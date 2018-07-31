LINCOLN — A 19-year veteran of the Nebraska State Patrol has been promoted to lead the troop area based in Omaha. 

Lt. Jason Scott will be the new captain in command of Troop A, a division based in Omaha that covers five eastern Nebraska counties, the patrol announced Tuesday in a press release. Scott previously commanded investigative services for Troop A, and he has experience in road patrol, commercial vehicle enforcement, Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and police dog handling. 

Scott replaces Maj. Brenda Konfrst, who was prompted in April to command Eastern Field Services for the patrol. 

