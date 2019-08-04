SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Marque Custom Builders LLC, 17323 Potter St., $252,672.
Thomas J. Akins Sr., 6328 S. 172nd St., $192,504.
Robert R. McGill, 17054 Harney St., $181,092.
Tasha Hunt, 18601 Barbara St., $170,760.
Robert J. Rentfro III, 135 S. 243rd St., $157,448.
Majestic C Team LLC, 7711 Kilpatrick Parkway, $151,892.
Frk Development LLC, 18309 Boyd St., $150,424.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 5157 N 177 Av $165,904; 4902 N 181 St $145,036; 4920 N 181 St $145,036; 4927 N 181 St $129,644; 4633 N. 180th Avenue Circle, $112,864.
CRL Enterprises LLC, 7366 N. 170th St., $144,272.
C R Investments Inc., 16429 Vane St., $129,144.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 8055 N. 173rd St., $146,292; 8533 N. 173rd St., $126,552.
Vibrant Homes LLC, 2221 Florence Blvd., $91,904 .
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Richard Vogel, 5016 S. 174th Ave., $86,719.
Tedd L. Serflaten, 6316 S. 176th St., $62,271.
Daniel E. Blakely, 4704 S. 163rd St., $59,261.
Thomas A. Nicholas IV, 4606 S. 163rd St., $59,000.
Joseph P. McMahon II, 2449 S. 186th Circle, $54,451.
Kathleen A. Sgourakis, 17523 O St., $54,265.
Scot M. Ringenberg, 1318 N. 187th St., $50,000.
Gary M. Kaplan, 11330 Pine Plaza, $44,126.
Ronald R. Burkle, 16282 Rolling Ridge Road, $40,786.
William P. Rasmussen, 1305 S. 83rd St., $40,000.
Peggy L. Cox, 19801 Elkhorn Ridge Drive, $37,661.
P J Morgan, 9945 Harney Parkway South, $35,000.
Frederick Ware, 927 S. 112th Plaza, $35,000.
Debra L. Sherman, 925 S. 112th Plaza, $35,000.
Michelle L. Porter, 19433 V St., $34,000.
Justin N. Sholin, 17309 Orchard Ave., $33,127.
Michael D. Gilman, 17823 Englewood Circle, $33,069.
Bryan L. Bowen, 1706 Crawford Road, $33,006.
Marilyn Mattox, 5075 S. 176th Circle, $32,500.
Alex R. Harrington, 5064 S. 176th Circle, $32,192.
Joann E. Musfeldt, 17413 Washington St., $30,047.
John P. Car, 10163 Rockbrook Road, $30,000.
Laeth S. Nasir, 1865 S. 110th St., $29,585.
Scott J. Paskewitz, 18230 Tammy Trail, $29,000.
Frank & Elizabeth Hudson Trust, 17377 Cinnamon Circle, $28,720.
Brien M. Welch, 17342 O St., $27,707.
Linda K. Baker Living Trust, 11749 Mayberry Plaza, $27,300.
Timothy C. Fitzgibbons, 9824 Nottingham Drive, $27,300.
R. L. Herman, 1229 N. 97th Plaza, $25,750.
Jon A. Morton, 2305 S. 191st St., $25,661.
Denis J. Hall, 11554 Cryer Ave., $25,078.
Robert W. Turner, 13260 Cuming St., $25,000.
Lyle N. Camero, 11310 Bel Air Drive, $25,000.
Margo G. Romig-Motycka, 705 Pacific St., $24,654.
Timothy E. Burke, 16250 Orchard Circle, $24,304.
Scott L. Schubert, 5917 S. 174th St., $24,000.
Brian M. O’Malley, 16607 Holmes St., $23,889.
Kathleen L. Stewart, 17328 Sharp St., $23,594.
Michelle E. Warner, 1702 S. 110th St., $23,574.
Lawrence R. McNamee, 17103 Karen St., $23,344.
Douglas E. Buck, 18307 Trailridge Road, $23,062.
Brian K. Fochs, 5024 S. 171st Circle, $22,365.
Heather Hellbusch, 19616 Adams St., $22,017.
Daniel N. Rue, 1537 S. 106th St., $22,000.
Duncan A. McPherson, 1225 N. 97th Plaza, $21,342.
Pamella Hoffman, 318 S. 96th St., $21,310.
Drew S. Gottula, 5059 S. 173rd St., $21,000.
Neil G. Dopheide, 4026 Spring Circle, $21,000.
David A. Hart, 3113 S. 107th St., $21,000.
Nathan E. Short, 12006 Woolworth Ave., $20,874.
Bruce Kruger, 14944 Shirley St., $20,873.
Barry L. Ackerman, 8556 Woolworth Ave., $20,668.
Jake Steinkemper, 1517 S. 152nd Circle, $20,471.
Cathleen A. Deweese, 670 J E George Blvd., $20,437.
Calvin C. Fuss, 18149 Sunset Lane, $20,266; 18149 Sunset Lane, $20,266.
Gary W. Shockley, 17559 Z Circle, $20,169.
Sean Loseke, 2916 S. 138th St., $20,076.
James B. Johnson, 306 S. 51st St., $20,027.
Thomas D. Hanna, 22020 Stanford Circle, $20,016.
Jane B. Crosby, 10116 Valley Circle, $20,000.
Ziad L. Zawaideh Rev Trust, 1724 S. 85th Ave., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Westchester Capital LLC, 3514 S. 25th St., $2,926,139.
Five Fifty Two Corp 7110 Dodge St., $605,000.
Mres Cedarwood Holdings LP, 7408 Cedar St., $500,000; 1876 S. 74th St., $500,000; 1734 S. 74th St., $500,000; 1724 S. 74th St., $500,000.
Joan M. Conway, 535 N. 87th St., $98,150.
168th And Dodge LP, 17255 Davenport St., $81,000.
Tanning Horizons Real Estate, 4202 Dodge St., $49,400.
Jerry Steinhoefel, 1217 S. 75th St., $38,000.
Pickel Enterprises LLC, 14605 Wright St., $31,479.
La Investment Group LLC, 5148 Dodge St., $20,880.
OTHER PERMITS
Elkhorn School District, 18520 Purple Martin Parkway, $6,515,765.
Schering Corp., 21401 West Center Road, $2,200,000.
Rbros LLC, 1230 N. 205th St., $980,400.
City Of Omaha, 6100 N. 24th St., $44,747; 6100 N. 24th St., $44,747.
Timothy J. Edwards, 5813 S. 92nd Circle, $20,944.
