SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Kms-168 LLC, 7701 N. 166th St., $208,872.

Joel A. Bieranowski, 6869 Willow St., $206,918.

Highland Builders LLC, 19273 Ruggles Circle, $205,796.

Frk Development LLC, 18515 Boyd St., $174,872.

Constance Wickhan, 11303 N. 126th St., $167,380.

Hildy Homes, 18327 Taylor St., $158,536.

Echelon Homes LLC, 1715 S. 220th Ave., $155,880.

Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 7209 N. 171st St., $152,900.

Vencil Construction Inc., 4407 N. 189th St., $151,740.

Majestic C Team LLC. 7816 N. 173rd St., $146,292; 7611 N. 170th St., $113,732.

Spruce 180 LLC. 3020 N. 181st St., $143,712.

Nelson Builders Inc., 7294 N. 172nd St., $143,688.

Pacesetter Homes Inc., 3119 N. 179th St., $142,052.

Mary A. Mason, 2504 Wirt St., $123,632.

Celebrity Homes Inc., 7715 N. 88th St., $104,900; 7719 N. 88th St., $84,160; 7727 N. 88th St., $81,120; 7723 N. 88th St., $78,336.

Holy Name Housing Corporation, 2820 N. 33rd St., $78,728; 2816 N. 33rd St., $78,728.

Omaha Municipal Land Bank, 3222 Upland Parkway, $74,912.

Westbury Farm LLC, 4422 S. 220th St., $217,632; 21733 K St., $151,896; 4515 S. 217th Ave., $150,176.

Advance Design & Construction, 1302 S. 211th St., $195,060.

Pine Crest Homes LLC, 4401 N. 189th St., $186,476.

Frk Development LLC, 4815 N. 183rd St., $185,716.

Barr Homes Inc., 4522 S. 217th Ave., $182,352.

Castle Creek LLC, 5522 N. 153rd Ave., $165,248.

Richland Homes LLC, 4235 S. 213th Terrace, $161,372.

Jah LLC, 1512 S. 210th St., $151,944.

Deer Creek Reserve LLC, 7919 N. 131st Circle, $146,328.

Gottsch Land Co., 19262 Pratt St., $145,640.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 20467 E St., $141,976; 20455 E St., $141,976; 20517 E St., $141,976; 8052 N. 173rd St., $117,896; 8017 Kilpatrick Parkway, $117,896; 8020 N. 172nd St., $117,896.

Charleston Homes LLC, 4812 N. 210th St., $131,260.

Woodland Homes Inc., 19635 Blaine Circle, $126,736.

John L. Hruska, 15929 Lake St., $25,000.

Belt Construction Co. Inc., 3215 N. 177th St., $147,764.

Southby Common Homeowners, 9714 Southby Plaza, $129,448; 9708 Southby Plaza, $129,448; 9712 Southby Plaza, $129,448; 9706 Southby Plaza, $129,448; 9718 Southby Plaza, $125,480.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL Lindsay K. Lundholm, 302 N. 54th St., $318,468.

Fred L. Clark, 8619 Woolworth Ave., $135,689.

John C. Peterson, 15651 California St., $115,000.

Matt Quinlan, 2315 S. 103rd St., $88,276.

Mark D. Kratina, 9806 Ascot Drive, $58,000.

Roy Abraham, 1110 S. 112th Plaza, $55,983.

Terry L. Williams, 21001 X St., $50,000.

David L. Counley, 5084 S. 172nd St., $47,991.

Teresa R. Piccolo, 15444 Lakeside Plaza, $47,854.

Daniel T. Stang, 5419 S. 173rd Ave., $46,175.

Laura Feilmeier, 11433 Martha St., $46,000.

Jason Bottlinger, 3860 S. 176th Ave., $45,286.

Robert K. Kroeger, 5516 S. 170th St., $45,160.

Matthew Hager, 5819 Mason St., $42,682.

Perry T. Williams, 1705 S. 91st Ave., $40,860.

James T. Canedy, 448 S. 82nd St., $40,715.

Jill M. Shehan, 2709 S. 96th Avenue Circle, $39,000.

Terry S. Boyd, 5006 S. 171st Circle, $38,901.

Thomas P. Smith, 2204 S. 86th Ave., $38,699.

Daryl L. Kucera, 6222 Ponderosa Drive, $38,670.

Kay M. Shilling, 1103 S. 80th St., $38,000.

Paul Sturm, 6155 S. 173rd Ave., $35,973.

Nancy B. Friedland, 9418 Westchester Lane, $35,000.

Charles P. Sievers, 4974 S. 177th Circle, $34,000.

Terry L. Lubash, 6634 S. 171st Circle, $33,219.

Joy L. Budler, 17211 U St., $31,715.

Gus C. Sideris, 2247 S. 183rd Circle, $31,521.

Katherine C. Troia, 9320 Leavenworth St., $31,247.

David R. Potter, 11012 Bel Air Drive, $31,000.

Lindsey K. Regan, 16532 Weir St., $30,459.

Richard Louis Knudtson, 21874 Martha St., $30,000.

Gerald E. Wakin, 6307 S. 104th St., $30,000.

Jerry L. Standerford, 5723 S. 118th Plaza, $30,000.

Timothy J. Miller, 17613 Riggs St., $30,000.

Brian Sadler, 5676 S. 209th Circle, $30,000.

Karen M. Dix-Johnson, 8404 Walnut Circle, $29,675.

Terese R. Koubsky Living Trust, 16701 Rolling Ridge Road, $28,983.

William N. Meyers, 5413 S. 173rd Ave., $28,414.

Randall J. Kotrous, 16526 Holmes St., $28,142.

Henry J. Cordes, 514 S. 51st Ave., $27,628.

Todd M. Wagner, 5083 S. 172nd St., $27,081.

Paul R. Bro, 3345 S. 114th Ave., $26,404.

Michael D. Marshall, 17120 R Circle, $25,914.

Kathryn M. Hayes, 11324 Pine Plaza, $25,429.

Craig A. Cammarata, 5626 N. 116th Avenue Circle, $25,190.

Andrew L. Pearson, 1320 S. 90th St., $24,314.

Marie E. Sempek, 16535 Holmes St., $24,275.

Brad D. Madison, 5435 Center St., $24,000.

Trademark Homes Inc., 3006 N. 177th St., $24,000.

Sharon E. Kroeger, 1649 S. 113th Plaza, $24,000.

Sandra L. Hustak, 1325 S. 91st Ave., $24,000.

Joyce A. Dixon, 3402 N. 128th Circle, $23,990.

Daniel R. Gard, 1211 S. 155th St., $23,607.

Arica McNutt, 6425 S. 118th Plaza, $23,284.

Myrthel P. Anderson, 6429 S. 118th Plaza, $23,284.

Brigit A. Elliott, 1135 S. 87th St., $23,000.

Jacob E. Shank, 105 S. 55th St., $23,000.

Matthew G. McCahill 1514 S. 91st Ave., $23,000.

Patricia Mollner, 15423 Stevens Plaza, $22,650.

Kristopher Bruno, 17025 Polk St., $22,421.

David L. Hausman, 16446 Leavenworth Circle, $21,900.

John H. Weitl, 4507 S. 174th Ave., $21,898.

Tracy M. Murnan, 951 S. 51st St., $21,800.

Paul H. Hunter, 5054 S. 174th St., $21,628.

Timothy R. Mcguire, 17129 O Circle, $21,231.

Corey M Mcgranaghan 4723 S. 163rd St., $21,216.

Travis D. Klasna, 6703 S. 184th St., $20,860.

Matthew J. Perrone, 4257 S. 148th St., $20,774.

Dale Hofmaier, 1125 S. 32nd St., $20,206.

Patrick W. Egan, 5093 S. 175th Circle, $20,150.

Marek A. Wozniak, 9941 Harney Parkway South, $20,000.

Orchard Avenue Apartments LLC, 15363 Holmes Plaza, $1,405,250.

David L. Hausman, 16446 Leavenworth Circle, $94,705.

David L. Freeman, 1623 S. 219th Ave., $73,000.

Lucas Beedle, 5328 U St., $68,580.

Thomas S. Hageman, 427 N. 61st St., $63,009.

Nick Sowl, 847 S. 91st Circle, $60,000.

Christopher Olander, 4860 S. 167th Avenue Circle, $54,959.

Stephen G. Nelson, 1925 S. 182nd Circle, $52,802.

John P. Hillebrandt, 3622 S. 116th St., $50,000.

Rw Clark 1501 LLC 1501 S. 79th St., $50,000.

Robert A. Mazanec, 13433 Willis Ave., $45,000.

Steven W. Erickson, 10469 Oak St., $44,958.

Jay B. Noddle, 10604 Frances St., $42,500.

Peter Decher, 17471 Orchard Ave., $42,001.

Robert Miller Properties Inc., 11605 Arbor St., $41,900.

Scott R. Campau, 1704 S. 94th St., $38,885.

Pablo Zatizabal, 17460 O St., $37,284.

William L. Wright, 17476 Orchard Ave., $36,276.

Rose M. Basque, 9935 Harney Parkway North, $36,000.

Eric D. Bereuter, 5128 Decatur St., $36,000.

Randal M. Limbeck, 15426 Stevens Plaza, $35,600.

Center Core Associates, 9707 Fieldcrest Drive, $32,450.

Brian Johnson, 17522 Riggs St., $32,000.

Gary Woodworth, 11905 Hickory Road, $32,000.

Jeff Souba, 16923 H Circle, $30,600.

Harris A. Frankel, 1515 S. 79th St., $30,533.

Bruce A. Acquazzino, 16715 L St., $30,374.

Dwight L. Ravnsborg, 5210 O St., $30,000.

Alfred J. Retikis, 1614 S. 107th St., $30,000.

Craig McGarry, 1863 S. 91st St., $29,589.

Bill R. Bowers, 9468 Jackson Circle, $29,512.

Bart A. Fillbach, 16529 Drexel St., $29,341.

Sharyl L. Berger, 307 S. 93rd Ave., $28,114.

Robert L. Sprieck, 9223 Dorcas St., $27,703.

Hugh S. Levin, 906 S. 96th St., $27,666.

Dustin J. Guzman, 3120 S. 105th Ave., $27,638.

Dustin R. Karas, 15742 Grant Circle, $27,540.

Thomas R. Hoffart, 4779 S. 162nd Ave., $27,346.

Joseph P. Zadina, 17516 Riggs St., $27,000.

Eric J. Christenson, 6405 S. 172nd Ave., $27,000.

Weihe Family Trust, 6503 S. 178th St., $26,884.

Harold J. Cook, 3975 S. 153rd Circle, $26,713.

Fred W. Schellpeper III, 1541 S. 108th St., $26,592.

Joy E. Gibson-Yager, 6122 Woolworth Ave., $26,314.

Charles F. McHugh, 7686 Walnut St., $26,000.

Nicholas K. Rudman, 3024 S. 101st St., $26,000.

Stewart E. Smoler, 1710 S. 91st Ave., $25,650.

Jerry S. Murphy, 12668 Augusta Ave., $25,600.

Donald R. Smith Jr., 4522 S. 163rd St., $25,500.

Eric N. Bergquist, 5416 S. 124th St., $25,000.

RLD Land and Cattle Inc., 7820 Jackson St., $25,000.

Ryan J. O’Brien, 19702 Orchard Ave., $24,535.

Brian P. Boerner, 2512 S. 105th Ave., $24,362.

John P. Haas, 18423 Pierce Circle, $23,654.

Daniel R. Gard, 1211 S. 155th St., $23,607.

Craig C. Moody, 510 S. 57th St., $23,494.

Krystal M. Britton, 1925 S. 36th St., $23,293.

Lucille M. Cox, 2907 S. 135th St., $23,000.

David R. Bintner, 2223 S. 123rd Ave., $22,411.

Steven V. Hagan, 2629 S. 96th Circle, $22,175.

Sheryl M. Wilson, 12678 Augusta Ave., $21,900.

David E. Plozay, 4140 S. 174th St., $21,762.

Thomas E. Whitaker, 16132 Spencer St., $21,388.

Charles J. Maciejewski, 1206 Ranch View Lane, $20,851.

Jean E. Hayden, 4119 S. 174th St., $20,177.

Charles Braymen, 17817 Englewood Circle, $20,000.

Howard H. Shrier, 9360 Jones St., $20,000.

Troy D. Estlund, 13312 Grover St., $20,000.

Peggy R. Konen, 13355 Grover St., $20,000.

Katherine Irish, 13361 Grover St., $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL Peony Village LLC, 8215 Burt Plaza, $2,000,000.

Farm Credit Services, 4885 S. 118th St., $1,709,390.

Ultimus Fund Solutions, 4111 N. 203rd St., $1,600,000.

Pacific Gardens Assoc LLC, 7616 Pierce St., $1,500,000.

Mcneil Property LLC, 4614 S. 132nd St., $535,500.

City of Omaha, 801 S. 10th St., $300,000.

Lifegate Church, 726 S. 55th St., $35,625.

Vietnamese Alliance Church Of Omaha, 11268 Lake Forest Drive, $35,000.

Wosc LLC, 21015 Cumberland Drive, $30,000.

Sundance Properties LLC, 11414 Davenport St., $30,000.

Innovative Financial Systems, 4020 S. 147th St., $300,000.

Ventas Crown Pointe LLC, 2820 S. 80th St., $284,797.

Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, 8303 Dodge St., $250,000.

Miracle Hills VII Ltd. Partners, 11605 Miracle Hills Drive, $150,000.

Saint James Apartment Partners, 3209 N. 61st St., $97,562.

Ohana Properties LLC, 20324 Veterans Drive, $69,000.

Immanuel Long Term Care, 17600 Arbor St., $60,000.

Bkm Land Co LLC, 20460 Ohio St., $35,088.

Gerardo V. Fernandez, 5026 S. 24th St., $35,000.

Nebraska Methodist Hospital, 8303 Dodge St., $30,671.

11623 Arbor LLC, 11623 Arbor St., $30,000.

11620 Arbor LLC, 11620 Arbor St., $30,000.

OTHER PERMITS Metropolitan Community College, 3003 Edward Babe Gomez Ave., $9,875,820.

Seventy-Five North Revitaliza, 3031 Blondo St., $3,891,758.

New West Farm Holdings LLC, 250 Applied Parkway, $971,000.

Blindspot LLC, 1011 S. 180th St., $668,220.

Happy Hollow Club Inc., 1701 S. 105th St., $457,294.

Douglas County School District, 5702 S. 42nd St., $150,000; 5702 S. 42nd St., $75,000.

Steven C. Franson, 25630 West Dodge Road, $77,976.

Bruce C. Bessey, 5110 Young St., $76,800.

Jay B. Noddle, 2009 Mullen Road, $25,000; 10604 Frances St., $24,000.

St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 11900 Pacific St., $1,216,000.

Nancy B. Schlessinger, 3304 S. 228th Terrace, $75,000.

