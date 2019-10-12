A 30-year-old Omaha man died from injuries sustained in a one-vehicle crash near North 36th and Redick Avenues on Friday night. 

The driver, Jamel Wallace, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center  and pronounced dead shortly after arrival. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Omaha Police said Wallace was driving south on Martin Avenue in a 2008 Chevrolet Equinox around 11 p.m.

The driver failed to follow the road's curve and veered to the right , investigators said. Wallace crashed into a retaining wall  south of Redick Avenue and North 36th Avenue and then struck a tree three houses down from the intersection.

Investigators said speed was a factor in the crash. 

