SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Kms-168 LLC, 7701 N. 166th St., $208,872.
Joel A. Bieranowski, 6869 Willow St., $206,918.
Highland Builders LLC, 19273 Ruggles Circle, $205,796.
Frk Development LLC, 18515 Boyd St., $174,872.
Constance Wickhan, 11303 N. 126th St., $167,380.
Hildy Homes, 18327 Taylor St., $158,536.
Echelon Homes LLC, 1715 S. 220th Ave., $155,880.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 7209 N. 171st St., $152,900.
Vencil Construction Inc., 4407 N. 189th St., $151,740.
Majestic C Team LLC. 7816 N. 173rd St., $146,292; 7611 N. 170th St., $113,732.
Spruce 180 LLC. 3020 N. 181st St., $143,712.
Nelson Builders Inc., 7294 N. 172nd St., $143,688.
Pacesetter Homes Inc., 3119 N. 179th St., $142,052.
Mary A. Mason, 2504 Wirt St., $123,632.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 7715 N. 88th St., $104,900; 7719 N. 88th St., $84,160; 7727 N. 88th St., $81,120; 7723 N. 88th St., $78,336.
Holy Name Housing Corporation, 2820 N. 33rd St., $78,728; 2816 N. 33rd St., $78,728.
Omaha Municipal Land Bank, 3222 Upland Parkway, $74,912.
Westbury Farm LLC, 4422 S. 220th St., $217,632; 21733 K St., $151,896; 4515 S. 217th Ave., $150,176.
Advance Design & Construction, 1302 S. 211th St., $195,060.
Pine Crest Homes LLC, 4401 N. 189th St., $186,476.
Frk Development LLC, 4815 N. 183rd St., $185,716.
Barr Homes Inc., 4522 S. 217th Ave., $182,352.
Castle Creek LLC, 5522 N. 153rd Ave., $165,248.
Richland Homes LLC, 4235 S. 213th Terrace, $161,372.
Jah LLC, 1512 S. 210th St., $151,944.
Deer Creek Reserve LLC, 7919 N. 131st Circle, $146,328.
Gottsch Land Co., 19262 Pratt St., $145,640.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 20467 E St., $141,976; 20455 E St., $141,976; 20517 E St., $141,976; 8052 N. 173rd St., $117,896; 8017 Kilpatrick Parkway, $117,896; 8020 N. 172nd St., $117,896.
Charleston Homes LLC, 4812 N. 210th St., $131,260.
Woodland Homes Inc., 19635 Blaine Circle, $126,736.
John L. Hruska, 15929 Lake St., $25,000.
Belt Construction Co. Inc., 3215 N. 177th St., $147,764.
Southby Common Homeowners, 9714 Southby Plaza, $129,448; 9708 Southby Plaza, $129,448; 9712 Southby Plaza, $129,448; 9706 Southby Plaza, $129,448; 9718 Southby Plaza, $125,480.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL Lindsay K. Lundholm, 302 N. 54th St., $318,468.
Fred L. Clark, 8619 Woolworth Ave., $135,689.
John C. Peterson, 15651 California St., $115,000.
Matt Quinlan, 2315 S. 103rd St., $88,276.
Mark D. Kratina, 9806 Ascot Drive, $58,000.
Roy Abraham, 1110 S. 112th Plaza, $55,983.
Terry L. Williams, 21001 X St., $50,000.
David L. Counley, 5084 S. 172nd St., $47,991.
Teresa R. Piccolo, 15444 Lakeside Plaza, $47,854.
Daniel T. Stang, 5419 S. 173rd Ave., $46,175.
Laura Feilmeier, 11433 Martha St., $46,000.
Jason Bottlinger, 3860 S. 176th Ave., $45,286.
Robert K. Kroeger, 5516 S. 170th St., $45,160.
Matthew Hager, 5819 Mason St., $42,682.
Perry T. Williams, 1705 S. 91st Ave., $40,860.
James T. Canedy, 448 S. 82nd St., $40,715.
Jill M. Shehan, 2709 S. 96th Avenue Circle, $39,000.
Terry S. Boyd, 5006 S. 171st Circle, $38,901.
Thomas P. Smith, 2204 S. 86th Ave., $38,699.
Daryl L. Kucera, 6222 Ponderosa Drive, $38,670.
Kay M. Shilling, 1103 S. 80th St., $38,000.
Paul Sturm, 6155 S. 173rd Ave., $35,973.
Nancy B. Friedland, 9418 Westchester Lane, $35,000.
Charles P. Sievers, 4974 S. 177th Circle, $34,000.
Terry L. Lubash, 6634 S. 171st Circle, $33,219.
Joy L. Budler, 17211 U St., $31,715.
Gus C. Sideris, 2247 S. 183rd Circle, $31,521.
Katherine C. Troia, 9320 Leavenworth St., $31,247.
David R. Potter, 11012 Bel Air Drive, $31,000.
Lindsey K. Regan, 16532 Weir St., $30,459.
Richard Louis Knudtson, 21874 Martha St., $30,000.
Gerald E. Wakin, 6307 S. 104th St., $30,000.
Jerry L. Standerford, 5723 S. 118th Plaza, $30,000.
Timothy J. Miller, 17613 Riggs St., $30,000.
Brian Sadler, 5676 S. 209th Circle, $30,000.
Karen M. Dix-Johnson, 8404 Walnut Circle, $29,675.
Terese R. Koubsky Living Trust, 16701 Rolling Ridge Road, $28,983.
William N. Meyers, 5413 S. 173rd Ave., $28,414.
Randall J. Kotrous, 16526 Holmes St., $28,142.
Henry J. Cordes, 514 S. 51st Ave., $27,628.
Todd M. Wagner, 5083 S. 172nd St., $27,081.
Paul R. Bro, 3345 S. 114th Ave., $26,404.
Michael D. Marshall, 17120 R Circle, $25,914.
Kathryn M. Hayes, 11324 Pine Plaza, $25,429.
Craig A. Cammarata, 5626 N. 116th Avenue Circle, $25,190.
Andrew L. Pearson, 1320 S. 90th St., $24,314.
Marie E. Sempek, 16535 Holmes St., $24,275.
Brad D. Madison, 5435 Center St., $24,000.
Trademark Homes Inc., 3006 N. 177th St., $24,000.
Sharon E. Kroeger, 1649 S. 113th Plaza, $24,000.
Sandra L. Hustak, 1325 S. 91st Ave., $24,000.
Joyce A. Dixon, 3402 N. 128th Circle, $23,990.
Daniel R. Gard, 1211 S. 155th St., $23,607.
Arica McNutt, 6425 S. 118th Plaza, $23,284.
Myrthel P. Anderson, 6429 S. 118th Plaza, $23,284.
Brigit A. Elliott, 1135 S. 87th St., $23,000.
Jacob E. Shank, 105 S. 55th St., $23,000.
Matthew G. McCahill 1514 S. 91st Ave., $23,000.
Patricia Mollner, 15423 Stevens Plaza, $22,650.
Kristopher Bruno, 17025 Polk St., $22,421.
David L. Hausman, 16446 Leavenworth Circle, $21,900.
John H. Weitl, 4507 S. 174th Ave., $21,898.
Tracy M. Murnan, 951 S. 51st St., $21,800.
Paul H. Hunter, 5054 S. 174th St., $21,628.
Timothy R. Mcguire, 17129 O Circle, $21,231.
Corey M Mcgranaghan 4723 S. 163rd St., $21,216.
Travis D. Klasna, 6703 S. 184th St., $20,860.
Matthew J. Perrone, 4257 S. 148th St., $20,774.
Dale Hofmaier, 1125 S. 32nd St., $20,206.
Patrick W. Egan, 5093 S. 175th Circle, $20,150.
Marek A. Wozniak, 9941 Harney Parkway South, $20,000.
Orchard Avenue Apartments LLC, 15363 Holmes Plaza, $1,405,250.
David L. Hausman, 16446 Leavenworth Circle, $94,705.
David L. Freeman, 1623 S. 219th Ave., $73,000.
Lucas Beedle, 5328 U St., $68,580.
Thomas S. Hageman, 427 N. 61st St., $63,009.
Nick Sowl, 847 S. 91st Circle, $60,000.
Christopher Olander, 4860 S. 167th Avenue Circle, $54,959.
Stephen G. Nelson, 1925 S. 182nd Circle, $52,802.
John P. Hillebrandt, 3622 S. 116th St., $50,000.
Rw Clark 1501 LLC 1501 S. 79th St., $50,000.
Robert A. Mazanec, 13433 Willis Ave., $45,000.
Steven W. Erickson, 10469 Oak St., $44,958.
Jay B. Noddle, 10604 Frances St., $42,500.
Peter Decher, 17471 Orchard Ave., $42,001.
Robert Miller Properties Inc., 11605 Arbor St., $41,900.
Scott R. Campau, 1704 S. 94th St., $38,885.
Pablo Zatizabal, 17460 O St., $37,284.
William L. Wright, 17476 Orchard Ave., $36,276.
Rose M. Basque, 9935 Harney Parkway North, $36,000.
Eric D. Bereuter, 5128 Decatur St., $36,000.
Randal M. Limbeck, 15426 Stevens Plaza, $35,600.
Center Core Associates, 9707 Fieldcrest Drive, $32,450.
Brian Johnson, 17522 Riggs St., $32,000.
Gary Woodworth, 11905 Hickory Road, $32,000.
Jeff Souba, 16923 H Circle, $30,600.
Harris A. Frankel, 1515 S. 79th St., $30,533.
Bruce A. Acquazzino, 16715 L St., $30,374.
Dwight L. Ravnsborg, 5210 O St., $30,000.
Alfred J. Retikis, 1614 S. 107th St., $30,000.
Craig McGarry, 1863 S. 91st St., $29,589.
Bill R. Bowers, 9468 Jackson Circle, $29,512.
Bart A. Fillbach, 16529 Drexel St., $29,341.
Sharyl L. Berger, 307 S. 93rd Ave., $28,114.
Robert L. Sprieck, 9223 Dorcas St., $27,703.
Hugh S. Levin, 906 S. 96th St., $27,666.
Dustin J. Guzman, 3120 S. 105th Ave., $27,638.
Dustin R. Karas, 15742 Grant Circle, $27,540.
Thomas R. Hoffart, 4779 S. 162nd Ave., $27,346.
Joseph P. Zadina, 17516 Riggs St., $27,000.
Eric J. Christenson, 6405 S. 172nd Ave., $27,000.
Weihe Family Trust, 6503 S. 178th St., $26,884.
Harold J. Cook, 3975 S. 153rd Circle, $26,713.
Fred W. Schellpeper III, 1541 S. 108th St., $26,592.
Joy E. Gibson-Yager, 6122 Woolworth Ave., $26,314.
Charles F. McHugh, 7686 Walnut St., $26,000.
Nicholas K. Rudman, 3024 S. 101st St., $26,000.
Stewart E. Smoler, 1710 S. 91st Ave., $25,650.
Jerry S. Murphy, 12668 Augusta Ave., $25,600.
Donald R. Smith Jr., 4522 S. 163rd St., $25,500.
Eric N. Bergquist, 5416 S. 124th St., $25,000.
RLD Land and Cattle Inc., 7820 Jackson St., $25,000.
Ryan J. O’Brien, 19702 Orchard Ave., $24,535.
Brian P. Boerner, 2512 S. 105th Ave., $24,362.
John P. Haas, 18423 Pierce Circle, $23,654.
Daniel R. Gard, 1211 S. 155th St., $23,607.
Craig C. Moody, 510 S. 57th St., $23,494.
Krystal M. Britton, 1925 S. 36th St., $23,293.
Lucille M. Cox, 2907 S. 135th St., $23,000.
David R. Bintner, 2223 S. 123rd Ave., $22,411.
Steven V. Hagan, 2629 S. 96th Circle, $22,175.
Sheryl M. Wilson, 12678 Augusta Ave., $21,900.
David E. Plozay, 4140 S. 174th St., $21,762.
Thomas E. Whitaker, 16132 Spencer St., $21,388.
Charles J. Maciejewski, 1206 Ranch View Lane, $20,851.
Jean E. Hayden, 4119 S. 174th St., $20,177.
Charles Braymen, 17817 Englewood Circle, $20,000.
Howard H. Shrier, 9360 Jones St., $20,000.
Troy D. Estlund, 13312 Grover St., $20,000.
Peggy R. Konen, 13355 Grover St., $20,000.
Katherine Irish, 13361 Grover St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL Peony Village LLC, 8215 Burt Plaza, $2,000,000.
Farm Credit Services, 4885 S. 118th St., $1,709,390.
Ultimus Fund Solutions, 4111 N. 203rd St., $1,600,000.
Pacific Gardens Assoc LLC, 7616 Pierce St., $1,500,000.
Mcneil Property LLC, 4614 S. 132nd St., $535,500.
City of Omaha, 801 S. 10th St., $300,000.
Lifegate Church, 726 S. 55th St., $35,625.
Vietnamese Alliance Church Of Omaha, 11268 Lake Forest Drive, $35,000.
Wosc LLC, 21015 Cumberland Drive, $30,000.
Sundance Properties LLC, 11414 Davenport St., $30,000.
Innovative Financial Systems, 4020 S. 147th St., $300,000.
Ventas Crown Pointe LLC, 2820 S. 80th St., $284,797.
Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, 8303 Dodge St., $250,000.
Miracle Hills VII Ltd. Partners, 11605 Miracle Hills Drive, $150,000.
Saint James Apartment Partners, 3209 N. 61st St., $97,562.
Ohana Properties LLC, 20324 Veterans Drive, $69,000.
Immanuel Long Term Care, 17600 Arbor St., $60,000.
Bkm Land Co LLC, 20460 Ohio St., $35,088.
Gerardo V. Fernandez, 5026 S. 24th St., $35,000.
Nebraska Methodist Hospital, 8303 Dodge St., $30,671.
11623 Arbor LLC, 11623 Arbor St., $30,000.
11620 Arbor LLC, 11620 Arbor St., $30,000.
OTHER PERMITS Metropolitan Community College, 3003 Edward Babe Gomez Ave., $9,875,820.
Seventy-Five North Revitaliza, 3031 Blondo St., $3,891,758.
New West Farm Holdings LLC, 250 Applied Parkway, $971,000.
Blindspot LLC, 1011 S. 180th St., $668,220.
Happy Hollow Club Inc., 1701 S. 105th St., $457,294.
Douglas County School District, 5702 S. 42nd St., $150,000; 5702 S. 42nd St., $75,000.
Steven C. Franson, 25630 West Dodge Road, $77,976.
Bruce C. Bessey, 5110 Young St., $76,800.
Jay B. Noddle, 2009 Mullen Road, $25,000; 10604 Frances St., $24,000.
St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 11900 Pacific St., $1,216,000.
Nancy B. Schlessinger, 3304 S. 228th Terrace, $75,000.
