Watermelons made a splash onto a patch of the Interstate Sunday morning.

The melons tumbled out of a truck and splattered in the road near the Interstate 680 South and Interstate 80 East interchange around 8:30 a.m., an Omaha police officer tweeted. 

Officers managed to rescue a few melons that only suffered scratches. 

The right lane and shoulder were temporarily closed while a cleanup crew swept the remains aside. Cleanup was nearly complete around 9:45 a.m., according to the officer's tweet. 

Anna Bauman covers a little bit of everything as one of The World-Herald's summer interns. Phone: 402-444-1304.

