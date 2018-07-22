Watermelons made a splash onto a patch of the Interstate Sunday morning.
The melons tumbled out of a truck and splattered in the road near the Interstate 680 South and Interstate 80 East interchange around 8:30 a.m., an Omaha police officer tweeted.
Organic debris field (watermelons) on I-680 south to I-80 east. Right lane and right shoulder closed for cleanup. pic.twitter.com/bSsWrVRL8M— Ofc. Mike Bossman (@OPDOfcBossman) July 22, 2018
Officers managed to rescue a few melons that only suffered scratches.
A few watermelons survived the fall off the truck & subsequent roll/slide down the interstate. Ofcr Chadek took care of them! pic.twitter.com/7sjn2s9xYC— Ofc. Mike Bossman (@OPDOfcBossman) July 22, 2018
The right lane and shoulder were temporarily closed while a cleanup crew swept the remains aside. Cleanup was nearly complete around 9:45 a.m., according to the officer's tweet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.