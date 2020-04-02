...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM CDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF
LESS THAN HALF AN INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH
TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM CDT FRIDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
Rain, freezing drizzle and snow possible in Omaha metro late Thursday and Friday
A large spring storm will move across the Northern Plains, with Lincoln, Omaha and the Interstate 80 corridor in line for a mix of rain and possibly freezing drizzle and snow.
Isolated storms began firing up in northwest Nebraska on Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, a sign that the system was falling into place. In the Omaha metro area, most of the storm’s effects will be felt late Thursday into Friday morning, said Van DeWald, a weather service meteorologist based in Valley.
After a chance of rain and a daytime high in the low to mid-60s on Thursday, Omaha could see temperatures drop 30 degrees or more by Friday morning into the upper 20s, he said.
That means the rain that is expected to start Thursday night could shift to freezing drizzle Friday morning. Because the ground is warm, significant freeze-up isn’t expected. However, people should take care Friday morning on overpasses or elevated steps and walkways.
"In southeast Nebraska, we're going to see a cold front with rain changing over to freezing rain and drizzle," DeWald said. "We may even see some light snow. It will be kind of a rude awakening."
Later in the afternoon, skies should begin clearing, with a high of 40 degrees. Omaha-area residents can look forward to some sunshine and highs in the 50s on Saturday.
Travelers on Interstate 80 could see drizzle, freezing drizzle, sleet and snow from Thursday morning into Friday, the weather service said.
"The silver lining is that we will warm up very quickly with a high of 70 on Monday and 75 on Tuesday," DeWald said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.