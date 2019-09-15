A woman was taken to an Omaha hospital Sunday in critical condition after being struck by a car while riding a scooter in the Dundee neighborhood.

It was the second scooter crash in a week that was serious enough to require a police and paramedics response. On Tuesday, 9-year-old Derrick Ashley suffered a head injury when the scooter he was riding collided with a city bus. His injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

Sunday’s collision occurred about 3:15 p.m. near 49th and Cass Streets, according to Douglas County 911 dispatch reports. The woman, who was said to be 20 years old, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center after being hit by a gray sedan.

The Omaha Police Department’s accident investigation unit was called to the scene. The names of the woman and the driver of the vehicle were not immediately released.

Riders are supposed to be at least 18 years old. After last week’s crash involving the 9-year-old, the two companies that rent scooters in Omaha, Lime and Spin, agreed to require users to provide a driver’s license to verify their age. Lime and Spin rent scooters via smartphone apps.

More than 65 people have been injured using scooters in Omaha since the six-month pilot program began in May.

Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

