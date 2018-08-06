Westbound lanes on the Mormon Bridge over the Missouri River have been closed because of a deck failure, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said Monday.
The emergency closure was announced about 1 p.m. No Interstate 680 traffic was being allowed from Iowa into Nebraska.
I-680 traffic was being diverted to I-480, said Vicki Kramer, a DOT spokeswoman.
Kramer said crews hoped to have one lane back open late Monday afternoon.
