 3709 S. 138th St., $33,968.
West Lawn Funeral Home, 5701 Center St., $32,337.
El-Mero Mero Inc., 2314 M St., $32,000.
Marco Investments LP, 1144 N. 18th St., $30,176.
Hat-Trick Investments LLC, 4859 S. 136th St., $26,000.
Skylark Plaza LLC, 1123 S. 119th St., $25,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Malibu Properties LLC, 15454 Ruggles St., $2,083,290; 15450 Ruggles St., $2,083,290; 15454 Ruggles St., $77,160; 15450 Ruggles St., $77,160.
Menards Inc., 787 N. 204th Ave., $251,685.
Vecino Natural Bridge, 1019 Florence Blvd., $226,800; 1920 Nicholas St., $180,000; 1920 Nicholas St., $90,720; 1920 Nicholas St., $90,720; 1019 Florence Blvd., $42,000; 1920 Nicholas St., $30,000; 1019 Florence Blvd., $25,000.
Mount Moriah Missionary, 2602 N. 24th St., $176,000.
Stephen W. Nabity, 21240 Bonanza Blvd., $80,000.
Richard P. Bowers, 6720 N. 44th St., $43,200.
Standing Bear LLC, 5502 N. 133rd Plaza, $37,800.
