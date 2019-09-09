A teenage bicyclist suffered a life-threatening injury when he rode into the path of a Jeep, police said.

Pedro Mendoza, 16, was injured in the collision on 42nd Street near Spring Street just before midnight Sunday.

Pedro was riding his bike on the sidewalk and went into the street at the middle of the block, where he was struck by the oncoming Jeep.

He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription