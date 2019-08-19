St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church

St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 19th and Dodge Streets.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

A pair of 300-year-old statues damaged by an intruder at Omaha's St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church may be fixable, officials say.  

The statues depicted St. Peter and St. Ann. Both were crafted in Spain more than 300 years ago, said Deacon Tim McNeil, chancellor of the Archdiocese of Omaha. A police report said they were made of wood and were valued at more than $5,000.

The statues were found knocked from their pedestals on Friday inside the church, which is at 19th and Dodge Streets.

The Rev. Rodney Adams told police that a woman had gotten into the church without permission and damaged the statues.

The woman, who is 34, was cited on suspicion of criminal mischief and trespassing. She told officers she was welcome in the church because her middle name is Magdalene. Destroying the statues, she told officers, was one of more than 600 prophecies God has sent her to fulfill.

McNeil said Adams, who was not available to comment Monday, and a local artist think the pieces can be restored. 

"That pleases us," McNeil said, "because they are beautiful pieces of work."

