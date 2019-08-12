SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Woodland Homes Inc., 3208 N. 178th St., $244,372.
Advantage Development Inc., 3004 N. 178th St., $212,780.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 8048 N. 173rd St., $182,968.
Richland Homes LLC, 21362 G St., $166,256; 21398 Blaine St., $158,268.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 5165 N. 177th Ave., $191,676; 17754 Camden Ave., $165,904; 5002 N. 181st St., $145,036; 5020 N. 180th Ave., $141,128; 5161 N. 177th Ave., $129,644; 4914 N. 181st St., $129,644; 17750 Camden Ave., $145,036; 7709 N. 88th Ave., $112,864; 7619 N. 88th Ave., $112,864; 7703 N. 88th Ave., $112,084; 4611 N. 180th Avenue Circle, $110,180; 4607 N. 180th Avenue Circle, $93,420; 16521 Hanover St., $84,160; 7712 N. 88th St., $81,120; 7716 N. 88th St., $78,336; 7720 N. 88th St., $78,336; 7724 N. 88th St., $78,336.
A-1 Development Inc., 21617 Pinehurst Ave., $161,220.
Touchstone Construction Inc., 643 S. 243rd St., $158,800.
Bsr-Fw LLC, 6315 S. 199th Ave., $157,512.
Blondo 186 LLC, 2701 N. 185th St., $152,900; 2517 N. 185th St., $148,448.
Kendra M. Stachum, 3907 S. 207th St., $125,528.
C R Investments Inc., 7178 N. 165th St., $145,036; 16320 Weber St., $145,036; 16604 Weber St., $118,192; 16533 Hanover St., $84,160; 16527 Hanover St., $84,160.
Noddle Homes 1 LLC, 2200 S. 64th Ave., $110,640; 2202 S. 64th Ave., $110,640; 2204 S. 64th Ave., $110,640; 2206 S. 64th Ave., $110,640; 2208 S. 64th Ave., $110,640; 2210 S. 64th Ave., $110,640; 2214 S. 64th Ave., $110,640.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Jane D. Rogers, 320 S. 89th Court, $140,000.
Justino LLC, 4241 N J St., $120,000.
Bradley L. Poppen, 5222 N. 193rd St., $100,000.
Kyoko I. Fuller Living Trust, 9806 Fieldcrest Drive, $82,199.
Fredrick J. Aman, 9726 Pinehurst Circle, $70,609.
Gregory S. Paprocki, 6122 S. 102nd Ave., $65,252.
Raymond D. Pape, 2004 S. 85th Ave., $58,381.
T. Hansen 2018 Living Trust, 17503 Riggs St., $56,227.
Roland T. Janzen, 17551 Bay Wood Drive, $52,750.
Peter Hill, 9106 Leavenworth St., $50,000.
Michael D. Walter, 9905 Broadmoor Road, $50,000.
Barry M. Ward, 9912 Rockbrook Road, $50,000.
Robert D. Tobin, 14733 Ruggles St., $49,000.
Spencer L. Borns, 2235 S. 185th St., $48,833.
Andrew S. Beer, 18530 Shadow Ridge Drive, $40,000.
Catherine C. McNamara, 1625 S. 106th St., $40,000.
Stefanie S. Durance, 3107 Howell St., $38,148.
Steven A. Riley, 4711 S. 154th Plaza, $37,864.
Arkfeld Real Estate LLC, 3620 N. 163rd Plaza, $37,500.
Michael C. Overby, 16606 Rolling Ridge Road, $37,200.
Andrew R. Shefsky, 302 S. 93rd St., $36,948.
Michele A. Worley, 5079 S. 173rd St., $36,578.
Daniel P. Hansen, 2032 S. 87th Ave., $36,165.
Kavan Homes Incorporated, 2601 S. 99th Ave., $35,000.
Stephanie A. Lambert, 9150 Frances St., $34,000.
James P. Clark, 16530 Rolling Ridge Road, $33,870.
Todd M. Defreece, 9462 Dewey Circle, $33,000.
Michael J. Brown, 1418 S. 181st Plaza, $32,775.
Matthew Jackson, 2005 S. 91st St., $31,000.
Shanda J. Johannes, 1115 N. 154th Avenue Circle, $30,843.
Clay Baker, 1307 S. 83rd St., $30,400.
Jeri L. Mason, 17517 O St., $30,214.
Michael C. Schiken, 1306 S. 83rd St., $30,000.
Nicholas W. Peterson, 9927 Harney Parkway North, $29,000.
Andrew R. Simmons, 5074 S. 174th St., $28,648.
St. Stephen Church, 16701 S St., $28,542.
Charles J. Maciejewski, 1206 Ranch View Lane, $28,134.
Carrie Adams, 2104 N. 174th St., $28,000.
Bradley D. Shidler, 5669 S. 208th St., $27,000.
Larry B. Budler, 18103 Atlas St., $26,575.
Kenneth R. Reagan, 17336 M St., $26,368.
Dwight P. Grandgenett, 18676 Nina St., $26,251.
Gerard F. Bascle Jr., 2834 S. 34th St., $26,033.
Janie B. Clinton, 2621 S. 102nd St., $26,000.
Jack A. McClure, 17511 T St., $26,000.
Patrick A. Gregory, 17116 Cinnamon St., $25,489.
Jerald S. Hickey, 9316 Shamrock Road, $25,000.
Bradley D. Hayden, 9236 Redman Ave., $25,000.
Sarah J. Schreiner, 2006 S. 90th St., $25,000.
Van P. Wurst, 4515 S. 149th Terrace, $24,950.
Carl D. Hinken, 6124 N. 78th Terrace, $24,938.
Randall A. Worth, 6522 S. 100th St., $24,522.
Wacey L. Lanier, 6418 S. 184th Ave., $23,955.
Eugene T. Carkoski, 4816 S. 158th Circle, $23,239.
Steven H. Stark, 5072 S. 172nd St., $22,976.
Jacqueline J. Breeling, 17450 V St., $22,362.
Susan R. Norton, 2402 S. 103rd St., $22,254.
Greg S. Acero, 17307 Madison St., $22,140.
Fred J. Sagedal, 5010 S. 173rd Circle, $22,000.
Timothy C. Donahoe, 6125 N. 108th Avenue Circle, $22,000.
David J. Heese, 1312 S. 99th St., $22,000.
Richard C. Schmidt, 17216 J St., $21,000.
Marilynn K. Palmer, 1319 S. 184th Circle, $20,848.
Bruce Gerhardt, 1830 S. 107th St., $20,688.
Judith L. Bush, 10942 Prairie Village Drive, $20,675.
Anthony Sokalsky, 2704 S. 105th Ave., $20,423.
Edward J. Petersen, 1804 N. 209th St., $20,400.
Dana A. Beringer, 2118 S. 123rd St., $20,065.
Phillip E. Sherbon, 3360 S. 137th St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Glenda McKenna, 12722 Deauville Drive, $1,000,000.
KTC LLC, 3002 S. 24th St., $72,351.
Tkneas LLC, 1406 S. 13th St., $60,000; 1410 S. 13th St., $24,800.
CCL & B Inc., 9802 J St., $50,000.
Rockbrook Village, 10922 Prairie Brook Road, $45,000.
James T. Devney, 805 S. 75th St., $40,000.
2602 Harney St. LLC, 2602 Harney St., $40,000.
Avaden Landmark LLC, 1299 Farnam St., $35,000.
Heartland Financial Estates, 8502 Maple St., $32,000.
Wal-Mart Real Estate Business, 6710 S. 167th St., $28,000.
Subrosa LLC, 13206 Grover St., $22,800.
Salt Creek Crossing LLC, 602 S. 72nd St., $20,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Omaha Douglas Public Bldg. Commission, 1819 Farnam St., $2,840,000.
Blondo Project LLC, 11102 Blondo St., $1,136,920.
Karen Christian Revival Church, 6010 N. 49th St., $1,935,296.
Travis Schroeder, 1501 N. 85th St., $28,800.
Robert W. Turner, 13260 Cuming St., $23,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.