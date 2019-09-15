A 9-year-old boy died Sunday after being struck by an SUV in a Bellevue neighborhood.

The child’s name and additional details will be released later, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

Nebraska traffic deaths this August have more than doubled from a year ago

The SUV was headed south on North Fourth Street in the vicinity of Pleasantview Lane about 5 p.m. when it hit the boy, Bellevue police said.

The neighborhood is just east of Fort Crook Road and south of Childs Road. No one has been arrested, according to Bellevue police. The investigation is ongoing, with the help of the South Metro Crash Response Team.

“Our hearts go out to the victim and his family,” Bellevue Police Lt. Andy Jashinske said when releasing the news.

This is the fourth child fatally struck by a vehicle in the Omaha metro area in less than a month.

On Aug. 27, a 22-month-old girl, Rosalinda Lopez-Tino, was struck by her father’s SUV as he pulled into the family’s Omaha driveway.

On Aug. 23, Jaycoby Estrada, 11, was bicycling home in Blair when he was struck by a semitrailer truck making a turn at a busy intersection.

On Aug. 20, Abby Whitford, 10, was struck by a car while crossing a major street in Papillion.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

