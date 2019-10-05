A 15-year-old girl reported missing by Omaha police on Tuesday has been found and returned home, police say.

Emily Briles was reported as last being seen at a Central High School football game Sept. 27. 

Police said Tuesday that the situation was not considered an abduction. 

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription