The University of Nebraska-Lincoln routinely talks about the need to improve race relations, and this time it will do something about it, UNL’s leader said Tuesday.
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green called for a deep look into how race relations can get better on campus and in the community at large.
“The turning point for me is that we are continuing to talk about the same thing over and over,” Green said in an interview. “Too many of those conversations sound like conversations from 1966 and 1967. And I’m appalled by that.”
Green pledged to help lead tangible and intangible steps to enhance the campus climate, faculty recruitment and curriculum to enrich race relations at UNL and beyond. UNL is one of many institutions looking inward as protests nationwide have decried the treatment of black people by police and others.
He said one only needs to look at the number of black faculty members in fall 2010 and fall 2019 at UNL — 24 each year — to recognize that there is work to do. In 2000 the number was 22.
In recent meetings with black faculty members, black students and minority organizations, Green said, he also was disturbed to hear their comments about how some people treated them. Green wasn’t particularly specific but said he shuddered at descriptions of landlord discrimination and people telling minority students they should feel “privileged” to go to UNL.
Among other things, Green said in a campus letter and in an interview, UNL will:
- Call on some faculty leaders to help in the effort. The faculty members appointed are Lory Dance, Kwame Dawes, Anna Shavers, Kara Mitchell Viesca and Sergio Wals — three blacks, one white and one Hispanic.
- Hold UNL leaders accountable for developing inclusive and anti-racist strategies.
- Look at its curriculum to see how it addresses diversity.
- Consider campus climate and how it impedes individuals’ participation.
- Examine the UNL Police Department’s approach to community policing.
- Work on faculty and student diversity recruitment and retention.
Shavers said she has hope. “I am optimistic that he (Green) wants to move forward and take positive action,” said Shavers, who is black. Green wants to advance “the educational mission of UNL in the context of race and racism,” she said.
A law faculty member, she has seen recruitment of minority students improve in the College of Law over her 31 years. But that progress has slowed, she said, with the passage in 2008 of a statewide constitutional amendment prohibiting preferential treatment or discrimination based on race.
Green, who is white, said UNL and society “have to take a hard look” at themselves and truly listen to others. He said over and over in an interview that people of color “feel marginalized,” and he wants to understand the situation more deeply.
“And I don’t think we do fully understand and appreciate what those issues are,” he said. He said some whites don’t even know that they are treating others in a different manner on the basis of race.
Some of those actions are “baked into our culture,” he said. Minority faculty members say their path to success can be harder, he said, and that they must labor more intensely to gain the same level of respect as many white faculty members.
“We have to look deep within and say, ‘What is this and what creates these issues?’ " he said. It’s not a matter of hyper-sensitivity, either, he said. Minorities perceive these problems because they are real, he said. Green, 59, has been chancellor since 2016.
“I have for many years just turned my head at that,” he said of systemic racial problems. “That’s wrong.”
His campuswide message also said the faculty leaders will help UNL create opportunities to learn about racism, review racial disparities, and increase participation in academic and statewide efforts to work against racism. Green said he will start a UNL-based reading program in the fall focused on race and identity.
“It’s not an opinion,” he said of racial problems. “It’s not liberal or conservative. . . . This isn’t a political statement.”
Green said UNL must take on these issues. That, he said, is a matter of right and wrong.
Someone scared Ronnie. I'm guessing football boosters are telling him not to turn off football players because we need the money. Does anyone besides me get a little tired of NU always bending over backward to preserve football? Just dump the darn thing if it's that much trouble. No one had any issues with dumping UNO football.
Ronnie is correct. Only way to create a racistless UNL is for Mr Green to resign and the Regents get the guts to put Ernie Chambers in.
