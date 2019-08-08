A year-old baby was found dead Wednesday evening in the back of a vehicle in Columbus, Nebraska. Police said the boy's mother had gone in to work around 8 a.m.
The 37-year-old woman had left her son in her vehicle in the parking lot at her workplace, Columbus Police Capt. Todd Thalken said.
Police responded to a report of an unattended death just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Officials did not disclose the name of the mother, child or the mother's place of employment. An investigation is continuing.
