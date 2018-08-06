Mormon Bridge in 2011
Trucks line up on the Iowa side of Interstate 680 near the Mormon Bridge in October 2011 as repair work continued on the flood-damaged highway.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Westbound lanes on the Mormon Bridge over the Missouri River have been closed because of a deck failure, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said Monday. 

The emergency closure was announced about 1 p.m. No Interstate 680 traffic was being allowed from Iowa into Nebraska.

I-680 traffic was being diverted to I-480, said Vicki Kramer, a DOT spokeswoman.

Kramer said crews hoped to have one lane back open late Monday afternoon.

Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.

