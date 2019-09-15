A woman was taken to an Omaha hospital Sunday in critical condition after being struck by a car while riding a scooter in the Dundee neighborhood.
It was the second scooter crash in a week that was serious enough to require a police and paramedics response. On Tuesday, 9-year-old Derrick Ashley suffered a head injury when the scooter he was riding collided with a city bus. His injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.
Sunday’s collision occurred about 3:15 p.m. near 49th and Cass Streets, according to Douglas County 911 dispatch reports. The woman, who was said to be 20 years old, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center after being hit by a gray sedan.
The Omaha Police Department’s accident investigation unit was called to the scene. The names of the woman and the driver of the vehicle were not immediately released.
Riders are supposed to be at least 18 years old. After last week’s crash involving the 9-year-old, the two companies that rent scooters in Omaha, Lime and Spin, agreed to require users to provide a driver’s license to verify their age. Lime and Spin rent scooters via smartphone apps.
More than 65 people have been injured using scooters in Omaha since the six-month pilot program began in May.
Let's see, let's provide the public scooters regardless of any knowledge of whether they can operate one or if they are safety conscious enough to wear a helmet. This isn't saying that the person on the scooter is blame but you're at great risk when zipping around at 25 mph in the city. Sorry Mayor, but you made a bad decision here.
I think we have learned a lot from the scooter trial and the wake of pedestrian fatalities over the past several months. Our city is run by cars and there is apparently no room for someone not in a car to be safe. We need better sidewalks, crosswalks, and bike lanes. We need to get people in cars to slow down, be safe, and respect the vulnerable road-users who are not in a car. No matter who is "at-fault" in an accident, the consequences mean that drivers need to be vigilant and careful.
