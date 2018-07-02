An elderly Omaha woman died from her injuries Sunday after a two-vehicle collision at 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway.
Carol E. Sieborg, 85, was pronounced dead at the Nebraska Medical Center, according to the Omaha Police Department. The driver of the second vehicle, 64-year-old Virginia Lemmons of Omaha, was not injured.
Investigators determined that Sieborg was alone in a 2002 Hyundai Sonata that was going north on 72nd Street at 10:55 a.m. when it ran a red light. The Sonata collided with a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Lemmons that was going east on Sorensen Parkway and had a green light.
Police said neither alcohol nor speed appear to have been a factor .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.