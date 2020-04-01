A large winter storm will move across the Northern Plains, with Lincoln, Omaha and the Interstate 80 corridor in line for a mix of rain and possibly freezing drizzle and snow.
Isolated storms began firing up in northwest Nebraska on Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, a sign that the system was falling into place.
In the Omaha metro area, most of the storm’s effects will be felt Thursday into Friday morning, said Brett Albright, a weather service meteorologist.
“The overarching headline will be the strong cold front coming in during the day Thursday,” he said.
After a chance of rain and a daytime high in the low to mid-60s on Thursday, Omaha could see temperatures drop 30 degrees or more by Friday morning into the upper 20s, he said.
That means the rain that is expected to start Thursday could shift to freezing drizzle Friday morning. Because the ground is warm, significant freeze-up isn’t expected, Albright said. However, people should take care Friday morning on overpasses or elevated steps and walkways.
Into the early afternoon on Friday, a mix of rain, sleet, freezing drizzle and snow is possible. Later in the afternoon, skies should begin clearing. Metro area residents can look forward to some sunshine and highs in the 50s on Saturday.
Travelers on Interstate 80 could see anything from Thursday morning into Friday, including drizzle, freezing drizzle, sleet and snow, according to the weather service.
