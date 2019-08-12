SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Woodland Homes Inc., 3208 N. 178th St., $244,372.

Advantage Development Inc., 3004 N. 178th St., $212,780.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 8048 N. 173rd St., $182,968.

Richland Homes LLC, 21362 G St., $166,256; 21398 Blaine St., $158,268.

Celebrity Homes Inc., 5165 N. 177th Ave., $191,676; 17754 Camden Ave., $165,904; 5002 N. 181st St., $145,036; 5020 N. 180th Ave., $141,128; 5161 N. 177th Ave., $129,644; 4914 N. 181st St., $129,644; 17750 Camden Ave., $145,036; 7709 N. 88th Ave., $112,864; 7619 N. 88th Ave., $112,864; 7703 N. 88th Ave., $112,084; 4611 N. 180th Avenue Circle, $110,180; 4607 N. 180th Avenue Circle, $93,420; 16521 Hanover St., $84,160; 7712 N. 88th St., $81,120; 7716 N. 88th St., $78,336; 7720 N. 88th St., $78,336; 7724 N. 88th St., $78,336.

A-1 Development Inc., 21617 Pinehurst Ave., $161,220.

Touchstone Construction Inc., 643 S. 243rd St., $158,800.

Bsr-Fw LLC, 6315 S. 199th Ave., $157,512.

Blondo 186 LLC, 2701 N. 185th St., $152,900; 2517 N. 185th St., $148,448.

Kendra M. Stachum, 3907 S. 207th St., $125,528.

C R Investments Inc., 7178 N. 165th St., $145,036; 16320 Weber St., $145,036; 16604 Weber St., $118,192; 16533 Hanover St., $84,160; 16527 Hanover St., $84,160.

Noddle Homes 1 LLC, 2200 S. 64th Ave., $110,640; 2202 S. 64th Ave., $110,640; 2204 S. 64th Ave., $110,640; 2206 S. 64th Ave., $110,640; 2208 S. 64th Ave., $110,640; 2210 S. 64th Ave., $110,640; 2214 S. 64th Ave., $110,640.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Jane D. Rogers, 320 S. 89th Court, $140,000.

Justino LLC, 4241 N J St., $120,000.

Bradley L. Poppen, 5222 N. 193rd St., $100,000.

Kyoko I. Fuller Living Trust, 9806 Fieldcrest Drive, $82,199.

Fredrick J. Aman, 9726 Pinehurst Circle, $70,609.

Gregory S. Paprocki, 6122 S. 102nd Ave., $65,252.

Raymond D. Pape, 2004 S. 85th Ave., $58,381.

T. Hansen 2018 Living Trust, 17503 Riggs St., $56,227.

Roland T. Janzen, 17551 Bay Wood Drive, $52,750.

Peter Hill, 9106 Leavenworth St., $50,000.

Michael D. Walter, 9905 Broadmoor Road, $50,000.

Barry M. Ward, 9912 Rockbrook Road, $50,000.

Robert D. Tobin, 14733 Ruggles St., $49,000.

Spencer L. Borns, 2235 S. 185th St., $48,833.

Andrew S. Beer, 18530 Shadow Ridge Drive, $40,000.

Catherine C. McNamara, 1625 S. 106th St., $40,000.

Stefanie S. Durance, 3107 Howell St., $38,148.

Steven A. Riley, 4711 S. 154th Plaza, $37,864.

Arkfeld Real Estate LLC, 3620 N. 163rd Plaza, $37,500.

Michael C. Overby, 16606 Rolling Ridge Road, $37,200.

Andrew R. Shefsky, 302 S. 93rd St., $36,948.

Michele A. Worley, 5079 S. 173rd St., $36,578.

Daniel P. Hansen, 2032 S. 87th Ave., $36,165.

Kavan Homes Incorporated, 2601 S. 99th Ave., $35,000.

Stephanie A. Lambert, 9150 Frances St., $34,000.

James P. Clark, 16530 Rolling Ridge Road, $33,870.

Todd M. Defreece, 9462 Dewey Circle, $33,000.

Michael J. Brown, 1418 S. 181st Plaza, $32,775.

Matthew Jackson, 2005 S. 91st St., $31,000.

Shanda J. Johannes, 1115 N. 154th Avenue Circle, $30,843.

Clay Baker, 1307 S. 83rd St., $30,400.

Jeri L. Mason, 17517 O St., $30,214.

Michael C. Schiken, 1306 S. 83rd St., $30,000.

Nicholas W. Peterson, 9927 Harney Parkway North, $29,000.

Andrew R. Simmons, 5074 S. 174th St., $28,648.

St. Stephen Church, 16701 S St., $28,542.

Charles J. Maciejewski, 1206 Ranch View Lane, $28,134.

Carrie Adams, 2104 N. 174th St., $28,000.

Bradley D. Shidler, 5669 S. 208th St., $27,000.

Larry B. Budler, 18103 Atlas St., $26,575.

Kenneth R. Reagan, 17336 M St., $26,368.

Dwight P. Grandgenett, 18676 Nina St., $26,251.

Gerard F. Bascle Jr., 2834 S. 34th St., $26,033.

Janie B. Clinton, 2621 S. 102nd St., $26,000.

Jack A. McClure, 17511 T St., $26,000.

Patrick A. Gregory, 17116 Cinnamon St., $25,489.

Jerald S. Hickey, 9316 Shamrock Road, $25,000.

Bradley D. Hayden, 9236 Redman Ave., $25,000.

Sarah J. Schreiner, 2006 S. 90th St., $25,000.

Van P. Wurst, 4515 S. 149th Terrace, $24,950.

Carl D. Hinken, 6124 N. 78th Terrace, $24,938.

Randall A. Worth, 6522 S. 100th St., $24,522.

Wacey L. Lanier, 6418 S. 184th Ave., $23,955.

Eugene T. Carkoski, 4816 S. 158th Circle, $23,239.

Steven H. Stark, 5072 S. 172nd St., $22,976.

Jacqueline J. Breeling, 17450 V St., $22,362.

Susan R. Norton, 2402 S. 103rd St., $22,254.

Greg S. Acero, 17307 Madison St., $22,140.

Fred J. Sagedal, 5010 S. 173rd Circle, $22,000.

Timothy C. Donahoe, 6125 N. 108th Avenue Circle, $22,000.

David J. Heese, 1312 S. 99th St., $22,000.

Richard C. Schmidt, 17216 J St., $21,000.

Marilynn K. Palmer, 1319 S. 184th Circle, $20,848.

Bruce Gerhardt, 1830 S. 107th St., $20,688.

Judith L. Bush, 10942 Prairie Village Drive, $20,675.

Anthony Sokalsky, 2704 S. 105th Ave., $20,423.

Edward J. Petersen, 1804 N. 209th St., $20,400.

Dana A. Beringer, 2118 S. 123rd St., $20,065.

Phillip E. Sherbon, 3360 S. 137th St., $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

Glenda McKenna, 12722 Deauville Drive, $1,000,000.

KTC LLC, 3002 S. 24th St., $72,351.

Tkneas LLC, 1406 S. 13th St., $60,000; 1410 S. 13th St., $24,800.

CCL & B Inc., 9802 J St., $50,000.

Rockbrook Village, 10922 Prairie Brook Road, $45,000.

James T. Devney, 805 S. 75th St., $40,000.

2602 Harney St. LLC, 2602 Harney St., $40,000.

Avaden Landmark LLC, 1299 Farnam St., $35,000.

Heartland Financial Estates, 8502 Maple St., $32,000.

Wal-Mart Real Estate Business, 6710 S. 167th St., $28,000.

Subrosa LLC, 13206 Grover St., $22,800.

Salt Creek Crossing LLC, 602 S. 72nd St., $20,000.

OTHER PERMITS

Omaha Douglas Public Bldg. Commission, 1819 Farnam St., $2,840,000.

Blondo Project LLC, 11102 Blondo St., $1,136,920.

Karen Christian Revival Church, 6010 N. 49th St., $1,935,296.

Travis Schroeder, 1501 N. 85th St., $28,800.

Robert W. Turner, 13260 Cuming St., $23,000.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription