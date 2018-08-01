A shooting victim was taken in serious condition to Nebraska Medical Center on Tuesday evening.
The shooting occurred near 24th Street and Camden Avenue, said Omaha Police Lt. Nick Muller.
Police were alerted to the shooting when ShotSpotter detected the sound of gunfire in the area at 6:10 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found 28-year-old Dominick L. Hill Sr. in the middle of Camden just west of 24th suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a police press release.
Hill told officers that he did not know who shot him. He said he left a corner store, heard gunshots and started running. Hill told police that he was hit by gunfire while running.
An ambulance took Hill to Nebraska Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Police described a suspect as a man who fled in a silver or gray Jeep Laredo or Jeep Liberty sport utility vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 444-STOP or visit www.omahacrimestoppers.org.
A tip leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect is eligible for a $10,000 reward.
