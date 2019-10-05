A 15-year-old girl reported missing by Omaha police on Tuesday has been found and returned home, police say.
Emily Briles was reported as last being seen at a Central High School football game Sept. 27.
Police said Tuesday that the situation was not considered an abduction.
