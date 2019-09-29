SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Westbury Farm LLC, 4422 S. 220th St., $217,632; 21733 K St., $151,896; 4515 S. 217th Ave., $150,176.
Advance Design & Construction, 1302 S. 211th St., $195,060.
Pine Crest Homes LLC, 4401 N. 189th St., $186,476.
Frk Development LLC, 4815 N. 183rd St., $185,716.
Barr Homes Inc., 4522 S. 217th Ave., $182,352.
Castle Creek LLC, 5522 N. 153rd Ave., $165,248.
Richland Homes LLC, 4235 S. 213th Terrace, $161,372.
Jah LLC, 1512 S. 210th St., $151,944.
Deer Creek Reserve LLC, 7919 N. 131st Circle, $146,328.
Gottsch Land Co., 19262 Pratt St., $145,640.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 20467 E St., $141,976; 20455 E St., $141,976; 20517 E St., $141,976; 8052 N. 173rd St., $117,896; 8017 Kilpatrick Parkway, $117,896; 8020 N. 172nd St., $117,896.
Charleston Homes LLC, 4812 N. 210th St., $131,260.
Woodland Homes Inc., 19635 Blaine Circle, $126,736.
John L. Hruska, 15929 Lake St., $25,000.
Belt Construction Co. Inc., 3215 N. 177th St., $147,764.
Southby Common Homeowners, 9714 Southby Plaza, $129,448; 9708 Southby Plaza, $129,448; 9712 Southby Plaza, $129,448; 9706 Southby Plaza, $129,448; 9718 Southby Plaza, $125,480.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Orchard Avenue Apartments LLC, 15363 Holmes Plaza, $1,405,250.
David L. Hausman, 16446 Leavenworth Circle, $94,705.
David L. Freeman, 1623 S. 219th Ave., $73,000.
Lucas Beedle, 5328 U St., $68,580.
Thomas S. Hageman, 427 N. 61st St., $63,009.
Nick Sowl, 847 S. 91st Circle, $60,000.
Christopher Olander, 4860 S. 167th Avenue Circle, $54,959.
Stephen G. Nelson, 1925 S. 182nd Circle, $52,802.
John P. Hillebrandt, 3622 S. 116th St., $50,000.
Rw Clark 1501 LLC 1501 S. 79th St., $50,000.
Robert A. Mazanec, 13433 Willis Ave., $45,000.
Steven W. Erickson, 10469 Oak St., $44,958.
Jay B. Noddle, 10604 Frances St., $42,500.
Peter Decher, 17471 Orchard Ave., $42,001.
Robert Miller Properties Inc., 11605 Arbor St., $41,900.
Scott R. Campau, 1704 S. 94th St., $38,885.
Pablo Zatizabal, 17460 O St., $37,284.
William L. Wright, 17476 Orchard Ave., $36,276.
Rose M. Basque, 9935 Harney Parkway North, $36,000.
Eric D. Bereuter, 5128 Decatur St., $36,000.
Randal M. Limbeck, 15426 Stevens Plaza, $35,600.
Center Core Associates, 9707 Fieldcrest Drive, $32,450.
Brian Johnson, 17522 Riggs St., $32,000.
Gary Woodworth, 11905 Hickory Road, $32,000.
Jeff Souba, 16923 H Circle, $30,600.
Harris A. Frankel, 1515 S. 79th St., $30,533.
Bruce A. Acquazzino, 16715 L St., $30,374.
Dwight L. Ravnsborg, 5210 O St., $30,000.
Alfred J. Retikis, 1614 S. 107th St., $30,000.
Craig McGarry, 1863 S. 91st St., $29,589.
Bill R. Bowers, 9468 Jackson Circle, $29,512.
Bart A. Fillbach, 16529 Drexel St., $29,341.
Sharyl L. Berger, 307 S. 93rd Ave., $28,114.
Robert L. Sprieck, 9223 Dorcas St., $27,703.
Hugh S. Levin, 906 S. 96th St., $27,666.
Dustin J. Guzman, 3120 S. 105th Ave., $27,638.
Dustin R. Karas, 15742 Grant Circle, $27,540.
Thomas R. Hoffart, 4779 S. 162nd Ave., $27,346.
Joseph P. Zadina, 17516 Riggs St., $27,000.
Eric J. Christenson, 6405 S. 172nd Ave., $27,000.
Weihe Family Trust, 6503 S. 178th St., $26,884.
Harold J. Cook, 3975 S. 153rd Circle, $26,713.
Fred W. Schellpeper III, 1541 S. 108th St., $26,592.
Joy E. Gibson-Yager, 6122 Woolworth Ave., $26,314.
Charles F. McHugh, 7686 Walnut St., $26,000.
Nicholas K. Rudman, 3024 S. 101st St., $26,000.
Stewart E. Smoler, 1710 S. 91st Ave., $25,650.
Jerry S. Murphy, 12668 Augusta Ave., $25,600.
Donald R. Smith Jr., 4522 S. 163rd St., $25,500.
Eric N. Bergquist, 5416 S. 124th St., $25,000.
RLD Land and Cattle Inc., 7820 Jackson St., $25,000.
Ryan J. O'Brien, 19702 Orchard Ave., $24,535.
Brian P. Boerner, 2512 S. 105th Ave., $24,362.
John P. Haas, 18423 Pierce Circle, $23,654.
Daniel R. Gard, 1211 S. 155th St., $23,607.
Craig C. Moody, 510 S. 57th St., $23,494.
Krystal M. Britton, 1925 S. 36th St., $23,293.
Lucille M. Cox, 2907 S. 135th St., $23,000.
David R. Bintner, 2223 S. 123rd Ave., $22,411.
Steven V. Hagan, 2629 S. 96th Circle, $22,175.
Sheryl M. Wilson, 12678 Augusta Ave., $21,900.
David E. Plozay, 4140 S. 174th St., $21,762.
Thomas E. Whitaker, 16132 Spencer St., $21,388.
Charles J. Maciejewski, 1206 Ranch View Lane, $20,851.
Jean E. Hayden, 4119 S. 174th St., $20,177.
Charles Braymen, 17817 Englewood Circle, $20,000.
Howard H. Shrier, 9360 Jones St., $20,000.
Troy D. Estlund, 13312 Grover St., $20,000.
Peggy R. Konen, 13355 Grover St., $20,000.
Katherine Irish, 13361 Grover St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Innovative Financial Systems, 4020 S. 147th St., $300,000.
Ventas Crown Pointe LLC, 2820 S. 80th St., $284,797.
Children's Hospital and Medical Center, 8303 Dodge St., $250,000.
Miracle Hills VII Ltd. Partners, 11605 Miracle Hills Drive, $150,000.
Saint James Apartment Partners, 3209 N. 61st St., $97,562.
Ohana Properties LLC, 20324 Veterans Drive, $69,000.
Immanuel Long Term Care, 17600 Arbor St., $60,000.
Bkm Land Co LLC, 20460 Ohio St., $35,088.
Gerardo V. Fernandez, 5026 S. 24th St., $35,000.
Nebraska Methodist Hospital, 8303 Dodge St., $30,671.
11623 Arbor LLC, 11623 Arbor St., $30,000.
11620 Arbor LLC, 11620 Arbor St., $30,000.
OTHER PERMITS
St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 11900 Pacific St., $1,216,000.
Nancy B. Schlessinger, 3304 S. 228th Terrace, $75,000.
