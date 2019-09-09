A 53-year-old man died Saturday and a woman was critically injured when the motorcycle they were riding left a highway and crashed in a cornfield in northeast Nebraska.

The crash occurred just east of Clarkson in Colfax County.

Paul Uher of Dodge, Nebraska, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Colfax County attorney. His passenger, Theresa Uher, 63, of Dodge, was taken by helicopter to a Bryan Medical Center’s west campus in Lincoln. A hospital spokeswoman said Sunday that Uher had improved to serious condition.

Both were wearing helmets.

Investigators said the motorcycle was going west on Nebraska Highway 91 about 4:50 p.m. when the 2014 Harley-Davidson left the highway and crashed on the north side of the roadway. The crash occurred about 2½ miles west of the intersection of Highway 91 and Nebraska Highway 15.

The crash remains under investigation by the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office.

Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.

